10 best smartwatches under 30000: Top square-shaped designs to match your style

Introduction 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 30000: Elevate your tech-savvy style without compromising on your budget on these trendy wearables.(Unsplash)

Smartwatches have become an important accessory in our tech-driven lives, seamlessly blending style and functionality. With an array of options available in the market, finding the perfect smartwatch that complements your style can be a daunting task. In feature-packed smartwatches, the smartwatch under 30000 takes centrestage, offering a balance between the best technology and appearance.

Packed with advanced features, these wrist companions now cater to a diverse range of needs, from fitness tracking to seamless connectivity with our smartphones. Square-faced smartwatches not only exude a modern and sophisticated aesthetic but also offer a distinct edge in terms of display and functionality. This curated list explores 10 square-shaped designs that not only align with the latest fashion trends but also cater to the diverse tastes of tech enthusiasts.

These smartwatches under ₹30000 redefine the way we perceive wearable technology. From elegant minimalism to bold and futuristic designs, each smartwatch on this list brings something unique. Whether you are a fitness aficionado, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who simply appreciates a stylish timepiece, there's a square-shaped smartwatch under 30000 waiting to complement your lifestyle.

Join us on this journey as we navigate through the exciting realm of smartwatches, where innovation meets style with functionality. Discover the perfect blend of form and features as we unveil 10 square-shaped designs set to elevate your wrist game.

Product List

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch is a luxury smartwatch under ₹30000. Redefining carbon neutrality, this timepiece, coupled with the latest Sport Loop, ensures you make a stylish yet eco-conscious statement. Offering essential features for motivation, connectivity, health tracking, and safety, it outshines as a top-tier luxurysmartwatch under ₹30000. Equipped with cutting-edge health and safety features, including Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS, this device provides unparalleled peace of mind. Seamlessly integrated with the Apple ecosystem, it unlocks your Mac automatically and effortlessly finds your devices. Swimproof with a water resistance rating of 50 meters and available in three exquisite finishes; the Apple Watch SE is a stunning blend of functionality and style. Elevate your lifestyle with a smartwatch that epitomizes luxury and value.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

Brand:Apple

Style:GPS

Colour:Aluminum Starlight

Screen Size: 44 millimeters

Special Feature:Heart, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Pros Cons Environmentally conscious choice. 44mm may feel bulky for some. Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS.

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm], a high-end smartwatch ₹30k, is a pinnacle of innovation and sustainability. Boasting a carbon-neutral design with the latest Sport Loop, this smartwatch under ₹30000 is a high-end gem. It encompasses all the essentials to inspire motivation, ensure active living, and stay connected effortlessly. WatchOS 10 introduces the Smart Stack and redesigned apps, delivering a holistic and glanceable interface for optimized productivity. Health and safety take center stage with features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. Receive insightful notifications about irregular heart rhythms or abnormal heart rates, promoting proactive well-being. Seamlessly compatible with Apple devices, the watch unlocks your Mac automatically and facilitates easy device location. Dive into style with a swim-proof build, offering a water resistance rating of 50 meters and three exquisite finishes, all crafted with a carbon emission-conscious production process.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch

Brand: Apple

Model Name:Watch SE

Style:GPS

Colour:Silver/White

Screen Size:44 millimeters

Pros Cons Seamless Apple Device Integration No Standalone Cellular Option Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications

3. Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch

Pixel Watch is an elite smartwatch under ₹30000 that seamlessly combines top technology with sleek aesthetics. Its stunning circular, domed design enhances the Wear OS experience, providing quick access to essential information at a glance. Priced under the category of smartwatch under 30000, this smartwatch offers unparalleled value. Stay in control of your fitness journey with Activity Tracking Plus, offering insights into calories burned and more. Dive into comprehensive health monitoring with heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and ECG capabilities for assessing heart rhythm and detecting AFib. The Pixel Watch is not just a timepiece; it's a multifunctional companion that simplifies your life. Enjoy the convenience of Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and timely event notifications from Calendar. Stay connected and productive on the go by responding to messages, managing your inbox, and making calls right from your wrist.

