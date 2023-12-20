10 best smartwatches for women under 55,000

Have you ever wondered how technology seamlessly blends with style, especially when it comes to wearable gadgets? Smartwatches, once confined to the realm of mere timekeeping, have evolved into sophisticated companions that not only adorn our wrists but also enhance our daily lives. For the fashion-forward women who appreciate the fusion of functionality and elegance, the world of smartwatches under ₹55,000 opens up a realm of possibilities. Smartwatches, once confined to the realm of mere timekeeping, have evolved into sophisticated companions that not only adorn our wrists but also enhance our daily lives

In this era of constant connectivity, smartwatches have become indispensable tools, offering features beyond traditional timekeeping. Fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and notifications at a glance—these are just a few facets of the multifaceted gem that is the modern smartwatch. And when it comes to catering to the discerning taste of women, the market is brimming with options that seamlessly marry cutting-edge technology with chic aesthetics.

The price range presents an enticing array of choices for women who seek a balance between affordability and high-end features. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy professional, or someone who simply values the convenience of having a miniature computer on your wrist, there's a smartwatch tailored just for you.

In this blog, we will delve into the world of smartwatches designed exclusively for women within the budget of ₹55,000. From brands that prioritize style without compromising on substance to watches that seamlessly integrate into your daily routine, we'll explore the diverse landscape of options available. Whether you're in search of a sleek and minimalistic design or a bold and vibrant statement piece, we've got you covered.

So, join us on this journey as we navigate through the intricacies of smartwatches, exploring the features that make them indispensable accessories for the modern woman. Discover the perfect blend of technology and style that not only keeps you connected but also adds a touch of glamour to your everyday life.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch is a state-of-the-art wearable device that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Crafted from durable stainless steel, the watch boasts a sleek metal body, exuding a sense of luxury and sophistication. Its eye-catching gold finish adds a touch of elegance, making it a fashionable accessory for any occasion.

One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its Bluetooth calling capability, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists. The hands-free calling feature enhances convenience, especially during workouts or when on the go. The inclusion of an AI Voice Assistant further elevates the user experience, enabling voice commands for various functions.

Designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix offers an extensive range of sports modes, totalling over 120 options. Whether you're into traditional workouts or unconventional activities, this smartwatch has you covered. It goes beyond basic fitness tracking by providing SpO2 monitoring for blood oxygen levels and continuous heart rate monitoring, ensuring a comprehensive approach to health tracking.

The watch's vibrant display provides clear visibility of notifications, fitness metrics, and other essential information. Additionally, its intuitive interface makes navigation a breeze. With a focus on holistic well-being, the smartwatch includes features like sleep tracking to monitor and analyze sleep patterns, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Material: Stainless Steel

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Sports Modes: 120+

Health Monitoring: SpO2, Heart Rate

Display: Vibrant Screen

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling for hands-free communication Limited third-party app support AI Voice Assistant for voice commands Relatively high price point Comprehensive health tracking features Limited customization options for watch faces

2. Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED, BT Calling, DIY Watch Faces, Smart Dock, SOS for Emergencies, Real Time AQI Update, Emoji Support - (Classic Blue)

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch is a recent addition to the wearable tech market, offering a blend of style and functionality. This smartwatch boasts a vibrant 1.85" AMOLED display that provides sharp visuals and enhances the overall user experience. The larger screen size ensures that you can easily navigate through various features and notifications with clarity.

One standout feature of the ColorFit Pro 5 is its Bluetooth calling capability, allowing users to answer or make calls directly from their wrists. This hands-free convenience is a practical addition for those on the go, ensuring that you stay connected without the need to reach for your smartphone. Customization is key, and the ColorFit Pro 5 delivers with DIY watch faces, enabling users to personalize their device to match their style and mood. Whether you prefer a minimalistic look or a vibrant, dynamic display, the options are at your fingertips.

