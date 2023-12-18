5 best and cheapest Apple smartwatches to suit your budget

Apple is a brand that boasts unparalleled innovation and style, particularly evident in its range of smartwatches. Known for their sleek design, advanced features, and robust functionality, Apple smartwatches have become a staple in the tech-savvy consumer's arsenal. However, with the reputation of being a premium brand, Apple products often come with a price tag to match. That being said, the good news is that there are affordable options within the Apple smartwatch range that offer the hallmark features and quality the brand is known for, without stretching your budget too thin. 5 best and cheapest Apple smartwatches: Perfect for budget-conscious tech enthusiasts, so upgrade your tech game today!

When it comes to selecting an Apple smartwatch, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, compatibility with your current devices is crucial. Apple smartwatches are designed to work seamlessly with iPhones, ensuring you get the most out of both devices. Secondly, consider the health and fitness tracking capabilities. From heart rate monitoring to workout tracking, Apple smartwatches are equipped with a range of features to support your wellness journey. Thirdly, the overall design and aesthetics are important. Apple’s emphasis on stylish yet functional design means you can choose a watch that not only fits your technological needs but also your personal style.

In this guide, we will explore the top 5 cheapest Apple smartwatches that cater to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on quality. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or simply a tech lover, there's an Apple smartwatch for you. Each model in our list has been selected based on its affordability, features, and user reviews, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

These cost-effective alternatives to the latest models still boast essential features like GPS tracking, water resistance, and Apple Pay, along with the seamless integration with iOS that users love. We’ll delve into the specifics of each model, from the classic Apple Watch Series 3 to newer yet budget-friendly versions, to help you make an informed decision.

Embrace the world of Apple smartwatches without stretching your wallet. Stay tuned as we unveil the top 5 cheapest Apple smartwatches that blend functionality, style, and affordability, proving that you don’t have to compromise on quality to suit your budget.

1. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

The Apple Watch SE delivers all the key features to keep you motivated, connected, healthy, and safe without sacrificing style. The redesigned apps in the new watchOS 10 allow you to see important information at a glance like activity stats, workout summaries and notifications, helping you maximize every minute. The carbon-neutral design, paired with the latest Sport Loop band, ensures you stay fashionable while treading lightly on the planet. Safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS give peace of mind, while health tools provide insights into your heart rate and rhythm. Seamlessly compatible with your iPhone and Apple services, the Apple Watch SE unlocks your Mac, locates misplaced devices and works with Apple Fitness+ for guided workouts - all while keeping the midnight sport band and aluminum case on-trend. With 50 meters of water resistance, this smartwatch helps you tackle workouts, errands, and adventures while maintaining its stylish midnight finish.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch

Display: Retina OLED display

Case Size: 40mm

Case Material: Aluminum in Midnight finish

Band: Midnight Sport Band, S/M size

Features: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor

Connectivity: GPS

Water Resistance: Swimproof design

Processor: S5 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons Advanced fitness & sleep tracking capabilities. Lacks always-on display feature. Incorporates crash detection and heart rate monitor for safety. No ECG or blood oxygen monitoring. Durable Retina display offers clear visuals. Limited to GPS; no cellular connectivity. Stylish midnight aluminum design. Battery life may be insufficient for heavy users.

B0CHY4KRBT

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Aluminium Case & White Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

This Apple Watch SE smartwatch easily helps you track your fitness, stay connected, monitor your health, and remain safe. Now up to 20% faster with features like Crash Detection and improved workout metrics, it delivers more value than ever. Available in multiple sizes and finishes with dozens of interchangeable bands to choose from and custom watch faces, you can personalize it to suit your tastes. Get assistance when needed thanks to Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep health insights, including notifications for abnormal heart rhythms or unusually high or low heart rate. It seamlessly pairs with your Apple devices and services. Automatically unlock your Mac. Locate your devices with a tap. Requires an iPhone 8 or newer with the latest iOS. Water resistant to 50 meters, it comes in three finishes and sports a redesigned aluminum case that decreases its carbon footprint by over 80%.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch

Display: Retina OLED display

Case Size: 40mm

Case Material: Aluminum in Silver finish

Band: White Sport Band

Features: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor

Connectivity: GPS

Water Resistance: Water resistant up to 50 meters

Processor: S5 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons Sleek silver design with a versatile white band. No always-on display functionality. Robust fitness and sleep tracking features. Does not support ECG or blood oxygen tracking. Equipped with crash detection and a heart rate monitor. GPS-only connectivity. Water-resistant build, suitable for swimming. Battery life could be limiting for some users. More budget-friendly than other Apple models. Fewer advanced health features than premium models.

