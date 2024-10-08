Are you looking to breathe clean and fresh air for a healthier lifestyle? With pollution levels on the rise, investing in a quality air purifier is a smart choice. Here, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air purifiers under ₹15,000 to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a purifier for a large room, prefer one with an ionizer, or want a portable option, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home or office. Breathe fresh and live healthy with the best air purifiers under ₹ 15,000.

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is equipped with a True HEPA filter and Plasma Wave technology to reduce allergens and pollutants. It is suitable for medium to large rooms and comes with a smart sensor and auto mode.

Specifications of Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier

True HEPA filter

PlasmaWave technology

Smart sensor and auto mode

Suitable for medium to large rooms

3-stage air cleaning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective in reducing allergens and pollutants May be noisy on higher settings Smart sensor for automatic mode adjustment

This air purifier comes with a particle sensor and a 360-degree air intake for efficient purification. It has a sleek design and comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of air purifier with particle sensor

Particle sensor

360-degree air intake

Sleek design

1-year warranty

Suitable for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient purification with particle sensor May not be suitable for large rooms Sleek and modern design

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is designed to reduce allergens and pollutants in bedrooms. It features a NightSense mode for silent operation and VitaShield IPS technology for enhanced purification.

Specifications of Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

VitaShield IPS technology

NightSense mode

Ideal for bedrooms

4-stage filtration

Suitable for small to medium rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation with NightSense mode May require frequent filter replacement Enhanced purification with VitaShield IPS technology

This air purifier is equipped with an ionizer to eliminate viruses and bacteria from the air. It comes with a 3-stage filtration system and is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier for Home 4, Equipped with Ionizer:

Ionizer for virus elimination

3-stage filtration

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Compact and portable design

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective virus elimination with ionizer May produce ozone as a byproduct Compact and portable design

Also read: Best air purifiers under ₹20000: Choose from the top 9 options for clean and fresh air at home

The Honeywell V4 Air Purifier features an activated carbon filter and anti-bacterial filter for enhanced purification. It is suitable for small rooms and comes with a filter replacement indicator.

Specifications of Honeywell V4 Air Purifier

Activated carbon filter

Anti-bacterial filter

Filter replacement indicator

Compact design

Suitable for small rooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced purification with activated carbon and anti-bacterial filters May not be suitable for large rooms Filter replacement indicator for maintenance

The TruSens Z3000 Air Purifier features a 360-degree DuPont HEPA filter and UV sterilization to eliminate pollutants and germs. It is suitable for large rooms and comes with a remote control for convenience.

Specifications of TruSens Z3000 Air Purifier

360-degree DuPont HEPA filter

UV sterilization

Suitable for large rooms

Remote control

Contemporary design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective elimination of pollutants and germs May be relatively expensive Convenient remote control

The Eureka Forbes Aeroguard Air Purifier uses multi-stage filtration and active shield technology for comprehensive purification. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and features a sleek and modern design.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Aeroguard Air Purifier

Multi-stage filtration

Active shield technology

Sleek and modern design

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Low noise operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive purification with multi-stage filtration May require filter replacement more frequently Sleek and modern design

Also read: Best air purifier in India: Enhance your home's indoor air quality with our top 10 recommended choices

The AirTamer Rechargeable Air Purifier features a negative ion generator to eliminate allergens and pollutants. It is compact and portable, making it ideal for personal use in various settings.

Specifications of AirTamer Rechargeable Air Purifier

Negative ion generator

Compact and portable

Rechargeable battery

Effective for personal use

Wearable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Eliminates allergens and pollutants effectively May have limited coverage for larger spaces Compact and portable for personal use

The CUCKOO Air Purifier is equipped with a multi-layered filtration system to tackle pollution and allergens. It features a stylish design and is suitable for combating pollution and allergies.

Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier

Multi-layered filtration system

Stylish design

Suitable for pollution and allergies

Low energy consumption

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective filtration for pollution and allergens May be relatively expensive Stylish design

The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier features a 5-stage filtration system and a particle sensor for efficient purification. It is suitable for combating pollutants and particles in the air.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier

5-stage filtration system

Particle sensor

Suitable for combating pollutants

LCD display

Child lock feature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient purification with 5-stage filtration May have complex maintenance requirements Convenient particle sensor

Also read: Best air purifier brands in India: Top 9 picks to keep your indoors dust free and fresh

Top features of the best air purifiers under ₹ 15000 for you:

Best Air Purifiers under ₹ 15000 True HEPA Filter 360-degree Air Intake UV Sterilization Low Noise Operation Stylish Design Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier Yes No No No No Mi Air Purifier with Particle Sensor No Yes No No Yes Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier Yes No No Yes No Purifier with Ionizer for Viruses No No No Yes No Honeywell V4 Air Purifier No No No No No TruSens Z3000 Air Purifier Yes No Yes No Yes Eureka Forbes Aeroguard Air Purifier Yes No No Yes Yes AirTamer Rechargeable Air Purifier No No No No No CUCKOO Air Purifier Yes No No Yes Yes AGARO Imperial Air Purifier No No No No No

Best value for money air purifier under ₹ 15000:

The Mi Air Purifier 4 is the best value for money, offering advanced features like a True HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With an ionizer and a coverage area of 516 sq. ft., it ensures cleaner air for larger spaces. The OLED touchscreen provides easy access to settings, enhancing your overall experience.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 70% off on air purifiers from Honeywell, Dyson, Sharp, Eureka, and more

Best overall air purifier under ₹ 15000:

The Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product for its exceptional filtration capabilities. It effectively kills viruses and bacteria, ensuring a healthier environment. With triple certification from the UK Allergy, ECARF, and AHAM, it covers up to 1,065 sq. ft. This reliable Korean brand also comes with a 2-year warranty.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best air purifiers under ₹ 15,000 on Amazon:

Room Size: Check the air purifier's coverage area to ensure it fits your room size for optimal performance.

Check the air purifier's coverage area to ensure it fits your room size for optimal performance. Filter Type: Look for HEPA filters, as they effectively trap small particles. Consider activated carbon filters for odor removal.

Look for HEPA filters, as they effectively trap small particles. Consider activated carbon filters for odor removal. CADR Rating: The Clean Air Delivery Rate indicates how quickly the purifier can clean the air. Higher CADR ratings mean faster purification.

The Clean Air Delivery Rate indicates how quickly the purifier can clean the air. Higher CADR ratings mean faster purification. Noise Level: If you plan to use it in a bedroom or office, choose a model with a low noise level for a more peaceful environment.

If you plan to use it in a bedroom or office, choose a model with a low noise level for a more peaceful environment. Portability: Consider the weight and design if you plan to move the purifier between rooms.

Consider the weight and design if you plan to move the purifier between rooms. Energy Efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills while maintaining effective air purification.

Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills while maintaining effective air purification. Smart Features: Some models offer smart connectivity, allowing remote operation via apps or voice control for added convenience.

Some models offer smart connectivity, allowing remote operation via apps or voice control for added convenience. Maintenance Costs: Check the price and availability of replacement filters to avoid unexpected costs after purchase.

Check the price and availability of replacement filters to avoid unexpected costs after purchase. Warranty: A longer warranty period can provide peace of mind regarding product quality and durability.

FAQs on the best air purifier under ₹15000 What are the key features to consider when buying an air purifier? When buying an air purifier, consider the room size it is suitable for, its filtration system, noise level, and additional features like ionizers and UV sterilization.

What is the average price range for air purifiers under 15000? The price range for air purifiers under 15000 varies based on the brand, features, and room size suitability. On average, you can find good options within the 10000-15000 range.

How often should the filters be replaced in an air purifier? The frequency of filter replacement in an air purifier depends on the usage and the type of filter. Generally, HEPA and activated carbon filters need replacement every 6-12 months.

Do air purifiers consume a lot of electricity? Most modern air purifiers are designed to be energy-efficient. Look for products with low power consumption and energy-saving features to minimize electricity usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.