10 best luxury smartwatches under 80000: Top designs in golden colour

Introduction 10 best luxury smartwatches under ₹ 80000: An ideal blend of aesthetics and utility.

In the world of smartwatches, there are countless options available, each with its own unique set of features and price points. For those looking for a high-end smartwatch under ₹80000 packed with the latest technology, there are several great options available. This guide will explore some of the best smartwatches in this price range, helping you find the perfect one for your needs. When choosing the best smartwatches at Rs. 80000, there are a few key things to consider. First, think about what features are most important to you. Do you need a GPS watch to track your runs or hikes? Are you looking for a watch with built-in cellular connectivity so you can make calls and send texts without your phone? Once you've narrowed down your must-have features, you can start to compare different models.

Another important factor to consider is battery life. Smartwatches with more features tend to have shorter battery life. So, if you're looking for a watch that you can wear all day without having to worry about charging it, you'll need to choose a model with a longer battery life.

Finally, don't forget about design. Premium smartwatches at ₹80000 come in a variety of styles, so you'll want to choose one that you love the look of. Once you've considered all of these factors, you're ready to start shopping for the top smartwatch at Rs. 80000 for you.

Product List

1) Fire-Boltt Gladiator Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator luxury smartwatch under ₹80000 has a 1.96 inch square screen with a crisp 240 x 282 pixels resolution. Its stainless steel construction is durable and resistant to corrosion. It has a seamless connectivity to make and receive calls effortlessly. Gladiator smartwatch offers an impressive 123 sports modes.

It allows you to access information and assistance with ease using the built-in voice assistant. Gladiator Steel is IP68 waterproof, making it suitable for wet conditions. Take charge of your health with comprehensive monitoring. The watch tracks your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and sleep patterns, syncing the data with your app for easy tracking.

Set custom alarms, receive sedentary reminders, and get notified about incoming calls and messages from various social media platforms. With a robust 250mAh battery, Gladiator Steel delivers 20 days of standby time and 5-7 days of normal use. With a generous 128M of memory, you can store data and apps effortlessly.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator Luxury Smart Watch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Gladiator Style:Stainless Steel Colour:Steel Gold Screen Size:1.96 Inches

Pros Cons The sound quality is good Battery life could be better The screen brightness looks good

B0CFFD436C

2. Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 features a 1.6” round HD display, 400x400 pixel resolution, and 600 NITS peak brightness. The 4GB of storage of Infinity Luxe offers ample space to curate a personal soundtrack that reflects your unique taste. The watch will work on a single charge for about 5 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling.

With the TWS connect feature, the Infinity Luxe seamlessly pairs itself with compatible wireless earbuds. 300+ sports modes in Infinity Luxe allow you to track a vast spectrum of human movement. Infinity Luxe boasts a seamless Bluetooth calling feature. With a simple voice command, Infinity Luxe's voice assistant springs to life.

Infinity Luxe smartwatch’s health suite monitors your steps, distance, calories burned, and overall well-being. The Infinity Luxe smartwatch exudes exquisite metal crown and impeccably designed metal case. The Infinity Luxe has a vast collection of 110+ watch faces to curate your wrist's appearance.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Gold)

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Fire Boltt Style:Modern Colour:Gold Screen Size:1.6 Inches

Pros Cons The size of the dial is good The display could be AMOLED Band quality is also up to the mark

B0C498QRVH

3. Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 features a 1.78" AMOLED display of vibrant visuals and sleek design. With 368 x 448 pixels resolution this smartwatch has Always On Display. Visionary Ultra's premium stainless steel straps embrace your wrist with unparalleled comfort and timeless style. The TWS connectivity seamlessly pairs with your wireless earbuds for an immersive audio experience. The 128MB inbuilt memory keeps your music and data close at hand for entertainment and accessibility. AI voice assistance elevates your smartwatch experience with seamless voice interaction. Visionary Ultra's complete health suite offers advanced features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, stress tracking, and more. Bluetooth calling on Visionary Ultra features a quick dial pad and a recent call log.

Visionary Ultra's real-time smart social media notifications keep you connected and up-to-date. With IP68 resistance, Visionary Ultra stands strong against water and dust. Visionary Ultra's superior battery that delivers up to 2 days of power backup with Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 5 days of standard usage.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Visionary Pro Style:Modern Colour:Steel Gold Screen Size:1.78 Inches

Pros Cons Bluetooth feature is good and has good in-call audio The touch screen is not responsive sometimes Battery life is also good

B0BY2Q1KQT

4. Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Smartwatch (Raven Gold)

Fire-Boltt Quantum luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 comes with a stunning 1.28" premium HD display, 240x240 pixels resolution, and 350 NITS peak brightness. It is built with high-grade stainless steel for durability and premium style. Quantum smartwatch lasts for 7 days without BT calling and 2 days with extensive use. Quantum comes with a 350 mAh strong battery the watch needs to be charged with a 3.7V adapter. The stainless steel strap is both comfortable and secure, ensuring the smartwatch will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. Loaded with 128MB memory, the smartwatch lets you store your favourite music as Local Music, and play it whenever you want using the inbuilt speaker in the smartwatch.

