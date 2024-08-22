DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra heat review: Is this the best robot vacuum cleaner money can buy? Let's find out

After years of deep cleaning with mops, brooms, handheld vacuum cleaners and other tools, the chance to use and experience the power of a robot vacuum cleaner was something I could not miss. With the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) that became a reality as I got to unbox this fancy robot vacuum cleaner and use it for over a month to give you true insights into what I experienced. DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) worth buying or not? Find out if this is the best robot vacuum for you.(Hindustan Times)

If you are here then you probably already know everything there is to know about robot vacuum cleaners. If not then scroll down to find links to other articles that will help you understand robot vacuum cleaners better and then come back here to get real insights into what the latest robot vacuum cleaners in the market are capable of.

What is the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat)?

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) is a robot vacuum that cleans floors with powerful suction and rotating mops. It can automatically empty its dustbin, refill water, and dry the mops. It has a charging station that needs to be installed at home along with the vacuum cleaner and will need a smartphone so you can install the app and operate it.

Specifications of the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat):

Specification Details Robot Vacuum Dimensions 350 x 350 x 97mm Base Station Dimensions 456.7 × 340 × 590.5mm Robot Vacuum Weight 4.1kg Base Station Weight 9.2kg Mop Extension Yes Mop Lifting Yes, up to 10.5mm Mops Type Dual Rotary Mops Maximum Suction 7,000Pa Dust Bag Capacity 3.2L Auto-Empty for Hands-Free Use Up to 75 Days Clean/Used Water Tank Capacity 4.5L/4L Main Brush Type Rubber Brush (Floating) Automatic Mop Drying Yes Auto Water Refilling Yes Automatic Solution Adding Yes Auto Mop Self-Cleaning with Hot Water Yes Dirt Detection Yes Battery Capacity 5,200mAh Fast Charging Yes, 30% faster

What does the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) promise to deliver?

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) promises to deliver efficient and thorough floor cleaning with high suction power, rotating mops, and advanced features like automatic dustbin emptying, water refilling, and mop drying. It ensures minimal maintenance by preventing hair clogs with its floating rubber brush and provides consistent cleaning across various surfaces.

Packaging and unboxing the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat)

When the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra arrived, I was pleasantly surprised by the size of the package. Although I had researched the product, I didn't expect the package to be so large or the docking station to be that tall. However, this made a strong first impression. The packaging was compact, and the brand had taken care to protect the product during transit. Upon unboxing, I discovered that the robot vacuum's actual box was inside an outer box. Inside, there were two sections: one for the dock and a smaller box for the robot vacuum. Additionally, a mini box contained all the accessories, each packed perfectly to prevent any damage. This thoughtful packaging not only ensures the safety of the product but also makes for a pleasant unboxing experience.

Robot Vacuum Dimensions and Weight

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) has a compact and sleek design, with the robot vacuum measuring 350 x 350 x 97mm (13 x 13 x 3 inches). This size allows it to easily manoeuvre around furniture and tight spaces while maintaining strong cleaning performance. The base station, which provides essential support functions such as auto-emptying and mop drying, measures 456.7 x 340 x 590.5mm.

In terms of weight, the robot vacuum itself weighs 4.1kg, making it sturdy yet light enough to handle with ease. The base station is heavier at 9.2kg, reflecting its robust construction and the advanced technology it houses. Together, these components ensure the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) is both functional and durable, ready to deliver reliable cleaning performance for your home.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat): Attachments(Hindustan Times)

What are the various attachments the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) comes with?

Attachment Description Dual Rotary Mop Pads Two rotating mop pads for effective floor cleaning. Bristleless Rubber Brush A brush designed to handle hair and debris without clogging. Filter Cleaning Brush Brush for maintaining the vacuum filter. Power Cord For connecting the base station to the power source. Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner Cleaner solution for various floor types. Dust Bag 3L dust bag for automatic dust collection and emptying. Additional Dust Bag Extra dust bag included for extended use.

