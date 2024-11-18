Best Honeywell air purifier: Top 6 quiet, efficient, and stylish choices for clean and fresh air at home and office

Air purifiers are essential in India, especially now, as Delhi and northern regions combat hazardous pollution from smog and stubble burning. Honeywell air purifiers are renowned for their advanced filtration systems, including HEPA filters, which effectively remove allergens, dust, and pollutants. Equipped with activated carbon filters, they neutralise odours and harmful gases, making them ideal for Indian households, especially during high pollution seasons. Their durable build and energy-efficient design suit India’s varied climates, ensuring consistent performance. Experience cleaner, healthier air with Honeywell purifiers, designed for both home and office spaces.

With features like real-time air quality indicators and silent operation, Honeywell purifiers blend functionality with convenience. Their sleek, compact designs fit seamlessly into urban homes. Designed to combat smog and allergens, they’re particularly beneficial for cities affected by stubble burning and increasing air pollution levels.

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier ensures superior indoor air quality with its 5-stage filtration system. Designed for homes up to 465 sq. ft., it features a high-efficiency pre-filter, dual HEPA filters, and an activated carbon filter to eliminate 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. With sleek aesthetics and user-friendly controls, this purifier is perfect for combating pollution, allergens, and odours, delivering fresh, clean air consistently.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier

Coverage Area: Up to 465 sq. ft.

Filtration Stages: 5-stage filtration system

Key Filters: High-efficiency pre-filter, dual HEPA filters, activated carbon filter

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of pollutants and allergens

Design: Compact and modern with intuitive controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly efficient 5-stage filtration system Limited coverage for larger spaces Quiet operation, ideal for home use Lacks app-based smart controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its air-cleaning effectiveness, easy maintenance, and benefits for lungs, but report occasional faults and mixed noise-level opinions.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for tackling air pollution in India, this purifier’s efficient 5-stage filtration ensures fresh, allergen-free air at home.

2) Honeywell Air Purifier For Home

The Honeywell Air Touch V4 Air Purifier provides exceptional air quality with a 5-stage filtration system, ideal for homes up to 543 sq. ft. It features an H13 HEPA filter, UV LED, ionizer, and activated carbon filter to eliminate 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. Its antibacterial properties ensure cleaner, healthier air, while the intuitive design makes it easy to install and maintain for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for home

Coverage Area: Up to 543 sq. ft.

Filtration Stages: 5-stage filtration including UV LED, ionizer, HEPA, and activated carbon

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens

Filter Type: H13 HEPA filter with anti-bacterial coating

Design: Compact, modern, and easy to maintain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive 5-stage filtration system Somewhat high energy consumption Ideal for medium to large rooms Noise level may be noticeable on higher settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its effective air purification, ease of use, and excellent filtration, though some mention noise and occasional faults.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Honeywell Air Touch V4 for superior air purification, ensuring fresh, clean air with advanced filtration and antibacterial protection.

Also read: Best air purifiers for your home: Top 10 efficient and affordable options for pure and smoke-free air

3) Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home



The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a cutting-edge air purifier designed for homes up to 589 sq. ft. With a 4-stage filtration system including an H13 HEPA filter, it removes 99.99% of PM2.5 particles. Features like WiFi app and voice control, an AQI LED display, and a filter life of up to 9000 hours make it an ideal choice for efficient, convenient air purification in modern homes.

Specifications of Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home

Coverage Area: Up to 589 sq. ft.

Filtration Stages: 4-stage filtration with H13 HEPA filter

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of PM2.5 particles

Smart Features: WiFi app and voice control

Filter Life: Up to 9000 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart app and voice control for convenience Higher initial cost compared to other models High-efficiency filter with long-lasting performance May not be suitable for larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its air purification, design, and app integration, but opinions vary on functionality, noise level, and air quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Honeywell Air Touch V5 for its smart features, high-efficiency filtration, and long-lasting performance, perfect for modern homes.

4) Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 is a powerful air purifier designed for both home and office use. Featuring a 3-in-1 filter system with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, it effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, pet dander, smoke, dust, and pollen. Its compact design ensures it fits seamlessly into any space, delivering fresh, clean air for a healthier indoor environment. Ideal for allergy sufferers and pet owners.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office

Filter Type: 3-in-1 system (Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon)

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of pollutants, allergens, smoke, dust, pet dander, and pollen

Coverage Area: Suitable for home and office use

Design: Compact and space-saving

Additional Features: Ideal for allergy sufferers and pet owners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly effective at removing allergens and pollutants May not be suitable for larger rooms Compact design, ideal for home or office use Requires regular filter replacements

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effectiveness, silent operation, and premium design, but opinions vary on air quality and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Honeywell Air Touch V1 for its superior filtration, efficient allergen removal, and compact design for cleaner indoor air.

