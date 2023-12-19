close_game
10 best smartwatches under 30000: Top square-shaped designs to match your style

10 best smartwatches under 30000: Top square-shaped designs to match your style

ByAffiliate Desk
Dec 19, 2023 01:06 PM IST

10 best smartwatches under ₹30000: Explore stylish options of square-shaped smartwatches under ₹30000, blending fashion and functionality seamlessly.

Introduction

10 best smartwatches under ₹30000: Elevate your tech-savvy style without compromising on your budget on these trendy wearables.
10 best smartwatches under 30000: Elevate your tech-savvy style without compromising on your budget on these trendy wearables.(Unsplash)

Smartwatches have become an important accessory in our tech-driven lives, seamlessly blending style and functionality. With an array of options available in the market, finding the perfect smartwatch that complements your style can be a daunting task. In feature-packed smartwatches, the smartwatch under 30000 takes centrestage, offering a balance between the best technology and appearance.

Packed with advanced features, these wrist companions now cater to a diverse range of needs, from fitness tracking to seamless connectivity with our smartphones. Square-faced smartwatches not only exude a modern and sophisticated aesthetic but also offer a distinct edge in terms of display and functionality. This curated list explores 10 square-shaped designs that not only align with the latest fashion trends but also cater to the diverse tastes of tech enthusiasts.

These smartwatches under 30000 redefine the way we perceive wearable technology. From elegant minimalism to bold and futuristic designs, each smartwatch on this list brings something unique. Whether you are a fitness aficionado, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who simply appreciates a stylish timepiece, there's a square-shaped smartwatch under 30000 waiting to complement your lifestyle.

Join us on this journey as we navigate through the exciting realm of smartwatches, where innovation meets style with functionality. Discover the perfect blend of form and features as we unveil 10 square-shaped designs set to elevate your wrist game.

Product List

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch is a luxury smartwatch under 30000. Redefining carbon neutrality, this timepiece, coupled with the latest Sport Loop, ensures you make a stylish yet eco-conscious statement. Offering essential features for motivation, connectivity, health tracking, and safety, it outshines as a top-tier luxurysmartwatch under 30000. Equipped with cutting-edge health and safety features, including Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS, this device provides unparalleled peace of mind. Seamlessly integrated with the Apple ecosystem, it unlocks your Mac automatically and effortlessly finds your devices. Swimproof with a water resistance rating of 50 meters and available in three exquisite finishes; the Apple Watch SE is a stunning blend of functionality and style. Elevate your lifestyle with a smartwatch that epitomizes luxury and value.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch

  • Brand:Apple
  • Style:GPS
  • Colour:Aluminum Starlight
  • Screen Size: 44 millimeters
  • Special Feature:Heart, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Pros

Cons

Environmentally conscious choice.

44mm may feel bulky for some.

Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS.

 
B0CHY4D5LV

2. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm], a high-end smartwatch 30k, is a pinnacle of innovation and sustainability. Boasting a carbon-neutral design with the latest Sport Loop, this smartwatch under 30000 is a high-end gem. It encompasses all the essentials to inspire motivation, ensure active living, and stay connected effortlessly. WatchOS 10 introduces the Smart Stack and redesigned apps, delivering a holistic and glanceable interface for optimized productivity. Health and safety take center stage with features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. Receive insightful notifications about irregular heart rhythms or abnormal heart rates, promoting proactive well-being. Seamlessly compatible with Apple devices, the watch unlocks your Mac automatically and facilitates easy device location. Dive into style with a swim-proof build, offering a water resistance rating of 50 meters and three exquisite finishes, all crafted with a carbon emission-conscious production process.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name:Watch SE
  • Style:GPS
  • Colour:Silver/White
  • Screen Size:44 millimeters

Pros

Cons

Seamless Apple Device Integration

 

No Standalone Cellular Option

Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications

 
B0BDKSPDXH

3. Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch

Pixel Watch is an elite smartwatch under 30000 that seamlessly combines top technology with sleek aesthetics. Its stunning circular, domed design enhances the Wear OS experience, providing quick access to essential information at a glance. Priced under the category of smartwatch under 30000, this smartwatch offers unparalleled value. Stay in control of your fitness journey with Activity Tracking Plus, offering insights into calories burned and more. Dive into comprehensive health monitoring with heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and ECG capabilities for assessing heart rhythm and detecting AFib. The Pixel Watch is not just a timepiece; it's a multifunctional companion that simplifies your life. Enjoy the convenience of Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and timely event notifications from Calendar. Stay connected and productive on the go by responding to messages, managing your inbox, and making calls right from your wrist.