Installing the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat)

Installing the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) was a breeze. Unboxing the unit was straightforward, and the installation guide was clear and concise. Setting up the dock was quick and easy. The robot vacuum itself required minimal setup; just attach the mops, which fit magnetically with a satisfying click. The side brush needs to be installed with a bit more care to ensure it fits snugly into its slot. Once everything is in place, simply fill the dock with water and a cleaning solution. After integrating the vacuum with the app, you’re all set and ready to start cleaning. The entire process from start to finish took me about 30 minutes to complete. This was from unboxing the robot vacuum to integrating it with the app on my phone.

Initial impressions

Sleek Design: The DreameBot looked like a shiny new toy ready to clean my home. Its smart and sleek design included rounded edges that added softness and made it easy to handle and carry.

Dock Setup: The dock was heavy to carry and install, but adding the water and cleaning solutions was straightforward. The manual provided clear and simple instructions.

Multiple Cameras: The robot vacuum features multiple cameras around it. Once placed in the dock, it looks like any other robot vacuum, blending in with its surroundings.

Easy Installation: The installation and attachment integration were super simple and quick.

App Integration: The app is downloaded and integrated with the robot vacuum quickly, making the setup process very efficient.

Overall Impression: The machine impressed me even before I had switched it on.

Steps to follow to clean with your DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra

Check Battery Status: Ensure that the DreameBot is fully charged by checking the battery status on the app or on the robot itself. Prepare for Cleaning: Make sure the water tank and cleaning solution are filled and properly installed. Ensure the dust bag is in place and ready for use. Clear the Area: Remove any obstacles or items from the floor that might interfere with the vacuum’s cleaning path. Perform Initial Mapping: Start the robot to perform an initial mapping of your home. This helps the robot create a layout and plan its cleaning routes effectively. Set Up Cleaning Schedule: Use the app to set up a cleaning schedule or start a cleaning session manually. Start Cleaning: Initiate the cleaning process via the app or directly on the robot. Monitor Progress: Keep an eye on the cleaning progress through the app to ensure everything is functioning correctly. Maintenance Check: After the cleaning is complete, check the dust bag and water tank levels, and perform any necessary maintenance or emptying.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra: Mapping

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra uses advanced mapping technology to create a detailed layout of your home. The robot took about 25 minutes to map the entire house during my testing. It navigated smoothly over carpets and even managed a tile step-up of 0.25 inches without issues. In areas where it struggled to climb, I helped it manually to ensure complete mapping. One room was skipped initially because it was three steps up, but the app's multi-floor management option allowed me to add higher floors or stepped rooms by moving the robot manually.

For my initial testing, I chose to skip closets and bathrooms, focusing on the main living areas. The mapping process was generally efficient, and the ability to adjust the map in the app made it easy to handle any areas the robot couldn't access during its first round.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) : Mapping(Hindustan Times)

Cleaning with the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat)

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) offers a range of cleaning options to suit different needs and preferences. After mapping your home and assigning room names, you can easily choose your preferred cleaning method through the app or directly on the robot. The vacuum provides several modes:

Vacuum Only: This mode focuses solely on vacuuming, ideal for when you need a quick clean-up without the additional step of mopping.

Vacuum Followed by Mopping: The robot first vacuums the floor and then mops, providing a thorough clean that tackles both dust and stains.

Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: This mode allows the robot to vacuum and mop simultaneously, making it highly efficient for tackling dry and wet messes in one go.

Custom Modes: Adjust cleaning intensity and duration based on your specific needs.

After setting up the rooms with names of my choice, the process was straightforward: select the cleaning method, choose the room, and hit the start button to let the robot do its work. Watching it in action was impressive. The various cleaning modes allowed me to customise the approach based on the area and level of cleanliness required, making the whole process efficient and tailored to my needs.

After using the DreameBot for a good 30 days, here are answers to some queries that you might have:

Can the DreameBot clean dust and dirt from the floor?

Yes, the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) excels at cleaning dust and dirt from the floor. Its powerful suction, which reaches up to 5,300Pa, ensures that dust and debris are effectively lifted from various surfaces. Additionally, the vacuum’s advanced brush design and dual rotary mops work together to reach corners and crevices, tackling dust that might otherwise be missed.

