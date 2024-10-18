Protect your health from rising air pollution with the best air purifiers: Amazon Sale is the right time to buy

Delhi’s air quality is worsening at an alarming rate. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 285 from 230 the previous day, and experts warn it could hit the ‘very poor’ category by Sunday, driven by unfavourable weather and stubble burning across regions. The air we breathe is becoming a serious health hazard, triggering coughing, sore throats, chest tightness, and breathing difficulties. It is particularly harmful for those with asthma or respiratory conditions, making symptoms harder to manage. Combat air pollution with the best air purifiers

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to reduced lung function, leaving us vulnerable to infections and long-term health issues. As pollution levels rise, safeguarding indoor air becomes essential. One effective way to do this is by installing an air purifier.

Air purifiers use advanced filters like HEPA to capture dust, pollen, and smoke particles, while some models also neutralise harmful bacteria and gases. These devices create a safer breathing environment, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.

Amazon Diwali Special Deals are still live, making it the perfect time to invest in a good-quality air purifier. Here are some suggestions for you.

With rising AQI and air pollution posing serious health hazards, the Coway AirMega 250 offers a powerful solution to maintain air quality indoors. Designed for large spaces, it uses a Green True HEPA filter to trap 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, keeping your environment safe. Featuring a long filter life of 8,500 hours, it ensures low maintenance and energy savings. Take advantage of 63% off during the Amazon Sale and secure healthier air for your family.

Specifications of Coway AirMega 250 Professional Air Purifier for Home:

Coverage: Cleans 931 sq. ft. in just 30 minutes.

Green True HEPA Filter: Traps viruses, allergens, and micro-particles.

Air Quality Indicator: Monitors AQI 24/7 and adjusts purification levels automatically.

Smart Mode & Rapid Mode: Automatically adapts to air quality

Warranty: 7-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

Designed for smaller spaces like bedrooms and offices, the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 offers a powerful defence as rising AQI and air pollution continue to threaten indoor air quality. It uses a 4-stage filtration system with a True HEPA H-13 filter to remove 99.97% of allergens, bacteria, and PM 0.1 particles. With Wi-Fi app control, voice commands via Alexa, and 360° filtration, this air purifier ensures both convenience and protection. Grab it now at 50% off during the Amazon Diwali Special Deals.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group

4-Stage Filtration: Pre-filter, activated carbon filter, HEPA H-13 filter, and nano-silver coating.

Coverage: Purifies air in rooms up to 200 sq. ft. with a CADR of 150 m³/h.

Smart Control: Operate remotely via the Qubo app or voice commands with Alexa/Google Assistant.

Filter Life: Long-lasting 9,000-hour filter with timely replacement reminders.

Modes: Auto, Sleep, Manual, and QsensAI modes

Dyson is renowned for its innovative engineering and cutting-edge technology air purifiers. Transform your indoor air quality with the Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1. This high-performance purifier effectively captures 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, ensuring a healthier environment for you and your family. With impressive coverage of up to 600 sq. ft., it employs Air Multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation to distribute purified air throughout the entire room, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1:

Filtration Efficiency: Removes 99.95% of airborne pollutants and gases.

Room Coverage: Ideal for spaces up to 600 sq. ft.

Smart Monitoring: Automatically adjusts airflow based on real-time air quality.

Remote Control: Conveniently manage settings from anywhere in the room.

Auto Mode: Continuously monitors and purifies air for optimal results.

Combat rising air pollution and unhealthy AQI levels with the FULMINARE Air Purifier, your ideal indoor solution. Featuring an H13 True HEPA filter, this portable purifier effectively eliminates harmful particles, allergens, and pet dander, keeping your home clean and safe. Its whisper-quiet operation makes it perfect for bedrooms and nurseries, ensuring peaceful nights. Plus, it includes a gentle night light for added comfort. Take advantage of this must-have device at a fantastic 60% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom:

Filtration System: H13 True HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Coverage: Designed for rooms up to 215 sq. ft., refreshing air 5 times per hour.

Quiet Operation: Near-silent noise level at 24 dB

Night Light Feature: Dual-function design acts as a night light

Timer Settings: Offers five timer options (2, 4, 8, 10, and 12 hours)

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is designed to eliminate 99.99% of air pollutants, including PM2.5 and pet hair. Its advanced 3-layer filtration system provides thorough air quality enhancement, making it ideal for homes with pets or allergy sufferers. The high-efficiency filter and activated carbon work together to banish harmful odours, ensuring your space remains fresh and clean. Don't miss your chance to own this essential device at an incredible 29% discount during the Amazon Sale! Breathe easier and enjoy healthier air with the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Filter

Filtration Efficiency: Removes 99.99% of 0.1μm particles

Coverage Area: Effectively purifies spaces up to 462 sq. ft.