Specifications of Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch

  • Brand :Generic
  • Manufacturer: ‎Google
  • Package Dimensions: ‎17 x 13 x 11 cm; 500 Grams
  • Batteries:1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)
  • Batteries Included:‎Yes

Pros

Cons

Heart Rate Monitoring

Not iOS Compatible

Seamless Connectivity

 
B0CP5HXY4F

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm]

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch is a dynamic companion packed with essential features. Upgrade your active lifestyle with its motivational fitness tools, crash detection, and redesigned watchOS 10 apps for quick, insightful glances. This carbon-neutral marvel, coupled with the latest Sport Loop, is a sustainable style statement. Experience peace of mind with health and safety features like fall detection and emergency SOS, ensuring your well-being is a top priority. Seamlessly integrated with Apple devices, this smartwatch unlocks your Mac effortlessly and helps locate your devices. With a water resistance rating of 50 meters, three stunning finishes, and a color-matched back case, the Apple Watch SE effortlessly blends style and functionality. Embrace a new era of connectivity, fitness, and sustainability with the Apple Watch SE — a smartwatch that exceeds expectations in both design and utility.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm]

  • Brand:Apple
  • Style:GPS
  • Colour:Aluminum Midnight
  • Screen Size:40 millimeters
  • Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder

Pros

Cons

Seamless Apple Integration

Requires iPhone XS or later

Automatic Device Compatibility

 
B0CHY4KRBT

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a smartwatch under 30000 that seamlessly combines the best technology with and also comes under the category ofluxury smartwatches under 30k. Enhance your well-being with advanced features, including Sleep Tracking, enabling you to plan your bedtime, detect snoring, and gain insight into your sleep patterns. Monitor your body composition with BIA Measurement, providing comprehensive feedback on body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight for effective progress tracking. This smartwatch boasts an Optical Heart Rate Sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring and cardiovascular health tracking. Elevate your fitness journey with automatic Fitness Tracking supporting over 90 exercises, counting steps, calories, and routines. The Sapphire crystal display ensures durability, being 1.6 times stronger against scratches, while its water-resistant design adds to its resilience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

  • Brand:Samsung
  • Style:Watch5 Pro
  • Colour:Gray
  • Screen Size:45 Millimeters
  • Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

Pros

Cons

Durable Sapphire Crystal Display

Compatibility Limitations

Real-time Heart Rate Monitoring

 
B0B99RNZC4

6. Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Venu Sq Music is one of the best smartwatches under 30000, which is the ultimate companion for an active lifestyle. Leave your phone behind and carry your favorite music on your wrist. With over 20 preloaded sports apps, including running, walking, biking, and golf, this smartwatch adapts to your fitness needs. The watch plans workouts for you, from yoga to strength training, making fitness effortless. Its vibrant color display and impressive 6-day battery life make it a stylish and reliable choice. Crafted from carbon-fiber material, the Garmin Venu Sq comes with a body battery energy monitor to track your energy levels throughout the day. The Pulse Ox sensor estimates blood oxygen saturation, while stress tracking ensures you stay balanced. The smartwatch also offers menstrual cycle tracking for a comprehensive health overview. In the box, you'll find the watch, manual, and charger.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch

  • Brand:Garmin
  • Model Name:Garmin Venu SQ Music
  • Style:Venu
  • Colour:Light Sand Rose Gold
  • Screen Size: 1.3 Inches

Pros 

Cons 

Automated workout planning

Relatively smaller app store

Durable carbon-fiber build

 
B08N18JGRW

7. Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music is a smartwatch under 30000 that combines style with substance. Enjoy crystal-clear visuals on the vibrant AMOLED display with an always-on mode for quick glances. With an impressive 11-day battery life in smartwatch mode, you'll have a continuous 24/7 health snapshot without nightly charging interruptions. Prioritize your well-being with comprehensive health tracking, covering Body Battery, sleep, respiration, hydration, stress, heart rate, and more. This smartwatch supports women's health tracking, providing a holistic overview of your fitness journey. Engage in over 25 built-in sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, and golf, ensuring diverse workouts. Stay connected effortlessly with smart notifications for calls, texts, and social media alerts from your paired Apple or Android smartphone.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-Music

  • Brand:Garmin
  • Model Name: Garmin Venu Sq 2
  • Style:Non-Music
  • Colour:Cool Mint
  • Screen Size:35.9 Millimeters

Pros 

Cons 

Diverse Built-in Sports Apps

On-Screen Keyboard Size

Seamless Smart Notifications

 
B0BD58STZV

8. Motorola Moto Watch 70

The Motorola Moto Watch 70 is a Health and Fitness Smartwatch that redefines everyday wear with its sleek design and advanced features. Boasting a generous 1.69” LCD, thin metal, and glass body, the smartwatch offers a stylish aesthetic and crystal-clear screen for an optimal user experience. Stay connected and informed with intuitive notifications on the go. With an impressive 10-day battery life under normal usage, this smartwatch ensures accurate tracking of your health metrics, featuring advanced sleep tracking and active heart rate monitoring throughout your day and activities. Integrated with Google Fit, the #1 Android health platform, effortlessly syncs your daily efforts, vitals, and activities. Plan your day efficiently with a 7-day weather summary every morning. The Moto Watch 70 is your reliable companion, delivering a blend of fashion and functionality, making it the best smartwatch under 30000 to complement your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 70