Specifications of Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch

Brand :Generic

Manufacturer: ‎Google

Package Dimensions: ‎17 x 13 x 11 cm; 500 Grams

Batteries:1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Batteries Included:‎Yes

Pros Cons Heart Rate Monitoring Not iOS Compatible Seamless Connectivity

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm]

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch is a dynamic companion packed with essential features. Upgrade your active lifestyle with its motivational fitness tools, crash detection, and redesigned watchOS 10 apps for quick, insightful glances. This carbon-neutral marvel, coupled with the latest Sport Loop, is a sustainable style statement. Experience peace of mind with health and safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS, ensuring your well-being is a top priority. Seamlessly integrated with Apple devices, this smartwatch unlocks your Mac effortlessly and helps locate your devices. With a water resistance rating of 50 meters, three stunning finishes, and a color-matched back case, the Apple Watch SE effortlessly blends style and functionality. Embrace a new era of connectivity, fitness, and sustainability with the Apple Watch SE — a smartwatch that exceeds expectations in both design and utility.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm]

Brand:Apple

Style:GPS

Colour:Aluminum Midnight

Screen Size:40 millimeters

Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Pros Cons Seamless Apple Integration Requires iPhone XS or later Automatic Device Compatibility

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a smartwatch under ₹30000 that seamlessly combines the best technology with and also comes under the category ofluxury smartwatches under ₹30k. Enhance your well-being with advanced features, including Sleep Tracking, enabling you to plan your bedtime, detect snoring, and gain insight into your sleep patterns. Monitor your body composition with BIA Measurement, providing comprehensive feedback on body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight for effective progress tracking. This smartwatch boasts an Optical Heart Rate Sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring and cardiovascular health tracking. Elevate your fitness journey with automatic Fitness Tracking supporting over 90 exercises, counting steps, calories, and routines. The Sapphire crystal display ensures durability, being 1.6 times stronger against scratches, while its water-resistant design adds to its resilience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Brand:Samsung

Style:Watch5 Pro

Colour:Gray

Screen Size:45 Millimeters

Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros Cons Durable Sapphire Crystal Display Compatibility Limitations Real-time Heart Rate Monitoring

6. Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Venu Sq Music is one of the best smartwatches under ₹30000, which is the ultimate companion for an active lifestyle. Leave your phone behind and carry your favorite music on your wrist. With over 20 preloaded sports apps, including running, walking, biking, and golf, this smartwatch adapts to your fitness needs. The watch plans workouts for you, from yoga to strength training, making fitness effortless. Its vibrant color display and impressive 6-day battery life make it a stylish and reliable choice. Crafted from carbon-fiber material, the Garmin Venu Sq comes with a body battery energy monitor to track your energy levels throughout the day. The Pulse Ox sensor estimates blood oxygen saturation, while stress tracking ensures you stay balanced. The smartwatch also offers menstrual cycle tracking for a comprehensive health overview. In the box, you'll find the watch, manual, and charger.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch

Brand:Garmin

Model Name:Garmin Venu SQ Music

Style:Venu

Colour:Light Sand Rose Gold

Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Pros Cons Automated workout planning Relatively smaller app store Durable carbon-fiber build

7. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music is a smartwatch under ₹30000 that combines style with substance. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on the vibrant AMOLED display with an always-on mode for quick glances. With an impressive 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode, you'll have a continuous 24/7 health snapshot without nightly charging interruptions. Prioritize your well-being with comprehensive health tracking, covering Body Battery, sleep, respiration, hydration, stress, heart rate, and more. This smartwatch supports women's health tracking, providing a holistic overview of your fitness journey. Engage in over 25 built-in sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, and golf, ensuring diverse workouts. Stay connected effortlessly with smart notifications for calls, texts, and social media alerts from your paired Apple or Android smartphone.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Brand:Garmin

Model Name: Garmin Venu Sq 2

Style:Non-Music

Colour:Cool Mint

Screen Size:35.9 Millimeters

Pros Cons Diverse Built-in Sports Apps On-Screen Keyboard Size Seamless Smart Notifications

8. Motorola Moto Watch 70

The Motorola Moto Watch 70 is a Health and Fitness Smartwatch that redefines everyday wear with its sleek design and advanced features. Boasting a generous 1.69” LCD, thin metal, and glass body, the smartwatch offers a stylish aesthetic and crystal-clear screen for an optimal user experience. Stay connected and informed with intuitive notifications on the go. With an impressive 10-day battery life under normal usage, this smartwatch ensures accurate tracking of your health metrics, featuring advanced sleep tracking and active heart rate monitoring throughout your day and activities. Integrated with Google Fit, the #1 Android health platform, effortlessly syncs your daily efforts, vitals, and activities. Plan your day efficiently with a 7-day weather summary every morning. The Moto Watch 70 is your reliable companion, delivering a blend of fashion and functionality, making it the best smartwatch under ₹30000 to complement your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 70

