Top 10 ECG smartwatches under 5,000 with various health monitoring features

In recent years, the demand for ECG smartwatches equipped with ECG monitoring features has risen due to their ability to provide users with real-time health insights. Within a budget of ₹5000, several ECG Health Gadgets offer ECG capabilities along with various health monitoring features. The inclusion of ECG monitoring in these budget-friendly devices showcases a shift toward more health-related technologies, making advanced health tracking more affordable and widespread

For those who are interested in effortlessly tracking exercise and health indicators on their wrists, these devices have become essential supporters. Budget-conscious buyers appreciate the health monitor ECG watch because of its price, which does not sacrifice essential health insights. By providing ECG monitoring in addition to an attractive appearance and a full range of health-tracking capabilities, these watches finds a balance between style and function.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Additionally, the inclusion of ECG monitoring in these budget-friendly devices showcases a shift toward more health-related technologies, making advanced health tracking more affordable and widespread. These health monitor ECG watch reflect a positive trend toward empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being without compromising on features or breaking their budgetary constraints. This innovation wave is a good trend that enables people to take charge of their well-being and manage it proactively without sacrificing features. These reasonably priced smartwatches are symbols of accessibility as technology progresses, bringing about an era in which everyone can access complete health monitoring.

Entering the market for reasonably priced ECG smartwatches under ₹5,000, this thorough guide attempts to assist in decision-making by analysing the features, benefits, and drawbacks of the top 10 products. This in-depth investigation will help choose the best smart health monitor that fits individual requirements and financial budgets.

Also read:Best smartwatch under ₹100000: Top 10 models with fashionable belts

Product List

AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

This smartwatch is packed with health and fitness features galore. Its stunning display shows off call notifications, messages, and the time in vivid color while the IP67 rating means it can handle sweat and splashes. Monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels around the clock and check your blood pressure with a simple tap. Listen to your favourite tunes wirelessly via Bluetooth and make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

The AUSHA watch can even remind you to drink water, move around, and power down so you get the most out of every day. Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and anyone who wants to keep tabs on their wellbeing, this multi-function smartwatch combines health tech innovations with smartwatch essentials in one stylish wearable design.

Specifications of AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch

Brand: AUSHA

Model Name: digital watch

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Sedentary Reminder

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Bluetooth call capability for convenience Limited brand recognition might impact trust ECG heart rate monitor for health insights Limited style choices

B0BC1T8J93

2. Cultsport Ranger Xr 1.43" Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, 850 Nits, Always on Display, Bluetooth Calling, 420Mah Battery, Sports Recognition, Health Tracking, Round Digital Watch, Black

This rugged smartwatch packs powerful features for adventure seekers and fitness fanatics alike. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display boasts crystal clear visuals and an eye-catching 850 nits of brightness, while the always-on display ensures you never miss a beat. The 420 mAh battery delivers an impressive 10 days of use on a single charge, keeping up with your active lifestyle. Precision sensors accurately track your movements and vital health stats, from heart rate and blood oxygen levels to calories burned and more.

Bluetooth calling and contact storage allow you to stay connected on the go. Automatic sports recognition recognizes activities and workouts, while 70+ sports modes provide versatile exercise monitoring. Best of all, the social connect via QR code feature helps you easily connect with friends on social media platforms with a simple scan, so you're never far from the action. With its durable design, long battery life and powerful performance, the Cultsport Ranger XR 1.43-inch smartwatch is your perfect companion for adventure.

Specifications of Cultsport Ranger Xr 1.43" Amoled Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch

Brand: Cultsport

Model Name: cult. Sport Ranger XR

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Display Type: ‎AMOLED

Battery Average Life: ‎10 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Pros Cons Suitable for tough environments. Possibly Limited Brand Reputation Enhanced visibility in various lighting conditions. Potential Limited Features

B0CDC5N38P

3. Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display|SingleSync BT Calling v5.3|Built-in Alexa|Upto 5Day Battery|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes|150+ Watchfaces (Black)

Fastrack's newest Limitless FS1 smartwatch aims to style your wrist with its massive 1.95" Horizon Curve Display. Boasting India's largest smartwatch screen, its bright resolution and vibrant colours come to life. Built-in Alexa lets you make your life quick and smart with alarms, reminders, and hands-free shopping. The next-gen ATS chipset means zero lags and high accuracy, while 150+ trendy watch faces let you modify your style daily.

