Are you looking for the best home air purifier to keep your indoor air clean and fresh? With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 9 home air purifiers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for an air purifier to remove allergens, pet dander, or dust particles, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home. Clean air flows effortlessly with sleek, modern home air purifier.

The Philips AC1711 Purifier is equipped with a multi-stage filtration system to remove allergens, dust, and airborne bacteria. With a coverage area of up to 592 sq. ft, it is ideal for medium to large-sized bedrooms. The built-in air quality sensor continuously monitors the air and adjusts the purification speed accordingly.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711:

Coverage Area: 592 sq. ft

Filtration System: Multi-stage

Air Quality Sensor: Built-in

Ideal for: Medium to large-sized bedrooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective multi-stage filtration system Slightly expensive compared to other models Built-in air quality sensor Ideal for medium to large-sized bedrooms

The Coway Professional Purifier features a 4-stage filtration system including a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and anti-virus green HEPA filter. It also comes with a real-time air quality indicator and an auto mode for hands-free operation. With a coverage area of up to 355 sq. ft, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: 355 sq. ft

Filtration System: 4-stage

Auto Mode: Yes

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4-stage filtration system May be noisy at higher purification speeds Real-time air quality indicator Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

This purifier is equipped with an ionizer that neutralizes viruses and bacteria in the air. With a coverage area of up to 450 sq. ft, it is suitable for living rooms or common areas. It also features a sleep mode for quiet operation during the night.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft

Ionizer: Yes

Sleep Mode: Yes

Ideal for: Living rooms or common areas

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ionizer for virus and bacteria neutralization Limited to smaller coverage area Ideal for living rooms or common areas Quiet operation in sleep mode

The MI Purifier features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to remove air pollutants and allergens. It also comes with voice control using Alexa and is suitable for rooms up to 484 sq. ft in size. The 360-degree air intake design ensures efficient air purification from all directions.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage Area: 484 sq. ft

Filter Type: HEPA

Voice Control: Alexa

Ideal for: Medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HEPA filter for efficient air purification Limited to medium-sized rooms Voice control with Alexa 360-degree air intake design

The Dyson Purifier is equipped with a sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter to capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. It also features an air multiplier technology for efficient air circulation and comes with a fully-sealed filtration system to prevent air leakage.

Specifications of Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier:

Filtration: Sealed HEPA and activated carbon

Air Circulation: Air multiplier technology

Ideal for: Large rooms or open spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient filtration system Higher price point compared to other models Air multiplier technology for improved circulation Fully sealed to prevent air leakage

The Qubo Purifier features a 5-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer. With a coverage area of up to 300 sq. ft, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with a child lock feature for added safety.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 From Hero Group:

Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft

Filtration System: 5-stage

Child Lock: Yes

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-stage filtration system Limited coverage area compared to other models Child lock feature for added safety Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

The Eureka Forbes Purifier features a multi-stage filtration system to remove particulate matter and pollutants from the air. It also comes with a remote control for convenient operation and has a coverage area of up to 500 sq. ft, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft

Filtration System: Multi-stage

Remote Control: Yes

Ideal for: Medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-stage filtration system May require frequent filter replacement Remote control for convenient operation Suitable for medium-sized rooms

The AGARO Imperial Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. With a coverage area of up to 400 sq. ft, it is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with a filter replacement indicator for easy maintenance.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home:

Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft

Filtration System: 3-stage

Filter Replacement Indicator: Yes

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-stage filtration system May be noisy at higher purification speeds Filter replacement indicator for easy maintenance Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

This purifier comes with a fragrance dispenser to add a pleasant aroma to the purified air. It also features a 4-stage filtration system and has a coverage area of up to 320 sq. ft, making it suitable for small rooms and office spaces.

Specifications of Hifresh 25CM Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage Area: 320 sq. ft

Filtration System: 4-stage

Fragrance Dispenser: Yes

Ideal for: Small rooms and office spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fragrance dispenser for pleasant aroma Limited coverage area compared to other models 4-stage filtration system Suitable for small rooms and office spaces

Home air purifier top features comparison:

Product Name Coverage Area Filtration System Ideal for Philips AC1711 Purifier 592 sq. ft Multi-stage Medium to large-sized bedrooms Coway Professional Purifier 355 sq. ft 4-stage Small to medium-sized rooms Purifier Equipped with Ionizer 450 sq. ft Ionizer Living rooms or common areas MI Purifier 484 sq. ft HEPA filter Medium-sized rooms Dyson Purifier NA Sealed HEPA and activated carbon Large rooms or open spaces Qubo Purifier 300 sq. ft 5-stage Small to medium-sized rooms Eureka Forbes Purifier 500 sq. ft Multi-stage Medium-sized rooms AGARO Imperial Purifier 400 sq. ft 3-stage Small to medium-sized rooms Purifier with Fragrance 320 sq. ft 4-stage Small rooms and office spaces

Best value for money air purifier for home:

The MI Purifier offers the best value for money with its efficient HEPA filter, voice control with Alexa, and 360-degree air intake design. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms and provides excellent air purification at an affordable price.

Best overall air purifier:

The Philips AC1711 Air Purifier is the best overall choice for a cleaner indoor environment. It features advanced filtration technology that effectively removes allergens, dust, and pollutants. With a sleek design and user-friendly controls, this purifier ensures you breathe fresh air effortlessly, making it a must-have for every home.

How to find the perfect home air purifier:

When choosing the perfect air purifier from the options listed in this article, consider the coverage area, filtration system, and additional features such as air quality indicators and voice control. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs on home air purifier What is the price range of these air purifiers? The price range of these air purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these air purifiers remove pet dander and allergens effectively? Yes, all the air purifiers listed are designed to effectively remove pet dander, allergens, and other airborne pollutants.

How often do the filters need to be replaced? The frequency of filter replacement varies for each purifier, but generally, it is recommended to replace the filters every 6 to 12 months for optimal performance.

Are these air purifiers energy-efficient? Yes, most of these air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal power, making them cost-effective to operate.