Safety is also a priority, and the inclusion of an SOS feature adds an extra layer of security. In emergencies, users can activate the SOS function to quickly seek assistance, providing peace of mind for wearers and their loved ones. Real-time air quality index (AQI) updates set this smartwatch apart by keeping users informed about the air they breathe. With pollution levels becoming an increasing concern, having this information readily available on your wrist is a valuable health feature.

Emoji support adds a touch of fun to your messages, allowing you to express yourself in a more vibrant and creative manner. This feature enhances the overall messaging experience, making communication more engaging.

Specifications of Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch

1.85" AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling capability

DIY watch faces for customization

SOS feature for emergencies

Real-time AQI updates

Emoji support for expressive messaging

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling for hands-free use Limited color options for the strap Real-time AQI updates for health Relatively larger screen may not suit all

3. boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch with Advanced BT Calling Chip,DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 1.69" HD Display, Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies, HR & SpO2(Cherry Blossom)

The boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch is a noteworthy addition to the realm of smart wearables, offering a seamless blend of style and functionality. Boasting an advanced BT calling chip, this smartwatch takes communication to the next level by enabling crisp and clear calls directly from the wrist. The 1.69" HD display ensures a vibrant and immersive user experience, whether you're checking your health metrics or staying updated on live cricket scores.

One unique feature of the boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch is its DIY Watch Face Studio, allowing users to personalize their device and express their unique style. The inclusion of Coins adds a gamified element, encouraging users to achieve fitness goals and earn rewards. The watch is not just a timepiece; it's a holistic health ecosystem, monitoring heart rate and blood oxygen levels with precision, providing users with valuable insights into their well-being.

The quick reply function enhances convenience by allowing users to respond promptly to messages directly from the smartwatch. This seamless integration of communication features distinguishes the boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch in the crowded smartwatch market.

Specifications of boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch with Advanced BT Calling Chip,DIY Watch

Advanced BT calling chip for clear and efficient communication.

1.69" HD display for a vibrant and immersive visual experience.

DIY Watch Face Studio for personalized style expression.

Health monitoring features, including heart rate and SpO2 measurement.

Live cricket scores for sports enthusiasts.

Pros Cons Advanced BT calling chip for clear communication Limited color options DIY Watch Face Studio for personalized style Relatively smaller display size Health monitoring features for holistic well-being Limited app ecosystem Live cricket scores for sports enthusiasts Limited integration with third-party apps

4. boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes,Widget Control,AI Voice Assistance,Inbuilt Games, IP68(Active Black)

The boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch boasts a vibrant 1.85" HD display that enhances the visual experience, providing crisp and clear visuals for all your activities. This smartwatch is not just a visual treat but also ensures seamless communication with its advanced Bluetooth calling chip, enabling convenient hands-free calling on the go. The Functional Crown adds a touch of sophistication, making navigation through the watch's features effortless.

For fitness enthusiasts, the boAt Wave Edge offers an impressive range of capabilities with over 100 sports modes, catering to various workout preferences. Whether you're into running, cycling, or yoga, this smartwatch has you covered. The Widget Control feature adds a layer of customization, allowing users to personalize their watch face and widgets for quick access to the information that matters most.

One of the extraordinary features of the boAt Wave Edge is its AI Voice Assistance, providing a hands-free experience for tasks like setting reminders, checking the weather, or sending messages. The inclusion of inbuilt games adds an element of entertainment, making it a versatile companion for both work and play. Additionally, the smartwatch is rated IP68, ensuring water and dust resistance, making it suitable for various environments.

Specifications of boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Display: 1.85" HD

Bluetooth Calling: Advanced Chip

Sports Modes: 100+

Control: Functional Crown, Widget Control

Voice Assistance: AI-powered

Water Resistance: IP68

Pros Cons Crisp 1.85" HD Display Limited onboard storage for games Advanced Bluetooth Calling Relatively large watch face may not suit all wrists

5. Vibez by Lifelong Ruby 1.04" AMOLED Smartwatch for Women with Metal Strap, Bluetooth Calling, 60 Hz Always on Display, Voice Assistance, Female Cycle Tracker, IP68, Health Monitor(Gold, VBSW2214)

Vibez by Lifelong Ruby AMOLED Smartwatch caters specifically to women with its sophisticated design and an array of features tailored to enhance daily life. The smartwatch is adorned with a sleek metal strap, adding a touch of elegance to its overall aesthetic. The 1.04-inch AMOLED display boasts a 60 Hz Always on Display, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience while keeping essential information readily available at a glance.

