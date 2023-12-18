6 best Amazfit smartwatches under 10000: Buyer's guide

Finding a budget smartwatch from a top brand like Amazfit within the ₹10,000 range offers a unique blend of affordability, technology, and style. Amazfit, a brand synonymous with quality and innovation, has an array of smartwatches that cater to diverse needs without breaking the bank. This guide highlights the top 6 Amazfit smartwatches under ₹10,000, helping you navigate through the options to find the one that best suits your lifestyle and requirements. 6 best Amazfit smartwatches under ₹ 10000: Dive into features, performance and value to find your ideal smartwatch match.(pexels)

Amazfit smartwatches stand out for their excellent balance of functionality and design. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-forward individual, or someone who needs a reliable gadget to stay connected, there's an Amazfit smartwatch for you. These watches come equipped with various features like heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes, making them ideal for tracking your health and fitness goals. They also offer smart notifications, music control, and impressive battery life, seamlessly integrating technology into your daily routine.

Choosing the right Amazfit smartwatch involves considering several factors. Battery life is crucial, especially for those who are always on the go. Display quality also plays a significant role, with options ranging from crisp LCDs to vibrant AMOLED screens. Additionally, the build quality and water resistance level are important for durability, particularly for outdoor and sports enthusiasts. Another aspect to consider is the health and fitness tracking capabilities. Amazfit smartwatches offer various levels of fitness tracking, from basic step counting to more advanced features like SpO2 monitoring and stress level tracking. Moreover, the user interface and customization options, such as changeable watch faces and interchangeable straps, add a personal touch to your tech accessory.

The top 6 Amazfit smartwatches under ₹offer something for everyone. Whether it’s for fitness tracking, staying connected, or making a fashion statement, these watches combine functionality with style at an affordable price point. This guide aims to provide you with all the necessary information to ensure you make an informed decision in your quest to find the perfect Amazfit smartwatch.

Product Description

1. Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch with 1.91''Ultra Large Screen, Bluetooth Calling, Alexa Built-in, GPS Tracking, 10-Day Battery Life, Health Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitoring (Black)

The Amazfit Bip 5 is the smartwatch that packs a massive punch in a petite package. Its ultra-large 1.91-inch display gives you vibrant visibility for fitness tracking, notifications and more, all while maintaining a sleek style. Make Bluetooth calls from your wrist thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. Download 70+ apps for productivity, fitness and fun. Track over 120 sports modes and get connected to GPS for workouts. The 24/7 health monitoring keeps tabs on your heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and sleep for a complete picture of your well-being. Plus, Amazon Alexa is built-in, so you can get things done hands-free. But the real showstopper is the epic 10-day battery life that keeps this smartwatch running for over a week on a single charge or up to 26 days in power-saving mode. The Amazfit Bip 5 packs it all into a tiny, tough and tasteful titanium alloy and silicone blend case that's ready to track your every move.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch with 1.91''Ultra Large Screen

Display: 1.91" Ultra Large Screen

Connectivity: Bluetooth for calling, Alexa Built-in

GPS: Yes, GPS Tracking

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Tracking: Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitoring

Design: Sleek, black finish

Pros Cons 1.91" Ultra Large Screen for easy viewing May be bulky for smaller wrists Bluetooth Calling and Alexa Built-in for convenience Limited battery life compared to some models GPS Tracking for accurate activity monitoring Limited customization options 10-Day Battery Life suitable for regular use May lack advanced smart features Health Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitoring Basic design may not appeal to everyone

B0CF1SXXZY

2. Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, 304 Stainless Steel, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control (Metallic Sliver)

This ultra-sleek smartwatch packs serious style and substance. The stainless steel case and 1.96" AMOLED display make it a fashion-forward accessory, while 24/7 health tracking, Bluetooth calling and 100+ sports modes mean it's ready for any adventure. The Amazfit Pop 3S monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen and stress levels around the clock, and alerts you to high readings. Pair it with your phone to make and receive calls right from your wrist, and activate your preferred voice assistant with a tap. Its 304 stainless steel strap is comfortable enough for all-day wear, and the massive 300 mAh battery powers this powerhouse for up to 12 days on a single charge. Whether you're hitting the gym, heading to the office or out for a run, the Pop 3S keeps you connected, motivated and informed every step of the way - in sleek, stylish fashion.

Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display

Display: 1.96" AMOLED Display

Connectivity: Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance

Battery Life: Up to 12 days

Material: 304 Stainless Steel

Features: SpO2, 100 Sports Modes, 24H Heart Rate Monitor, Music Control

Design: Metallic Silver with a sleek look

Pros Cons 1.96" AMOLED Display offers vibrant visuals Large size may not suit all users Bluetooth Calling and AI Voice Assistance AI voice assistance may vary in performance Durable with 304 Stainless Steel build Metallic design might not suit all tastes 12-Day Battery Life for extended use Heavier compared to other models 100 Sports Modes and 24H HR Monitor for fitness enthusiasts May be more expensive than other models

B0C5RY45C3

3. Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX,SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Midnight Black)

The Amazfit GTR Mini packs advanced fitness tracking into an extremely slim and lightweight design. The always-on AMOLED display provides sharp and clear details while the classy round stainless steel case looks great on your wrist. Lasting up to two weeks on a single charge, the GTR Mini monitors your heart rate, oxygen levels and stress level around the clock. The advanced biosensor detects when your oxygen level falls below normal while awake and reminds you to check. During exercise or high stress, a quick test gives your oxygen reading in just fifteen seconds. With five satellite systems, the watch tracks your indoor and outdoor workouts with precise GPS positioning. Choose from over 120 sports modes including running, cycling and yoga, and get a detailed activity report afterward. The supplied charging base and product manual complete the package.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display

Display: 1.28" Always-on AMOLED, 416 x 416 PX

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Health Features: SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Monitor

GPS: Accurate GPS Tracking

Sports Modes: 120 Sports Modes

Design: Compact and sleek in Midnight Black

Pros Cons Compact 1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display Smaller screen size may be less appealing High-resolution 416 x 416 PX for clarity Limited smartwatch features compared to others 14-Day Battery Life for long-lasting use Basic design might not appeal to everyone 120 Sports Modes for extensive fitness tracking Not as rugged as other sports watches Accurate GPS Tracking for outdoor activities May lack some advanced health features

B0BX6Y827H

4. Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes(Space Black)

Designed for the active lifestyle, this Amazfit smartwatch features a bezel-less curved glass display that shimmers like crystal and sits comfortably on the wrist. The scratch-resistant optically bonded cover glass enhances durability. With an AMOLED display that rivals the best, the 341 ppi ensures sharp images and vivid colors for multimedia enjoyment. Store up to 300-600 of your favorite songs directly on the watch and control music playback from your wrist. Make and take calls through the watch's built-in microphone and speaker, keeping you connected even while on the go. Amazon Alexa is built-in for hands-free interaction. Ask for the weather, calendar info, and more without taking out your phone. The offline voice assistant allows interactions without an internet connection, like starting a workout or heart rate monitoring. Water resistant up to 50 meters, this smartwatch can handle daily wear and swimming. The aluminum alloy body is lightweight yet durable. Count steps, track workouts in 90+ sports modes, monitor SpO2 and stress levels, and gain insights into your health and fitness from your wrist. The included charging case, wristband, and user manual ensure a comprehensive unboxing experience to get you started on your fitness journey in style.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED

Display: Ultra HD AMOLED

Connectivity: Built-in Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth Phone Calls

GPS: Built-in GPS

Features: SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes

Battery Life: Varies with usage

Design: Space Black with a modern look

Pros Cons Ultra HD AMOLED Display for high-quality visuals Higher price point than other models Amazon Alexa and Bluetooth Phone Calls for smart connectivity Battery life may be shorter with heavy use Built-in GPS for accurate tracking Complex features may require a learning curve SpO2 & Stress Monitor for health monitoring Size might be bulky for some wrists 3GB Music Storage and 90 Sports Modes Limited third-party app support

B09ZYN623C

5. Amazfit Verge Phone Call Smart Watch with Alexa-Built in(White)

This smartwatch is ready to take your phone calls on the go. The Amazfit Verge features an AMOLED display, Alexa built-in and the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. Connect to the Zepp app to pair with your phone and use the built-in speaker and mic to chat hands-free while exercising or doing chores. Enjoy up to 5 days of battery life between charges and track a dozen sports modes with the integrated GPS and GLONASS. Store your favorite songs on the Amazfit and listen to music directly from the watch. The slim, lightweight design looks stylish whether you're wearing it to work or working out. With smart notifications, an always-on display, and water resistance, the Amazfit Verge keeps you connected without distraction. Make calls, track workouts, and get Alexa answers - all from your high-tech helper on your wrist.

Specifications of Amazfit Verge Phone Call Smart Watch with Alexa-Built in(White)

Connectivity: Alexa Built-in for voice commands

Design: Elegant white finish

Features: Phone call capability

Pros Cons Alexa Built-in for voice control Limited health and fitness features Sleek white design for a stylish look Battery life may not be as long as other models Phone call capability for convenience May not be suitable for rigorous sports use Easy to use interface Limited customization and watch face options Suitable for everyday use Screen size may be small for some users

B07L5FNW77

6. Amazfit Zepp E Stylish Smart Watch Square Version, Health and Fitness Tacker with Heart Rate, SpO2 and REM Sleep Monitoring, Stainless Steel Body with Genuine Leather Band (Polar Night Black)

Amazfit smartwatch will help keep track of your activity and fitness in a stylish, no-nonsense package. The stainless steel body and genuine leather band give it a sophisticated look that's ready for work or a night out, while the unobtrusive square face won't distract from the rest of your outfit. The health features do their job discretely in the background, monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns without you having to think about it. Whether you're after general fitness tracking, better sleep hygiene or just want a classy yet functional gadget on your wrist, this Amazfit watch has you covered.

