 Best washing machines under ₹10000: Top 9 options for budget-conscious buyers
Best washing machines under 10000: Top 9 options for budget-conscious buyers

Best washing machines under 10000: Top 9 options for budget-conscious buyers

ByKanika Budhiraja
Feb 20, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Best washing machines under ₹10000: Uncover top picks for budget-conscious buyers, offering quality and affordability without compromise. Check them out now!

Laundry day blues got you down? Are budget woes making that new washing machine seem like a distant dream? Worry not, budget-savvy friends! This guide unlocks the top 9 contenders for the best washing machines under 10,000, ready to become your laundry day champion.

Say goodbye to laundry hassles with top-rated washing machines.


Ditch the analysis paralysis. We'll navigate the whirlwind of features, capacity options, and price points to find the perfect match for your needs. Whether you're a laundry warrior tackling family-sized loads or a solo suds-seeker, we've got you covered.

Dive deep with us into the world of semi-automatics and full automatics, spin speeds, and wash programs. Uncover hidden gems and brand powerhouses, all vying to become your laundry day bestie. So, say goodbye to overflowing baskets and hand-washing woes. Let's embark on a journey to find the perfect washing machine under 10,000 because clean clothes shouldn't break the bank!

With our comprehensive reviews and expert insights, you'll breeze through the decision-making process. Discover the best deals, the most reliable models, and the features that matter the most in your quest for laundry perfection. Say hello to stress-free laundry days with the best washing machines under 10,000 by your side!

Also read: Whirlpool semi automatic machines: 10 efficient and affordable picks

1. Samsung 6 kg, 5 stars, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GREY)

B08FMN5ZQM

Efficiently tackle laundry with Samsung's 6 kg, 5-star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine. Featuring Air Turbo Drying technology, it ensures faster drying. The light grey design adds modern elegance to your laundry space. Enjoy energy-efficient operation and quick drying times, although manual intervention may be required. Ideal for smaller loads, it may not suit those seeking fully automatic convenience.

Specifications of Samsung 6 kg, 5 stars, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GREY)

Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5-star

Type: Semi-Automatic

Drying Technology: Air Turbo Drying

Colour: Light grey

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Energy-efficientMay require manual intervention
Quick drying timesSemi-automatic operation
Stylish designLimited capacity for larger loads

2. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

B083G1WGLF

Experience laundry convenience with the Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its TurboScrub Technology ensures powerful cleaning, while the Grey Dazzle design adds style to your laundry area. Enjoy efficient washing with a 5-star energy rating, although manual effort is required. Ideal for small families seeking effective cleaning without compromising on style. However, may not be suitable for those seeking fully automatic convenience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Gray Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

Model: SUPERB ATOM 60I

Loading Type: Top Loading

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: TurboScrub

Colour: Grey Dazzle

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
TurboScrub TechnologyLimited capacity
5 Star Energy RatingManual operation
Superb Atom 60I modelHigher initial cost
Grey Dazzle colourLimited warranty period
Top-loading convenienceLimited colour options

3. Voltas Beko 7 Kg Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT70 SLIM, Burgundy)

B09C693228

Streamline your laundry routine and enjoy efficient cleaning with the Voltas Beko 7 Kg Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its sleek Burgundy design adds style to functionality. Benefit from thorough cleaning thanks to multi-directional water flow and dual wash modes catering to different fabrics. Laundry day becomes a breeze with this efficient washer, ensuring your clothes are fresh and clean every time.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 7 Kg Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT70 SLIM, Burgundy):

Model: WTT70 SLIM

Type: Semi-automatic Top Loading

Capacity: 7 Kg

Colour: Burgundy

Wash Programs: Dual Wash Modes

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Stylish Burgundy designLimited wash programs
Efficient multi-directionalManual water filling required
water flowLimited capacity
Dual wash modes for fabrics 
Affordable price 

4. Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 6.5 SUPREME PLUS (CORAL RED) (5YR)

B0CSYHF57L

Experience supreme laundry convenience with the Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its coral-red design adds vibrancy to your laundry space while ensuring durability. With a 5-star rating, it offers superior energy efficiency, while features like the Super Soak technology and Smart Scrub Station guarantee effective stain removal. Make laundry day effortless with this reliable washer.