The music control lets you manage your phone's music from your wrist, and in-app camera control allows you to snap perfect selfies from afar. The multi-sport modes and up to 5-day battery life ensure this smartwatch keeps up with your active lifestyle. Fastrack's Limitless FS1 combines big screen smartwatch tech with a stylish timepiece to help you live life limitlessly.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch|Biggest 1.95" Horizon Curve Display

Brand: Fastrack

Model Name: Fastrack Limitless FS1

Style: Limitless FS1

Colour: Carbon Black

Operating System: ‎Smartwatch

Battery Average Life: ‎10 Days

Pros Cons Clear visuals Possible Feature Complexity Convenient communication Limited Colour Availability

B0BZ8T21V4

4. Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More - (Olive Green)

This smartwatch unleashes the power of personalization. Its massive 1.85-inch AMOLED always-on display comes to life with dynamic watch faces that give you real-time info at a glance. Choose from over 100 sports modes to track your workouts with precision. Personalize your watch with a variety of straps and watch faces to match your style.

The crown button makes navigating menus effortless, while the Bluetooth calling lets you take calls on your watch with crystal-clear sound. The Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 also features an SOS button to contact up to five emergency contacts and a productivity suite to help you manage your busy schedule. With emoji support, you'll know the emotion behind incoming messages. All this is packed into a sleek olive-green aluminium blend case that's ready to keep up with your fast-paced life.

Specifications of Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED Display,

Brand: Noise

Model Name: ColorFit Pro

Style: Pro 5

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth

Material: ‎Silicone

Colour: Olive Green

Pros Cons Hands-free convenience. Possibly Limited Display Clarity Enhanced customization options. Available only in Jet Black, limited choice in appearance.

B0CFYP86QS

5. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)

Slip on this smartwatch and enter a world of cutting-edge technology and style. The Noise Twist features a vibrant 1.38" round display that offers a premium visual experience, while the metallic finish adds a touch of class. Connect via Tru SyncTM technology for stable Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist. Manage calls, check your call log and dial your favourite contacts with the touch of a dial. Track your health 24/7 with features like blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, stress measurement and a female cycle tracker.

Choose from 100+ sport modes to match your active lifestyle, and get up to 7-day battery life so you're never left wanting for power. When calling is enabled, expect around 2 days of use per charge. Swap between 100+ watch faces to match your outfit or mood of the day. The Noise Twist smartwatch combines cutting-edge wellness tracking, Bluetooth calling convenience and long-lasting performance in a design that's ready to enhance your busy life.

Specifications of Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling,

Brand: Noise

Model Name: NoiseFit Twist

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Connectivity Type: ‎Bluetooth

Operating System: ‎Android, iOS

Pros Cons Hands-free convenience. Possibly Limited Display Clarity Enhanced customization options. Available only in Jet Black, limited choice in appearance.

B0BJ72WZQ7

6. Drumstone (First TIME in India with 15 Years Warranty Letest A1 Smart Watch with Camera and Activity Tracker with Sim & SD Card- Heart Rate Tracker Calling Watch Pedometer and Fitness Monitoring

This watch is ready to rock your world in more ways than one. Made from durable stainless steel and silicone, the Drumstone A1 smartwatch packs a punch with its built-in camera, SIM and memory card slots, Bluetooth connectivity, and 15-year warranty. Track your steps, monitor your heart rate, and measure your sleep with precision thanks to the activity and fitness tracking.

The built-in speaker lets you listen to music, and the anti-lost alarm keeps your watch - and peace of mind - within reach. But this watch truly shines with its ability to make and take calls right from your wrist thanks to the SIM card. Snap photos from your watch's camera and view them on its clear display. All in all, the Drumstone A1 combines high-tech features with a stylish, rugged look to unleash your inner explorer, helping you live life to the fullest - one watchful moment at a time.