In my experience, the DreameBot did a stellar job at making the floors dust-free. After running the vacuum following a cleaning session by my househelp, the dust bag still collected a surprising amount of dust. This is a testament to the vacuum’s efficiency: its strong suction prevents dust from sticking to the floor, and the combination of its brushes and mops ensures that every speck of dust is captured.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) : Before and After of under the dining table(Hindustan Times)

How does the DreameBot work on carpets?

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) performs exceptionally well on carpets, thanks to its advanced features designed for deep cleaning. It automatically adjusts suction power when transitioning from hard floors to carpets, ramping up to handle the thicker fibres and more embedded dirt. This adaptive suction ensures that carpets receive a thorough clean without requiring manual adjustments.

In my experience, I loved how the vacuum’s suction increased automatically as it moved from the floor to the carpet. This smart functionality allowed me to relax with a cup of green tea and flip through a magazine while the robot vacuum took care of cleaning my drawing room. The carpet was left spotlessly clean and dust-free. I even tested it by breathing close to the carpet and didn’t detect any dust or particles, which means I could let my children play on it without worrying about dust allergies.

The vacuum also impressed me by climbing onto door mats and cleaning them with impressive efficiency. There was no need to lift and dust them manually, as the robot handled the task with ease. After 30 days of use, I’m still enjoying a dust-free home.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) : Working its magic!(Hindustan Times)

Can the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra clean wet spills?

Yes, the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) can handle wet spills effectively. The robot features a dual-function capability that allows it to both vacuum and mop, making it well-suited for dealing with spills. When cleaning wet messes, the vacuum first uses its strong suction to remove any loose debris and liquid, then follows up with the mopping function to clean and sanitise the area.

In my own experience, I tested this by spilling coffee on the floor. I set the DreameBot to first vacuum and then mop the entire room. The robot managed to clean up the wet spill perfectly, and its auto-self-cleaning feature ensured that the mops remained stain-free, which in my book is a significant advantage.

This functionality made me consider how convenient it would be with a toddler or pets at home. You can simply command the robot to mop the floor whenever there are accidents, like pee, without dealing with messy and smelly cloth mops. Plus, the self-cleaning feature helps maintain the mops, keeping them clean and avoiding unpleasant odours, which is a great benefit for maintaining both cleanliness and your manicure!

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat): Cleaning spilled coffee like a wizard!(Hindustan Times)

What maintenance does the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat) require?

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) requires minimal maintenance to keep it running smoothly. Here’s what’s involved:

Dirt Tank: Cleaning the dirt tank is straightforward. Even after leaving water in the tank for 5 days, the smell wasn’t too bad, and it was easy to clean. Simply rinse it out and let it dry before reassembling.

Dust Collection Bag: The dust collection bag is designed for easy removal and replacement. The app conveniently alerts you when it’s time to change the bag, ensuring you never miss it. Replacing the bag is quick and hassle-free.

Mops: The vacuum's auto-cleaning function takes care of the mops for you. The docking station heats water to clean and sanitise the mops and then dries them thoroughly. This feature ensures that the mops are always ready for the next cleaning session and minimises the need for manual scrubbing.

Overall, the maintenance process is very user-friendly. With the app notifications and automatic mop cleaning, it feels like having a team of four people handling your cleaning needs, making upkeep easy and efficient.

How much time does the DreameBot need to clean a space?

I tested the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) in my drawing room across three modes. Quick mode mopped 1,076 sq. ft. in 9 minutes and cleaned 1,232 sq. ft. in 14 minutes, focusing on broader areas. Standard mode mopped 1,076 sq. ft. in 21 minutes and cleaned 1,291 sq. ft. in 27 minutes with more attention to detail. Intensive mode covered 1,368 sq. ft., taking 33 minutes to mop and 27 minutes to clean, thoroughly addressing nooks, corners, and under the sofa. Each mode adjusted its approach to maximise efficiency and coverage.

