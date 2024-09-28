Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 70% off on air purifiers from Honeywell, Dyson, Sharp, Eureka, and more

Today is the first day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival that kickstarted with a bang. The sale, however, already began for the prime members a day prior, that is on September 26, giving them exclusive preview to the amazing deals and discounts across all categories on the ecommerce platform. You can choose from a wide range of options from electronics, appliances, fashion, laptops, home essentials, and many more. Air purifiers at up to 70% off

With the smoggy months already on their way of paving, it's actually the right time to buy an air purifier for your home. And with the Amazon Great Indian Festival already going on, it's the right time to buy one for your home. During the Amazon Sale, you can get up to 70% off on a wide assortment of air purifiers from Honeywell, Sharp, Eureka, Dyson, and the list is endless.

So check out the deal below:

The Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier delivers high-performance air filtration with its advanced HEPA and carbon filters, targeting pollutants, allergens, and odours in large spaces. Its sleek design and intuitive controls allow for convenient operation. Ideal for professional and home environments, this purifier combines powerful performance with energy efficiency. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 67% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 700 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

CADR: 410 m³/h

Noise Level: 22-52 dB

Power Consumption: 57 watts

Dimensions: 41.8 x 46.5 x 23 cm

Weight: 9.7 kg

Special Features: Air quality monitoring, auto mode, energy-saving mode

The Honeywell Air Purifier for Home is designed to deliver superior air purification for your living spaces. Featuring a high-efficiency filtration system, it eliminates airborne particles such as dust, allergens, smoke, and pet dander, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment. With its sleek design and quiet operation, this air purifier is ideal for homes, offering improved air quality for your family’s well-being. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 35% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage Area: Up to 450 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA and Activated Carbon

CADR: 300 m³/h

Noise Level: 45 dB (Low mode)

Power Consumption: 52 watts

Dimensions: 26.1 x 48.6 x 26.1 cm

Weight: 6.5 kg

Special Features: Child lock, touch controls, energy efficient

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier combines advanced air filtration technology with smart features to provide optimal air quality in your home. Equipped with a HEPA filter and real-time air quality monitoring, this purifier effectively removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. The smart app connectivity allows remote control, while the sleek, minimalist design fits into any modern interior. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 33% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 484 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

CADR: 380 m³/h

Noise Level: 31-61 dB (varies by mode)

Power Consumption: 38 watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Smart App control

Dimensions: 24 x 52 x 24 cm

Weight: 4.8 kg

Special Features: OLED display, real-time air quality monitoring

Amazon Great Indian sale

The Philips Smart Air Purifier is equipped with advanced filtration and smart sensing technology, making it an excellent choice for healthier indoor air. It captures 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns. The purifier’s smart control features allow you to monitor and adjust air quality remotely through the mobile app, ensuring cleaner air whenever you need it. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 20% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 333 sq. ft.

Filter Type: NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon

CADR: 270 m³/h

Noise Level: 33-66 dB

Power Consumption: 60 watts

Connectivity: App control, Alexa, Google Assistant

Dimensions: 35.9 x 24 x 55.2 cm

Weight: 7.2 kg

Special Features: AeraSense technology, sleep mode

The Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier is designed for those seeking comprehensive air filtration. With a four-stage filtration process that includes a pre-filter, carbon filter, HEPA filter, and PlasmaWave technology, it efficiently removes dust, allergens, and odours from your home. It is quiet in operation and energy efficient, making it perfect for bedrooms and living spaces. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 42% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 400 sq. ft.

Filter Type: Pre-filter, True HEPA, Carbon, PlasmaWave

CADR: 300 m³/h

Noise Level: 26-54 dB

Power Consumption: 70 watts

Dimensions: 38 x 63 x 24 cm

Weight: 8.5 kg

Special Features: Auto mode, air quality sensor, PlasmaWave technology

The SHARP Room Air Purifier offers a powerful combination of Plasmacluster Ion Technology and HEPA filtration, ensuring the removal of up to 99.9% of allergens, viruses, and bacteria. With its quiet operation and energy-saving mode, this air purifier is perfect for homes, providing cleaner air while maintaining a peaceful ambiance. The purifier's compact design allows it to fit easily in smaller rooms. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 43% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 320 sq. ft.

Filter Type: True HEPA, Carbon, Plasmacluster Ion

CADR: 240 m³/h

Noise Level: 23-51 dB

Power Consumption: 48 watts

Dimensions: 35.6 x 20.7 x 52.1 cm

Weight: 6.1 kg

Special Features: Plasmacluster technology, auto restart, sleep mode

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier is a reliable solution for improving indoor air quality. It features an advanced multi-stage filtration system that includes HEPA and activated carbon filters to eliminate harmful pollutants, allergens, and odours. The easy-to-use control panel and modern design make it ideal for use in bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 33% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 300 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, UV-C

CADR: 230 m³/h

Noise Level: 35-50 dB

Power Consumption: 55 watts

Dimensions: 32 x 58 x 22 cm

Weight: 5.2 kg

Special Features: UV-C technology, filter replacement indicator, child lock

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier offers advanced air cleaning technology with a smart control system that allows you to monitor and manage air quality remotely. Equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters, it removes harmful particles and odours. The purifier's sleek design, real-time air quality display, and user-friendly app make it a smart choice for modern homes. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 50% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

CADR: 350 m³/h

Noise Level: 29-49 dB

Power Consumption: 50 watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, App control

Dimensions: 36 x 55 x 21 cm

Weight: 7 kg

Special Features: Real-time air quality display, smart control, energy efficient

The Mi Smart Air Purifier is designed to deliver exceptional air purification with the convenience of smart control. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it efficiently removes up to 99.97% of harmful particles, ensuring cleaner air in your home. With its Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app support, you can monitor and control the purifier from anywhere, making it perfect for modern lifestyles. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get 29% off on this air purifier.

Specifications of Mi Smart Air Purifier:

Coverage Area: Up to 452 sq. ft.

Filter Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

CADR: 360 m³/h

Noise Level: 32-66 dB

Power Consumption: 31 watts

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Smart App control

Dimensions: 24 x 52 x 24 cm

Weight: 4.8 kg

Special Features: OLED display, real-time monitoring, energy efficient

FAQ for air purifier What is an air purifier? An air purifier is a device designed to clean indoor air by removing contaminants like dust, pollen, smoke, odors, pet dander, and airborne bacteria or viruses. It helps improve air quality, especially for people with allergies, asthma, or respiratory issues.

Where should I place my air purifier? It’s best to place your air purifier in rooms where you spend the most time, such as the bedroom or living room. Avoid placing it in corners or behind large furniture, as that can block airflow.

Do air purifiers produce ozone? Some air purifiers, especially those with ionizers or UV-C lights, may generate ozone as a byproduct, which can be harmful in high concentrations. Check for "ozone-free" or "CARB-certified" models if concerned.

Can an air purifier remove odours? Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon filters can help remove odors from cooking, pets, smoke, and chemicals.

Are air purifiers energy-efficient? Most air purifiers are energy-efficient, using between 50 to 200 watts depending on the model and speed setting. Look for models with the Energy Star certification for maximum efficiency.

