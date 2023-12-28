Best smartwatch under 100000: Top 10 models with fashionable belts

In the world of smartwatches, there are countless options available, each with its own unique set of features and price points. For those looking for a high-end smartwatch 1 lakh packed with the latest technology, there are several great options available. This guide will explore some of the best smartwatches in this price range, helping you find the perfect one for your needs. Best smartwatch under ₹ 100000: Get yourself a fusion of style and technology.(Pexels)

When choosing the best smartwatch under 100000, there are a few key things to consider. First, think about what features are most important to you. Do you need a GPS watch to track your runs or hikes? Are you looking for a watch with built-in cellular connectivity so you can make calls and send texts without your phone? Once you've narrowed down your must-have features, you can start to compare different models. Another important factor to consider is battery life.Premium smartwatch 100000 with more features tends to have shorter battery life. So, if you're looking for a watch that you can wear all day without having to worry about charging it, you'll need to choose a model with a longer battery life. Finally, don't forget about design. Smartwatches come in a variety of styles, so you'll want to choose one that you love the look of. Once you've considered all of these factors, you're ready to start shopping for the top smartwatches 1 lakh for you.

Fire-Boltt Asteroid Smart Watch (Silver Black)

Fire-Boltt Asteroid smartwatch under 100000 has a 1.43“ AMOLED Always On Display, 466*466 pixels resolution and 500 NITS Peak Brightness. Asteroid's robust design boasts a zinc alloy middle frame. Fire-Boltt Asteroid's Always On Display shows essential information without fully waking up the device. Enjoy a lasting battery of up to 7 days.

Asteroid comes with a health suite that has 24/7 monitoring and advanced fitness insights. Asteroid has 123 sports modes to be your ultimate coach and companion. The voice assistant transforms Asteroid into an intuitive hub. Asteroid's Bluetooth 5.2 ensures swift and robust data transfer, seamless device pairing, and uninterrupted communication.

Intelligent notifications deliver essential updates to your wrist. Asteroid delivers timely support with menstrual cycle tracking, hydration reminders, and nudges to break sedentary spells. Asteroid's dynamic prowess lets you capture life's snapshots remotely, fine-tune your soundtrack, and stay one step ahead with real-time weather updates.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Asteroid Smart Watch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Asteroid Style:Modern Colour:Silver Black Screen Size:1.43 Inches

Pros Cons The screen quality is good Improvements in the strap mechanism and the companion app Build quality is awesome

2. Noise Diva Smartwatch for Women (Gold Link)

The Noise Diva smartwatch under 100000 for women enhances your style with a diamond-cut dial. Style with meticulously designed metallic and leather straps to match any occasion or outfit. The 1.1” AMOLED Always on display gives mesmerising visuals and a truly captivating experience.

Spend less time charging, the 4-day-long battery life allows you to fully enjoy all its features without interruption. Track your progress over time, explore new watch faces, and unlock a world of opportunities with the NoiseFit Focus app. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling to communicate without being tethered to your phone.

Stay stylish and prioritise your health with 24X7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, female cycle tracking, and more, ensuring you stay on top of your well-being. Unlock the full potential of your smartwatch with over 100+ watch faces and a wide range of productivity tools.

Specifications of Noise Diva Smartwatch for Women

Brand:Noise Model Name:NoiseFit Diva Style:Casual Colour:Gold Link Screen Size:1.01 Inches

Pros Cons Good battery life Improvements in the belt's quality Sound quality is also good

3. cult.sport Ranger XR Smartwatch for Men

The cult.sport Ranger XR smartwatch under 100000 for Men gives crystal-clear visuals with a high-resolution 1.43” AMOLED Always on Display, boasting 850 nits brightness and 466x466 pixels resolution. A long-lasting 420mAh battery powers the smartwatch for 10 days on a single charge. The sensors accurately track your movements and provide real-time data.

Enjoy Bluetooth calling with the smartwatch's single-chip technology. Stay connected with quick dial access and easy contact storage. Monitor your heart rate 24/7 with precision and accuracy. Track your SPO2 levels, steps, calories, BMI, and more for valuable insights into your health. It also offers 70+ sports modes for versatile exercise monitoring.

Stay socially connected with innovative Social Connect via the QR Code feature. The smartwatch features a calculator, music control, 200+ watch faces, a voice assistant, and more. Unlock your fitness potential with a complimentary 3-month subscription to Cultpass Home.