3-Layer Filtration: Pre-filter, HEPA, and activated carbon layers for comprehensive filtration.

Odour Elimination: High-quality activated carbon

Compact Design: Sleek black finish with touch control

Improve your indoor air quality with the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150, featuring True HEPA H13 filtration and 360° Air Technology. This purifier efficiently removes 99.97% of dust and particulate matter, making it perfect for rooms up to 200 sq. ft. Its advanced 3-stage purification system includes a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA filter, ensuring comprehensive protection against allergens and odours. Enjoy a quieter environment with minimal noise, and take advantage of the 33% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival!

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13:

Filtration Efficiency: Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 μm.

Coverage Area: Ideal for spaces up to 200 sq. ft.

Purification Stages: Features pre-filter, activated carbon, and True HEPA H13 filter.

Air Quality CADR: 150 m³/hr, meeting AHAM standards for fine dust.

User-Friendly Design: Adjustable fan speeds and timer settings for convenience.

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier, crafted for optimal air quality in spaces up to 300 sq. ft. This advanced purifier effectively removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, dust, and PM2.5 particles, ensuring a healthier living space. With an impressive CADR of 250 m³/h, it can purify a standard room in just 12 minutes. The dual-layer HEPA filtration captures even the smallest particles, while the real-time AQI display keeps you updated on your air quality. Bring this effective air purifier home during the Diwali Special Deals on Amazon.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home

Coverage Area: Ideal for rooms up to 300 sq. ft.

Filtration Efficiency: Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns.

Fast Purification: Cleans standard rooms in just 12 minutes.

Real-Time Monitoring: Displays air quality index and adjusts speed automatically.

Quiet Operation: Runs at only 20.5 dB in sleep mode—perfect for bedrooms.

Breathe easier with the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, designed for both efficiency and convenience. Equipped with a True HEPA H-13 filter, this purifier effectively removes viruses, bacteria, and particles as small as PM 0.1, ensuring a cleaner indoor environment. With a coverage area of up to 200 sq. ft., it’s ideal for bedrooms and small office spaces. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any decor, while intuitive controls make it user-friendly.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group:



Four-Stage Filtration: A pre-filter, True HEPA H-13 filter, activated carbon filter, and nano-silver coating.

360° Air Intake: Ensures complete air circulation and purification

High CADR: Clean air delivery rate of 150 m³/h

Smart Control: Remotely monitor and control using the Qubo app.

Voice Activation: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Improve your indoor air quality with the Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier. Equipped with a Negative Air Ionizer and True HEPA filter, it captures 99.99% of viruses and particles as small as PM 0.1. Covering up to 516 sq. ft., it purifies a standard room in just 7 minutes, making it ideal for large spaces. The triple-layer filtration system and 360° air intake ensure optimal purification. Monitor and control it through the Xiaomi Home app, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. With a discounted price of Rs13,999 (30% off) during Diwali Special deals, improve your home environment today.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier, Negative Air Ionizer:

Triple-Layer Filtration: Primary filter, True HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter

360° Air Intake: Maximises air purification from all angles

Negative Ionization: Freshens the air by neutralising airborne pollutants

Smart App Control: Monitor and control your air purifier via the Xiaomi Home app

Voice Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is perfect for rooms up to 36 m² (380 sq. ft.). It removes 99.97% of pollen, allergens, dust, and smoke, ensuring a healthier environment, especially in bedrooms. With a CADR of 300 m³/h, it purifies a standard room in just 10 minutes. The 3-layer HEPA filtration captures particles as small as 0.003 microns, providing 360° protection. Its ultra-quiet operation at 15 dB and low energy consumption (27W) make it ideal for peaceful nights. Priced at ₹12,499 (17% off), it’s a smart choice for clean air!

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier:

Three-Layer HEPA Filtration: NanoProtect HEPA filter to capture particles

360° Air Protection: Continuously scans the air 1000 times per second

Ultra-Quiet Operation: Runs at only 15 dB in sleep mode

Energy Efficient: Consumes just 27W, less than a standard light bulb

FAQs on air purifiers How do air purifiers work? Air purifiers use filters (such as HEPA filters) to trap particles and pollutants. Some models also utilize technologies like activated carbon filters and UV light to eliminate odors and bacteria.

Do air purifiers help with allergies? Yes, air purifiers can significantly reduce allergens in the air, such as pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, providing relief for allergy sufferers.

How often should I replace the filters? Filter replacement frequency varies by model and usage. Generally, HEPA filters should be replaced every 6 to 12 months, while pre-filters may need more frequent replacement.

Are air purifiers noisy? Noise levels depend on the model and settings. Many modern air purifiers operate quietly, especially in sleep mode, making them suitable for bedrooms and living areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.