B0BDKSNKJ3

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

This Apple Watch is built with sustainability in mind. The latest Sport Loop band paired with this SE watch is carbon neutral, meaning it was produced in an environmentally friendly way. The Apple Watch SE delivers the essentials to keep you motivated, active and connected. It tracks your workouts and health metrics, and keeps you safe with features like Crash and Fall Detection. The redesigned watchOS 10 makes it easier to glance at key information. With enhanced workout metrics and the same price, this SE watch offers more value than ever. Add a cellular plan and stay in touch without your iPhone nearby. It also provides health and safety alerts for irregular heart rhythms and high or low heart rates. The Apple Watch SE works seamlessly with your existing Apple devices, unlocking your Mac and helping you find misplaced devices. It pairs with iPhone XS or newer running iOS 15 or later.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 40mm]

Display: Retina OLED display

Case Size: 40mm

Case Material: Aluminum in Starlight finish

Band: Midnight Sport Loop, One Size

Features: Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor

Connectivity: GPS + Cellular

Water Resistance: Swimproof design

Processor: S5 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons GPS + Cellular connectivity for enhanced versatility. Lacks the always-on display feature. Stylish starlight aluminum case with a comfortable sport loop. No ECG or blood oxygen sensors. Comprehensive fitness & sleep tracking. Slightly more expensive due to cellular feature. Includes crash detection and heart rate monitoring. Battery life may be insufficient for heavy users. Retina display provides clear and bright visuals. Fewer health monitoring features than higher models.

B0CHY2TCXQ

4. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

The all-new Apple Watch Series 9 red aluminum edition is designed to be your ultimate health and fitness companion. Featuring the new S9 chip, this smartwatch provides powerful insights and features to help you live a healthier life. The ultrabright always-on Retina display makes it easy to check your stats and notifications at a glance, while advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG and sleep tracking help keep tabs on your overall wellness. With cellular connectivity, stream music and take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. The new temperature sensing function gives insights into cycle tracking and overall well-being. The updated Workout app offers advanced metrics to maximize the benefits of your workouts. With advanced safety features and water resistance, the red Apple Watch Series 9 is designed to go with you wherever life takes you.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch

Display: Always-On Retina display

Case Size: 41mm

Case Material: Aluminum in (PRODUCT)RED finish

Band: (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band, S/M size

Features: Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps

Connectivity: GPS + Cellular

Water Resistance: Water resistant up to 50 meters

Processor: Advanced S9 chip

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons Advanced health features including blood oxygen & ECG apps. Premium pricing. (PRODUCT)RED design makes a bold style statement. Battery life may be challenging for extensive use. Always-on Retina display for ease of use. Larger size may not suit all wrists. GPS + Cellular for maximum connectivity. Additional cost for cellular service. Water-resistant up to 50 meters. Some may find the design too conspicuous.

B0CHY21QGK

5. Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

This smartwatch takes health tracking to a whole new level. The always-on Retina display is super-bright, so you'll see all your workout metrics, activity stats and notifications at a glance. The powerful S9 chip enables a magical way to interact without touching the screen while advanced health sensors monitor your blood oxygen, sleep stages and body temperature. Fall Detection and Crash Detection can connect you to emergency services if needed, and with Emergency SOS, help is just a button press away. The Workout app provides advanced metrics to help you optimize your fitness routine, and the redesigned watchOS apps give you more insights with less scrolling. All of this comes in an elegant aluminum case made from a carbon-neutral material blend, so you can sport this stylish timepiece knowing it's good for your health and the planet. The Apple Watch Series 9 is your essential companion for a healthy, active lifestyle.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch

Display: Always-On Retina display

Case Size: 41mm

Case Material: Aluminum in Midnight finish

Band: Midnight Sport Band, S/M size

Features: Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps

Connectivity: GPS

Water Resistance: Water resistant up to 50 meters

Processor: Advanced S9 chip

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Pros Cons Includes advanced health tracking features like ECG. Higher cost compared to SE models. Always-on Retina display enhances user experience. No cellular connectivity in this version. Sleek midnight design suitable for all occasions. Battery life could be better for power users. GPS-enabled for accurate location tracking. Larger size might not fit smaller wrists comfortably. Water resistance up to 50 meters. Less affordable for budget-conscious consumers.

