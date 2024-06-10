Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your wishlist? Find out more about the watch and the top 4 alternatives at better prices

When it comes to smartwatches and the latest technology, Apple never disappoints. If you, like me, have the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your wish list. Here are some things to know and consider before making the purchase. If you are on a tight budget but want to take advantage of owning the best features you can get, I have listed my top 4 alternatives for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that are big on features but small on the price tag in comparison. Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 too expensive for you? Find alternatives with equally good features.(Pexels)

Apple delivers whenever it comes to technology and durability. Unlike each previous product, there is always something new and exciting to look forward to, and research has shown me how many other brands are achieving the same and so much more that I had to let you all know too!

Before we dive into what the alternatives are, if you are a hardcore Apple fan who wants to be nudged to upgrade; then here is everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

When was the Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched on September 22, 2023. It was introduced alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. Its features included; increased screen brightness up to 3,000 nits, an expanded altitude range, on-device Siri, and new features in watchOS 10 for cycling and outdoor activities.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 waterproof?

Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is waterproof with a water resistance rating of 100 meters.

Does the Apple Watch Ultra 2 have a camera?

No, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 does not have a camera. However, the watch has a feature where it can be connected to your iPhone through the app and be used to set timers or take photos by clicking the button on the watch.

Can you sleep with an Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Yes, you can sleep with an Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is designed to be comfortable enough to wear overnight and includes sleep-tracking features to monitor your sleep patterns.

Can the Apple Watch Ultra 2 measure blood pressure?

No, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 cannot measure blood pressure directly. It can monitor heart rate and other health metrics, but blood pressure measurement requires a dedicated device, such as a blood pressure monitor.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts a rugged design, increased screen brightness, and expanded altitude range, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. With on-device Siri and longer battery life, it offers seamless integration and extended usage. Its advanced features cater to those seeking durability, functionality, and connectivity in a smartwatch.

Currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs.89,900 you can avail up to Rs.44,250 off on exchange offers. So check this out for great discount options. You can also avail; EMI options and offers on multiple bank credit and debit cards.

Top features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Feature Details you cannot miss out on Rugged Design Corrosion-resistant titanium case with a 100-meter water resistance rating. Bright Display Apple's brightest Always-On Retina display with ample space for complications and viewing up to six metrics at once. Cellular Connectivity Built-in cellular connectivity allows for calling, texting, streaming music, and accessing maps without needing your iPhone nearby. Advanced Fitness Tracking Offers advanced metrics and views in the Workout app, including heart rate zones, custom workouts, and new cycling workout views. Precision GPS Precision dual-frequency GPS for accurate distance, pace, and route mapping, suitable for outdoor activities and adventures. Long Battery Life Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging. Sleep Tracking Includes sleep tracking features to monitor sleep patterns and provide insights into sleep quality. ECG Provides electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality for monitoring heart rhythm and detecting irregularities. Compatibility Compatible with the latest iPhone models and integrates seamlessly with Apple's ecosystem of devices and services.

Top specifications of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Material: Corrosion-resistant titanium case.

Display: Bright Always-On Retina display with ample space for complications.

Connectivity: Built-in cellular connectivity for calls, texts, music streaming, and maps.

Health Tracking: Advanced fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG).

Battery Life: Up to 36 hours of battery life, with 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

What are Amazon buyers saying about the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Amazon buyers are expressing high satisfaction with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. They appreciate its quality, appearance, and battery life, describing it as an excellent smartwatch and a masterpiece by Apple. Many buyers specifically mention the titanium metal and sapphire display as standout features. Additionally, they commend Amazon for quick delivery and express happiness with the original packaging. Some buyers compare it to previous models, noting improvements in battery life and screen size. Overall, they highly recommend the Apple Watch Ultra 2, especially for those seeking the best smartwatch experience.

Which is better, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Apple Series 9?

Choosing between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 depends on preferences. The Ultra 2 offers durability, cellular connectivity, and enhanced outdoor features, while the Series 9 focuses on advanced health monitoring and safety features. The best choice depends on individual needs, whether for outdoor activities or health tracking.

