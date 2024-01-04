Top 10 premium wearable smartwatches under 1,00,000

Navigating the vibrant market of wearable technology, it's clear that finding the perfect smartwatch under ₹1,00,000 is a quest for both style and substance. Smartwatches in this price range are not just gadgets; they are a statement of personal style and technological savvy. They strike a delicate balance between budget-friendly luxury smartwatches and cutting-edge features, catering to a diverse audience who seek the best of both worlds. What sets these smartwatches apart is their ability to blend high-tech functionality with sophisticated design

In this detailed guide, we delve into the world of smartwatches below ₹1 lakh, showcasing models that offer the best value for your investment. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, there's something here for you. The market is flooded with options, but our focus is on those rare finds that offer a premium experience without an extravagant price tag.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What sets these smartwatches apart is their ability to blend high-tech functionality with sophisticated design. From tracking your health metrics with precision to seamlessly connecting with your smartphone, these watches do it all. And let's not forget the aesthetic aspect – these timepieces are designed to impress. With features like customizable faces and interchangeable straps, they're as much a fashion accessory as they are a tech gadget.

Moreover, the realm of affordable premium smartwatches is ever-evolving, with advancements in battery life, display technology, and user interface. We're not just looking at watches that tell time; we're exploring mini-computers that sit elegantly on your wrist. These watches are equipped to handle everything from GPS navigation and contactless payments to receiving calls and displaying notifications.

As we delve deeper into our selection of the best smartwatches under ₹100,000, prepare to be amazed by the plethora of options that offer high functionality without compromising on luxury. Stay tuned as we reveal our top picks that promise to enhance your daily life while keeping your budget in check.

Also read:7 Best BoAt smartwatches for women that offer a fusion of fashion and tech

PRODUCT LIST

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Green Alpine Loop - Medium. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

The Apple Watch Ultra is built to take your adventures to the extreme. Crafted from corrosion-resistant titanium and equipped with 100 metres of water resistance, this rugged smartwatch has the endurance to keep up with your every move. Its extra-large 49 mm case houses the brightest Retina display yet, making it easy to read in direct sunlight. The customizable Action button gives you instant access to key functions while the precision dual-frequency GPS accurately tracks your distance, pace and route. With up to 36 hours of battery life and bands designed specifically for runners, hikers and climbers, the Apple Watch Ultra delivers the performance, features and durability you need to take your workouts and expeditions to the next level.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch

Corrosion-resistant titanium case

100 meters water resistance

49mm case size

Brightest Retina display in the Apple Watch range

Precision dual-frequency GPS

Customizable Action button

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Green Alpine Loop band

Pros Cons Rugged titanium case resistant to corrosion Higher price range 100 meters water resistance May be too large for smaller wrists Brightest Retina display for outdoor visibility Limited colour options in this variant Precision dual-frequency GPS Heavier than standard models Up to 36 hours of battery life Customizable Action button for instant access to key functions Designed for runners, hikers, and climbers

B0BDJWQ4TZ

2. Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Ocean Band One Size. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display

This rugged and durable Apple Watch was designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes to accomplish the most challenging tasks. The corrosion resistant titanium case and extra large digital crown provide durability and control, while water resistance to 100 meters means its ready for water sports. The largest and brightest display yet makes it easy to see details even in harsh sunlight and has space to view up to six metrics at once. Built-in cellular connectivity means you can stream music, get directions and text without your iPhone.

Advanced health features like ECG, fall detection and crash detection keep you safe. The action button activates a loud siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away to summon help in an emergency. The custom ocean band has an adjustable titanium buckle for a secure and comfortable fit during high-speed water activities.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch

Corrosion-resistant titanium case

Water resistance up to 100 meters

49mm case size

Bright Retina display

Built-in cellular connectivity

Advanced health features (ECG, fall detection, crash detection)

Emergency siren feature

Blue Ocean Band with adjustable titanium buckle

Pros Cons Corrosion-resistant titanium case Priced on the higher side 100-meter water resistance Might be too large for smaller wrists Bright Always-On Retina display Limited to one color option in this model Customizable Action button Slightly heavier due to rugged build Up to 36 hours of battery life Trail Loop band designed for runners Advanced GPS and redesigned Compass app

B0CHY1ZNT4

3. Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop - Small. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

Built tough to meet the demands of endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers, this rugged Apple Watch Ultra features a corrosion-resistant titanium case, larger digital crown, 100-meter water resistance and customizable Action button to instantly control functions. The bright Always-On Retina display makes it easy to see in direct sunlight and the larger size offers more space to customize watch faces.

