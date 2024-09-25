Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 80% off on chimneys, water purifiers, air fryers, dishwashers, and more

The most anticipated sale of the year, Amazon Great Indian Festival is back with a bang again this year, giving you all the right reasons to shop for your home and kitchen needs. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the ecommerce giant has come up with up to 80% off on a wide assortment of kitchen appliances. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get all your home and kitchen appliances at up to 80% off during the sale

So, whether you need a kitchen chimney for a smokeless kitchen, a water purifier for healthy drinking water, or an air fryer for guilt-free snacks, this Amazon Sale is for you to stock up your home with the best of kitchen appliances.

Up to 70% off on Kitchen Chimney:

This Amazon Sale, upgrade your kitchen with a wide range of high-performance kitchen chimneys. Featuring advanced suction technology and stylish designs, these chimneys keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. With massive discounts and exclusive festival offers, it's the perfect time to add a sleek chimney that blends functionality with aesthetics. You get to pick from top-rated brands such as Faber, Hindware, Elica, and more.

Up to 75% off on Water Dispensers:

Stay hydrated during the festivities with advanced water dispensers available at discounted rates this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Featuring hot, cold, and normal water options, these dispensers offer convenience and style. Grab one for your home or office and enjoy attractive deals. Get to pick from reckoned brands such as Voltas, Blue Star, Honeywell, and many others.

Up to 65% off on Mixer Grinders:

Unleash the chef in you with powerful mixer grinders available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale. Perfect for preparing festive delicacies, these mixer grinders offer multipurpose functions for grinding, blending, and juicing. With incredible offers and festive deals, it's the right time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. During the sale, you can discount on brands such as Philips, Cookwell, Prestige, Lifelong, and many more.

Up to 70% off on Gas Stoves:

This Amazon Great Indian Sale, transform your cooking experience with premium gas stoves. Available in 2, 3, and 4-burner models, these stoves combine sleek design with powerful performance. Save big with festival offers and get the perfect gas stove to make your Diwali preparations smoother and quicker. In case you are wondering what brands to chose from, the list includes Elica, Prestige, Milton, Blowhot, and many more.

Up to 65% off on Induction Cooktop:

Looking for a modern, energy-efficient way to cook? Grab your induction cooktop at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. With smart features like touch controls, multiple cooking modes, and easy portability, these cooktops are perfect for fast, safe, and efficient cooking. Don’t miss the festival-exclusive offers! Choose from brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, and others.

Up to 60% off on Ovens:

Bake, grill, or roast your favourite festive treats with ovens available at great prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from a range of OTGs and microwaves, perfect for preparing everything from crispy rotis to delicious cakes. With heavy discounts, this is the best time to elevate your culinary skills! Morphy Richards, IFB, IBELL, Panasonic, are some of the many brands on sale for ovens.

Up to 75% off on Kitchen Sinks:

Upgrade your kitchen with stylish and durable kitchen sinks available at special prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Featuring stainless steel and granite options, these sinks are built to last and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Take advantage of the festive offers to get the best deals. Pick from brands like Alton, Bokaiva, Crocodile, and many others.

Up to 35% off on dishwashers:

Simplify post-festive clean-up with a top-quality dishwasher, available at incredible discounts this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Say goodbye to hours of washing and scrubbing and hello to spotless, sanitized dishes. With advanced features and multiple wash programs, this is a must-have addition for your modern kitchen. If you are planning to choose, get your hands on any of the brands like LG, Faber, Voltas, Bosch, and others.

FAQ on Kitchen Appliances What is the date of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon? The Great Indian Festival on Amazon starts midnight, September 26, exclusively for Prime Members. For all, the sale would kickstart September 27 onward.

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival? The Amazon Great Indian Festival is an annual sale event hosted by Amazon India, offering massive discounts and deals across various categories, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. It is one of the biggest sale events of the year, typically held during the festive season (around Diwali).

Are there special discounts for Amazon Prime members? Yes, Amazon Prime members often get early access to the Great Indian Festival sale, typically 24 hours before it opens to non-Prime members. They also enjoy exclusive deals, free and fast delivery, and access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Are No-Cost EMI options available? Yes, Amazon offers No-Cost EMI options on a wide range of products during the Great Indian Festival, particularly on electronics, smartphones, and home appliances. These are available through selected banks and cardholders.

What are Lightning Deals and how can I access them? Lightning Deals are time-bound offers available for a limited period or until stock lasts. These deals are frequently updated during the sale, and Prime members may get early access to these deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Up to 75% off on Air Fryers:

Indulge, guilt-free this festive season with an air fryer from Amazon’s Great Indian Festival deals. Cook your favourite snacks with little to no oil and enjoy crispy, healthy results every time. Whether it's samosas or fries, you can whip up a variety of dishes while availing huge discounts. During the sale, you can choose from brands like Philips, Pigeon, Faber, Usha, and plenty of more.

