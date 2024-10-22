Best home air purifiers to keep your indoor air clean and fresh
Discover the top 9 home air purifiers that can help you breathe cleaner and fresher air. Find the perfect air purifier for your home.
Are you looking for the best home air purifier to keep your indoor air clean and fresh? With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 9 home air purifiers to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for an air purifier to remove allergens, pet dander, or dust particles, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home.
1.
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White
The Philips AC1711 Purifier is equipped with a multi-stage filtration system to remove allergens, dust, and airborne bacteria. With a coverage area of up to 592 sq. ft, it is ideal for medium to large-sized bedrooms. The built-in air quality sensor continuously monitors the air and adjusts the purification speed accordingly.
Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711:
- Coverage Area: 592 sq. ft
- Filtration System: Multi-stage
- Air Quality Sensor: Built-in
- Ideal for: Medium to large-sized bedrooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Effective multi-stage filtration system
Slightly expensive compared to other models
Built-in air quality sensor
Ideal for medium to large-sized bedrooms
2.
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White
The Coway Professional Purifier features a 4-stage filtration system including a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and anti-virus green HEPA filter. It also comes with a real-time air quality indicator and an auto mode for hands-free operation. With a coverage area of up to 355 sq. ft, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier:
- Coverage Area: 355 sq. ft
- Filtration System: 4-stage
- Auto Mode: Yes
- Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
4-stage filtration system
May be noisy at higher purification speeds
Real-time air quality indicator
Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
3.
Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier, Negative Air Ionizer, True HEPA Filter, traps 99.99% Viruses, covers up to 516 Sq Ft., Fast Purification in 7 Mins, Smart App Control, Alexa and GA
This purifier is equipped with an ionizer that neutralizes viruses and bacteria in the air. With a coverage area of up to 450 sq. ft, it is suitable for living rooms or common areas. It also features a sleep mode for quiet operation during the night.
Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier:
- Coverage Area: 450 sq. ft
- Ionizer: Yes
- Sleep Mode: Yes
- Ideal for: Living rooms or common areas
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ionizer for virus and bacteria neutralization
Limited to smaller coverage area
Ideal for living rooms or common areas
Quiet operation in sleep mode
4.
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA
The MI Purifier features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to remove air pollutants and allergens. It also comes with voice control using Alexa and is suitable for rooms up to 484 sq. ft in size. The 360-degree air intake design ensures efficient air purification from all directions.
Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home:
- Coverage Area: 484 sq. ft
- Filter Type: HEPA
- Voice Control: Alexa
- Ideal for: Medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
HEPA filter for efficient air purification
Limited to medium-sized rooms
Voice control with Alexa
360-degree air intake design
Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 70% off on air purifiers from Honeywell, Dyson, Sharp, Eureka, and more
5.
Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP07 (Black/Nickel)
The Dyson Purifier is equipped with a sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter to capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. It also features an air multiplier technology for efficient air circulation and comes with a fully-sealed filtration system to prevent air leakage.
Specifications of Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier:
- Filtration: Sealed HEPA and activated carbon
- Air Circulation: Air multiplier technology
- Ideal for: Large rooms or open spaces
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient filtration system
Higher price point compared to other models
Air multiplier technology for improved circulation
Fully sealed to prevent air leakage
Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Bring fresh air home with air purifiers from top brands like Coway, MI, Dyson and more; up to 75% off
6.
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 From Hero Group,Wifi App & Voice Control,True Hepa H-13 Filter,Removes Viruses,Bacteria & Pm 0.1 Particles,4 Stage Filtration,Filter Life 9000 Hrs,400 Sqft (White)
The Qubo Purifier features a 5-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer. With a coverage area of up to 300 sq. ft, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with a child lock feature for added safety.
Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 From Hero Group:
- Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft
- Filtration System: 5-stage
- Child Lock: Yes
- Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
5-stage filtration system
Limited coverage area compared to other models
Child lock feature for added safety
Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
Also read: Buying an air purifier? Here are 5 things you must check
7.
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft.