Specifications of Drumstone (First TIME in India with 15 Years Warranty Letest A1 Smart Watch with Camera and Activity Tracker

Brand: Drumstone

Model Name: A1. Watch_217

Style: Modern

Colour: STANDER-BLACK

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Material: Metallic Fiber

Pros Cons Multiple Functionalities Reliability Uncertainty Heart Rate & Fitness Tracking Limited connectivity

B0BHSW5HR9

7. FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch ECG Heart Rate Monitor Smartwatch

Its screen displays calls, messages, health stats and more with stunning clarity. Track your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels around the clock for insights into your wellness. Make and receive calls directly from your wrist - the built-in mic and speaker deliver crystal clear conversations while IP67 water resistance means you can wear it in the pool or shower. Customize up to 30 watch faces to match your style.

Vibrate reminders keep you on task while Bluetooth 5. ensures a stable connection to your phone. The FnX Smartwatch is your perfect companion, blending fitness tracking, call functionality and smart notifications into a stylish design that elevates any outfit. All-day battery life means you'll never miss a beat - quite literally. This do-it-all smartwatch proves that big things can come in small yet mighty packages.

Specifications of FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth Call Smart Watch

Brand: FnX

Model Name: Digital watch

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Sedentary Reminder

Operating System: ‎Smartwatch

Compatible Devices: ‎Smartphone

Pros Cons Health monitoring feature. Possible Limited Features Bluetooth enabled. Durability concerns

B0BC214VPP

7.IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch, Always on Display, AI Voice Assistant, Activity Tracker, ECG, SPO2, BP, 500+ WatchFaces, 5 Days Battery, 2 Premium Straps

This smartwatch is your gateway to the future of wearable tech. The IZI Smart Pro boasts a stunning 1.92" Retina display with always-on capability for crystal clear visibility, housed in a tough full metal body with a rotating crown for easy navigation. Call and message notifications appear instantly on the 390*435 UHD screen reaching up to 450 nits of brightness. Take calls on the go with Bluetooth calling and an immersive built-in mic for clear voice quality.

Track your health 24/7 with advanced sensors monitoring SpO2, ECG, blood pressure and more. The interchangeable premium stainless steel and silicone straps allow you to swap styles in seconds. All-day battery life up to 5 days means you never have to worry about recharging. With over 500 stunning watch faces and 22+ sports modes to choose from, the IZI Smart Pro is the do-everything smartwatch that keeps up with your active lifestyle in sleek, stylish fashion.

Specifications of IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display Bluetooth Calling SmartWatch,

Brand: IZI

Model Name: IZI Smart Pro

Style: Modern

Colour: Black Silicone Gold + Black Metal

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth

Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Silicone, Metal

Pros Cons Multiple Health Tracking Features Reliability Uncertainty Bluetooth Calling & AI Voice Assistant Possibly Limited Battery Longevity

B0BHNR2R3G

8. FIT MAGIC T55 Dual Belt Heart Rate ECG BP Smartwatch (White, Multicolor Strap, free)

Fit Magic's T55 smartwatch features a silicone strap that is soft yet durable. The strap's comfort and resilience makes it perfect for active individuals or those who spend lots of time outdoors. The water-resistant silicone material allows you to wear the watch in the shower or while swimming without worry. Spills and sweat won't damage the strap, making it a breeze to clean with just soap and water.

The strap comes in a variety of colours, so you can choose the one that complements your style. The watch itself monitors heart rate, and blood pressure and offers ECG readings in addition to smartphone notifications and activity tracking. Its flexible yet tough silicone strap provides comfort during workouts and all-day wear while requiring little maintenance for longevity.

Specifications of FIT MAGIC T55 Dual Belt Heart Rate ECG BP Smartwatch

Brand: FIT MAGIC

Clasp: Hook and Loop

Material: Silicone

Model Number: T55

Metal: Silicone

Pros Cons ECG Monitoring Accuracy Concerns Blood Pressure Monitoring Limited App Compatibility

B0C3DHJHFG

Also read:Top 10 silver-coloured elite smartwatches under ₹65,000

10. HAMMER Arctic 2.04" Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Metallic Build, BT Calling, Always on Display, Rotating Crown, Split Screen, Health Tracking, Smart Watch for Men, Women, Girls, Boys (Powder Black)

The Hammer Arctic, featuring a stunning 2. 4" Super AMOLED display that's always on, comes to life with vivid visuals and razor sharp resolution. The metallic build comes in three colours and TPU straps provide a premium yet comfortable fit. Never miss a beat with Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist - just speak into the rotating crown to activate the AI voice assistant for hands-free control.

