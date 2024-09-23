Amazon Sale Deals Live Early: Grab up to 48% off on the best washing machines and refrigerators

Amazon has started offering early bird deals before the highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale, which is set to begin on 27th September. These early discounts give shoppers a chance to grab amazing offers on a variety of products, especially home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators. With up to 48% off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with high-quality, energy-efficient machines at great prices. Can’t wait for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to begin? Check out the Amazon Sale early deals here!

Whether you're looking for a washing machine with advanced wash programs or a spacious refrigerator to store all your groceries, these deals have something for everyone. Early shoppers can enjoy the best deals before the sale officially begins, ensuring they don’t miss out on popular models that may sell out quickly once the main event starts.

With Great Indian Festival pre deals getting live early, you can explore a wide range of brands and models, compare features and pick the one that fits your needs and budget. So, don’t wait until the festival sale rush begins, grab these limited-time offers now and enjoy top-notch appliances at unbeatable prices!

The Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Wine Radiance) is perfect for small families with its 184-litre capacity. Featuring Insulated Capillary Technology, it ensures faster cooling and retains cooling for up to 9 hours during power cuts. This model is available at a 35% discount as part of the Amazon Sale early deals, making it a steal before the Great Indian Festival Sale. Enjoy stabiliser-free operation and efficient cooling even in fluctuating voltage conditions. Check out the best deals on refrigerators in the Great Indian Festival pre-deals now!

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 184 litres

Energy rating: 3 stars

Insulated Capillary Technology

Stabiliser-free operation

Toughened glass shelves

2. Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers premium washing with energy efficiency. Equipped with an in-built heater, it effectively removes up to 50 tough stains, even 48-hour-old ones. With features like Hard Water Wash and ZPF technology, it ensures a thorough clean every time. Since the Amazon Sale deals are live early, you can’t miss the chance to grab this washing machine at a 24% discount as part of the Great Indian Festival pre deals. Don't miss out on the best Amazon sale deals on washing machines and refrigerators.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6.5 kg

5-star energy rating

In-built heater

Max spin speed: 740 RPM

Hard Water Wash Program

3. LG 308 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 308 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers advanced cooling technology for larger families. With a 308-litre capacity, it features a Smart Inverter Compressor that ensures energy efficiency, reduced noise, and durability. This convertible refrigerator provides flexible storage with Door Cooling+, keeping your food fresh for longer. Available with a great discount during the Amazon Sale Deals, it's the perfect opportunity to save before the Great Indian Festival Sale. Don't miss these deals on refrigerators and enjoy the convenience of modern features with long-term reliability.

Specifications of LG 308 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 308 litres

2-star energy rating

Smart Inverter Compressor

Frost-free with auto-defrost

Door Cooling+ and convertible design

The Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and smart washing technology. Its Aquabeat wash technology ensures thorough cleaning, while the One Touch Smart Wash automatically adjusts water and wash settings for optimal results. With 8 customised wash programs and a durable metal body, this washing machine is perfect for small families or couples. Available at a 38% discount in the Amazon Sale early deals, it’s a great deal before the Great Indian Festival Sale. Make laundry a breeze by upgrading to a new washing machine with these top deals.

Specifications of Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 6 Kg

4-star energy rating

Aquabeat wash technology

Spin speed: 680 RPM

8 wash programs with fuzzy control

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers advanced features like I-Wash technology, ensuring efficient washing with ease. With its 5-star energy rating, this washing machine reduces electricity consumption while providing high-quality performance. It’s equipped with a Turbo 6 Pulsator for a deep clean, and the toughened glass lid adds durability. Available at a 32% discount this is a great chance to grab it before the Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for families of 3-4 members, this washing machine ensures both performance and affordability.

Specifications of Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

5-star energy rating

Turbo 6 Pulsator

Spin speed: 700 RPM

I-Wash technology with a digital display

6. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is perfect for families of 4-5 members, offering excellent wash quality with Super Soak Technology. With its 5-star energy rating, it’s designed to save power while providing efficient cleaning. This washing machine also features a powerful 1400 RPM motor for faster drying, ideal for heavier loads like curtains and blankets. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale Deals Live Early to get this washing machine at a 25% discount ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Spin speed: 1400 RPM

5 wash programs

Super Soak & Spin Shower features

Memory function with power interruption

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 223 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) combines modern technology and efficient cooling for families of 2-3 members. With Nano Shield Technology, it ensures 95%+ food surface disinfection, keeping your food fresh and germ-free. The Inverter Compressor offers a quiet, energy-efficient performance by adjusting cooling based on usage. Key features include Cool Balance Technology for up to 30 days of farm freshness and 24-hour cooling retention thanks to the thickest PUF insulation.

Specifications of Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 223 L

2 Star Energy Rating

Inverter Compressor

Toughened glass shelves

Nano Shield and Anti-B Technology

8. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (NEO DIVA BXS 7010) offers superior cleaning with 2X Power Steam for deep fabric penetration and stain removal. It has a 7 Kg capacity, making it ideal for families of 3-4 members. The machine features 10 wash programs like Cradlewash for delicates, Steam Wash, Cotton Normal, and more, ensuring versatile washing options. The in-built heater allows customisable temperature settings, providing hot, warm, or cold washes.

Specifications of IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

1000 RPM spin speed

In-built heater with adjustable temperatures

Child Lock, Program Memory Backup, Auto Tub Clean

Factors to consider while buying washing machines and refrigerators

When buying refrigerators and washing machines, it's essential to consider several factors to ensure you select the right appliance for your needs. Here's a guide for each:

Factors to consider when buying a refrigerator:

Capacity: Choose based on family size and storage needs. A 200-300L fridge is ideal for small families, while larger families may need 400L or more.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a high star rating (3 to 5 stars) to save on electricity costs in the long run. Inverter compressors are more energy-efficient.

Type: Single Door (good for small families or individuals), Double Door (suitable for medium families), and Side-by-Side (best for large families).

Additional Features: Features like toughened glass shelves, water dispensers, deodoriser, cooling retention and fast ice-making add convenience.

Factors to consider when buying a washing machine:

Type: Top Load (more affordable, easier to use) or Front Load (better wash quality, energy-efficient but more expensive). Fully Automatic machines offer convenience, while Semi-Automatic models are more budget-friendly.

Capacity: For 1-2 people: 5-6 kg; for 3-4 people: 7-8 kg; for large families: 8+ kg.

Energy and Water Efficiency: Look for a high energy star rating and water-saving features. Inverter Technology machines optimise energy use based on load size.

Wash Programs: Check for multiple wash programs like quick wash, delicates, cotton, heavy/blankets, and steam wash for better stain removal.

FAQs on Amazon Great Festival Sale What types of discounts can I expect on washing machines and refrigerators during the Amazon Great Festival Sale? During the Amazon Great Festival Sale, you can expect significant discounts on washing machines and refrigerators, often up to 40-50% off. Additionally, there are bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options to make purchases more affordable.

Are there any special offers for specific brands during the Amazon Great Festival Sale? Yes, top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, IFB, and Panasonic often feature exclusive deals, including instant discounts, cashback, and extended warranties. Partner banks may offer additional discounts on these brands through credit or debit cards.

Can I get no-cost EMI and exchange offers on washing machines and refrigerators during the sale? Yes, Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on select credit cards and Amazon Pay Later. Exchange offers allow you to trade in your old appliances for discounts on new washing machines or refrigerators, helping to reduce the overall cost.

Are there any specific delivery and installation benefits during the sale? Yes, during the sale, many appliances come with free or discounted delivery and installation services. Additionally, you can avail of open-box inspections for certain products to ensure the appliance is in good condition before installation.

