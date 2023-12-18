8 best smartwatches under 35000: Top picks for unisex adults

Introduction 8 best smartwatches under ₹ 35000: Stay connected and track your fitness with these affordable and high-quality options.

The category of smartwatches under ₹35000 has become a hot topic for tech enthusiasts and those looking to elevate their daily routines. In a world where staying connected and fit is crucial, these smartwatches offer a perfect solution without breaking the bank. Imagine having a device on your wrist that not only tells time but also monitors your health, keeps you updated on messages, and even tracks your workouts. That's the beauty of the smartwatch under the ₹35,000 range – it brings a host of features within reach for a wide audience.

For unisex adults, these smartwatches serve as versatile companions, seamlessly blending into any lifestyle. Whether you're heading to the gym, attending a meeting, or simply navigating through daily tasks, these smartwatches are designed to make life easier and more enjoyable.

In this guide, we'll delve into the top 8 picks in the smartwatch under ₹35,000 category, aiming to simplify your decision-making process. As technology advances, so do the capabilities of these devices. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking, from answering calls to controlling music playback – these smartwatches go beyond the traditional role of timekeeping.

What makes these smartwatches even more appealing is their unisex design. No need to worry about finding the right style or fit; these devices cater to a diverse range of preferences, ensuring that both men and women can enjoy the benefits they bring.

Whether you're a seasoned tech user or a newcomer to the world of smartwatches, this guide will walk you through the features, functionalities, and standout aspects of each device. Get ready to explore a world where your wristwatch does more than just tell time – it becomes your personalized assistant in the journey of everyday life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] is an exclusive smartwatch under ₹35000, offering an unparalleled fusion of style, fitness, and safety. This Premium Smartwatch 35k boasts a 20% increase in speed, delivering enhanced features like Crash Detection and advanced workout metrics. Easily customizable to suit your taste, it comes in various sizes colors and offers numerous strap options, complemented by watch faces tailored to your preferences. Dive into health and safety with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS, providing invaluable assistance when needed. Seamlessly connecting with your Apple devices, this watch unlocks your Mac effortlessly and aids in finding your devices with a simple tap. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, with three stunning finishes and an eco-friendly production process, it's a stylish yet responsible choice for the modern individual. Change your lifestyle with the Apple Watch SE, an Exclusive Smartwatch under ₹35000.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch

Brand: Apple

Model Name: Watch SE

Style: GPS

Colour: Midnight

Screen Size: 40 Millimeters

Pros Cons Swift Performance (20% faster) iPhone 8 or Later Compatibility Seamless Apple Integration

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) (GPS 44mm) is an exclusive Smartwatch under ₹35000, a pinnacle of innovation that seamlessly integrates style and functionality. With a focus on motivation and activity tracking, thispremium smartwatch under ₹35k keeps you connected, tracks your health, and ensures your safety with features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection. The redesigned apps in watchOS 10, coupled with the Smart Stack, provide a glanceable interface, while the carbon-neutral design and latest Sport Loop make it an eco-conscious choice. Compatible with Apple devices, it unlocks your Mac automatically and enhances device location. The swimproof and stylish design, available in three finishes, boasts a color-matched back case with reduced carbon emissions.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

Brand: Apple

Style: GPS

Screen Size: 44 Millimeters

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Pros Cons Seamless Apple Device Integration Reliance on Apple Ecosystem Emergency SOS Assistance

3. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is one of our top smartwatch under ₹35000.Embrace the freedom to run, bike, and hike without your phone, as the built-in GPS precisely tracks your real-time pace and distance. Gain deeper insights into your workouts with the intensity map feature on the Fitbit app, revolutionizing your fitness journey. Crafted from lightweight synthetic material, thistop smartwatch pick under ₹35000ensures comfort throughout your day while its wireless connectivity simplifies your life. Seamlessly interact through the user-friendly microphone input and let the Fitbit Versa 3 elevate your fitness game with comprehensive monitoring. A top smartwatch at an affordable price, this device is a perfect blend of style and functionality, ready to empower your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: FB511 GLPK

Style: Modern

Colour: Pink

Screen Size: 1.58 Inches

Pros Cons Lightweight Synthetic Material Relies on Wireless Connectivity Comprehensive Fitness Monitoring

4. Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is an elite smartwatch under ₹35k that redefines your fitness experience. With a Fitbit Premium membership, discover your Daily Readiness Score to optimize workouts or focus on recovery. Dive into activities confidently with 50 meters of water resistance and built-in GPS, providing real-time pace and distance tracking. Active Zone Minutes use your heart rate to intensify workouts, while PurePulse 2.0 ensures 24/7 heart rate tracking accuracy. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, enabling hands-free control over news, alarms, and smart home devices. The fast-charging feature yields one day of battery in just 12 minutes, providing 6+ days on a full charge. Track your sleep phases, receive a Sleep Score, and control Spotify directly from your wrist. Get on top of your fitness journey with elite features, setting the Fitbit Versa 3 apart as the pinnacle ofsmartwatches under ₹35000.

Specifications of Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Brand: Fitbit Model Name: Versa 3 Style: Modern Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.58 Inches

Pros Cons PurePulse 2.0 heart rate tracking Premium membership required Google Assistant & Alexa

5. UBERSWEET 1.04

Experiencestyle and functionality with the UBERSWEET® 1.04 IPS Screen Ip6 Waterproof Watch Smart Bracelet in a striking blue shade. Designed to impress, thissmartwatch under ₹35000boasts a vibrant 1.04-inch IPS screen, ensuring crystal-clear visuals for an enhanced user experience. With an impressive IP6 waterproof rating, it's not just a timepiece; it's a reliable companion for active lifestyles. This smartwatch has garnered stellarreviews as a smartwatch under ₹35000, standing out for its affordability and luxurious features. Seamlessly track your fitness journey, stay connected, and enjoy an intuitive interface. While it offers a stylish edge, its comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities and seamless connectivity make it a standout choice. Improve your wrist-wear game with UBERSWEET, where affordability meets innovation, setting new standards in the world of smartwatches.

