Top 10 premium wearable smartwatches under ₹1,00,000
Dive into the world of high-tech elegance with our curated list of the best smartwatches under ₹100,000.
Navigating the vibrant market of wearable technology, it's clear that finding the perfect smartwatch under ₹1,00,000 is a quest for both style and substance. Smartwatches in this price range are not just gadgets; they are a statement of personal style and technological savvy. They strike a delicate balance between budget-friendly luxury smartwatches and cutting-edge features, catering to a diverse audience who seek the best of both worlds.
In this detailed guide, we delve into the world of smartwatches below ₹1 lakh, showcasing models that offer the best value for your investment. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, there's something here for you. The market is flooded with options, but our focus is on those rare finds that offer a premium experience without an extravagant price tag.
What sets these smartwatches apart is their ability to blend high-tech functionality with sophisticated design. From tracking your health metrics with precision to seamlessly connecting with your smartphone, these watches do it all. And let's not forget the aesthetic aspect – these timepieces are designed to impress. With features like customizable faces and interchangeable straps, they're as much a fashion accessory as they are a tech gadget.
Moreover, the realm of affordable premium smartwatches is ever-evolving, with advancements in battery life, display technology, and user interface. We're not just looking at watches that tell time; we're exploring mini-computers that sit elegantly on your wrist. These watches are equipped to handle everything from GPS navigation and contactless payments to receiving calls and displaying notifications.
As we delve deeper into our selection of the best smartwatches under ₹100,000, prepare to be amazed by the plethora of options that offer high functionality without compromising on luxury. Stay tuned as we reveal our top picks that promise to enhance your daily life while keeping your budget in check.
Also read:7 Best BoAt smartwatches for women that offer a fusion of fashion and tech
PRODUCT LIST
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Green Alpine Loop - Medium. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display
The Apple Watch Ultra is built to take your adventures to the extreme. Crafted from corrosion-resistant titanium and equipped with 100 metres of water resistance, this rugged smartwatch has the endurance to keep up with your every move. Its extra-large 49 mm case houses the brightest Retina display yet, making it easy to read in direct sunlight. The customizable Action button gives you instant access to key functions while the precision dual-frequency GPS accurately tracks your distance, pace and route. With up to 36 hours of battery life and bands designed specifically for runners, hikers and climbers, the Apple Watch Ultra delivers the performance, features and durability you need to take your workouts and expeditions to the next level.
Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch
- Corrosion-resistant titanium case
- 100 meters water resistance
- 49mm case size
- Brightest Retina display in the Apple Watch range
- Precision dual-frequency GPS
- Customizable Action button
- Up to 36 hours of battery life
- Green Alpine Loop band
Pros
Cons
Rugged titanium case resistant to corrosion
Higher price range
100 meters water resistance
May be too large for smaller wrists
Brightest Retina display for outdoor visibility
Limited colour options in this variant
Precision dual-frequency GPS
Heavier than standard models
Up to 36 hours of battery life
Customizable Action button for instant access to key functions
Designed for runners, hikers, and climbers
2. Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Ocean Band One Size. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display
This rugged and durable Apple Watch was designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes to accomplish the most challenging tasks. The corrosion resistant titanium case and extra large digital crown provide durability and control, while water resistance to 100 meters means its ready for water sports. The largest and brightest display yet makes it easy to see details even in harsh sunlight and has space to view up to six metrics at once. Built-in cellular connectivity means you can stream music, get directions and text without your iPhone.
Advanced health features like ECG, fall detection and crash detection keep you safe. The action button activates a loud siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away to summon help in an emergency. The custom ocean band has an adjustable titanium buckle for a secure and comfortable fit during high-speed water activities.
Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch
- Corrosion-resistant titanium case
- Water resistance up to 100 meters
- 49mm case size
- Bright Retina display
- Built-in cellular connectivity
- Advanced health features (ECG, fall detection, crash detection)
- Emergency siren feature
- Blue Ocean Band with adjustable titanium buckle
Pros
Cons
Corrosion-resistant titanium case
Priced on the higher side
100-meter water resistance
Might be too large for smaller wrists
Bright Always-On Retina display
Limited to one color option in this model
Customizable Action button
Slightly heavier due to rugged build
Up to 36 hours of battery life
Trail Loop band designed for runners
Advanced GPS and redesigned Compass app
3. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display
Built tough to meet the demands of endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers, this rugged Apple Watch Ultra features a corrosion-resistant titanium case, larger digital crown, 100-meter water resistance and customizable Action button to instantly control functions. The bright Always-On Retina display makes it easy to see in direct sunlight and the larger size offers more space to customize watch faces.