B0CHY3LN62

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Midnight Case/Band Fitness & Sleep Tracker Crash Detection Retina Display SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Silver Case & White Band Water Resistant Heart Rate Monitor Retina Display SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] Starlight Case Fitness & Sleep Tracker GPS + Cellular Connectivity Retina Display Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] (PRODUCT)RED Case/Band Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps Always-On Retina Display Water Resistant Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Midnight Case/Band Fitness Tracker Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps Always-On Retina Display

Best value for money product

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M is a perfect blend of style, health features and functionality. With its midnight aluminum case and matching midnight sport band, this watch is as eye-catching as it is useful. The Retina display shows key data at a glance, like activity progress, notifications, and workout metrics. Crash detection alerts emergency services if it detects a severe car crash while fall detection alerts emergency contacts when it detects a hard fall. The watch continuously monitors your heart rate and can detect irregular rhythms. It works seamlessly with your iPhone to unlock your Mac, find lost devices, and manage calls, messages and music. Plus it offers water resistance up to 50 meters so you can track your swims. All of this is in a watch that is better for the planet thanks to Apple's carbon-neutral manufacturing process. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) delivers all the essential features you want in a smartwatch with an energetic, stylish design - at an affordable price.

Best overall product

Take your health and fitness to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. This smartwatch combines an advanced chip, a bright display, and redesigned apps to provide powerful health insights and activity tracking. The always-on Retina display is super bright for easy visibility, and you can quickly interact with watchOS without touching the screen. Advanced health features like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and fall detection help keep you safe, while sleep stage tracking and temperature sensing provide wellness insights. The Workout app offers a range of workout types and metrics to maximize your fitness gains. The (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case and sport band make this a stylish, carbon-neutral companion that will help you live your healthiest life. So get ready to push your limits - the Apple Watch Series 9 is here to help you go further.

How to find the best Apple smartwatch ?

Start by assessing your primary purpose for the watch. Are you looking for a fitness companion, a productivity booster, or simply a stylish accessory? For fitness enthusiasts, models with advanced health tracking features, such as the Apple Watch Series 6 or 7 with their enhanced heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, are ideal. If productivity is your focus, look for models with comprehensive connectivity features that sync seamlessly with your other Apple devices.

Next, consider compatibility. Ensure that the Apple smartwatch you choose is compatible with your current iPhone model and its operating system. Generally, Apple smartwatches require an iPhone 6s or later running on iOS 14 or newer. This compatibility is crucial for accessing all the features and updates. Additionally, think about the ecosystem of apps you frequently use. If you rely heavily on Apple's suite of apps, such as Calendar, Mail, or Health, an Apple smartwatch will integrate smoothly, enhancing your overall user experience.

Battery life is another significant consideration. While most Apple smartwatches offer a battery life sufficient for a full day’s use, your usage patterns could affect this. If you intend to use features like GPS tracking or music streaming extensively, opt for a model with a longer battery life. The Apple Watch Series 7, for example, is known for its efficient charging, gaining enough power for a full day in just under an hour.

Personal style and comfort are also important. Apple smartwatches come in various finishes and band styles, allowing for a degree of personalization. Consider the size of the watch face, as well as the material and color of the band. The Apple Watch SE, for instance, offers a modern design at a more affordable price point. Comfort is key, especially if you plan to wear your watch all day or during physical activities.

Finally, budget plays a crucial role in your decision. Apple offers a range of smartwatches at different price points. The latest models, like the Series 7, come with a higher price tag but offer the most advanced features. Meanwhile, older models like the Series 3 or the Apple Watch SE provide a more budget-friendly option without sacrificing much functionality. Decide on a budget that works for you and compare the features of the models within that range. Remember, investing in an Apple smartwatch is not just about the gadget itself but the experience and convenience it brings to your daily life.

