Best air purifier in India: Enhance your home's indoor air quality with our top 10 recommended choices

In India air purifiers are no longer a luxury; they have become essential items for all households today much like washing machines and refrigerators. Let's try and understand why air purifiers must-have home appliances. Breathe cleaner air with top air purifiers in India, designed for effective pollution control.

As winter approaches, northern India faces a severe air quality crisis, largely due to stubble burning in nearby states. The resulting smoke and ash envelop entire regions, particularly impacting Delhi and its surrounding areas. This annual phenomenon worsens the already deteriorating air quality, with urban areas across the country recording alarming levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) throughout the year. Pollutants like dust, vehicle emissions, and industrial waste exacerbate the situation, making it crucial to pay special attention to indoor air quality. This situation demands that families have to invest in an air purifier for their safety.

For households with children, the elderly, or individuals with respiratory issues, investing in an air purifier is essential. These vulnerable groups are more susceptible to the harmful effects of airborne pollutants, which can aggravate conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and other lung-related ailments. Air purifiers help by filtering out harmful particles, allergens, and even bacteria, ensuring a safer environment for your loved ones to breathe, particularly during these high-risk months.

The Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier is a top-tier Korean brand designed to deliver superior air filtration. Equipped with a powerful 4-stage filtration system, including a True HEPA filter, it effectively removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants, viruses, and bacteria. It is triple certified by UK Allergy, ECARF, and AHAM, ensuring optimal performance for allergen reduction. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 390 m³/h, it is suitable for spaces up to 1065 square feet, making it perfect for large rooms. The sleek grey design and quiet operation add a touch of modern convenience, while the 2-year warranty provides added peace of mind.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier

4-stage filtration (True HEPA)

CADR: 390 m³/h

Covers up to 1065 sq. ft.

UK Allergy, ECARF, and AHAM certified

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly effective at removing viruses and bacteria High price point Covers large spaces Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers agree that overall this is a good product. This air purifier significantly improves air quality, especially for homes with pets, reducing floating hair and dust. It's easy to use, though a bit noisy on higher settings. The air quality indicator could be clearer, but overall, it's great value for money.

Why choose this product?

The Winix 5300-2 offers certified, top-quality air purification, ensuring clean air for large spaces, perfect for families with health concerns.

The Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier is designed to enhance indoor air quality, covering up to 350 sq. ft. Ideal for bedrooms, it effectively removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, dust, and PM2.5 particles using a HEPA filter. The real-time AQI display keeps you informed about air quality levels at all times, ensuring a healthier environment. With a long-lasting filter life of up to 15,000 hours, this air purifier is low-maintenance and energy-efficient. Its sleek, modern design fits seamlessly into any home, providing quiet, efficient operation perfect for daily use.

Specifications of Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier

Covers up to 350 sq. ft.

Removes 99.97% of pollutants

Real-time AQI display

HEPA filter

Filter life: 15,000 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective pollutant removal Limited coverage for larger rooms Quiet operation Replacement filters can be costly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier's effectiveness, ease of use, and design, noting improved air quality. However, some report concerns with functionality, light intensity, noise levels, and value for money opinions.

Why choose this product?

The Philips AC1711 offers superior air purification, ideal for bedrooms, with long-lasting filters and real-time air quality monitoring.

The Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier is designed for optimal indoor air purification, featuring a powerful True HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of viruses and particles as small as 0.1 microns. With an impressive filter life of up to 8,500 hours, this air purifier ensures long-lasting, reliable performance. It is ideal for homes, offering clean and fresh air while being energy-efficient. The sleek white design blends seamlessly into any room, and the unit comes with a manufacturer’s 7-year warranty, providing peace of mind. Perfect for bedrooms and living spaces, it effectively tackles allergens, dust, and harmful pollutants.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier

True HEPA filter

Captures 99.99% of particles

Filter life: 8,500 hours

7-year manufacturer warranty

Ideal for home use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long filter life May not cover large spaces High virus and particle capture rate Filter replacements can be pricey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the purifier's effectiveness, quiet operation, and ease of use. It cleans the air efficiently, with many appreciating the quick start guide. Overall, it's considered good value for money.

Why choose this product?

The Coway Airmega 150 offers superior filtration, long filter life, and a 7-year warranty, making it a trusted choice for home air purification.

The Mi Air Purifier 4 is a powerful air purification system equipped with an advanced ionizer and laser sensor for real-time monitoring of air quality. Its True HEPA filter captures 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and PM 0.1 particles, ensuring cleaner, healthier air. Covering up to 516 sq. ft., it is perfect for larger rooms, while the OLED touchscreen provides an intuitive interface for easy control. The sleek white design blends seamlessly into any home, and its quiet operation ensures minimal disturbance. Ideal for those seeking a comprehensive solution to indoor air quality.

