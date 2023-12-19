Top 7 smartwatches under 25,000 with AMOLED display

Introduction Luxury smartwatches, with their sleek designs and advanced features, have become more than just timekeepers. These wrist companions not only tell time but also make a statement about your style and sophistication. In the category of smartwatches under ₹25000, we explore the cream of the crop – the top 7 picks that boast stunning AMOLED displays, elevating your wrist game to a whole new level. The AMOLED display, featured in all these watches, ensures vibrant colours and sharp clarity, making every interaction with your wrist wear a visual delight(Unsplash )

Imagine having a watch that goes beyond the ordinary, a small marvel on your wrist that captivates you with its beauty and intelligence. These luxury smartwatches under ₹25,000 are not just accessories; they are expressions of taste and refinement.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Each watch on our curated list brings a unique blend of design and functionality. The AMOLED display, featured in all these watches, ensures vibrant colours and sharp clarity, making every interaction with your wrist wear a visual delight. Whether you're checking notifications, tracking your fitness, or simply admiring the time, the Amoled display adds a touch of brilliance to the overall experience.

As we delve into the details of these wrist adornments, you'll discover how they seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. From health and fitness tracking to receiving timely alerts, these watches are designed to make your daily routines more convenient and enjoyable.

Moreover, the luxurious feel of these watches extends beyond their functionality. The carefully crafted materials and attention to detail showcase the commitment to both aesthetics and quality. It's not just about telling time; it's about making a statement with an accessory that reflects your personality.

Join us on a journey through the world of these luxury smartwatches, where style meets substance and innovation meets elegance. Each watch has its own story to tell, a story that unfolds with every glance at your wrist. Step into a realm where sophistication meets technology and experience the charm of these distinguished timepieces under ₹25,000.

Product List

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch is a premium smartwatch under ₹25000 that redefines health and fitness tracking. The ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED display offers a vivid platform to monitor your wellness journey with pristine clarity. Experience super-strong and accurate GPS tracking, rivaling top handheld locators, ensuring precise positioning even in challenging environments. The smart recognition of strength training exercises sets this watch apart, automatically counting reps and optimizing your workout efficiency. With up to 8 days of battery life, it's your constant companion in both professional and fitness pursuits. Enjoy 24/7 health management with accurate monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels, and breathing rate, all accessible with a simple tap.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTS 4

Style: Modern

Colour: Autumn Brown

Screen Size: 1.75 Inches

Pros Cons Comprehensive 24/7 Health Monitoring Learning Curve for Features Customizable Exercise Variations

B0BBFXVWWG

Also read:Apple to halt sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches in US, here's why

2. Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75" AMOLED Display

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch is a luxury smartwatch 25 that lets you immerse yourself in the stunning visuals of the ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED Display, delivering pristine clarity to elevate your data tracking. With super-strong and accurate dual-band GPS technology, this smartwatch ensures precise positioning, rivaling top handheld GPS locators with 99% accuracy. Take your workout to the next level with the smart recognition of strength training exercises.

The watch automatically identifies movements, counts reps, and tracks rest time, maximizing the efficiency of your fitness routine. Enjoy an impressive battery life of up to 8 days, powered by a 300mAh battery and enhanced by the Battery Saver Mode, allowing you to stay connected without compromise. The perfect balance between innovation, performance, and style making it a smartwatch under 25000 that delivers luxury and functionality in one sleek device. Elevate your wellness journey with Amazfit—the future of smartwatch technology.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75" AMOLED Display

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTS 4

Style: Classic

Colour: Autumn Brown

Screen Size: 1.75 Inches

Pros Cons Smart Strength Exercise Recognition Not Compatible with Certain Amazfit Models Compatibility with Various Amazfit Watches

B0BCW6F361

3. Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM AMOLED Display Smartwatch

Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM is the top smartwatch under 25000 that seamlessly merges style and innovation. Featuring an intuitive touch-sensitive screen, side button, and fully rotatable crown, this smartwatch ensures easy navigation. Effortlessly scroll through on-display features and volume settings with the innovative crown design.