The volume can be controlled during a call and for listening to music on the watch. Thanks to the strong and stable Bluetooth connectivity, you can now connect your TWS earbuds to Quantum, and enjoy your music stored in the watch with crisp, clear sound, wherever you want.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Smartwatch (Raven Gold)

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Quantum Style:Modern Colour:Raven Gold Screen Size:1.28 Inches

Pros Cons Sleek, modern design and the unique quantum-inspired display The battery life could be improved The health tracking features are surprisingly accurate

B0C23SKPQ2

5. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Gold SS)

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch under Rs. 80000 comes with a 1.43" AMOLED Display with 460x460 pixels high resolution. The watch supports a 2.5D full lamination curve display to enhance the usage experience. The watch has 700 NITS peak brightness. The watch will work on a single charge for about 5 days (without Bluetooth calling & Always On Display) and about 2 days with Bluetooth calling. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. .

The TWS connection in the watch supports your earbuds to be connected with the watch while you sit back and enjoy the songs being played with a 4GB internal storage. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus ensures a fit and healthy living. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities with minute details. Tracking steps, calories, km and taking one step ahead now you can track your dance class and much more.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Gold SS)

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Invincible Plus Style:Plus AMOLED Colour:Gold Steel Screen Size:1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Heavy build quality Improvement in app required Decent battery life

B0C8D3T1D7

6. Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Royale luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 exudes crisp visuals with a stunning and vibrant 1.43" AMOLED always-on screen with a sharp resolution of 466x466 pixels, 750 NITS brightness and 75HZ refresh rate. The design of Royale exudes sophistication with stainless steel straps, a sturdy zinc alloy middle frame, and the convenience of three buttons for easy navigation.

With built-in Bluetooth calling and voice assistance capabilities, Royale ensures seamless communication on the go. You can make calls and access the voice assistant directly from your wrist. Royale places a strong emphasis on health monitoring from monitoring heart rate and sleep patterns to tracking steps and calorie burn. With 4GB of storage, Royale offers ample space for storing music, apps, and personal data.

Boasting over 300 sports modes, Royale is a versatile fitness companion. Whether you're into running, swimming, or yoga, it has a mode to suit your activity. Royale is certified with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The device houses a robust 380 mAh battery.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

Brand:‎Fire-Boltt Series:‎Royale Colour:‎Gold Screen Size: 1.43 Inches Item Weight:‎80 g

Pros Cons Loaded with features Turning the wrist gesture is not so perfect Looks good on the wrist & a durable quality

B0CH8N4XH2

7. Fire-Boltt Xelor Luxury Smart Watch

The Fire-Boltt Xelor luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 seamlessly combines stainless steel craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, a dazzling 1.78" AMOLED display, 368x448 pixels resolution, 75 Hz refresh rate that never sleeps. Xelor’s stainless steel middle frame is adorned with exquisite diamonds and has a shining stainless steel strap.

Xelor offers seamless Bluetooth calling and voice assistance, effortlessly connecting you to the world. Xelor's array of sports modes from calming yoga to intense cycling, lets you achieve your wellness goals. Xelor's IP67 water resistance is ready for adventures, from unexpected rain showers to aquatic workouts. Experience comprehensive health monitoring with heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, menstrual cycle support, sedentary reminders, and blood/oxygen pressure insights.

Enjoy 3-7 days of battery life on a single charge and 30 days on standby mode. Xelor has 128 MB memory of ample storage to store your favourite apps, personalized watch faces, and data hassle-free. It also features from built-in watch faces to DIY customization, alarm functions, silent alarms, flashlight, weather updates, games, camera/media control, DND mode, and more.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Xelor Luxury Smart Watch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Xelor Style:Amoled Colour:Gold Premium Strap Screen Size:1.78 Inches

Pros Cons Sleek appearance and comfortable fit A little lag in transferring the data from the phone Product quality is top-notch

B0CH8LJRY5

8. Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Solace luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 features a vivid 1.32” TFT colour display. The full touch and full-round screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels ensure crystal-clear visuals. Stay connected with BT calling, make and receive calls directly from your wrist, and keep in touch on the go. Access information, set reminders, and control your smart devices effortlessly with the built-in AI assistant. Monitor your well-being with ease. Solace tracks your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, empowering you to take charge of your health. Receive smart notifications on your wrist, keeping you updated with messages, emails, and app alerts, so you never miss a beat. Solace is water-resistant, making it ideal for both your daily routine and outdoor adventures. Get an exceptional battery life of 230 mAh, so you stay connected and productive for days.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Solace Style:Modern Colour:Gold Screen Size:33.5 Millimetres

Pros Cons The quality of the material is quite good Doesn’t have a chain removing kit Amazing user interface and the tracking system is good