Bluetooth calling capability is a standout feature, allowing users to handle calls directly from their wrist, providing convenience during busy schedules or when a phone is not readily accessible. Voice assistance further elevates the hands-free experience, enabling users to perform tasks and gather information effortlessly. The inclusion of a Female Cycle Tracker is a thoughtful addition, providing a comprehensive tool for women to monitor and understand their menstrual cycles for better health insights.

With an IP68 rating, the Vibez smartwatch is water and dust resistant, making it suitable for various activities and environments. The health monitoring features encompass a range of parameters, contributing to a holistic approach to well-being. From heart rate tracking to sleep monitoring, users can stay informed about their health status and make informed decisions to improve their lifestyle.

To enhance user experience, the smartwatch offers seamless integration with voice assistance, adding a layer of convenience to daily tasks. The Always on Display ensures that crucial information is readily available, eliminating the need for constant wrist gestures.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Ruby 1.04" AMOLED Smartwatch for Women with Metal Strap, Bluetooth Calling, 60 Hz Always on Display,

1.04-inch AMOLED display with 60 Hz Always on Display

Bluetooth calling functionality

Female Cycle Tracker for menstrual cycle monitoring

IP68 water and dust resistance

Comprehensive health monitoring features

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling capability Limited color options for metal strap Female Cycle Tracker Voice assistance may have limitations

6. boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Rose Gold)

The boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch boasts a vibrant 1.45-inch AMOLED display that delivers crisp visuals and vivid colours, enhancing the overall user experience. This smartwatch goes beyond the conventional, offering advanced Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, ensuring convenience and efficiency on the go.

One potential feature of the Lunar Peak is its Always-on Display, providing real-time information at a glance without the need to lift your wrist. The inclusion of Cloud & Custom Watch Faces adds a personalized touch to the device, allowing users to tailor the watch face to match their style and preferences. With in-built games, the smartwatch not only serves as a functional device but also provides entertainment on the fly, catering to a diverse range of user interests.

For those interested in staying updated on financial markets, the inclusion of Stocks functionality ensures that users can conveniently track market trends and make informed decisions. In emergency situations, the SOS feature becomes crucial, enabling users to seek help promptly. The IP67 rating ensures water and dust resistance, enhancing the durability of the smartwatch for everyday use.

The health-conscious will appreciate the HR (Heart Rate) and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) monitoring features, providing valuable insights into their well-being. The boAt Lunar Peak SmartWatch, available in an elegant Rose Gold colour, combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display,

Display: 1.45-inch AMOLED

Calling: Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Features: Always-on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, In-Built Games, Stocks, SOS

Durability: IP67 Rating (Water and Dust Resistance)

Health Monitoring: HR & SpO2 Monitoring

Pros Cons Vibrant AMOLED Display Limited in-built games Advanced BT Calling Limited color options Customizable Watch Faces No mention of sleep tracking

7. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jade Green)

The Noise Pulse 2 is a sleek and functional smartwatch that seamlessly combines style and utility. With a vibrant 1.85-inch display, this smartwatch offers a clear and vivid visual experience, making it easy to navigate through various features and notifications. The Jade Green color adds a touch of elegance, making it suitable for both men and women.

Its Bluetooth calling capability allows users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists. This hands-free convenience is especially useful for individuals on the go, providing a seamless communication experience without the need to reach for their smartphones.