Elevate your daily style with 30 pre-installed watch faces, including animated options, or choose from over 1,000 designs on the Huawei Watch Face Store. Unleash your creativity by crafting personalized animated watch faces using short videos from your phone. With its high-resolution AMOLED display, this budget-friendly smartwatch delivers a visually stunning experience. Embrace a fusion of fashion and technology, making the Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM for those seeking a versatile and feature-rich smartwatch under 25000.

Specifications of Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM AMOLED Display Smartwatch

Brand: Huawei

Model Name: GT 3

Style: Classic

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Customizable Animated Faces Average Battery Life High-Resolution AMOLED Display

B0B5LQQ5NK

4. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch is a device combining style and functionality. Boasting a crystal-clear Ultra HD AMOLED Display with 331 ppi, this smartwatch offers unparalleled clarity even in bright sunlight. With a water resistance depth of 50 meters and blood pressure monitoring, it's the ultimate fitness companion. Test four health metrics in just 45 seconds, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, and breathing rate.

Choose from 150+ sports modes for personalized tracking. Liberate your hands with Alexa and an offline voice assistant, and stay connected with Bluetooth calls and music control. Enjoy a remarkable 12-day battery life for worry-free use during your travels. The smartwatch features a high-precision GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and a barometric altimeter for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore this model of smartwatch under 25000, which is also one of the best 25k Smartwatches.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch

Brand: Amazfit Model Name: GTR 3 Pro Style: Watch Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.45 Inches

Pros Cons Extensive Sports Modes Music Storage Limited (470 songs) High Precision GPS

B09HVCFLG4

5. Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch under 25000 with 1.75" AMOLED Display is in the category of Smartwatch Elite 25k. Immerse yourself in wellness with an ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED display, providing a clear view of your health and fitness journey. Experience super-strong GPS tracking, 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators, ensuring precise positioning in any environment. The smart recognition of strength training exercises, automatic rep counting, and post-workout insights make fitness seamless.

Enjoy up to 8 days of battery life, powered by a 300 mAh battery and Battery Saver Mode. Achieve easy 24/7 health management with accurate monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels, and breathing rate. Elevate your lifestyle with a smartwatch that exceeds expectations.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display

Brand Amazfit Model Name GTS 4 Style Modern Colour Infinite Black Screen Size 1.75 Inches

Pros Cons Automatic Strength Exercise Recognition Moderate Learning Curve for Advanced Features Precise 24/7 Health Monitoring

B0BBFW3GLM

6. Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Sense 2, the ultimate smartwatch under ₹25000 is in the category of high-end smartwatch 25000 with advanced features. Elevate your wellness journey with all-day body-response tracking, including a newly added sensor for precise health insights. Dive into your sleep profile with a breakdown of light, deep, and REM sleep, exclusively available with a Premium membership. Monitor your heart health with the ECG app, track blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, and apps when your phone is nearby.

Enjoy an impressive 6+ day battery life, ensuring your device is ready whenever you are. Each package includes 1 device, 2 straps (small & large), and a charger. Activate your 6-month Premium membership within 60 days for exclusive benefits. Don't miss out on this high-end smartwatch, delivering top-tier functionality and style.

Specifications of Fitbit Sense 2

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Fitbit Sense 2

Style: Modern

Colour: Grey Graphite

Screen Size: 1.58 Inches

Pros Cons Blood oxygen monitoring Initial setup complexity Premium membership included

B0B75W8FH2

Also read:8 best smartwatches under ₹35000: Top picks for unisex adults

7. Kieslect SmartWatch AMOLED HD Display

Kieslect Smart Watch with AMOLED HD Display is the best wearable designed for seamless connectivity and advanced functionality—all at an unbeatable price, a smartwatch under ₹25000. Effortlessly manage calls and stay in the loop with notifications for social media messages, all showcased on the vivid 2.01'' HD super AMOLED screen. Customize your experience with over 100 trendsetting combinations, including personalized fitness watch faces from your phone gallery.