Specifications of Amazfit Zepp E Stylish Smart Watch Square Version

Display: Square Version

Material: Stainless Steel Body, Genuine Leather Band

Health Tracking: Heart Rate, SpO2, REM Sleep Monitoring

Design: Polar Night Black, stylish and elegant

Pros Cons Elegant Square Display for a unique look Square design might not appeal to all Stainless Steel Body with Genuine Leather Band for premium feel Higher price due to premium materials Comprehensive Health and Fitness Tracking Limited sports modes compared to other models Heart Rate, SpO2, and REM Sleep Monitoring May lack some advanced smartwatch features Stylish design suitable for formal and casual wear Leather band may require extra care

B08P7PY31B

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch 1.91'' Ultra Large Screen Bluetooth Calling GPS Tracking Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch 1.96" AMOLED Display BT Calling SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Monitoring) Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch 1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display SpO2 Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch Ultra HD AMOLED Display Built-in Amazon Alexa Built-in GPS Amazfit Verge Phone Call Smart Watch Alexa-Built in Stylish design Suitable for everyday use Amazfit Zepp E Stylish Smart Watch Square Version Health and Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate SpO2 and REM Sleep Monitoring Stainless Steel Body with Genuine Leather Band

Best value for money product

Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display is ready to take your workout to the next level with Amazon Alexa built-in, 90+ sports modes, GPS, SpO2 monitoring and an ultra-HD AMOLED display that rivals the best. The bezel-less design features a curved glass face that shimmers like crystal and an aluminum alloy body that's lightweight yet durable. Store up to 300 songs locally and control music playback from your wrist. Answer phone calls directly from the watch and get an all-day battery life. The 5ATM water resistance means you can swim with it, track your stats, and get fitness guidance along the way. With Amazon Alexa's built-in, you can interact with the watch offline to start sports modes, check heart rate, and more - all without connecting to the internet. The Amazfit GTS 2 has everything you need to track your activity health stats and stay connected on the go in vivid, exquisite style.

Best overall product

Amazfit Zepp E Stylish Smart Watch Square Version packs style and substance in equal measure. Its stainless steel body and genuine leather strap give it a sophisticated look that complements both casual and business attire. But don't let the stylish exterior fool you - it's packed with advanced health and fitness features to keep you motivated and informed. Monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels around the clock. Track your sleep with REM sleep monitoring to gain insights into your nightly rest. Pair it wirelessly with the Amazfit app on your phone to view your activity and health data in an easy-to-understand format. The square watch face offers a modern twist on the classic watch shape while still providing ample screen space to view your notifications, control your music, and check the weather with just a glance. With its fashionable design, advanced health tracking, and long battery life, this Amazfit smartwatch lets you combine fitness and style in one wrist-worn device.

How to find the best Amazfit smartwatch under ₹ 10,000?

When searching for the best Amazfit smartwatch under ₹10,000, the first step is to assess your specific needs and preferences. Consider what features are most important to you. If you're an avid fitness enthusiast, prioritize models with advanced health and fitness tracking features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and multiple sports modes. For those more interested in a smartwatch for daily use and connectivity, focus on models with smart notifications, music control, and long battery life. Amazfit offers a range of models that cater to different needs, so identifying what matters most to you is crucial.

Next, delve into the technical specifications of each model within your budget. Pay attention to the display type and quality, as this impacts the usability and aesthetics of the watch. For instance, an AMOLED display offers better visibility and vibrant colors. Battery life is another crucial factor; some Amazfit models, like the Bip S, can last up to 40 days on a single charge, which is beneficial for those who prefer less frequent charging. Also, consider the durability and design of the watch, especially if you lead an active or outdoor lifestyle.

Integration with your smartphone and the ecosystem of apps is also an important consideration. Ensure that the Amazfit smartwatch is compatible with your phone's operating system, whether it's Android or iOS. Check for the availability of essential apps and services, such as GPS navigation, weather updates, and music streaming. User interface and ease of use are vital; a smartwatch should be intuitive and straightforward to navigate. Read reviews and watch tutorials to get a sense of the user experience.

Finally, don't overlook the importance of customer reviews and feedback. Existing users can provide invaluable insights into the real-world performance, reliability, and any potential issues with the smartwatch. Look for reviews that specifically address your key concerns and interests. Additionally, consider the brand's customer service and warranty policies. A good warranty and responsive customer support can be deciding factors, especially when investing in technology like smartwatches. By carefully considering these aspects, you can find the best Amazfit smartwatch under ₹10,000 that perfectly aligns with your needs and lifestyle.