Specifications of Mi Air Purifier

Covers 516 sq. ft.

True HEPA filter

Ionizer for enhanced filtration

OLED touchscreen

Laser air quality sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High filtration efficiency Ionizer may not be suitable for all users Large coverage area Replacement filters can be costly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air purifier for its functionality, air quality and ease of use, noting it cleans air effectively and is simple to set up. However, opinions vary on its value, noise level and warranty.

Why choose this product?

The Mi Air Purifier 4 offers superior filtration, large coverage, and smart controls, making it an ideal choice for effective air purification.

The Honeywell Air Purifier Air Touch V2 features a 3-stage filtration system designed to purify air in spaces up to 388 sq. ft. It includes a high-efficiency pre-filter, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. The purifier is praised for its effective air cleaning and sleek design, making it a practical addition to any home. Its user-friendly interface ensures easy operation, while its filtration technology guarantees clean, fresh air.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier

Coverage Area: 388 sq. ft.

Filtration Stages: 3

Pre-Filter: High Efficiency

HEPA Filter: H13

Carbon Filter: Activated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective at removing pollutants and allergens Mixed reviews on value for money Easy to set up and use Noise level varies by user experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier’s effectiveness, value for money and ease of installation, noting it’s ideal for small rooms and a worthwhile investment. However, opinions vary on functionality, noise level and air quality.

Why choose this product?

Pick the Honeywell Air Touch V2 for its advanced 3-stage filtration that ensures cleaner air in medium-sized rooms, combining ease of use with high efficiency for a healthier home environment.

The FULMINARE Air Purifier features an H13 True HEPA filter, ensuring efficient removal of airborne pollutants and allergens. Designed for quiet operation, it includes a night light for added convenience in bedrooms. Its compact, portable design makes it suitable for use in various settings including homes, offices, and living rooms. Easy to use and maintain, this air purifier delivers clean, fresh air while complementing any room decor.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

Design: Portable and compact

Noise Level: Quiet operation

Additional Feature: Night light

Ideal For: Bedrooms, offices, small spaces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quiet operation with night light feature Limited coverage area Effective at removing allergens and pollutants Night light may not be preferred by all users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Choose the FULMINARE Air Purifier for its efficient H13 HEPA filtration and quiet operation, perfect for creating a clean, comfortable environment in bedrooms or small spaces.

Why choose this product?

The air purifier is well-designed and compact, with a noticeable effect on air quality. However, it lacks an air quality indicator or display, making it hard to assess its effectiveness.

The FULMINARE Air Purifier features an H13 HEPA filter and 360° air inlet for comprehensive air purification. With three adjustable speeds and auto air quality monitoring, it effectively removes dust and smoke. Its compact, portable design makes it ideal for bedrooms, offices, cars, and homes with pets. The low noise operation ensures a peaceful environment, while its sleek white finish complements any setting. This air purifier combines efficiency with convenience, providing cleaner air in a variety of spaces.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers

Filter Type: H13 HEPA

Air Inlet: 360°

Speed Settings: 3

Auto Monitoring: Yes

Noise Level: Low

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective at removing dust and smoke Limited to smaller spaces Quiet operation and portable design Lacks advanced air quality display features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers find the purifier to be excellent, auto-adjusting to conditions and efficiently removing smoke and odours. However, it’s slightly overpriced and struggles with fumes.

Why choose this product?

Invest in the FULMINARE Air Purifier for its efficient H13 HEPA filtration and quiet, versatile design, ensuring cleaner air and peace of mind in various environments, from bedrooms to cars.

The AiRTH Air Purifier is a specialised HEPA filter designed for air conditioning units. Developed with advanced technology from IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore, it offers proven protection against PM2.5, PM10, viruses, and allergens. This high-quality filter enhances indoor air quality by effectively trapping airborne particles and pollutants. Its sleek white design seamlessly integrates with most AC units, making it a practical and efficient choice for cleaner, healthier air in your home or office.

Specifications of AiRTH Air Purifier

Filter Type: HEPA

Protection: PM2.5, PM10, viruses, allergens

Technology: Developed at IIT Kanpur & IISc Bangalore

Design: For AC units

Colour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Proven effectiveness against various pollutants Limited to use with AC units only Developed with advanced technology for high performance May be costly compared to standard filters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air purifier's build quality, air improvement, and ease of installation. It’s noted for its health benefits and innovation, though opinions vary on value for money, fit, and cooling effect.

Why choose this product?