The smartwatch boasts an impressive 10-day battery life, ensuring that users can rely on it for an extended period without constantly worrying about recharging. The 550 NITS brightness further enhances visibility, making the display easily readable even in bright outdoor conditions. The Smart DND (Do Not Disturb) feature adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to customize and manage notifications according to their preferences. This ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted moments without being disturbed by unnecessary alerts.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Noise Pulse 2 offers a diverse range of options with its 100 sports modes. Whether it's tracking running, cycling, or various workout routines, this smartwatch provides comprehensive fitness monitoring to help users achieve their health goals.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

1.85-inch vibrant display

Bluetooth calling capability

10-day battery life

550 NITS brightness

Smart DND feature

100 sports modes

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling for hands-free communication Limited colour options Impressive 10-day battery life May not have advanced health tracking features Vivid 1.85-inch display with high brightness Slightly bulky design

8. boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch with 1.91" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Coins, ENx Tech, HR & SpO2, English & Hindi Languages, Multiple Watch Faces,100+Sports Modes(Cherry Blossom)

The boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch boasts a 1.91" HD Display, providing a visually immersive experience for users. With its Advanced BT Calling feature, the smartwatch allows seamless connectivity for phone calls, ensuring users stay connected on the go. The inclusion of Coins adds a unique touch to the device, allowing users to accumulate rewards or incentives, enhancing the overall user experience. The incorporation of ENx Tech enhances the watch's performance, ensuring smooth operation and responsiveness.

This smartwatch goes beyond the basics, offering comprehensive health monitoring with features like Heart Rate (HR) and SpO2 tracking. Users can keep a close eye on their vital signs, promoting a proactive approach to health and well-being. Additionally, the boAt Xtend Call Plus supports both English and Hindi languages, catering to a diverse user base and ensuring a user-friendly interface.

The watch's versatility extends to its customizable aspect, offering Multiple Watch Faces to suit various styles and preferences. With over 100 sports modes, users can track and analyze their fitness activities comprehensively, promoting an active lifestyle. The Cherry Blossom colour variant adds a touch of elegance, making it a fashionable accessory for any occasion.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch with 1.91" HD Display

1.91" HD Display

Advanced BT Calling

Coins for rewards

ENx Tech for enhanced performance

HR & SpO2 monitoring

English & Hindi language support

Multiple Watch Faces

100+ Sports Modes

Cherry Blossom color variant

Pros Cons Comprehensive health monitoring features Limited information on display visibility Versatile with 100+ sports modes Limited color op

9. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Pink)

pTron's Reflect Callz Smartwatch is a dynamic wearable that seamlessly blends style and functionality. Sporting a vibrant Pink hue, this smartwatch stands out with its 1.85" Full Touch Display, offering an immersive visual experience. The high brightness of 600 NITS ensures crystal-clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions, enhancing usability. Navigating through the Reflect Callz is a breeze, thanks to the inclusion of a Digital Crown, providing users with an intuitive and responsive control mechanism. The smartwatch boasts over 100 watch faces, allowing users to personalize their device to match their unique style preferences.

In terms of health monitoring, the Reflect Callz is a comprehensive fitness companion. It features heart rate (HR) monitoring and SpO2 tracking, providing users with valuable insights into their overall well-being. The inclusion of various sports modes further caters to fitness enthusiasts, offering specialized tracking for different physical activities. With a robust IP68 rating, the Reflect Callz is resistant to water and dust, ensuring durability and reliability in various environmental conditions. The smartwatch also excels in the connectivity department, featuring Bluetooth calling capabilities, adding a hands-free communication option for users on the go.

Battery life is a crucial factor, and the Reflect Callz doesn't disappoint, offering an impressive 5 days of usage on a single charge. This extended battery life ensures that users can rely on the smartwatch for an extended period without the need for frequent recharging.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling

1.85" Full Touch Display

600 NITS Brightness

Digital Crown for Intuitive Navigation

100+ Watch Faces for Personalization

Heart Rate (HR) Monitoring and SpO2 Tracking

Multiple Sports Modes

5 Days Battery Life

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

Bluetooth Calling

Pros Cons Vibrant 1.85" Full Touch Display Limited colour option (only Pink available) Comprehensive Health Monitoring Relatively larger size for some users

10. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces

The Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch is a ground-breaking wearable device that boasts the world's first 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display, setting a new standard in smartwatch technology. The display offers an unparalleled resolution of 410x502 pixels, providing users with a crisp and vibrant visual experience. This innovative design not only enhances the overall aesthetics but also ensures optimal visibility of information on the screen.

