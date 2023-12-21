10 best unisex smartwatches under 60,000

Do you find yourself torn between style and functionality when it comes to choosing a smartwatch? Are you on the hunt for a device that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a timeless design, all while being budget-friendly? Look no further – the world of unisex smartwatches under ₹60,000 awaits you! The latest generation of unisex smartwatches caters to the tech-savvy crowd with a penchant for elegance.

In an era where our wrist wear is expected to do more than just tell time, finding the perfect balance between fashion and features can be a daunting task. Enter the realm of unisex smartwatches, where sophistication meets innovation without breaking the bank. Priced under ₹60,000, these intelligent timepieces are designed to cater to the diverse needs of both men and women, offering a harmonious fusion of style and substance.

The evolution of smartwatches has come a long way, and the current market is brimming with options that go beyond mere fitness tracking. From seamlessly integrating with your smartphone to monitoring your health metrics, the latest generation of unisex smartwatches caters to the tech-savvy crowd with a penchant for elegance.

In this blog series, we will delve into the exciting world of unisex smartwatches, exploring the features that set them apart, the brands that are leading the charge, and how these devices are redefining the way we approach wearable technology.

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking to track your workouts or a fashion-forward individual seeking a versatile accessory, there's a smartwatch under ₹60,000 that's bound to exceed your expectations.

Join us on this journey as we navigate the landscape of affordable luxury and innovation, exploring the marriage of design and functionality in the world of unisex smartwatches. Discover the best options that cater to your lifestyle without compromising on style, proving that you don't have to break the bank to adorn your wrist with the perfect blend of technology and fashion.

Product List

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multipe Sports Modes & 360 Health (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch in Gold boasts a vibrant and crisp 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a dazzling 700 NITS brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The stainless steel rotating crown adds a touch of sophistication to the design, providing a seamless and intuitive navigation experience.

This smartwatch goes beyond mere timekeeping with its comprehensive health tracking features, offering a 360-degree approach to well-being. It encompasses multiple sports modes, catering to a diverse range of fitness enthusiasts. Whether you're into running, cycling, or yoga, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix is designed to keep up with your active lifestyle.

The device doesn't just stop at fitness tracking; it also delves into health metrics, monitoring vital signs and providing insights into your overall well-being. This holistic approach makes it a valuable companion for those striving to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED with 700 NITS brightness

Material: Stainless steel with a rotating crown

Sports Modes: Multiple, catering to various fitness activities

Health Monitoring: 360-degree health tracking

Colour: Gold

Pros Cons Accurate 360-degree health monitoring Limited colour option (only available in Gold) Intuitive navigation with rotating crown Display size may be too small for some users

B0CCNKMBS1

2. beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 100+ Sports Modes, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 - Black

The beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a comprehensive fitness and wellness companion designed to enhance your active lifestyle. Boasting a vivid 1.39-inch HD display, the smartwatch provides a clear and vibrant interface for easy navigation and real-time monitoring of various health metrics. Its sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to your wrist.

With over 100 sports modes, this smartwatch caters to a wide range of activities, ensuring that whether you're into running, cycling, or yoga, the device has you covered. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling functionality allows you to stay connected on the go, making it convenient to take calls directly from your wrist without reaching for your phone. The AI voice assistant further streamlines your experience, providing hands-free control and quick access to information.

Health and wellness are at the forefront of the Flare Pro's capabilities. The built-in heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor keep track of your cardiovascular health, while the IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various environments.

The smartwatch supports continuous monitoring, providing valuable insights into your fitness journey. The device's comprehensive features make it an ideal companion for both fitness enthusiasts and individuals looking to improve their overall well-being.

Specifications of beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” HD Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.39-inch HD display

Bluetooth calling functionality

Over 100 sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

SpO2 sensor

AI voice assistant

IP68 water and dust resistance

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling for on-the-go connectivity Limited app ecosystem Comprehensive health monitoring features Relatively shorter battery life

B0CDSCM9BN

3. Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display|500 Nits Brightness|60 Sports Modes|24 * 7 Heart Rate Monitor|SpO2 Monitor|Sleep Tracker|IP68 Water Resistant|Music & Camera Control

Fastrack's New Reflex Beat+ is a dynamic fitness tracker that seamlessly integrates style and functionality. The 1.69-inch UltraVU display is a visual delight, offering vibrant and clear visuals at 500 nits brightness. This ensures optimal visibility even in bright outdoor conditions, enhancing the user experience. The device boasts an extensive array of 60 sports modes, catering to fitness enthusiasts with diverse workout preferences. From traditional exercises to niche activities, the Reflex Beat+ is designed to monitor and track various physical activities accurately.

