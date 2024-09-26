Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Up to 75% off on large appliances; deals on ACs, TVs, refrigerators, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now LIVE for Prime members with exciting discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of large appliances. Shoppers can find unbeatable deals on air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and other essential household items. Whether you're upgrading your home or replacing old appliances, this sale provides a perfect opportunity to save big. Leading brands are offering significant price cuts, and various payment options, including no-cost EMI and exchange offers, make purchases more affordable. Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 75% off on large appliances. Check out the LIVE sale on Amazon now!

With festival season around the corner, it's an excellent time to grab the latest products with advanced features at discounted rates. Customers can also take advantage of additional bank offers for even greater savings. This sale is a must-watch for those looking to improve their home setup without overspending. Act quickly, as the best deals will sell out fast during the Great Amazon Sale.

Top deals at the Amazon Sale 2024

Here are the top 10 picks for deals at the Amazon Sale

1. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, 2023 Model

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms and provides efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible modes. The AC adjusts power based on the heat load, saving energy while ensuring comfort. Its copper condenser enhances cooling and reduces maintenance needs. With the auto-clean function and anti-bacterial filter, this AC ensures a healthier environment for your home. Ideal for families seeking comfort and energy efficiency, it’s a thoughtful gift for new homeowners. The perfect choice to pick at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 5.8 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 5 Star BEE Rating

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: Auto Clean, Copper Anti-bacterial Filter

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is available at the Great Amazon sale; and offers energy-efficient cooling with its patented Swing compressor, making it a great choice for small rooms. Its Dew Clean Technology ensures healthier air by maintaining clean coils, while the PM 2.5 filter improves air quality. With high ambient operation up to 52°C and Coanda Airflow for even cooling, this AC is perfect for warm climates and daily use, offering comfort and reliability.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 17100 BTU

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter

3. Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers reliable cooling and is ideal for small families. Its digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, consuming 50% less power. The auto-defrost feature maintains long-lasting freshness, while the toughened glass shelves provide durability. With features like Coolpack and an easy-slide shelf, this fridge is a practical choice for everyday use, ensuring food stays fresh even during power outages. The perfect pick for your home at the Great Indian Sale to crack the best deals.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 20 Years on Compressor

Special features: Coolpack, Easy Slide Shelf

Also read: Best double door refrigerators | Best refrigerators under ₹20000

4. Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, With 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 180 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a smart, economical choice for small families. Equipped with Turbo Cooling Technology, it provides faster ice-making and bottle cooling, ensuring freshness for up to 24 days. Its toughened glass shelves can hold heavy items with ease, making it ideal for everyday use. With energy-efficient performance and stylish design, this fridge is the perfect pick at the Amazon Sale for those looking for functionality and savings.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 180 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Special features: Turbo Cooling Technology, Toughened Glass Shelves

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is perfect for large families, combining efficiency and ease of use. With Smart Inverter Technology, it saves up to 36% energy, while its TurboDrum delivers powerful washing to remove tough dirt. The machine offers multiple wash programs for different fabric types and has a child lock feature for safety, making it an excellent option for daily laundry needs.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 10 Years on Motor

Special features: TurboDrum, Child Lock

6. Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers efficient cleaning with its built-in heater and Hygiene Steam feature, ensuring thorough removal of stains and germs. It’s a great option for small families, providing multiple wash cycles like Quick Wash and Heavy Duty. With a high spin speed of 1400 RPM, clothes dry faster, making laundry more convenient and energy-efficient for daily use.

Specifications of Panasonic 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 10 Years on Motor

Special features: Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

7. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals with its 1080p resolution and HDR 10 technology. With built-in Google Assistant, accessing your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video is effortless. This smart TV features a sleek, bezel-less design, ensuring an immersive viewing experience from any angle. Ideal for families, it combines entertainment with smart connectivity for a seamless home setup. Pick this for your walls at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of TCL 32 Inches Bezel-Less Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Sound Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio

Warranty: 2 Years from the date of purchase

Special features: Google Assistant, HDR 10

8. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV provides an engaging viewing experience with its 768p resolution and vibrant LED display. Featuring smart functionalities like Screen Share and a built-in music system, it supports popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, this TV is perfect for families looking to enjoy their favourite content seamlessly. Its slim design makes it an attractive addition to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Digital Plus

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, plus 1 Year on Panel

Special features: Screen Share, Content Guide

9. KAFF Vetra 12 Place Setting, Free-standing Dishwasher

The KAFF Vetra 12 Place Setting Free Standing Dishwasher is designed for efficient cleaning and convenience. With its A+ energy efficiency rating, it helps save on power while effectively washing up to 12 place settings. The dishwasher features an intensive wash option and a three-stage filtration system to ensure sparkling clean dishes every time. Its user-friendly digital display and adjustable settings, including eco mode and half load, make it suitable for any household, while the safety interlock door ensures secure operation.

Specifications of KAFF Vetra Free Standing Dishwasher

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Energy Efficiency: A+

Warranty: Check with the manufacturer for data

10. Hindware Calico 14 Place Settings Free Standing Auto-Clean Dishwasher

The Hindware Calico 14 Place Settings Free Standing Auto-Clean Dishwasher is perfect for large families, accommodating up to 90 different utensils in one load. Its auto-clean function ensures that the dishwasher itself remains spotless, while the express function allows for quicker wash cycles. With 8 wash programs, including intensive and eco modes, it meets all cleaning needs efficiently. The anti-bacterial wash raises the water temperature to 70°C, effectively eliminating 99% of bacteria, making it a great choice for hygiene-conscious households.

Specifications of Hindware Calico Free Standing Dishwasher

Capacity: 14 Place Settings

Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive

Special features: Auto Clean Function, Anti-Bacterial Wash

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs What appliances are included in the sale? The sale features discounts on a wide range of major appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, televisions, and more.

How much can I save during the sale? Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 75% on various major appliances, with significant deals on popular brands.

Are there any additional offers? Yes, there may be additional bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options available during the sale.

Can I return appliances purchased during the sale? Yes, Amazon generally offers a return policy on major appliances, but the specific return window may vary, so review the terms during purchase.

Is installation included with my purchase? Many appliances come with free installation, but it’s best to confirm during checkout or check the product details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.