Brand:Motorola

Model Name:Moto Moto Watch 70

Style:Modern

Colour:black

Screen Size:1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Seamless Google Fit Integration Limited Third-Party Compatibility Quick 25-Minute Charging

9. PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch

PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch is a versatile and reliable smartwatch under 30000designed for the modern parenting experience. This feature-packed device goes beyond mere timekeeping, offering a myriad of functions suitable for children. With 4G capabilities, precise GPS tracking, and an emergency SOS button, parents can ensure their child's safety and stay connected effortlessly. The smartwatch boasts a phone-like experience with calling, step counting, and engaging voice/video chatting, providing a secure communication platform. Its global network support makes it compatible with most GSM networks worldwide. The high-quality build ensures durability, featuring a soft silicone strap for comfort. This smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for boys and girls, offering not just convenience but also peace of mind for parents.

Specifications of PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch

Brand:PTHTECHUS

Model Name: SOS

Style:Modern

Colour:blue

Screen Size:1.44 Inches

Pros Cons Voice and picture messaging Check carrier for 4G compatibility Safety-focused SOS button

10. SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch

SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch is the ultimate GPS-enabled smartwatch under ₹30000. Stay connected seamlessly with calls and text replies on your wrist. The stunning Retina OLED display provides vibrant visuals, while the lightning-fast processor ensures a responsive experience, outpacing any other watch on the market. Track your daily activities and fitness trends effortlessly on the smartwatch, syncing data with the dedicated fitness app on your smartphone. From running to swimming, this smartwatch measures diverse workouts like a pro. Dive into the future of wearables with these top 5 features: GPS Connectivity, Retina OLED Display, Lightning-Fast Processor, Comprehensive Fitness Tracking, and Multisport Capability.

Specifications of SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch

Brand:SAIELLIN

Model Name:SAI-08767

Style:Modern

Colour:BLACK

Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker

Pros Cons Comprehensive Fitness Tracking Dependency on Smartphone Vibrant Retina Display

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch Check your heart rate Track sleep stages Available cellular connectivity Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch Easily customizable Health and safety features Swim Proof and stylish Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch Live healthier with sleep Android 8.0 or newer turn-by-turn directions using Maps Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Log your daily mood Can detect server crashes Track sleep stages Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Body composition analysis Optical heart rate sensor Fitness tracking Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch Body energy monitoring Pulse Ox sensor Menstrual cycle tracking Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music Health snapshot Respiration rate Enhanced all day monitoring Motorola Moto Watch 70 - Health and Fitness Smartwatch Designed for everyday wear More accurate tracking Tracking your vitals PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch 4G Multifunctional Digital Watch Video Call & Voice Chat Global Network Support SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch GPS Connectivity Lightning-Fast Processor Retina OLED Display

Best overall product

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] stands out as the best overall product under ₹30000. With a luxury design, carbon-neutral features, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration, it offers top-tier functionality and style. The smartwatch prioritizes health and safety with innovative features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, ensuring unparalleled peace of mind. Its swim-proof build, water resistance, and three exquisite finishes make it a stunning blend of fashion and function.

Best value for money product

For the best value under ₹30000, the Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch excels. Combining elite technology with sleek aesthetics, it offers comprehensive health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart features at an affordable price. Its circular design enhances the Wear OS experience, providing quick access to essential information. The Pixel Watch is a multifunctional companion, simplifying life with features like a Wallet for payments and turn-by-turn directions. It ensures seamless connectivity and productivity on the go, making it a standout choice for those seeking maximum value.

How to choose a square-shaped smartwatch under ₹ 30000?

Choosing the right square-shaped smartwatch under ₹30000 involves considering key factors to match your needs. Start by assessing the display size and resolution for a clear view of information. Look for essential features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking to support your fitness goals. Compatibility with your smartphone is crucial for seamless integration. Consider the battery life to ensure it meets your daily usage requirements. Evaluate additional features such as water resistance, GPS, and smart notifications for a well-rounded experience. Read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Finally, prioritize a brand known for quality and customer support. By weighing these factors, you can find a square-shaped smartwatch under ₹30000 that perfectly aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