Beyond its sports-centric features, the Reflex Beat+ prioritizes comprehensive health monitoring. The 24 * 7 heart rate monitor provides real-time insights into the user's cardiovascular health, while the SpO2 monitor ensures efficient tracking of blood oxygen levels. Additionally, the sleep tracker aids in understanding sleep patterns, promoting overall well-being. With an IP68 water-resistant rating, the device can withstand water exposure, making it suitable for use during workouts or outdoor activities in varying conditions.

The Reflex Beat+ goes beyond health tracking, offering convenient features like music and camera control. Users can effortlessly manage their music playback and capture moments without reaching for their smartphones, streamlining the overall user experience. This multifunctional device caters to the needs of individuals seeking a holistic approach to fitness and well-being.

Specifications of Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display

1.69” UltraVU Display with 500 Nits Brightness

60 Sports Modes

24 * 7 Heart Rate Monitor

SpO2 Monitor

Sleep Tracker

IP68 Water Resistant

Pros Cons Vibrant 1.69” UltraVU Display Limited Display Customization Comprehensive Health Monitoring No Built-in GPS Convenient Music and Camera Control Limited Third-Party App Integration

B0BRSNH48R

4. beatXP Evoke 1.43” Super Retina AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 466 * 466px, 1000 Nits, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100+ Sports Modes

The beatXP Evoke 1.43" Smart Watch presents a captivating user experience with its Super Retina AMOLED Display. Boasting a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, this watch ensures crystal-clear visuals that bring your notifications, health metrics, and sports data to life with vibrant colors and sharp details. The 1000 Nits brightness ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, enhancing usability in various environments.

Enhancing the overall usability is the Bluetooth Calling feature, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, offering a convenient hands-free communication experience. The 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and responsive interactions, making the user interface intuitive and lag-free.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch comes equipped with an extensive range of 100+ sports modes, catering to a diverse array of physical activities. Whether you're into traditional workouts, niche sports, or outdoor adventures, this smartwatch adapts to your lifestyle, tracking and providing insights into your performance.

The 1.43" display is not just visually impressive but is also complemented by a robust set of health and fitness features. With advanced sensors, it monitors heart rate, sleep patterns, and various other health metrics, providing users with valuable insights into their well-being. The watch seamlessly integrates into your daily routine, encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Specifications of beatXP Evoke 1.43” Super Retina AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Display: 1.43" Super Retina AMOLED

Resolution: 466 x 466 pixels

Brightness: 1000 Nits

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Sports Modes: 100+

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling for convenient communication Relatively lower refresh rate for users seeking higher responsiveness Extensive range of sports modes catering to diverse activities The absence of specific design details or aesthetics information in the provided context

B0CG9RHY6Y

5. Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch with 1.91” Large Display, Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes

The Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch boasts a expansive 1.91-inch display, offering users a visually immersive experience. Beyond its striking appearance, this smartwatch stands out with its Bluetooth calling feature, enabling seamless communication directly from the wrist. The convenience of hands-free calling enhances user accessibility, especially when on the go.

Voice Assistant integration further amplifies the user experience, allowing for intuitive and efficient control of the smartwatch's various functions. Whether it's setting reminders, checking the weather, or initiating a specific sports mode, users can effortlessly interact with the device using voice commands.

In terms of fitness capabilities, the Fire-Boltt Lumos supports over 100 sports modes, catering to a diverse range of physical activities. From traditional exercises like running and cycling to more specialized sports, this smartwatch adapts to individual fitness preferences. The comprehensive sports tracking ensures users can monitor and analyze their performance across various activities.

The stainless steel construction not only contributes to the luxury aesthetic but also enhances durability, making it suitable for daily wear and various environments. The robust build ensures the smartwatch can withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Lumos Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch

Display: 1.91-inch

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Calling Feature: Yes

Voice Assistant: Yes

Sports Modes: 100+

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling for hands-free communication Limited information on water resistance Voice Assistant for intuitive control Display size may be too large for some users Supports over 100 sports modes for diverse fitness tracking Stainless Steel construction for durability and luxury Expansive 1.91-inch display for an immersive visual experience

B0CH89LS3S

6. Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with High Resolution of 240 * 240 Px & TWS Connection, SpO2 Tracking with 100 Sports Modes (Blue)

The Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Smartwatch, finished in a sleek stainless steel design, boasts a 1.28-inch display with a high resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. This vibrant screen ensures clarity and vividness, providing users with an immersive visual experience. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling functionality adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to answer calls directly from their wrist, enhancing the overall accessibility of the device.

Notably, the smartwatch features TWS (True Wireless Stereo) connection capability, enabling users to pair their wireless earbuds seamlessly. This feature enhances the user experience by providing a wireless audio solution directly from the wristwatch.