Specifications of UBERSWEET 1.04

Brand: UBERSWEET Style: Modern Colour: Blue Screen Size: 1.04 Inches Shape: Rectangular

Pros Cons Fitness Tracking Features Learning Curve for Features Seamless Connectivity

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is one of the best smartwatches under ₹35000 on the market. Elevate your daily routine with cutting-edge features designed to empower your lifestyle. Experience advanced sleep tracking technology that helps you plan your bedtime, detects snoring, and provide comprehensive insights into your sleep patterns. The Body Composition Analysis allows you to monitor key metrics such as body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight, providing valuable feedback for your fitness journey. The Optical Heart Rate Sensor ensures real-time heart health monitoring while the watch automatically detects and tracks over 90 exercises, counting steps, calories, and routines seamlessly. The Sapphire Crystal display, 1.6 times stronger against scratches, delivers a premium and durable visual experience. This watch combines style and functionality, making it the ultimate companion for those who demand the best in smartwatch technology.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Brand: Samsung

Style: Watch5

Colour: Silver

Screen Size: 44 Millimeters

Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons Real-time Heart Monitoring Sapphire Crystal Adds Weight Intuitive Exercise Detection

7. Zuzu Newly Updated [2022] Smart Watch

Zuzu Newly Updated [2022] Smart Watch is a Smartwatch under ₹35000 designed to elevate your daily experiences. This cutting-edge timepiece seamlessly integrates style and technology, offering a sleek design that complements your lifestyle. Stay effortlessly connected with advanced connectivity features while enjoying the convenience of long-lasting battery life. The responsive touch screen ensures intuitive navigation, and its water-resistant design adds durability to your adventures. Track your fitness goals with precision, thanks to comprehensive health monitoring and customizable multi-sport modes. The Zuzu Smart Watch is not just a timekeeping device; it's a companion on your journey to a healthier, more connected life. Embrace the future of wearable technology with this state-of-the-art smartwatch that seamlessly merges fashion and function. Upgrade your wristwear and redefine your daily routine with the Zuzu Exclusive Smartwatch.

Specifications of Zuzu Newly Updated [2022] Smart Watch

Brand: ZuZu, move for better.

Model Name: Earphone Smartwatch

Style: Modern

Colour: black

Screen Size: 0.96 Inches

Pros Cons Responsive Touchscreen Moderate Speaker Volume Advanced Connectivity

8. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a smartwatch under ₹35000 that seamlessly combines style and performance. With a vibrant AMOLED display, this sleek wearable offers a premium visual experience. Boasting robust fitness tracking capabilities, including all-day heart rate monitoring, GPS navigation, and sleep tracking insights, it empowers your health journey.

The Music variant enhances your workouts with music streaming, while the Non-Music variant maintains a streamlined design. Enjoy the convenience of a pulse ox sensor, a water-resistant design, and a variety of sports modes. However, limited app options and a moderately sized battery are among the few trade-offs. Elevate your active lifestyle with the Garmin Venu Sq 2, delivering top-notch features at an affordable price point, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a feature-rich smartwatch without compromising on style or functionality.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Brand: Garmin Model Name: Venu Sq 2 Style: Non-Music Colour: Slate Screen Size: 35.9 Millimeters

Pros Cons All-day Heart Rate Monitoring Non-Touch Bezel (Non-Music) Sleep Tracking Insights

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch Easily customisable Health and safety features Simply compatible Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch Carbon neutral Health and safety features Swim Proof and stylish Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Stress tracking & EDA sensor Compatible ECG app Built in GPS Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Use google assistant 24/7 heart rate On wrist skin temperature sensor UBERSWEET® 1.04 IPS Screen Comprehensive Fitness Tracking Seamless Connectivity IPS Display Brilliance Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm Sleep Tracking Body composition Analysis (BIA Measurement) Sapphire crystal display Zuzu Newly Updated [2022] Smart Watch Heart rate monitoring Sleep monitoring Smart reminder Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music Health snapshot Incident notifications Assistance notifications

Best overall product: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm]

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] steals the spotlight as the best overall smartwatch under ₹35000. With a 20% speed boost, it's lightning-fast and packed with cool features like Crash Detection and advanced workout tracking. Plus, it's a style champ, offering different sizes, colours, and straps. Staying connected to your Apple gear is a breeze, and it's even water-resistant. This watch is not just tech; it's a sleek, responsible lifestyle choice.

Best value for money product: UBERSWEET 1.04

Meet the UBERSWEET 1.04, a budget-friendly smartwatch with a killer 1.04-inch IPS screen and an impressive IP6 waterproof rating. It's not just a looker; it's a reliable companion for your active lifestyle. This gem stands out for its affordability, fitness tracking, and seamless connectivity. Get ready for innovation without breaking the bank.

How to choose a smartwatch under ₹ 35000?

Choosing the perfect smartwatch under ₹35000 requires a blend of features that match your lifestyle. Start by assessing your needs – whether it's fitness tracking, style, or seamless integration with your devices. Look for watches with diverse features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance. Consider the design and material for comfort. Compatibility with your smartphone is crucial for a smooth experience. Read user reviews to gauge real-world performance. Finally, weigh the pros and cons to find a smartwatch that fits your style, needs, and budget.