Choose the AiRTH Air Purifier for its advanced HEPA filtration and cutting-edge technology from leading institutions, ensuring superior protection against airborne pollutants and viruses in your AC system.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 features a True HEPA H13 filter combined with 360° Air Technology to effectively remove 99.97% of dust and particulate matter. Its 3-stage purification process ensures comprehensive air cleaning, making it ideal for rooms up to 200 sq. ft. Designed for minimal noise operation, it provides a quiet and efficient solution for improving indoor air quality. The sleek white design blends seamlessly with any décor, while its user-friendly features make it a practical choice for maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Air Technology: 360°

Purification Stages: 3

Coverage Area: 200 sq. ft.

Noise Level: Minimal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removes 99.97% of dust and pollutants Limited to 200 sq. ft. coverage Quiet operation suitable for small rooms May be less effective in larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

There's no feedback from buyers for this product.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for its efficient 3-stage HEPA filtration and 360° air technology, ensuring thorough purification and minimal noise for cleaner air in small to medium-sized rooms.

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500, from the Hero Group, features advanced True HEPA H-13 filtration and a 4-stage purification system to effectively remove viruses, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles. With WiFi and voice control capabilities, it integrates seamlessly with smart home systems, allowing for easy operation through a dedicated app. It boasts a long filter life of 9000 hours and covers an area of up to 500 sq. ft., making it ideal for large rooms. Its smart features and high efficiency ensure a cleaner, healthier living environment with minimal effort.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA H-13

Filtration Stages: 4

Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft.

Filter Life: 9000 hours

Controls: WiFi and voice

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive 4-stage filtration system Higher initial cost Long filter life and smart controls Larger size may not suit all spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the air purifier for its effectiveness, air quality, and value. It performs smoothly and swiftly, with app support, easy installation, and a well-regarded size, build quality, and noise level.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 for its advanced 4-stage HEPA filtration and smart control features, offering effective purification for large spaces and convenient, modern operation.

Do air purifiers really work?

Yes, air purifiers effectively reduce pollutants, allergens, and airborne particles, improving indoor air quality. They help alleviate respiratory issues and create a cleaner environment by filtering out harmful substances.

Is air purifier better than AC?

An air purifier and an air conditioner serve different purposes. Air purifiers remove pollutants and allergens, while air conditioners cool the air. For cleaner air, an air purifier is better.

Does an air purifier remove smell?

Yes, many air purifiers can remove unpleasant smells by using activated carbon filters, which absorb odours and gases. This makes the air cleaner and more pleasant to breathe.

Top 3 features of best air purifiers

Best Air Purifiers Colour Floor Area Product Dimensions Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier Gray 1065 sqft 19.8D x 37.8W x 59.9H cm Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home White Up to 350 sqft 27.3D x 48.6W x 27.3H cm Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home White 355 sqft 54D x 26W x 43H cm Mi Air Purifier for Home White 516 sqft 25D x 25W x 55.5H cm Honeywell Air Purifier for Home White 388 sqft 15.3D x 31W x 47H cm FULMINARE Air Purifiers White 215 sqft 14.5D x 14.5W x 20H cm FULMINARE Air Purifiers White No data available 23D x 16W x 16H cm AiRTH Air Purifier White 200 sqft 69D x 22W x 3H cm Eureka Forbes Air Purifier White 200 sqft 19D x 19W x 31H cm Qubo Smart Air Purifier White 500 sqft 20.5D x 20.5W x 31.3H cm

Best value for money air purifier

The Philips AC1711 offers the best value for money with its real-time AQI display, extensive 15000-hour filter life, and effective 99.97% virus and allergen removal. It covers up to 350 sqft, ideal for bedrooms.

Best overall air purifier

The Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier stands out as the best overall choice with its comprehensive filtration system, extensive coverage up to 1065 sqft, and triple certification. It effectively kills viruses and bacteria, ensuring superior air quality.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air purifiers:

Filter type: Look for air purifiers with HEPA filters for capturing allergens and particles. Activated carbon filters are essential for removing odours and gases.

Room size: Choose a model with an appropriate coverage area for your room. Check the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure effective purification.

Noise levels: Consider noise levels, especially if the purifier will be used in a bedroom or office. Opt for quieter models for a more comfortable environment.

Additional features: Features like real-time air quality displays, smart controls, and energy efficiency can add value.

Maintenance costs: Factor in the cost and frequency of filter replacements to ensure long-term affordability.

FAQs om air purifiers What does an air purifier do? An air purifier removes pollutants, allergens, and particles from the air, improving indoor air quality.

How often should I change the filter? Filter replacement depends on usage and model, typically every 6-12 months. Check the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Are air purifiers effective against viruses? Yes, high-quality air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture viruses and bacteria, improving overall air cleanliness.

Can air purifiers reduce odours? Yes, models with activated carbon filters are effective at removing unpleasant odours and gases.

Do air purifiers use a lot of electricity? Most air purifiers are energy-efficient and consume minimal electricity, often less than a standard light bulb.