This smartwatch is not just about style—it's your 24/7 health companion, monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep patterns in real time. Enjoy practical features such as remote camera control, music playback, weather forecasts, and more. The magnetic strap ensures convenient wear and a protective tempered film safeguards the stunning display. Elevate your daily routine with the Kieslect Smart Watch—a perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability. Unbox a smarter lifestyle with the included magnetic strap, black silicone band, tempered film, and charging wire.

Specifications of Kieslect Smart Watch for Men Women(Answer/Make Calls), 2.01" AMOLED HD Display Sport Watches

Country of Origin: China

Manufacturer: Kieslect

Item: Weight231 g

Generic Name: Smart Watch

Pros Cons Includes protective tempered film Some features may drain battery Vibrant HD display

B0CLZDCST8

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display Gear up and go Bluetooth Phone Calls Music Storage & Playback Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75" AMOLED Display A Front runner in Fashion Online & Offline Voice Assistants Powerful & Accurate Health Technology Huawei Watch GT 3 46MM AMOLED Display Smartwatch high-response touch-sensitive screen offset for easy access pre-installed faces Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch Clear & Easy-to-read Ultra HD AMOLED Display Blood Pressure Monitoring A Fitness Partner with 150+ Sports Modes Fitbit Sense 2 ECG app Blood oxygen (SpO2) 6+ day battery life Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75 AMOLED Display Ultra-large 1.75" HD AMOLED Display Super Strong & Accurate GPS Tracking Smart Recognition of Strength Training Exercises Kieslect Smart Watch for AMOLED HD Display Make/Answer Calls & Read Message 2.01'' HD Screen and Unlimited Customization 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor and Sleep Tracker

Best overall product (Amazfit GTR 3 Pro):

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro SmartWatch is the ultimate choice, seamlessly blending style and functionality. With its crystal-clear Ultra HD AMOLED Display and an impressive 12-day battery life, it caters to fitness enthusiasts. Boasting 150+ sports modes, including swimming, and comprehensive health metrics such as heart rate and stress levels, it ensures a reliable and immersive experience.

Best value for money product (Kieslect SmartWatch):

For unbeatable value, the Kieslect Smart Watch is a standout option. Featuring a vibrant 2.01'' HD super AMOLED screen, it delivers more than expected within a budget-friendly range. From efficient call management to real-time health monitoring, this watch offers practicality. The inclusion of a magnetic strap and protective tempered film adds extra value to the package.

How to choose an AMOLED watch under ₹ 25,000?

Choosing the right AMOLED watch under ₹25000 requires careful consideration of key factors. First and foremost, prioritize a clear and vibrant display that enhances visibility, especially in various lighting conditions. Long battery life is crucial for uninterrupted usage, ensuring that the watch keeps up with your daily activities without frequent recharging.

Evaluate the watch's health monitoring capabilities, including features like heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and stress monitoring. A good AMOLED watch should seamlessly integrate into your fitness routine, offering multiple sports modes and accurate activity tracking.

Consider the watch's compatibility with your lifestyle. If you lead an active lifestyle, features like water resistance for swimming or GPS tracking for outdoor activities become essential. Additionally, opt for a watch that aligns with your preferred design and aesthetics.

Ease of use is a critical aspect. Choose a watch that offers a user-friendly interface and straightforward navigation. Some watches may have a learning curve for advanced features, so consider your comfort level with technology.

Lastly, explore bonus features that enhance your overall experience, such as customizable watch faces that allow personalization to suit your style.

Reading user reviews can provide valuable insights into the real-world performance and user satisfaction with the watch you're considering. By carefully weighing these factors, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.