Mode Tested Area (sq. ft.) Mopping Time (minutes) Cleaning Time (minutes) Estimated Time for 1100 sq. ft. (hours) Estimated Time for 1800 sq. ft. (hours) Estimated Time for 2100 sq. ft. (hours) Quick Mode 96.88 sq. ft. 9 mins 14 mins 1.7 hrs (mop), 2.65 hrs (clean) 2.7 hrs (mop), 4.2 hrs (clean) 3.2 hrs (mop), 4.9 hrs (clean) Standard Cleaning 96.88 sq. ft. 21 mins 27 mins 4 hrs (mop), 5.1 hrs (clean) 6.5 hrs (mop), 8.35 hrs (clean) 7.6 hrs (mop), 9.7 hrs (clean) Intensive Cleaning 139.93 sq. ft. 33 mins 27 mins 4.3 hrs (mop), 3.5 hrs (clean) 7.1 hrs (mop), 5.8 hrs (clean) 8.25 hrs (mop), 6.75 hrs (clean)

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra heat : Different modes and their cleaning time(Hindustan Times)

What I loved about the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat):

Different Mopping Modes and Water Efficiency: I loved how the DreameBot offers various mopping modes tailored to different cleaning needs. The water efficiency is impressive, ensuring that the mops are always optimally moist without wasting water. This made cleaning both effective and resourceful.

Easy Operations Through the App: Managing the DreameBot through the app was a breeze. The user-friendly interface allowed me to effortlessly control cleaning schedules, modes, and settings right from my phone, making the process very convenient.

Maintenance Notifications and Quick Emptying Options: The app’s maintenance notifications were incredibly helpful. I received timely alerts for tasks like emptying the dust bag or cleaning the dirt tank. The quick-emptying feature made it easy to handle, keeping the vacuum ready for its next use with minimal effort.

Obstacle Management: The DreameBot’s ability to detect and avoid obstacles, like furniture and small objects, was impressive. It navigated around them smoothly, reducing the need for me to clear the floor before each cleaning session.

Single Room Cleaning: The option to clean individual rooms was a great feature. It allowed me to target specific areas without having to clean the entire house, making it easier to manage cleaning tasks throughout the day.

Scheduling Flexibility: I could set the robot to vacuum every evening at 6 PM and program it for a daily vacuum and mop routine at 9 AM, or adjust the schedule as needed. This flexibility ensured my home stayed clean without interrupting my daily routine.

What I did not love about the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat):

Time-Consuming: The cleaning process, especially for larger areas, can be lengthy, requiring patience.

Needs Monitoring: While it’s mostly automated, the robot vacuum still requires occasional supervision to ensure it doesn’t miss spots or get stuck.

Obstacle Management: The robot can struggle with larger obstacles, which means I had to clear the path for it to work efficiently.

Limited Capacity for Larger Debris: It handles fine dust and small debris exceptionally well, but anything beyond a certain size, like larger crumbs or pet toys, may require manual intervention.

Expensive: The price tag is on the higher side, making it a significant investment compared to other models on the market.

Points to keep in mind when using the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat):

Regular Maintenance: Empty the dustbin and refill the water tank regularly to ensure optimal performance. The app will notify you when maintenance is needed, making it easier to keep up.

Proper Dock Placement: Place the docking station in an open area with enough clearance on all sides. This helps the robot easily find its way back to the dock and ensures smooth operation.

Clearing Obstacles: Before starting a cleaning cycle, make sure to clear the floor of small objects, cables, and other potential obstacles. This will prevent the robot from getting stuck or missing areas.

Use the Right Cleaning Mode: Choose the appropriate cleaning mode based on your needs. For a quick clean, the daily mode is efficient, while the deep clean mode is ideal for a more thorough cleaning session.

Monitor Mop Maintenance: If using the mopping feature, periodically check the mops for wear and tear. The auto-cleaning function helps, but regular inspection ensures the mops remain effective and last longer.

Should you buy the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (heat)?

The short answer is yes. In a world where reducing the need for human assistance is becoming increasingly important, this robot vacuum offers a convenient solution for maintaining a cleaner home with minimal effort. Although it may take a considerable amount of time to clean a larger home, the DreameBot excels in managing dust better than a human could. However, it does face challenges with larger obstacles and trash, which may require some manual intervention.

If you're okay with handling the dusting of furniture, picking up bigger pieces of trash, and clearing obstacles from the floor, the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra (Heat) could be the perfect cleaning solution for you. Its advanced features set it apart from competitors, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routine.