Health monitoring is a key highlight of the Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Smartwatch. The device incorporates SpO2 tracking, offering insights into blood oxygen levels. This health-oriented feature is complemented by the inclusion of 100 sports modes, catering to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts. Whether it's tracking a jog, monitoring a swim, or gauging the intensity of a workout, this smartwatch supports various physical activities.

In terms of design, the blue color variant adds a touch of style to the overall aesthetic. The stainless steel build not only contributes to the premium appearance but also ensures durability, making the smartwatch suitable for everyday wear and rigorous activities.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Display: 1.28-inch with 240 x 240 pixels resolution

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, TWS connection

Health Tracking: SpO2 monitoring

Sports Modes: 100

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Vibrant 1.28" display Limited information on battery life Bluetooth calling support TWS connection may have limitations

B0BP1QZ4DF

7. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch offers a dynamic and feature-rich experience, boasting a 1.69-inch full-touch display. With its expansive screen real estate, users can navigate through the watch's various functions seamlessly. The smartwatch stands out for its extensive range of 60 sports modes, ensuring that users can track and monitor their fitness activities with precision. Whether you're into traditional workouts, outdoor adventures, or niche sports, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 has you covered.

Designed to withstand diverse environments, the smartwatch is equipped with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. This durability ensures that users can wear the watch confidently during workouts or daily activities without worrying about damage. Additionally, the SpO2 tracking feature adds a health monitoring dimension, allowing users to keep tabs on their blood oxygen levels and prioritize their well-being.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is its vast collection of over 100 cloud-based watch faces. This allows users to personalize their smartwatch to match their style or mood, adding a touch of individuality to the device. The watch faces are easily accessible and provide a diverse range of options to suit different tastes.

Moving beyond aesthetics, the smartwatch offers seamless integration with various fitness and health apps. This connectivity ensures that users can consolidate their health data in one place, allowing for a comprehensive overview of their well-being. The device also supports notifications, enabling users to stay connected without having to check their smartphones constantly.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch

1.69-inch full-touch display

60 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking

IP68 water and dust resistance

SpO2 tracking for blood oxygen level monitoring

Over 100 cloud-based watch faces for personalized style

Pros Cons Expansive 1.69-inch full-touch display Limited third-party app support Diverse range of 60 sports modes Relatively shorter battery life compared to competitors

B09YV4RG4D

8. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is a comprehensive wearable device that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Its sleek metal body, adorned in an elegant Silver Grey finish, not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures durability for daily wear.

This smartwatch stands out for its extensive range of features, notably the 120+ sports modes that cater to a diverse array of physical activities. Whether you're into traditional exercises like running or cycling or prefer unconventional sports, this smartwatch has you covered. The inclusion of AI voice assistant functionality adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to control various functions with simple voice commands.

Monitoring health metrics is a key focus of the Phoenix Pro. With SpO2 monitoring, it keeps track of blood oxygen levels, providing insights into respiratory health. Additionally, the smartwatch features continuous heart rate monitoring, offering real-time data to help users manage their cardiovascular well-being. These health-focused features make it not just a timekeeping device but also a valuable companion for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.

One of the standout aspects is the Bluetooth calling capability, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists, enhancing connectivity on the go. The 1.39-inch display provides a vibrant and clear interface for easy navigation through various functions. The smartwatch also ensures longevity with its impressive battery life, reducing the need for frequent recharging.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Display: 1.39-inch

Sports Modes: 120+

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

Material: Metal body

Voice Assistant: AI-powered

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited colour options AI Voice Assistant Display size might be too large for some wrists

B0BRKZG8GH

8. Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black)

The recently unveiled Noise Quad Call smartwatch boasts an impressive array of features aimed at enhancing the user experience. With a compact 1.81" display, this wearable device provides a vibrant and clear interface for users to navigate seamlessly. The inclusion of Bluetooth calling functionality allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, promoting convenience and hands-free communication on the go.

One of the standout features of the Quad Call smartwatch is its integration of AI voice assistance, enabling users to interact with their device effortlessly. This advanced voice technology not only aids in performing various tasks but also adds a futuristic touch to the overall user experience. Additionally, the metallic build of the smartwatch not only ensures durability but also adds a touch of elegance, making it a stylish accessory for any occasion.

The impressive battery life of over 160 hours sets the Quad Call apart from its counterparts, ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent recharging. This extended battery life makes it an ideal companion for users with active lifestyles who rely on their smartwatch throughout the day. Moreover, the in-built games and support for 100 sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of activities to track and engage in.