Also read: Best air purifier brands in India 2024: Top 10 expert picks to combat pollution

5) Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier in Classic White offers efficient air purification for medium-sized rooms. Equipped with a multi-stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, it removes 99% of allergens, dust, pet dander, and pollutants. Its sleek white design complements any room, while its quiet operation ensures a comfortable environment. Ideal for improving indoor air quality and creating a healthier living space.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier

Filtration System: Multi-stage, including pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter

Coverage Area: Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Efficiency: Removes up to 99% of allergens, dust, pet dander, and pollutants

Design: Sleek Classic White, compact and modern

Noise Level: Quiet operation for a peaceful environment

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly efficient at purifying air, ideal for allergy sufferers May not be effective in larger rooms Quiet and sleek design suitable for various room sizes Requires regular filter replacement for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality and quiet operation, though some report issues with functionality and consider it expensive.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W for effective air purification, sleek design, and quiet operation for a healthier indoor environment.

6) Honeywell Air Touch X3 Air Purifier with H12 Grade HEPA Filter, 72 Sq. m

The Honeywell Air Touch X3 Air Purifier is designed for large spaces, covering up to 72 sq. m. It features an advanced H12-grade HEPA filter, effectively removing up to 99% of airborne pollutants, allergens, and dust. With its powerful filtration system, the purifier ensures clean, fresh air in your home or office. Its sleek design and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for maintaining healthy indoor air quality.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch X3 Air Purifier with H12 Grade HEPA Filter, 72 Sq. m

Coverage Area: Suitable for spaces up to 72 sq. m

Filtration: H12-grade HEPA filter for superior pollutant removal

Efficiency: Eliminates up to 99% of airborne particles, allergens, and dust

Design: Sleek, modern design ideal for home or office use

Performance: Powerful filtration ensures clean, healthy indoor air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Covers large spaces efficiently Higher price range compared to smaller models Advanced filtration system effectively removes allergens and pollutants May require frequent filter replacement in polluted areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its effective air purification and sleek design, but opinions vary on filter replacement costs and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Honeywell Air Touch X3 for advanced filtration, large area coverage, and stylish design to improve indoor air quality.

Also read: Best home air purifiers to keep your indoor air clean and fresh

How long does a Honeywell air purifier last?

A Honeywell air purifier can last several years with proper care and maintenance. Regular filter replacements, typically every 6-12 months depending on usage and pollution levels, ensure optimal performance and extend the lifespan of the purifier.

Does Honeywell air purifier remove dust?

Yes, Honeywell air purifiers effectively remove dust using advanced multi-stage filtration systems. Equipped with pre-filters and HEPA filters, they capture fine dust particles, ensuring cleaner air. This makes them ideal for reducing indoor dust accumulation and providing a healthier, more comfortable living environment, particularly in dusty or polluted areas.

Can I leave my Honeywell air purifier on 24/7?

Yes, you can leave your Honeywell air purifier on 24/7. Designed for continuous operation, they effectively maintain clean air. Ensure regular filter maintenance and monitor energy usage. Running it constantly is particularly beneficial in highly polluted areas or for individuals with allergies or respiratory conditions, ensuring consistent air purification.

Factors to keep in mind while buying a Honeywell air purifiers

Room size and coverage: Choose a Honeywell air purifier that matches your room size. Check the coverage area to ensure it effectively purifies your space.

Filtration system: Look for multi-stage filtration, including HEPA and activated carbon filters, to remove pollutants, allergens, and odours efficiently.

Noise level: Consider the noise level, especially if you plan to use the purifier in bedrooms or offices for a quieter environment.

Filter replacement costs: Assess filter longevity and replacement costs to maintain performance without incurring high expenses.

Smart features: Opt for models with app control, air quality indicators, or timers for added convenience and monitoring.



Top 3 features of best Honeywell air purifiers

Best Honeywell Air Purifiers Specification Met Product Dimension Floor Area Honeywell Air Touch V3 5-stage filtration, dual HEPA, activated carbon filter 18.6D x 33.8W x 48H cm 465 sq. ft Honeywell Air Touch V4 5-stage filtration, UV LED, ionizer, anti-bacterial coating 18D x 33W x 48H cm 543 sq. ft Honeywell Air Touch V5 4-stage filtration, WiFi & voice control, AQI display 30.9D x 16W x 39.8H cm 589 sq. ft Honeywell Air Touch V1 3-in-1 filter system, H13 HEPA, activated carbon filter 21.5D x 21.5W x 32.2H cm 235 sq ft Honeywell Air Touch HAC35M1101W Room Air Purifier (Classic White) Multi-stage filtration, activated carbon and HEPA filters 86.4D x 132.1W x 188H cm 450 sq ft Honeywell Air Touch X3 Air Purifier H12-grade HEPA filter, advanced filtration 36D x 36W x 80H cm 72 sq ft

Similar articles for you

Best geysers in India: Energy saving water heaters; our top 11 picks from brands like Orient, Bajaj, Crompton and more

Best water heaters: Top 10 picks to beat the winter chill and get a cosy, comfortable bathing experience

Best 3 litre geyser for instant heating in India; 2024 : Our top picks for you

Best Havells geysers: Experience effortless hot water at home this winter with top 10 picks for comfort and convenience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.