Get all-day battery life and recharge wirelessly with magnetic charging. Health tracking features keep a close eye on your activity, stress levels and sleep patterns so you can make improvements. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, workaholic or style maven, the Hammer Arctic smartwatch ensures you stay connected, organized and on-trend in one chic, feature-packed package.

Specifications of HAMMER Arctic 2.04" Super AMOLED Smart Watch,

Brand: HAMMER

Model Name: Arctic

Style: Modern

Colour: Powder Black

Connectivity Type: ‎Bluetooth

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Average Battery Life: ‎1 Weeks

Pros Cons Super AMOLED Display Limited App Ecosystem Offers vibrant colours The smartwatch might have a limited selection

B0CM3PPXKS

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AUSHA Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Bluetooth call capability for convenience ECG heart rate monitor for health insights Offers various color/style choices Cultsport Ranger Xr 1.43" Amoled Smartwatch Suitable for tough environments Enhanced visibility in various lighting conditions Rugged build for durability Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smart Watch Suitable for tough environments Enhanced visibility in various lighting conditions Stylish design with a modern look Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch Clear visuals Convenient communication Wide range of features and functionalities Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch Hands-free convenience Enhanced customization options Stylish appearance with versatile watch faces Drumstone A1 Smart Watch Multiple Functionalities Heart Rate & Fitness Tracking Comprehensive functionality at an affordable price FnX Smartwatch Bluetooth Phone Watch Health monitoring feature Bluetooth enabled Focus on health and connectivity IZI Smart Pro 1.92" Retina Display SmartWatch Multiple Health Tracking Features Bluetooth Calling & AI Voice Assistant Diverse health monitoring features with calling support FIT MAGIC T55 Dual Belt HR ECG BP Smartwatch ECG Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring Varied health monitoring capabilities HAMMER Arctic 2.04" Super AMOLED Smart Watch Super AMOLED Display Offers vibrant colors Unique display with rich, vibrant color reproduction

Best overall product

Among ECG smartwatches, the FIT MAGIC T55 Dual Belt HR ECG BP Smartwatch stands out for giving heart health monitoring priority. Being the leading example of health monitor ECG watch and ECG tech wearables, this wearable shines with accurate blood pressure tracking and ECG monitoring. Its extensive health monitoring features, particularly ECG recording, are a perfect fit with the emphasis on wearable cardiac technology.

This cardiac smartwatch tech is a top-tier choice for anyone looking for precise and devoted cardiac health tracking in an easy and wearable style since it has a significant emphasis on heart health and provides a dependable and comprehensive approach to monitoring important health indicators.

Value for money product

For consumers on a budget, the Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 ECG smartwatch is a fantastic option. This ECG monitoring smartwatch is impressive because of its crisp graphics, easy-to-use communication features, and wide range of functions at a reasonable cost. It is an appealing alternative that strikes a balance between price and a tonne of functionality. It promises excellent value with its brilliant display, communication skills, and efficient design.

These ECG Health Gadgets is an excellent option for those looking for great value in a smartwatch purchase because it offers a comprehensive set of capabilities without breaking the bank. It guarantees a promising investment by delivering a fusion of affordability and versatile features that cater to various needs.

How to find the best ECG smartwatch under s 5000

Finding the best ECG smartwatch under ₹5,000 entails considering key factors like accuracy, features, and value. Begin by researching brands known for reliable ECG monitoring within the budget. Look for cardiac smartwatch tech offering precise ECG tracking alongside essential health features like heart rate and activity monitoring. Check user reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Choose for a smart ECG wearable that balances accuracy, durability, and additional functionalities within the set budget.

Prioritize reputed brands that offer comprehensive ECG monitoring while ensuring affordability. Comparison shopping and assessing the features against the price point will guide you towards the best ECG smartwatch under ₹5000, ensuring both quality and value for your investment.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.