The dedicated Trail Loop band is thin, light and flexible, designed for runners to track advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form using precise dual-frequency GPS. The redesigned Compass app delivers new views and functionality while the Alpine Loop band is extremely rugged to meet the needs of hikers looking to backtrack their route using GPS. With up to 36 hours of battery life, this durable smartwatch helps you stay active, safe and connected outdoors.
Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch
- Corrosion-resistant titanium case
- 100-meter water resistance
- 49mm case size
- Always-On Retina display
- Customizable Action button
- Up to 36 hours of battery life
- Orange Alpine Loop band
- Redesigned Compass app
Pros
Cons
Sleek stainless steel design
Price may be high for some budgets
Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits
45mm size may not suit all wrist sizes
Advanced sensors for health monitoring
Stainless steel might feel heavier
Temperature sensor for wellbeing insights
Workout app with various training modes
Cellular connectivity for music, calls, texts without phone
Water-resistant up to 50 meters
4. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
This sleek stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 with its midnight sport band puts all your health and fitness data right on your wrist. The powerful new S9 chip enables you to see the always-on retina display over 2000 nits, interact with taps or gestures without touching the screen, and find your misplaced iPhone in an instant. Advanced sensors monitor your blood oxygen, take an ECG anytime, and detect falls or bad crashes.
The temperature sensor provides insights into your wellbeing and cycle tracking. Sleep stages monitoring lets you see how much rem, deep or core sleep you got. All this helps build emotional awareness and resilience. The workout app gives you various ways to train and provides in-depth metrics to improve your performance. With cellular connectivity, stream music, make calls, and send texts without carrying your phone. All in a water-resistant design that goes 50 meters down so you can swim with peace of mind.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case
- Graphite stainless steel case
- Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits
- S9 chip
- Blood oxygen and ECG apps
- Fall and crash detection
- Temperature sensor for wellness insights
- Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Midnight Sport Band M/L
Pros
Cons
Compact 41mm size suitable for smaller wrists
Stainless steel case may add weight
Always-on display for easy time and notification viewing
Slightly less battery life than larger models
Comprehensive health tracking features
Higher cost compared to basic models
Environmental-friendly aluminum case and band
S9 chip for fast responsiveness
Cellular version for calls and texts without a phone
Water-resistant design
5. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
The Apple Watch Series 9 allows you to keep track of your health and wellness in straightforward ways. The always-on display lets you see the time and important notifications at a glance, while the onboard compass, heart rate sensor, ECG app and blood oxygen monitor empower you to monitor key health metrics. The temperature sensor enables cycle tracking and insight into your overall wellbeing.
The aluminium case and band options are carbon neutral, so you can enjoy the benefits of this smartwatch with a reduced environmental impact. The upgraded S9 chip delivers faster responsiveness and longer battery life, up to 18 hours on a full charge. The advanced activity tracking and workout apps provide insights to help boost your workouts and achieve your fitness goals. The cellular version allows you to leave your phone behind and still stay connected through calls, texts and streaming music.
Whether tracking steps and sleep, monitoring your heart, or simply telling the time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is your everyday companion for a healthier, more mindful lifestyle.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case
- Graphite stainless steel case
- 41mm case size
- Always-on display
- Heart rate sensor, ECG app, blood oxygen monitor
- Temperature sensor for cycle tracking
- S9 chip for performance
- Cellular connectivity
- Midnight Sport Band M/L
Pros
Cons
Solar charging lens for extended battery life
High price point for a fitness-focused watch
Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring
Bulky design may not appeal to everyone
Over 25 sport modes for diverse activities
The interface may be complex for new users
Bright LED flashlight for visibility
Topographic maps and training metrics
Health and wellness features for comprehensive monitoring
Sunlight-visible display
6. Garmin Fenix 7 Series
This Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar watch from Garmin is an athlete's dream. With up to 22 days of battery life thanks to its solar charging lens, this titanium timepiece packs advanced GPS, heart rate monitoring, over 25 sport modes, and a bright LED flashlight to power your adventures. Its topographic maps, recovery insights, and training metrics help you optimize every workout while its health and wellness features keep tabs on your body. The sunlight-visible, transflective MIP display is crisp and clear even in direct sunlight so you'll never miss a beat - whether you're conquering a mountain peak, hitting the trails, or just crushing your daily fitness goals. This performance marvel is designed to help you reach new heights, shattering barriers and records with style.
Specifications of Garmin Fenix 7 Series
- Solar charging lens for extended battery life
- Titanium build
- Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring
- Over 25 sport modes
- Bright LED flashlight
- Topographic maps and training metrics
- Sunlight-visible display
Pros
Cons
Solar charging lens for extended battery life
High price point for a fitness-focused watch
Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring
Bulky design may not appeal to everyone
Over 25 sport modes for diverse activities
The interface may be complex for new users
Bright LED flashlight for visibility
Topographic maps and training metrics
Health and wellness features for comprehensive monitoring
Sunlight-visible display
7. Garmin Approach S70, 47 mm case Size, Premium Golf GPS Smartwatch with 1.4” AMOLED Display,Battery Upto 16 Days, 43,000 Preloaded Courses,Improved Virtual Caddie,Green Contour Data,Pinpointer Feature
This golf smartwatch is ready to take your game to the next level. The Garmin Approach S70 features a stunning 1.4" AMOLED display, up to 16 days of battery life, and access to over 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide. The enhanced Virtual Caddie uses artificial intelligence to provide club recommendations based on your performance and wind conditions, while the pinpointer feature helps you line up precise shots.