B0C5D2HFY7

9. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra luxury smartwatch under Rs. 80000 comes with a TFT Color full touchscreen and a 240x240 pixels high resolution this watch is covered to flaunt the sleek and stylish look. Enjoy a 320 NITS peak brightness. The watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 Days with Bluetooth calling. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra has stainless steel magnetic closure straps. Fire-Bolt Phoenix Ultra Bluetooth calling watch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. Track each activity effectively with this smartwatch’s 120+ sports modes & activity tracker. Notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), Call Notifications, Health Tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), Sports Tracking & many more.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra possess a metal body that is durable and long-lasting. The watch gives a sleek look and gloss finish with shine and is anti-corrosive. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone. Enjoy playing games on the wrist itself as you are on the go.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Pheonix Pro Ultra Style:Phoenix U Steel Colour:Gold Screen Size:1.39 Inches

Pros Cons Coupled with a user-friendly interface Screen responsiveness could be better Comprehensive health tracking features

B0BY2PWDFQ

10. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra Luxury Smart Watch (Gold)

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra luxurysmartwatch under Rs. 80000 features a stunning 1.39-inch round display & 500 NITS brightness, boasting a crisp 240x240 pixels resolution. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra’s comprehensive health monitoring capabilities keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and more. Customize alarms, stay active with sedentary alerts, and never miss important calls or messages from various social media apps. Utilise the 123 sports modes to track your steps, exercise time, distance, calories burned, and real-time heart rate during both indoor and outdoor activities. Enjoy hands-free Bluetooth calling on the go, and get access to instant help with voice assistance. Up to 20 days standby, 5-7 days of normal use with a 200mAh battery. With 128MB of storage, you have plenty of space to ensure all your data and preferences are readily available. The smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant and dust-resistant, making it suitable for all conditions and activities.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra 1.39" Round Display Stainless Steel Luxury Smart Watch

Brand:Fire-Boltt Model Name:Talk 2 Pro Ultra Style:Talk 2 Pro Ultra Steel Colour:Steel Gold Screen Size:1.39 Inches

Pros Cons Vibrant AMOLED display offers crisp visuals even in bright sunlight Battery life can be improved Fitness tracking capabilities are top-notch

B0CG1V9H8T

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Gladiator Luxury Smart Watch (Gold) 1.96” square screen 123 sports modes IP68 waterproof Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Gold) 1.6” round HD display 4GB inbuilt storage 300+ sports modes Fire-Boltt Visionary Ultra Luxury Smart Watch (Gold) 1.78" AMOLED Display 128MB inbuilt memory IP68 Water Resistant Fire-Boltt Quantum Luxury Smartwatch (Raven Gold) 1.28" Premium HD Display 350mAh strong battery 128MB memory, Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Gold SS) 1.43" AMOLED Display 4GB inbuilt storage 300 Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Royale Luxury Smart Watch (Gold) 1.43" AMOLED Display 4GB inbuilt storage IP67 Water Resistance Fire-Boltt Xelor Luxury Smart Watch 1.78" AMOLED Display IP67 water resistance 128 MB memory Fire-Boltt Solace Luxury Smart Watch (Gold) 1.32” TFT colour display Battery life of 230 mAh Resolution of 360 x 360 pixels Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Smartwatch (Gold) A TFT Color Full Touch Screen 120+ Sports Modes 320 NITS Peak Brightness Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro Ultra Luxury Smart Watch (Gold) 1.39-inch round display 123 sports modes 200mAh battery

Best overall product

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra luxury smartwatch under Rs. Rs. 80000 is the best overall product. It comes with a TFT Color full touchscreen and a 240x240 pixels high resolution. Enjoy a 320 NITS peak brightness. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra has a metal body and stainless steel magnetic closure straps. Fire-Bolt Phoenix Ultra Bluetooth calling watch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. Track each activity effectively with this smartwatch’s 120+ sports modes & activity tracker. Notifications are supported from all social media channels, calls, health tracking, sports tracking & many more. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone.

Best value for money product

The Fire-Boltt Royale luxury smartwatch for Rs. Rs. 80000 is the best value for money product with a 1.43" AMOLED always-on screen, resolution of 466x466 pixels, 750 NITS brightness and 75Hz refresh rate. Royale exudes stainless steel straps, a sturdy zinc alloy middle frame, and the convenience of three buttons for easy navigation. Royale has built-in Bluetooth calling and voice assistance capabilities. Royale’s health monitoring monitors from heart rate and sleep patterns to tracking steps and calorie burn. With 4GB of storage, Royale offers ample space for storing music, apps, and personal data. Boasting over 300 sports modes, Royale is a versatile fitness companion. Royale is certified with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The device houses a robust 380 mAh battery.

How to choose the right?

When choosing an elite smartwatch for Rs. 80,000, you can consider things like build quality, water resistance, display, and other features. The watch shouldn't feel cheap or build quality. Avoid loose straps, wobbly buttons, and poor-quality displays. If you plan to use the watch for outdoor activities, consider a watch with water resistance. A bright and vibrant display is desirable. AMOLED displays are good because they're visible in sunlight. A good display should be bright and visible in sunlight. Other things to consider in smartwatches include features such as built-in pedometers, heart rate monitors, and accelerometers.