Here's a comparison table between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9:

Specification Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Series 9 Material Corrosion-resistant titanium case Midnight aluminium case Display Bright Always-On Retina display Always-On Retina display Connectivity Built-in cellular connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Health Monitoring Blood oxygen monitoring, on-device Siri ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking Advanced Features Expanded altitude range, on-device Siri Temperature sensing, fall detection, emergency SOS Battery Life Up to 36 hours Up to 18 hours Special Features Cellular connectivity, rugged design Advanced health monitoring, safety features Memory Storage 64 GB 64 GB Compatibility Compatible with the latest iPhone models Compatible with the latest iPhone models

The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers advanced health monitoring with blood oxygen and ECG apps, alongside innovative safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS. Its sleek midnight aluminium case houses a bright Always-On Retina display, providing essential health insights and notifications throughout the day.

Priced at approximately Rs.44,900, this watch is easy to buy and almost half the price of the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. Unless you already own an Apple watch and can avail of the exchange offer available on multiple websites including Amazon, then there is not much you are losing out on with regards to features, so invest smart and save big with the Apple Watch Series 9 instead. This watch is a top alternative for anyone who still wishes to own an Apple Watch but at half the price.

Top specifications of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Material: Midnight aluminium case

Display: Always-On Retina display

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Health Tracking: Blood oxygen monitoring, ECG apps

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

What are Amazon buyers saying about the Apple Watch Series 9?

Amazon buyers are praising the Apple Watch Series 9 for its ease of use, quality, appearance, and value. They appreciate its vibrant display, heart rate monitoring, and overall performance. However, some have mixed opinions on size and battery life. Overall, customers find it to be a worthwhile upgrade for health tracking and staying connected.

Top alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from other brands:

The Garmin Forerunner 5 Smartwatch

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a versatile GPS running watch designed for fitness enthusiasts. With advanced features like heart rate monitoring, suggested workouts, and PacePro guidance, it offers comprehensive training support. Its rugged design, excellent battery life, and precise sensors make it a reliable companion for various activities.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 excels in certain areas such as its specialized focus on running and fitness tracking. Those prioritizing specialized running features, rugged design, and longer battery life may prefer the Garmin Forerunner 55, while users focused on broader functionality and integration with the Apple ecosystem may lean towards the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Currently available on Amazon for Rs.34,345 this is one of the best smartwatches to truly match the technology and durability of the Apple brand.

Top specifications of the Garmin Forerunner 55 Smart Watch:

Material: Fibre-reinforced polymer

Display: 1.04-inch screen

Connectivity: Wireless Health Tracking: Heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, suggested workouts, PacePro guidance

Battery Life: Up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 20 hours in GPS mode

What are Amazon buyers saying about the Garmin Forerunner 55 Smart Watch?

Amazon buyers praise the Garmin Forerunner 55 Smart Watch for its excellent battery life, rugged design, and accurate data tracking. They appreciate its precise sensors, detailed workout analysis, and specialized features for fitness enthusiasts. Overall, it's hailed as a reliable and versatile fitness watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 introduces innovative health features, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring, along with LTE connectivity for seamless communication on the go. Its stylish design features Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminum Dial, while advanced sleep tracking and personalized heart rate zones optimize fitness routines.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 excels in certain areas such as blood pressure and ECG monitoring, LTE connectivity, and a stylish design featuring Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminum Dial. It also offers advanced sleep tracking and personalized heart rate zones. Those prioritizing health monitoring and LTE connectivity may prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch6, while users focused on durability, outdoor activities, and integration with Apple devices may lean towards the Apple Watch Ultra 2. And let’s not forget the price difference between the two watches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is currently available at a discount on Amazon at approximately Rs. 26,849 which is a steal deal.

Top specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6:

Material: Sapphire Crystal Glass & Armor Aluminum Dial

Display: AMOLED display

Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Health Tracking: Blood pressure & ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, personalized heart rate zones

Battery Life: Around 12 hours

What are Amazon buyers saying about the Samsung Galaxy Watch6?