Specifications of cult.sport Ranger XR Smartwatch for Men

Brand:Cultsport Model Name:cult.sport Ranger XR Style:Modern Colour:Blue Screen Size:1.43 Inches

Pros Cons The speaker quality is good The strap is not as comfortable The battery life is great

4. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Black SS)

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch under 100000 comes with a 1.43" AMOLED display, 460 x 460 pixels high resolution, and 700 NITS peak brightness. The watch works for about 5 days on a single charge without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling. The watch supports a TWS connection with earbuds connected to the watch with 4GB internal storage. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities. The notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook), calls, health tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), sports tracking & many more. The watch can store up to 110 inbuilt watch faces. The Bluetooth calling feature allows you to make and receive calls with the built-in mic and speaker function. With Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus, you can activate your mobile phone's AI voice assistant with one single tap.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Invincible Plus Style:Plus AMOLED Colour:Black Steel Screen Size:1.43 Inches

Pros Cons It has a heavy build quality The battery life can be improved It has a decent battery life

5. Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch

The Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch under 100000 has On-the-wrist health and wellness monitoring and lets you choose from more than 20 preloaded sports apps. See calls, texts and social media alerts right on your watch. The watch has a bright colour display and up to 6 days of battery life. The Pulse Ox sensor estimates your blood oxygen saturation and absorption. Use the Garmin Connect app on your compatible smartphone to track your cycle, log physical and emotional symptoms and learn about training. Start a breathwork activity, and this watch will track your stress and respiration.

Log your daily fluid intake as a reminder to stay hydrated. The watch constantly samples your estimated heart rate and will alert you if it stays too high or too low. Track all the ways you move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps including walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf and more.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch

Brand:Garmin Model Name:Garmin Venu Square - Shadow Grey/Slate Smartwatch Style:Venu Colour:Grey, Slate Screen Size:1.3 Inches

Pros Cons It has built-in GPS The battery life is less Very good accuracy

6. Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 9smartwatch under 100000 has an Always-On Retina display with up to 2000 nits peak brightness. An aluminium Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. The S9 chip enables a super-bright display and lets you interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen.

Redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. It is water-resistant up to 50m, swimproof, and has GPS. Keep an eye on your blood oxygen. Take an ECG anytime. Get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm. See how much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages.

Temperature sensing provides insights into overall well-being and cycle tracking. Fall Detection and Crash Detection can connect you with emergency services. Emergency SOS lets you call for help with the press of a button. It has Bluetooth 5.3 and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch

Brand:Apple Style:GPS Colour:Aluminum Midnight Screen Size:41 Millimetres Special Features:Sleep Monitor, GPS, Notifications

Pros Cons Speakers deliver crystal-clear sound The display is clear and bright

7. Google Pixel Smartwatch - LTE

The Google Pixel smartwatch under 100000 has a beautiful circular, domed design and a new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, calories burned, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail.

With the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home. It requires an Android 8.0 or newer phone, a Google Account, and internet access. Plus, enjoy 6 months of Fitbit Premium included. Track your heart rate, sleep, and heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. Save time with things like Google Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and event notifications from Calendar.

Respond to messages, manage your inbox, and make calls right from your wrist. With Emergency SOS, your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 when you’re feeling unsafe. Made with scratch-resistant ​​Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass, the fitness watch can withstand up to 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance.

Specifications of Google Pixel Smartwatch - LTE

Brand:Google Model Name:Pixel Watch Style:Modern Colour:gold Screen Size:41 Millimetres

Pros Cons It is sleek & lightweight The battery could be better It has Fitbit along with text & calls

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (Black)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE smartwatch under 100000 is only compatible with Android Smartphones (Runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung). It has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It also includes Health Monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis and women's Health.

Its Enhanced Fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts. The Enriched App is available and can connect with Wear OS, Powered by Samsung. The Included Components in the box are a ‎Galaxy Watch, Watch Strap, Wireless Charger, and Quick Start Guide. It has USB Connectivity Technology.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE

Brand:Samsung Model Name:Galaxy Watch4 Style:Watch 4 Classic Colour:Black Screen Size:4.6 Centimetres

Pros Cons It has satisfying bezel control The battery life could be better It supports NFC payment and Google assistant

9. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch (Infinite Black)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch under 100000 has an Ultra HD AMOLED Display with a visual clarity of 331 ppi. The large 1.45-inch screen of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is visible under bright sunlight. It is water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters. It measures Blood Pressure in one tap with support for iOS/Android smartphones. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch lets you test your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate.