  • Brand:Motorola
  • Model Name:Moto Moto Watch 70
  • Style:Modern
  • Colour:black
  • Screen Size:1.69 Inches

Pros 

Cons 

Seamless Google Fit Integration

Limited Third-Party Compatibility

Quick 25-Minute Charging

 
B0C234ML6S

9. PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch

PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch is a versatile and reliable smartwatch under 30000designed for the modern parenting experience. This feature-packed device goes beyond mere timekeeping, offering a myriad of functions suitable for children. With 4G capabilities, precise GPS tracking, and an emergency SOS button, parents can ensure their child's safety and stay connected effortlessly. The smartwatch boasts a phone-like experience with calling, step counting, and engaging voice/video chatting, providing a secure communication platform. Its global network support makes it compatible with most GSM networks worldwide. The high-quality build ensures durability, featuring a soft silicone strap for comfort. This smartwatch is a thoughtful gift for boys and girls, offering not just convenience but also peace of mind for parents.

Specifications of PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch

  • Brand:PTHTECHUS
  • Model Name: SOS
  • Style:Modern
  • Colour:blue
  • Screen Size:1.44 Inches

Pros 

Cons 

Voice and picture messaging

Check carrier for 4G compatibility

Safety-focused SOS button

 
B07XLJH63N

10. SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch

SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch is the ultimate GPS-enabled smartwatch under 30000. Stay connected seamlessly with calls and text replies on your wrist. The stunning Retina OLED display provides vibrant visuals, while the lightning-fast processor ensures a responsive experience, outpacing any other watch on the market. Track your daily activities and fitness trends effortlessly on the smartwatch, syncing data with the dedicated fitness app on your smartphone. From running to swimming, this smartwatch measures diverse workouts like a pro. Dive into the future of wearables with these top 5 features: GPS Connectivity, Retina OLED Display, Lightning-Fast Processor, Comprehensive Fitness Tracking, and Multisport Capability.

Specifications of SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart Watch

  • Brand:SAIELLIN
  • Model Name:SAI-08767
  • Style:Modern
  • Colour:BLACK
  • Special Feature:Sleep Monitor, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker

Pros 

Cons  

Comprehensive Fitness Tracking

Dependency on Smartphone

Vibrant Retina Display

 
B09LYSRR6D

Top 3 features for you

Product 

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch 

Check your heart rate

Track sleep stages

Available cellular connectivity

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart WatchEasily customizableHealth and safety featuresSwim Proof and stylish
Pixel Watch - Android SmartwatchLive healthier with sleepAndroid 8.0 or newerturn-by-turn directions using Maps
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm]Log your daily moodCan detect server crashesTrack sleep stages
Samsung Galaxy Watch5Body composition analysisOptical heart rate sensorFitness tracking
Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS SmartwatchBody energy monitoringPulse Ox sensorMenstrual cycle tracking
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music/Non-MusicHealth snapshotRespiration rateEnhanced all day monitoring
Motorola Moto Watch 70 - Health and Fitness SmartwatchDesigned for everyday wearMore accurate trackingTracking your vitals
PTHTECHUS 4G GPS Kids Smartwatch4G Multifunctional Digital WatchVideo Call & Voice ChatGlobal Network Support
SAIELLIN Moblios-Android Smart WatchGPS ConnectivityLightning-Fast ProcessorRetina OLED Display

Best overall product

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] stands out as the best overall product under 30000. With a luxury design, carbon-neutral features, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration, it offers top-tier functionality and style. The smartwatch prioritizes health and safety with innovative features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, ensuring unparalleled peace of mind. Its swim-proof build, water resistance, and three exquisite finishes make it a stunning blend of fashion and function.

Best value for money product

For the best value under 30000, the Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch excels. Combining elite technology with sleek aesthetics, it offers comprehensive health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart features at an affordable price. Its circular design enhances the Wear OS experience, providing quick access to essential information. The Pixel Watch is a multifunctional companion, simplifying life with features like a Wallet for payments and turn-by-turn directions. It ensures seamless connectivity and productivity on the go, making it a standout choice for those seeking maximum value.

How to choose a square-shaped smartwatch under 30000?

Choosing the right square-shaped smartwatch under 30000 involves considering key factors to match your needs. Start by assessing the display size and resolution for a clear view of information. Look for essential features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking to support your fitness goals. Compatibility with your smartphone is crucial for seamless integration. Consider the battery life to ensure it meets your daily usage requirements. Evaluate additional features such as water resistance, GPS, and smart notifications for a well-rounded experience. Read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Finally, prioritize a brand known for quality and customer support. By weighing these factors, you can find a square-shaped smartwatch under 30000 that perfectly aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