The dedicated Trail Loop band is thin, light and flexible, designed for runners to track advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form using precise dual-frequency GPS. The redesigned Compass app delivers new views and functionality while the Alpine Loop band is extremely rugged to meet the needs of hikers looking to backtrack their route using GPS. With up to 36 hours of battery life, this durable smartwatch helps you stay active, safe and connected outdoors.

Specifications of Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] smart watch

Corrosion-resistant titanium case

100-meter water resistance

49mm case size

Always-On Retina display

Customizable Action button

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Orange Alpine Loop band

Redesigned Compass app

Pros Cons Sleek stainless steel design Price may be high for some budgets Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits 45mm size may not suit all wrist sizes Advanced sensors for health monitoring Stainless steel might feel heavier Temperature sensor for wellbeing insights Workout app with various training modes Cellular connectivity for music, calls, texts without phone Water-resistant up to 50 meters

B0BDKGNMJQ

4. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

This sleek stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 with its midnight sport band puts all your health and fitness data right on your wrist. The powerful new S9 chip enables you to see the always-on retina display over 2000 nits, interact with taps or gestures without touching the screen, and find your misplaced iPhone in an instant. Advanced sensors monitor your blood oxygen, take an ECG anytime, and detect falls or bad crashes.

The temperature sensor provides insights into your wellbeing and cycle tracking. Sleep stages monitoring lets you see how much rem, deep or core sleep you got. All this helps build emotional awareness and resilience. The workout app gives you various ways to train and provides in-depth metrics to improve your performance. With cellular connectivity, stream music, make calls, and send texts without carrying your phone. All in a water-resistant design that goes 50 meters down so you can swim with peace of mind.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case

Graphite stainless steel case

Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits

S9 chip

Blood oxygen and ECG apps

Fall and crash detection

Temperature sensor for wellness insights

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Midnight Sport Band M/L

Pros Cons Compact 41mm size suitable for smaller wrists Stainless steel case may add weight Always-on display for easy time and notification viewing Slightly less battery life than larger models Comprehensive health tracking features Higher cost compared to basic models Environmental-friendly aluminum case and band S9 chip for fast responsiveness Cellular version for calls and texts without a phone Water-resistant design

B0CHY3C6JN

5. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch Series 9 allows you to keep track of your health and wellness in straightforward ways. The always-on display lets you see the time and important notifications at a glance, while the onboard compass, heart rate sensor, ECG app and blood oxygen monitor empower you to monitor key health metrics. The temperature sensor enables cycle tracking and insight into your overall wellbeing.

The aluminium case and band options are carbon neutral, so you can enjoy the benefits of this smartwatch with a reduced environmental impact. The upgraded S9 chip delivers faster responsiveness and longer battery life, up to 18 hours on a full charge. The advanced activity tracking and workout apps provide insights to help boost your workouts and achieve your fitness goals. The cellular version allows you to leave your phone behind and still stay connected through calls, texts and streaming music.

Whether tracking steps and sleep, monitoring your heart, or simply telling the time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is your everyday companion for a healthier, more mindful lifestyle.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Graphite Stainless steel Case

Graphite stainless steel case

41mm case size

Always-on display

Heart rate sensor, ECG app, blood oxygen monitor

Temperature sensor for cycle tracking

S9 chip for performance

Cellular connectivity

Midnight Sport Band M/L

Pros Cons Solar charging lens for extended battery life High price point for a fitness-focused watch Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring Bulky design may not appeal to everyone Over 25 sport modes for diverse activities The interface may be complex for new users Bright LED flashlight for visibility Topographic maps and training metrics Health and wellness features for comprehensive monitoring Sunlight-visible display

B0CHY38T31

6. Garmin Fenix 7 Series

This Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar watch from Garmin is an athlete's dream. With up to 22 days of battery life thanks to its solar charging lens, this titanium timepiece packs advanced GPS, heart rate monitoring, over 25 sport modes, and a bright LED flashlight to power your adventures. Its topographic maps, recovery insights, and training metrics help you optimize every workout while its health and wellness features keep tabs on your body. The sunlight-visible, transflective MIP display is crisp and clear even in direct sunlight so you'll never miss a beat - whether you're conquering a mountain peak, hitting the trails, or just crushing your daily fitness goals. This performance marvel is designed to help you reach new heights, shattering barriers and records with style.