Its SingleSync BT Calling feature allows the users to make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch, providing a seamless and convenient communication experience. The NitroFast Charging technology ensures quick and efficient charging, minimizing downtime for users who are always on the go.

With a remarkable 110+ sports modes, the FS1 Pro is a comprehensive fitness companion, catering to a wide range of physical activities. Whether you're into traditional workouts, niche sports, or outdoor adventures, this smartwatch is equipped to track and analyze your performance across various activities. Additionally, the device offers a staggering 200+ watch faces, allowing users to personalize their smartwatch to match their style and mood.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display

1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with 410x502 resolution

SingleSync BT Calling for seamless communication

NitroFast Charging technology for quick and efficient charging

110+ sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking

200+ watch faces for personalized style

Pros Cons Super AMOLED Arched Display Limited screen size for some users SingleSync BT Calling High-resolution display may affect battery life

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch AI Voice Assistant Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) Noise Latest Launch ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch 1.85" AMOLED, BT Calling DIY Watch Faces Real Time AQI Update, Emoji Support - (Classic Blue) boAt Wave Style Call Smart Watch Advanced BT Calling Chip 1.69" HD Display Health Ecosystem, Live Cricket Scores, Quick Replies, HR & SpO2 (Cherry Blossom) boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch 1.85" HD Display 100+ Sports Modes Widget Control, AI Voice Assistance, Inbuilt Games, IP68 (Active Black) Vibez by Lifelong Ruby 1.04" AMOLED Smartwatch 60 Hz Always on Display Female Cycle Tracker Voice Assistance, IP68, Health Monitor (Gold, VBSW2214) boAt Lunar Peak SmartWatch 1.45" AMOLED Display Always on Display Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, In-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67, HR & SpO2 Monitoring (Rose Gold) Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch 10 Days Battery 550 NITS Brightness Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jade Green) boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch 1.91" HD Display ENx Tech English & Hindi Languages, Multiple Watch Faces, 100+ Sports Modes (Cherry Blossom) pTron Newly Launched Reflect Callz Smartwatch 1.85" Full Touch Display 600 NITS Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life & IP68 (Pink) Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display SingleSync BT Calling NitroFast Charging, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Watchfaces

Best overall product

The boAt Xtend Call Plus Smart Watch stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive combination of features and functionality. With its advanced health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate and sleep tracking, it prioritizes user well-being. The watch seamlessly integrates with smartphones, offering call management and notification alerts. Its durable design, water resistance, and long battery life enhance its practicality.

The vibrant display and intuitive interface provide a user-friendly experience. Additionally, the competitive pricing makes it a standout choice, offering exceptional value for a comprehensive smartwatch that caters to both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Value for money product

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch offers exceptional value for money with its feature-rich design. Its high-resolution AMOLED display provides vivid visuals, complemented by advanced health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and SpO2 measurement. The durable and stylish build, combined with IP68 water resistance, ensures longevity and usability in various environments. The inclusion of multiple sports modes caters to diverse fitness routines. Additionally, the seamless integration with smartphones for notifications and music control adds practicality to its user-friendly design. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 stands out as a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn't compromise on functionality or style.

How to find the perfect smartwatches under ₹ 55,000 for women?

To find the perfect smartwatch under ₹55,000 for women, consider key factors like design, fitness features, and compatibility. Look for a stylish and comfortable device with customizable bands. Prioritize fitness tracking capabilities such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and diverse workout modes. Ensure compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. Assess battery life and the user interface for convenience.

Check for additional features like water resistance and notifications. Read user reviews for insights into real-world performance. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin often offer reliable options within this budget range, combining style and functionality for an optimal smartwatch experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.