Beyond golf, the Approach S70 also tracks your activity, exercise, sleep, and heart rate 24/7. Its lightweight ceramic bezel and stylish design look sleek on and off the course, but don't be fooled- this watch is built to withstand the elements so you can keep your focus where it belongs: on the greens.
Specifications of Garmin Approach S70, 47 mm case Size, Premium Golf GPS Smartwatch
- 1.4” AMOLED display
- Battery life up to 16 days
- 43,000 pre loaded golf courses
- Improved Virtual Caddie and Green Contour Data
- Pin pointer feature
- Activity and heart rate tracking
- Lightweight ceramic bezel
Pros
Cons
Stunning AMOLED display
Designed primarily for golf, less versatile
Long battery life of up to 16 days
Premium pricing for a sports-specific watch
Access to over 43,000 preloaded golf courses
May be oversized for smaller wrists
AI-enhanced Virtual Caddie and pinpointer feature
Activity, exercise, sleep, and heart rate tracking
Sleek design with lightweight ceramic bezel
Durable and weather-resistant
8. Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire GPS Outdoor Smartwatch with Amoled Display Touchscreen, Battery upto 16 Days, 24/7 HRV, SPO2, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, VO2 Max, RealTime Stamina with Slate Band
This Garmin Epix smartwatch is engineered for adventures both big and small. With its always-on AMOLED display that's visible in direct sunlight, titanium bezel and 16-day battery life, it's ready to track your runs, rides and hikes with precision. Touchscreen and physical buttons allow easy control, while smart notifications keep you connected. Advanced features like Real-Time Stamina, VO2 Max and sleep monitoring help optimize your training and recovery. But beyond the stats, this watch is a stylish daily companion that helps you maximize every moment, whether you're conquering a peak or crushing your to-do list.
Specifications of Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire GPS Outdoor Smartwatch with Amoled Display Touchscreen,
- Always-on AMOLED display
- Titanium bezel
- Battery life up to 16 days
- Touchscreen and physical buttons
- Advanced sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, Real-Time Stamina
- Slate band
- Water-resistant design
Pros
Cons
Always-on AMOLED display for clear visibility
Premium pricing for an outdoor smartwatch
Titanium bezel and 16-day battery life
The design may be too rugged for some tastes
Touchscreen and physical buttons for easy control
Complex features may overwhelm casual users
Advanced training and recovery features
Stylish for everyday wear
Real-Time Stamina, VO2 Max, advanced sleep monitoring
Water-resistant and durable for outdoor activities
9. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music
Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a fitness tracker watch designed to help keep you motivated through your workouts and daily activities. The AMOLED touchscreen display provides crisp notifications and stats right on your wrist, while the heart rate monitor tracks workouts and calories burned. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge so you can track your progress around the clock. It's ideal for all-day wear and compatible with smartphones to sync your data. The square shape is lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday use. With built-in sports apps for walking, running, cycling, golfing and swimming, the Venu Sq 2 keeps you motivated through a variety of workouts, tracking data like heart rate zones, intensity minutes and more.
Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music
- AMOLED touchscreen display
- Heart rate monitor
- Battery life up to 10 days
- Compatible with smartphones
- Built-in sports apps for various activities
- Lightweight design
- Tracks health metrics
Pros
Cons
Crisp AMOLED touchscreen display
Battery life shorter compared to other models
Heart rate monitor and activity tracking
More basic feature set than premium models
Up to 10 days of battery life
Squared design might not appeal to all
Compatible with smartphones for data sync
Limited advanced health features
Built-in sports apps for various workouts
Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use
Tracks a variety of health metrics
10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Teal Blue)
Make every moment meaningful with the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. This stylish smartwatch boasts a massive 1.96" AMOLED display, premium metallic build and functional crown for ultimate visibility and control. Track your workouts, monitor your heart rate and oxygen levels, and receive smartphone notifications right on your wrist. Gesture control lets you change music, accept calls and more with just a wave.
The 7-day battery life keeps you going between charges, while the magnetic charger provides easy, convenient refuelling. Built with a silicon strap for all-day comfort, this feature-packed timepiece turns your everyday into an adventure - helping you seize the moment, one notification, one stat and one stylish glance at a time.
Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display
- 1.96" AMOLED Display
- Premium metallic build
- Functional crown and gesture control
- 7-day battery life with magnetic charging
- Silicon strap for comfort
- Tracks workouts, heart rate, and oxygen levels
- Smartphone notifications control
Pros
Cons
Large 1.96" AMOLED display for easy viewing
Brand not as well-known as competitors
Premium metallic build with functional crown
Limited advanced health monitoring features
Gesture control for convenience
Battery life shorter than some competitors
7-day battery life with magnetic charging
May lack the durability of higher-end models
Silicon strap for all-day comfort
Less comprehensive app ecosystem
Tracks workouts, heart rate, and oxygen levels
Smartphone notifications and music control
Also read :Best smartwatch under ₹100000: Top 10 models with fashionable belts
Top three features for you
Product
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] - Green Alpine Loop
Corrosion-resistant titanium case
Brightest Retina display
Up to 36 hours of battery life
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] - Blue Ocean Band
100 meters water resistance
Built-in cellular connectivity
Advanced health features (ECG, fall detection)
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] - Orange Alpine Loop
Always-On Retina display
Customizable Action button
Redesigned Compass app
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] - Graphite Stainless Steel Case
Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits
Blood oxygen & ECG Apps
Water-resistant up to 50 meters
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] - Graphite Stainless Steel Case
Compact 41mm size
S9 chip for fast responsiveness
Cellular connectivity
Garmin Fenix 7 Series
Solar charging lens for extended battery life
Over 25 sport modes
Sunlight-visible display
Garmin Approach S70
1.4” AMOLED display
Access to 43,000 preloaded golf courses
Improved Virtual Caddie and Green Contour Data
Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire
Always-on AMOLED display
Battery life up to 16 days
Advanced sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, Real-Time Stamina
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music
AMOLED touchscreen display
Battery life up to 10 days
Built-in sports apps for various activities
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3
1.96" AMOLED Display
Premium metallic build
7-day battery life with magnetic charging
Best overall product
Determining the best overall smartwatch under ₹100,000 is a challenge, given the impressive array of options available. However, the Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] with its Rugged Titanium Case and Green Alpine Loop band stands out as a clear frontrunner. This high-tech watch under ₹100,000 offers an unparalleled combination of durability, functionality, and style. The corrosion-resistant titanium case and 100 meters water resistance make it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users who demand resilience in their devices. Its brightest Retina display enhances visibility in all lighting conditions, ensuring that important information is always at your fingertips.
Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra excels in providing an extended battery life of up to 36 hours, a crucial feature for those who lead busy, active lifestyles. This longer battery life ensures that users can enjoy the full range of its capabilities without frequent recharging. Whether it's for tracking fitness, staying connected, or navigating with precision GPS, this watch delivers performance and reliability, making it the top choice for anyone seeking an affordable premium smartwatch.
Best value for money product
In the realm of smartwatches under ₹100,000, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music emerges as the best value for money option. This affordable premium smartwatch strikes an impressive balance between cost and features, making it an ideal choice for those who seek functionality without a hefty price tag. The AMOLED touchscreen display is a standout feature, offering crisp and clear visuals. This feature, typically found in higher-priced models, brings a touch of luxury to this budget-friendly device.
Furthermore, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 excels in battery performance, boasting up to 10 days of life on a single charge. This long battery life is particularly beneficial for users who prefer not to be tethered to a charger. Coupled with its built-in sports apps, the watch caters to a variety of fitness activities, making it a versatile companion for both daily use and exercise routines.
Its sleek design, combined with the practicality of health and fitness tracking, positions the Garmin Venu Sq 2 as an ideal choice for smartwatch enthusiasts looking for the best value smartwatches under 100K. It delivers on essential smartwatch features while keeping affordability in mind, making it a top pick in its price range.
How to find the best smartwatch under ₹1,00,000?
Finding the best smartwatch under ₹100,000 involves considering several key factors to ensure you get a device that meets your needs and preferences. Here's a quick guide:
- Determine Your Needs: Assess what you primarily need the smartwatch for - fitness tracking, notifications, or as a fashion accessory.
- Battery Life: Look for a smartwatch with a battery life that suits your daily usage. Longer battery life is essential for frequent users or outdoor enthusiasts.
- Display Quality: Prioritize a smartwatch with a clear, bright display, especially if you'll be using it outdoors.
- Health and Fitness Features: If you're a fitness enthusiast, opt for a model with comprehensive health tracking features.
- Brand and Quality: Consider reputable brands that offer quality and durability, ensuring you get a reliable device.
- Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone for seamless connectivity.
- Budget-friendly Luxury: Opt for smartwatches below ₹100K that offer premium features without compromising on quality or performance.
By focusing on these aspects, you can narrow down your options and find a smartwatch that not only fits within your budget but also caters to your specific needs and lifestyle.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.