Specifications of Garmin Fenix 7 Series

Solar charging lens for extended battery life

Titanium build

Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring

Over 25 sport modes

Bright LED flashlight

Topographic maps and training metrics

Sunlight-visible display

Pros Cons Solar charging lens for extended battery life High price point for a fitness-focused watch Advanced GPS and heart rate monitoring Bulky design may not appeal to everyone Over 25 sport modes for diverse activities The interface may be complex for new users Bright LED flashlight for visibility Topographic maps and training metrics Health and wellness features for comprehensive monitoring Sunlight-visible display

B0C81KS493

7. Garmin Approach S70, 47 mm case Size, Premium Golf GPS Smartwatch with 1.4” AMOLED Display,Battery Upto 16 Days, 43,000 Preloaded Courses,Improved Virtual Caddie,Green Contour Data,Pinpointer Feature

This golf smartwatch is ready to take your game to the next level. The Garmin Approach S70 features a stunning 1.4" AMOLED display, up to 16 days of battery life, and access to over 43,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide. The enhanced Virtual Caddie uses artificial intelligence to provide club recommendations based on your performance and wind conditions, while the pinpointer feature helps you line up precise shots.

Beyond golf, the Approach S70 also tracks your activity, exercise, sleep, and heart rate 24/7. Its lightweight ceramic bezel and stylish design look sleek on and off the course, but don't be fooled- this watch is built to withstand the elements so you can keep your focus where it belongs: on the greens.

Specifications of Garmin Approach S70, 47 mm case Size, Premium Golf GPS Smartwatch

1.4” AMOLED display

Battery life up to 16 days

43,000 pre loaded golf courses

Improved Virtual Caddie and Green Contour Data

Pin pointer feature

Activity and heart rate tracking

Lightweight ceramic bezel

Pros Cons Stunning AMOLED display Designed primarily for golf, less versatile Long battery life of up to 16 days Premium pricing for a sports-specific watch Access to over 43,000 preloaded golf courses May be oversized for smaller wrists AI-enhanced Virtual Caddie and pinpointer feature Activity, exercise, sleep, and heart rate tracking Sleek design with lightweight ceramic bezel Durable and weather-resistant





B0C84PZY2T

8. Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire GPS Outdoor Smartwatch with Amoled Display Touchscreen, Battery upto 16 Days, 24/7 HRV, SPO2, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, VO2 Max, RealTime Stamina with Slate Band

This Garmin Epix smartwatch is engineered for adventures both big and small. With its always-on AMOLED display that's visible in direct sunlight, titanium bezel and 16-day battery life, it's ready to track your runs, rides and hikes with precision. Touchscreen and physical buttons allow easy control, while smart notifications keep you connected. Advanced features like Real-Time Stamina, VO2 Max and sleep monitoring help optimize your training and recovery. But beyond the stats, this watch is a stylish daily companion that helps you maximize every moment, whether you're conquering a peak or crushing your to-do list.

Specifications of Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire GPS Outdoor Smartwatch with Amoled Display Touchscreen,

Always-on AMOLED display

Titanium bezel

Battery life up to 16 days

Touchscreen and physical buttons

Advanced sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, Real-Time Stamina

Slate band

Water-resistant design

Pros Cons Always-on AMOLED display for clear visibility Premium pricing for an outdoor smartwatch Titanium bezel and 16-day battery life The design may be too rugged for some tastes Touchscreen and physical buttons for easy control Complex features may overwhelm casual users Advanced training and recovery features Stylish for everyday wear Real-Time Stamina, VO2 Max, advanced sleep monitoring Water-resistant and durable for outdoor activities

B09RZFLB4J

9. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a fitness tracker watch designed to help keep you motivated through your workouts and daily activities. The AMOLED touchscreen display provides crisp notifications and stats right on your wrist, while the heart rate monitor tracks workouts and calories burned. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge so you can track your progress around the clock. It's ideal for all-day wear and compatible with smartphones to sync your data. The square shape is lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday use. With built-in sports apps for walking, running, cycling, golfing and swimming, the Venu Sq 2 keeps you motivated through a variety of workouts, tracking data like heart rate zones, intensity minutes and more.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

AMOLED touchscreen display

Heart rate monitor

Battery life up to 10 days

Compatible with smartphones

Built-in sports apps for various activities

Lightweight design

Tracks health metrics

Pros Cons Crisp AMOLED touchscreen display Battery life shorter compared to other models Heart rate monitor and activity tracking More basic feature set than premium models Up to 10 days of battery life Squared design might not appeal to all Compatible with smartphones for data sync Limited advanced health features Built-in sports apps for various workouts Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use Tracks a variety of health metrics

B0BD57PMSX

10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Teal Blue)

Make every moment meaningful with the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. This stylish smartwatch boasts a massive 1.96" AMOLED display, premium metallic build and functional crown for ultimate visibility and control. Track your workouts, monitor your heart rate and oxygen levels, and receive smartphone notifications right on your wrist. Gesture control lets you change music, accept calls and more with just a wave.