With over 150 built-in sports modes, the watch tracks metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and more. Easily set an alarm, ask a question, get a translation and more with built-in Alexa. The smartwatch has an offline voice assistant. Through Bluetooth connection, receive phone calls and control the music on your phone. Store up to 470 songs on the watch.

The smartwatch lasts for up to 12 days from a single full charge with typical usage. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports watch has a built-in barometric altimeter to help keep an eye on the altitude and air pressure. It supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and QZSS satellite navigation systems. It also has achieved a water-resistance grade of 5 ATM.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

Brand:Amazfit Model Name:GTR 3 Pro Style:Watch Colour:Black Screen Size:1.45 Inches

Pros Cons The battery life is very good It does not have NFC and the blood pressure monitor It has a very nice display and look

10. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix ultra-luxury smartwatch 100k comes with a TFT Color Full Touch Screen with 240*240 Pixel High Resolution and 320 NITS Peak Brightness. The watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 Days with Bluetooth calling. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra has stainless steel magnetic closure straps.

The Bluetooth calling enables you to make and receive calls from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. Track each activity effectively with 120+ sports modes and & an activity tracker. Notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), Calls, Health Tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), Sports Tracking & many more.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra possess a metal body that is durable, long-lasting, and anti-corrosive. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone. Enjoy playing games on the wrist itself.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Pheonix Pro Ultra Style:Phoenix U Steel Colour:Gold Screen Size:1.39 Inches

Pros Cons It has a sleek design and user-friendly interface It may be challenging to see the display in direct sunlight It has extended battery life

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Asteroid Smart Watch (Silver Black) 1.43” AMOLED display 123 sports modes Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Diva Smartwatch for Women (Gold Link) 1.1” AMOLED display NoiseFit Focus app 4-day long battery life cult.sport Ranger XR Smartwatch for Men 1.43” AMOLED display Free 3 months Cultpass home 10 days long lasting battery Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Black SS) 1.43” AMOLED display 4GB internal storage 300 sports modes Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch 1.3" LCD display Super long 6-day battery life 20+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch 1.61" OLED display Up to 18 hours of battery life Bluetooth 5.3 Google Pixel Smartwatch - LTE 1.2" AMOLED display 6 months of Fitbit Premium included Scratch-resistant ​​Corning Gorilla Glass Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (Black) 1.4" Super AMOLED display Tracks 90+ workouts BIA Sensor for Body Composition Analysis Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch (Infinite Black) 1.45" ultra HD AMOLED display 150+ built-in sports modes 12-day battery life Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch (Gold) 1.39" TFT display 120+ sports modes Bluetooth calling

Best Overall Product

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is the best overall product. This smartwatch under 100000 comes with a 1.43" AMOLED display with 460 x 460 pixels high resolution. It also has 700 NITS peak brightness. The watch works for about 5 days on a single charge without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling. The watch supports a TWS connection while your earbuds are connected to the watch with 4GB internal storage. The notifications are supported from all social media channels, calls, health tracking, sports tracking & many more. The Bluetooth calling feature allows you to make and receive calls with the built-in mic and speaker function. Activate your mobile phone's AI voice assistant with one single tap.

Best value for money product

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE is the best value-for-money product. This smartwatch under 100000 is only compatible with Android Smartphones (Runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung). It has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. It also includes Health Monitoring features such as Advanced Sleep Analysis and women's Health. Its Enhanced Fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts. The Included Components in the box are a ‎Galaxy Watch, Watch Strap, Wireless Charger, and Quick Start Guide. It has USB Connectivity Technology.

How to choose the right?

When choosing an elite smartwatches 1 lakh, you can consider things like build quality, water resistance, display, and other features. The watch shouldn't feel cheap of build quality. Avoid loose straps, wobbly buttons, and poor-quality displays. If you plan to use the watch for outdoor activities, consider a watch with water resistance. A bright and vibrant display is desirable. AMOLED displays are good because they're visible in sunlight. A good display should be bright and visible in sunlight. Other things to consider in smartwatches include features such as built-in pedometers, heart rate monitors, and accelerometers.





