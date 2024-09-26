Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE for Prime Members | Min 50% off on water purifiers, geysers and more

The moment you've been waiting for is finally here! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE for Prime Members, offering an exclusive opportunity to score amazing deals on a wide variety of products. This year's sale is packed with jaw-dropping discounts, especially on essential small appliances that make everyday life easier and more convenient. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE for Prime Members, hurry grab these deals now!

From water purifiers that ensure clean drinking water to energy-efficient geysers for your bathing needs, you'll find everything you need to upgrade your home. Check out deals and offers on vacuum cleaners that promise effortless cleaning, air fryers and microwaves that help you prepare your favourite meals during this festive season and much more.

Explore the extensive collection and grab the best deals before they vanish! Enjoy the thrill of shopping during the Amazon sale and make the most of this limited-time offer

Water purifiers at up to 83% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Get clean, safe drinking water with the AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier! This advanced purifier offers 10-stage filtration, UV, UF, and TDS adjustments, making it perfect for all water types. The 12-litre storage ensures a continuous supply. Save a massive 83% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. It offers flexible installation, you can keep it on your kitchen countertop or wall mount it according to your convenience. Don’t miss the best offers on water purifiers in the Amazon Diwali sale!

Geysers at up to 62% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Winters are just a couple of months away, so it's time to get a new geyser for your home. Get ready for hot water instantly with the Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro. This 5.9-litre instant water heater, featuring a durable stainless steel tank, ensures faster heating with its copper heating element. Its shockproof and rust-resistant design makes it perfect for low and mid-rise buildings with 6.5-bar pressure compatibility. Save a massive 61% during the Amazon Sale 2024. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal on small appliances this festive season.

Best air purifier brands on up to 67% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival

As pollution is on the rise, an air purifier becomes essential for you and your family to breathe in clean air indoors. The Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier is designed to trap 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, providing cleaner air for your family. With the longest filter life of 8,500 hours and a 7-year manufacturer warranty, it’s perfect for homes up to 355 sq. ft. Save a whopping 67% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 that is now live for Prime Members and grab the best deals on air purifiers in the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get the best air fryers at up to 78% discount

With the festive season around the corner, cravings for delicious snacks are inevitable! The Lifelong Air Fryer is the perfect solution for guilt-free indulgence. Featuring 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology, it lets you enjoy crispy and tasty treats with up to 99% less oil. This 2.5L air fryer is ideal for small families and offers a hassle-free cooking experience with a timer and temperature control. Save a whopping 78% in the Amazon Sale 2024 and enjoy the best deals during the Great Indian Festival!

Up to 72% off on vacuum cleaners during Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Get your home ready for the festive season with the Inalsa Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This 12L, 1200W vacuum cleaner is perfect for tackling dust, hair and spills with ease. Equipped with a powerful blower function and 17 kPa suction, it makes cleaning effortless before the festivities begin. With a stainless steel body and HEPA filter, this vacuum ensures thorough cleaning. Save an incredible 72% during the Amazon Sale 2024 and grab the best deals on some of the best vacuum cleaner brands.

Check out these exclusive deals that are live for Amazon Prime members.

Microwaves and ovens at up to 62% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven

Prepare delicious meals this festive season with the Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven. Ideal for small families, this microwave can bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook with ease. Its child lock ensures safety, while the jog-wheel controls offer convenience and long-lasting performance. Save an amazing 44% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers on small appliances during the Amazon Sale and make your cooking easier this festive season.

Mixer grinders at up to 71% discount on Amazon Diwali Sale

Upgrade your kitchen with the Lifelong Mixer Grinder, designed to handle all your mixing, grinding and blending needs. This 500W powerhouse comes with three stainless steel jars for chutney, dry grinding and liquidising, perfect for preparing smoothies, purees and more. Its multi-functional blade system and 3-speed control offer versatility for any recipe. Save an incredible 71% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, exclusively for Prime members. Don't miss out on this must-have kitchen tool before the festivities begin!

Up to 67% discount on fans during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Prepare your home for the festive season with the Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan, offering both style and efficiency. With a BEE 1-Star rating, it ensures low power consumption while delivering high-speed air circulation at 390 RPM. The rust-free coating guarantees long-lasting durability, and the wider blades provide better air spread. Enjoy a 60% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With a 2-year warranty and energy savings, it's the perfect fan upgrade for your living spaces.

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 What size geyser is ideal for a small family? A 15-25 litre geyser is ideal for a small family of 2-3 members, offering sufficient hot water for daily use.

How often should water purifier filters be changed? It's recommended to change water purifier filters every 6-12 months, depending on water quality and usage.

Can air purifiers help with allergies? Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can remove allergens like dust, pollen, and pet dander, improving air quality for allergy sufferers.

Do geysers consume a lot of electricity? Modern geysers with energy-efficient ratings consume less electricity. A BEE 5-star rated geyser can help reduce energy bills.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.