The Eureka Forbes Purifier features a multi-stage filtration system to remove particulate matter and pollutants from the air. It also comes with a remote control for convenient operation and has a coverage area of up to 500 sq. ft, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier:
- Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft
- Filtration System: Multi-stage
- Remote Control: Yes
- Ideal for: Medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Multi-stage filtration system
May require frequent filter replacement
Remote control for convenient operation
Suitable for medium-sized rooms
Also read: Protect your health from rising air pollution with the best air purifiers: Amazon Sale is the right time to buy
8.
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life
The AGARO Imperial Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. With a coverage area of up to 400 sq. ft, it is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with a filter replacement indicator for easy maintenance.
Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home:
- Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft
- Filtration System: 3-stage
- Filter Replacement Indicator: Yes
- Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
3-stage filtration system
May be noisy at higher purification speeds
Filter replacement indicator for easy maintenance
Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
9.
Hifresh 25CM Air Purifier for Home, LCD Touch Screen, Fragrance Sponge, 25dB Silent Operation, 3-Stage Filtration, H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.97 ％ of Airpollutants & Viruses & Odor, Covers 250 Sq.Ft.
This purifier comes with a fragrance dispenser to add a pleasant aroma to the purified air. It also features a 4-stage filtration system and has a coverage area of up to 320 sq. ft, making it suitable for small rooms and office spaces.
Specifications of Hifresh 25CM Air Purifier for Home:
- Coverage Area: 320 sq. ft
- Filtration System: 4-stage
- Fragrance Dispenser: Yes
- Ideal for: Small rooms and office spaces
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Fragrance dispenser for pleasant aroma
Limited coverage area compared to other models
4-stage filtration system
Suitable for small rooms and office spaces
Home air purifier top features comparison:
|Product Name
|Coverage Area
|Filtration System
|Ideal for
|Philips AC1711 Purifier
|592 sq. ft
|Multi-stage
|Medium to large-sized bedrooms
|Coway Professional Purifier
|355 sq. ft
|4-stage
|Small to medium-sized rooms
|Purifier Equipped with Ionizer
|450 sq. ft
|Ionizer
|Living rooms or common areas
|MI Purifier
|484 sq. ft
|HEPA filter
|Medium-sized rooms
|Dyson Purifier
|NA
|Sealed HEPA and activated carbon
|Large rooms or open spaces
|Qubo Purifier
|300 sq. ft
|5-stage
|Small to medium-sized rooms
|Eureka Forbes Purifier
|500 sq. ft
|Multi-stage
|Medium-sized rooms
|AGARO Imperial Purifier
|400 sq. ft
|3-stage
|Small to medium-sized rooms
|Purifier with Fragrance
|320 sq. ft
|4-stage
|Small rooms and office spaces
Best value for money air purifier for home:
The MI Purifier offers the best value for money with its efficient HEPA filter, voice control with Alexa, and 360-degree air intake design. It is ideal for medium-sized rooms and provides excellent air purification at an affordable price.
Best overall air purifier:
The Philips AC1711 Air Purifier is the best overall choice for a cleaner indoor environment. It features advanced filtration technology that effectively removes allergens, dust, and pollutants. With a sleek design and user-friendly controls, this purifier ensures you breathe fresh air effortlessly, making it a must-have for every home.
How to find the perfect home air purifier:
When choosing the perfect air purifier from the options listed in this article, consider the coverage area, filtration system, and additional features such as air quality indicators and voice control. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your specific needs and preferences.
Similar articles for you
Best air purifiers under ₹15000: Discover the top 10 picks for enhancing your indoor air quality and overall health
Air purifier buying guide: Stand strong against smog and low AQI with air purifiers for your home
Buying guide for budget air purifiers: Get rid of dangerous gases and allergens like pollen and dust mites from homes
Air purifier vs dehumidifier: What will help you tackle severe Delhi pollution and low AQI
FAQs on home air purifier
- What is the price range of these air purifiers?
The price range of these air purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features.
- Do these air purifiers remove pet dander and allergens effectively?
Yes, all the air purifiers listed are designed to effectively remove pet dander, allergens, and other airborne pollutants.
- How often do the filters need to be replaced?
The frequency of filter replacement varies for each purifier, but generally, it is recommended to replace the filters every 6 to 12 months for optimal performance.
- Are these air purifiers energy-efficient?
Yes, most of these air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal power, making them cost-effective to operate.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Enjoy incredible deals on laptops , TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Save big this Diwali on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty, and more during the biggest sale of the year.