The 7-day battery life keeps you going between charges, while the magnetic charger provides easy, convenient refuelling. Built with a silicon strap for all-day comfort, this feature-packed timepiece turns your everyday into an adventure - helping you seize the moment, one notification, one stat and one stylish glance at a time.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display

1.96" AMOLED Display

Premium metallic build

Functional crown and gesture control

7-day battery life with magnetic charging

Silicon strap for comfort

Tracks workouts, heart rate, and oxygen levels

Smartphone notifications control

Pros Cons Large 1.96" AMOLED display for easy viewing Brand not as well-known as competitors Premium metallic build with functional crown Limited advanced health monitoring features Gesture control for convenience Battery life shorter than some competitors 7-day battery life with magnetic charging May lack the durability of higher-end models Silicon strap for all-day comfort Less comprehensive app ecosystem Tracks workouts, heart rate, and oxygen levels Smartphone notifications and music control

B0BVR8CGJW

Also read :Best smartwatch under ₹100000: Top 10 models with fashionable belts

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] - Green Alpine Loop Corrosion-resistant titanium case Brightest Retina display Up to 36 hours of battery life Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] - Blue Ocean Band 100 meters water resistance Built-in cellular connectivity Advanced health features (ECG, fall detection) Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] - Orange Alpine Loop Always-On Retina display Customizable Action button Redesigned Compass app Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] - Graphite Stainless Steel Case Always-On Retina display over 2000 nits Blood oxygen & ECG Apps Water-resistant up to 50 meters Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] - Graphite Stainless Steel Case Compact 41mm size S9 chip for fast responsiveness Cellular connectivity Garmin Fenix 7 Series Solar charging lens for extended battery life Over 25 sport modes Sunlight-visible display Garmin Approach S70 1.4” AMOLED display Access to 43,000 preloaded golf courses Improved Virtual Caddie and Green Contour Data Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Always-on AMOLED display Battery life up to 16 days Advanced sleep monitoring, VO2 Max, Real-Time Stamina Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music AMOLED touchscreen display Battery life up to 10 days Built-in sports apps for various activities Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 1.96" AMOLED Display Premium metallic build 7-day battery life with magnetic charging

Best overall product

Determining the best overall smartwatch under ₹100,000 is a challenge, given the impressive array of options available. However, the Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] with its Rugged Titanium Case and Green Alpine Loop band stands out as a clear frontrunner. This high-tech watch under ₹100,000 offers an unparalleled combination of durability, functionality, and style. The corrosion-resistant titanium case and 100 meters water resistance make it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users who demand resilience in their devices. Its brightest Retina display enhances visibility in all lighting conditions, ensuring that important information is always at your fingertips.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra excels in providing an extended battery life of up to 36 hours, a crucial feature for those who lead busy, active lifestyles. This longer battery life ensures that users can enjoy the full range of its capabilities without frequent recharging. Whether it's for tracking fitness, staying connected, or navigating with precision GPS, this watch delivers performance and reliability, making it the top choice for anyone seeking an affordable premium smartwatch.

Best value for money product

In the realm of smartwatches under ₹100,000, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music emerges as the best value for money option. This affordable premium smartwatch strikes an impressive balance between cost and features, making it an ideal choice for those who seek functionality without a hefty price tag. The AMOLED touchscreen display is a standout feature, offering crisp and clear visuals. This feature, typically found in higher-priced models, brings a touch of luxury to this budget-friendly device.

Furthermore, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 excels in battery performance, boasting up to 10 days of life on a single charge. This long battery life is particularly beneficial for users who prefer not to be tethered to a charger. Coupled with its built-in sports apps, the watch caters to a variety of fitness activities, making it a versatile companion for both daily use and exercise routines.

Its sleek design, combined with the practicality of health and fitness tracking, positions the Garmin Venu Sq 2 as an ideal choice for smartwatch enthusiasts looking for the best value smartwatches under 100K. It delivers on essential smartwatch features while keeping affordability in mind, making it a top pick in its price range.

How to find the best smartwatch under ₹ 1,00,000?

Finding the best smartwatch under ₹100,000 involves considering several key factors to ensure you get a device that meets your needs and preferences. Here's a quick guide:

Determine Your Needs: Assess what you primarily need the smartwatch for - fitness tracking, notifications, or as a fashion accessory.

Battery Life: Look for a smartwatch with a battery life that suits your daily usage. Longer battery life is essential for frequent users or outdoor enthusiasts.

Display Quality: Prioritize a smartwatch with a clear, bright display, especially if you'll be using it outdoors.

Health and Fitness Features: If you're a fitness enthusiast, opt for a model with comprehensive health tracking features.

Brand and Quality: Consider reputable brands that offer quality and durability, ensuring you get a reliable device.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone for seamless connectivity.

Budget-friendly Luxury: Opt for smartwatches below ₹ 100K that offer premium features without compromising on quality or performance.

By focusing on these aspects, you can narrow down your options and find a smartwatch that not only fits within your budget but also caters to your specific needs and lifestyle.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.