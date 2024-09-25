Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Avail mega discounts on ACs, chimneys, washing machines, refrigerators, up to 70% off

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is almost here, starting from September 26 for Prime members and September 27 for everyone else. This sale is set to bring a wide range of offers, deals, and discounts on various large appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and chimneys. It's the perfect time to upgrade your home essentials at a fraction of the regular price. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and bring home your most-desired large appliance like refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher and more.

During the sale, Amazon will offer a bouquet of irresistible discounts, making it easy for customers to find the best appliances at unbeatable prices. Shoppers can expect big savings and exclusive deals across all major brands.

We’ve explored the different categories and discovered a range of top deals just for you on large appliances. Whether you're looking for air conditioners, washing machines, or refrigerators, there are great offers available across a variety of products, ensuring you get the best value during the sale.

Best offers on washing machines

When choosing a washing machine, consider top load or front load options. Top load washing machines are easier to use, while front load models are more energy-efficient and gentle on clothes. Leading brands like Samsung, IFB, LG, Panasonic, and Godrej offer reliable machines with advanced features like quick wash and inverter technology. Both styles provide excellent cleaning, so it depends on your preference and space availability. Max discount 46%

Best offers on refrigerators

Refrigerators come in various styles to suit different needs. Single door refrigerators are compact and perfect for small spaces, while double door models offer more storage and a separate freezer section. French door refrigerators combine style with large capacity, ideal for big families. Side-by-side refrigerators provide easy access to both fridge and freezer sections. Brands like Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and Haier offer reliable options in each category, with advanced cooling technology and energy-saving features. Whether you need a basic single door or a spacious side-by-side, these brands have a range of products to suit every household.

Check out the best deals on large appliances

Best offers on air conditioners

Air conditioners come in two main types: split and window ACs. Split ACs are quieter, more efficient, and ideal for cooling larger spaces. They offer sleek designs and advanced features. Window ACs, on the other hand, are more compact, easier to install, and perfect for smaller rooms. Brands like Carrier, LG, Lloyd, Daikin, Panasonic, Godrej, and Voltas offer a range of both split and window ACs, with models that include energy-efficient cooling, inverter technology, and air purification. Whether for home or office, these brands ensure you stay cool with reliable and cost-effective air conditioners.

Best offers on microwave ovens

Microwave ovens come in different types to suit your cooking needs. Convection microwave ovens are versatile, combining microwave, grill, and convection functions, ideal for baking and grilling. Solo microwave ovens are basic models used for reheating and simple cooking tasks, while microwave ovens with grill features allow browning and crisping. Leading brands like Haier, Panasonic, LG, IFB, and Samsung offer a variety of models with advanced features such as auto-cook menus and energy-efficient designs. Whether you need a simple solo microwave or a multi-function convection model, these brands provide reliable options for every kitchen.

Best offers on chimneys

Kitchen chimneys are essential for keeping your cooking space smoke and odour-free. They help maintain cleanliness by removing grease and fumes. Brands like Livpure, Glen, Whirlpool, Wonderchef, and Faber offer a wide range of kitchen chimneys with powerful suction, sleek designs, and advanced filtration systems. Whether you need a chimney for heavy cooking or a compact model for small kitchens, these brands provide durable and energy-efficient solutions. Many models come with features like touch controls, auto-clean technology, and quiet operation, ensuring a clean and pleasant kitchen environment while enhancing the overall cooking experience.

Best offers on dishwashers

FAQs on large appliances What is the difference between top load and front load washing machines? Top load machines are easier to use, while front load machines are more energy-efficient and gentler on clothes.

What’s the benefit of a double door refrigerator? Double door refrigerators offer more storage space and a separate freezer compartment for better organisation.

Do dishwashers save water compared to hand washing? Yes, dishwashers are more water-efficient, using less water than hand washing.

What can I cook in a convection microwave oven? You can bake, grill, and reheat, offering more versatility than standard microwaves.

How often should I clean my kitchen chimney? It’s recommended to clean it every 2-3 months for efficient performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.