Furthermore, the Quad Call smartwatch offers a personalization feature with 100+ watch faces, allowing users to customize their device according to their style and preferences. The sleek Jet Black color adds a touch of sophistication to the design, making it a visually appealing accessory.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch,

Display: 1.81" screen

Calling: Bluetooth calling functionality

Battery Life: 160+ hours

Build: Metallic construction

Features: In-built games, AI voice assistance

Sports Modes: 100+

Watch Faces: 100+

Pros Cons 1. Impressive battery life of 160+ hours 1. Limited color options 2. Metallic build for durability 2. The AI voice assistance may vary in accuracy and responsiveness

B0BW4F5PY3

Also read:10 best smartwatches under ₹30000: Top square-shaped designs to match your style

9. Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch, 1.32" (33.5mm) Display 360 * 360 px high Resolution with 60Hz Refresh Rate, Bluetooth Calling & 360 Health Monitoring (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch offers an immersive and visually stunning experience with its 1.32-inch (33.5mm) display. Boasting a high resolution of 360 * 360 pixels, this smartwatch ensures crisp and vibrant visuals, providing users with a clear and detailed interface for seamless navigation. The 60Hz refresh rate enhances the overall responsiveness, ensuring smooth transitions and fluid interactions.

One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling capability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist. This functionality adds a layer of convenience, especially when on the go or during activities where pulling out a smartphone might be inconvenient.

In addition to its communication features, the Fire-Boltt Solace is equipped with comprehensive health monitoring capabilities. The 360 Health Monitoring system covers a range of health metrics, offering users insights into their fitness levels and well-being. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking, this smartwatch empowers users to stay informed about their health in real-time.

The sleek and stylish design of the smartwatch is complemented by its stainless steel construction, providing durability and a premium feel. The 1.32-inch display is not only visually appealing but also practical, striking a balance between readability and compactness.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch,

Display: 1.32 inches (33.5mm)

Resolution: 360 * 360 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Health Monitoring: 360-degree coverage

Pros Cons Crisp and vibrant 1.32" display Limited language regarding design Bluetooth calling for added convenience No mention of water resistance

B0C5D3V9WH

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Smart Watch 1.43" AMOLED Display, 700 NITS Brightness Stainless Steel Rotating Crown Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health (Gold) beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” Bluetooth Calling Watch 1.39” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling 100+ Sports Modes Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2, AI Voice Assistant, IP68 Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ 1.69” UltraVU Display 1.69” UltraVU Display, 500 Nits Brightness 60 Sports Modes, 24 * 7 Heart Rate Monitor SpO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IP68 Water Resistant beatXP Evoke 1.43” Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch 1.43” Super Retina AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits 60Hz Refresh Rate, 100+ Sports Modes Bluetooth Calling Fire-Boltt Lumos Luxury Stainless Steel Watch 1.91” Large Display, Bluetooth Calling Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes Bluetooth Calling Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Stainless Steel Design 1.28" Display, Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection High Resolution of 240 * 240 Px SpO2 Tracking, 100 Sports Modes (Blue) Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69" Full Touch Display, 60 Sports Modes IP68, SpO2 Tracking Over 100 Cloud Based Watch Faces (Black) Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Watch 1.39" Display, AI Voice Assistant Metal Body, 120+ Sports Modes SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver Grey) Noise Quad Call 1.81" Bluetooth Calling Watch 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Stainless Steel Watch 1.32" Display, 360 * 360 px high Resolution Bluetooth Calling, 60Hz Refresh Rate 360 Health Monitoring (Black)

Best overall product

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive combination of features, design, and affordability. With a full-touch display, it offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. Its robust fitness tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring and multiple sports modes, cater to diverse health needs. The long battery life ensures extended usage without frequent charging. Additionally, the stylish design and compatibility with both Android and iOS platforms make it a versatile and attractive choice. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch excels in delivering a comprehensive smartwatch experience at a competitive price point, making it a top contender.

Value for money product

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Watch offers exceptional value for money with its feature-rich design. Boasting a sleek aesthetic, it combines fitness tracking, health monitoring, and Bluetooth calling capabilities seamlessly. The vibrant touchscreen display, long-lasting battery life, and water-resistant build enhance its practicality. The watch excels in delivering accurate health metrics, including heart rate and sleep tracking. Additionally, its affordability makes it an accessible choice for users seeking a comprehensive smartwatch experience without compromising on quality. Overall, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro stands out as a cost-effective and versatile option, providing robust functionality within a budget-friendly range.

How to ind the perfect unisex smartwatch under rs 60000?

When searching for the perfect unisex smartwatch under ₹60,000, focus on essential elements like operating system compatibility, design versatility, and feature set. Opt for a device that seamlessly integrates with your smartphone, has a unisex aesthetic, and offers a mix of style and practicality. Evaluate battery life to ensure it aligns with your usage patterns. Prioritize health and fitness functionalities such as accurate heart rate monitoring, GPS capabilities, and diverse activity tracking. Assess the smartwatch's build quality, display clarity, and additional features. Checking customer reviews and expert opinions will guide you in making a well-informed decision within your specified budget.