Amazon buyers are praising the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for its sleek design, LTE connectivity, and comprehensive health tracking features, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring. The watch's advanced sleep tracking and personalized heart rate zones have received praise, though some suggest improvements in battery life. Overall, it's hailed as a game-changer in the smartwatch market, and highly recommended for tech enthusiasts.

Investing in your first smartwatch and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and its alternatives look too overwhelming?

Then there is a budget-friendly option that can give you top-of-the-line features and also help you test the waters to see if you really are a smartwatch user or not!

The Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) Smart Watch

Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen covered in 2.5D glass, offering a premium look and feel. With built-in Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth phone calls, and 3GB of music storage, it provides convenient connectivity. Comprehensive health monitoring, 90+ sports modes, and an 11-day battery life enhance its functionality.

The Amazfit GTR 2 excels in certain areas such as its lower price point, larger AMOLED display, longer battery life (11 days), and comprehensive health monitoring features including SpO2 and stress monitoring. Those prioritizing price, longer battery life, and comprehensive health monitoring may prefer the Amazfit GTR 2, while users focused on durability, outdoor activities, and integration with Apple devices may lean towards the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 on Amazon making it the perfect deal for anyone on a budget. This also is a great excuse to buy a gift for a loved one who deserves a smartwatch on their wrists.

Top specifications of the Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch:

Material: 2.5D glass

Display: 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Health Tracking: SpO2, stress, heart rate, sleep monitoring

Battery Life: Up to 11 days

What are Amazon buyers saying about the Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch?

Amazon buyers have varied opinions on the Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch. While some appreciate its classy design, comprehensive health monitoring features, and value for money, others express concerns about durability, lack of support for replacements, and issues with Bluetooth calling. Overall, opinions are mixed regarding its performance and reliability.

Still confused about which watch to buy?

Here’s a comparison table to help you see the highlights:

Feature Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Series 9 Garmin Forerunner 55 Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch Material Titanium case Midnight aluminium case Not specified Sapphire Crystal Glass & Armor Aluminum Dial 2.5D glass Display Always-On Retina display Always-On Retina display 1.04-inch screen 1.30-inch screen 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen Connectivity Built-in cellular Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wireless LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth Health Tracking Blood oxygen, ECG, fitness tracking Blood oxygen, ECG, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring Heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, suggested workouts, PacePro guidance Blood pressure, ECG, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring SpO2, stress, heart rate, sleep monitoring Battery Life Up to 36 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode; up to 20 hours in GPS mode Up to 12 hours Up to 11 days Special Features On-device Siri, rugged design Advanced health monitoring, safety features Specialized running features, rugged design LTE connectivity, stylish design Built-in Amazon Alexa, 3GB music storage, 90+ sports modes

Editors notes:

Well, if you look at the facts then this answer simply depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you simply love the brand Apple and do not want to settle for less nor is there a budget constraint here, then I would say go for it! Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 home, but make sure you exchange the old Apple watch that you have to get a great deal that will make this a very sweet chance to upgrade. This way you get to stay integrated with all your devices and keep your watch within your Apple ecosystem. Also, the fact that the body and screen are made from the best quality materials making it almost scratch-proof and free of the need for additional cases and screen guards makes this a style advanced choice and this editor who loves all things fashionable and worth flaunting says, this is the perfect pick to show off!

If you are starting and want to go down the road of the Apple brand products only, then without an exchange deal in hand, the Apple Series 9 watch is the best bet you have. Priced better, with similar features and nothing exceptional that you will miss out on by not choosing the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The best overall smartwatch option that will keep you tech-forward and brand-forward as well.

However, if you prioritize other features such as advanced health monitoring or LTE connectivity, you might want to consider the other options mentioned.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 Smartwatch is the value-for-money option which comes from a good brand loaded with features that can directly compete with those of any Apple smartwatch available while;

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is a fully loaded Android option that delivers, quality, style, durability, features and a lot more making it value-for-money and the perfect long-term choice for a Smartwatch that you can use for its overall brand value.

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch is the perfect gifting option for a loved one who wants to own a smartwatch but hasn't had one yet and is also a great pick for someone who wants to explore the world of smartwatches without breaking the bank. The best budget smartwatch with top features available in the market.