Specifications of Whirlpool 6.5 kg 5 Star Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 6.5 SUPREME PLUS (CORAL RED) (5YR):

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Method: Semi-Automatic

Colour: Coral Red

Warranty: 5 Years

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Vibrant Coral Red designSemi-automatic may require manual intervention
Energy-efficient with a 5-star ratingLimited capacity for larger loads
Super Soak technology for effective stainsHigher initial investment compared to basic models

5. Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (PG65WM-BG-OP, Burgundy, Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator)

B0BX4NHPBS

Embark on effortless laundry journeys with the Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its sleek Burgundy exterior complements modern interiors. Boasting a robust motor and effective wash pulsator, it promises thorough cleaning with every cycle. Experience the convenience of efficient washing and the satisfaction of spotless laundry results, all while adding a touch of elegance to your home with the Power Guard washing machine.

Specifications of Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (PG65WM-BG-OP, Burgundy, Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator):

Model: PG65WM-BG-OP

Type: Semi-Automatic Top Loading

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Colour: Burgundy

Special Features: Powerful Motor, Effective Wash Pulsator

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful motor for efficient cleaningSemi-automatic requires manual intervention
Energy-efficient with a 5-star ratingLimited capacity may not suit larger families
Stylish Burgundy design enhances aestheticsHigher initial investment compared to basic models

6. VOLTAS BEKO 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine WTT70 ALIM (Burgundy)

B08KG935SL

Gain efficient and convenient laundry care with the VOLTAS BEKO 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine in Burgundy. Its unique features include a powerful motor for effective washing, 5-star energy efficiency for cost-saving operation, and a spacious 7 kg capacity suitable for medium-sized families. With its sleek design and advanced functionality, it offers a perfect blend of performance and style for modern homes.

Specifications of VOLTAS BEKO 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine WTT70 ALIM (Burgundy):

Capacity: 7 Kg

Loading Type: Top Loading

Energy Efficiency:5 Star

Colour: Burgundy

Wash Programs: Multiple

Wash Technology: Semi-Automatic

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Energy-efficient operationMay not be suitable for large families
Spacious capacity for medium-sized familiesLimited wash programs
User-friendly design and operationManual intervention is required for rinsing

7. Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator, 2023 Model)

B0C2J1Y3QN

Experience the pinnacle of laundry convenience with the Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its powerful motor, Active Foam System, and Effective Wash Pulsator work in harmony to deliver impeccable cleaning results. The 2023 model introduces enhanced features, ensuring an effortless and efficient laundry experience. Enjoy the convenience and performance of this top-loading washing machine.

Specifications of Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator, 2023 Model):

Model: NA-W65L7ARB

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Loading Type: Top Loading

Colour: Blue

Unique Features: Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful cleaning performanceLimited colour options
Active Foam System for stainsThe top-loading design may not suit all
Effective Wash PulsatorAvailability of newer models

8. White Wesitnghouse (Trademark by Electrolux) White Westinghouse 7 Kg 3D Wash Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Sfw7000/ Red & White / 2023)

B0CCYRXGWV

Indulge in superior cleaning performance with the White Westinghouse 7 Kg 3D Wash Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its 3D Wash technology ensures thorough and gentle cleaning of your clothes. With a capacity of 7 kg, it's suitable for medium-sized households. The Red & White design adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. This 2023 model by White Westinghouse promises efficient and reliable laundry solutions.

Specifications of White Wesitnghouse (Trademark by Electrolux) White Westinghouse 7 Kg 3D Wash Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (Sfw7000/ Red & White / 2023):

Brand: White Westinghouse (Trademark by Electrolux)

Model: SFW7000

Capacity: 7 Kg

Wash Technology: 3D Wash

Loading Type: Top Loading

Colour: Red & White

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient 3D Wash technologyLimited colour options
Suitable for medium-sized householdsHigher price compared to basic models
Elegant Red & White designRequires manual operation during the wash cycle
Reliable brand with a 2023 modelMay not include advanced features found in higher-end models

9. Midea 7.5 KG Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, Rust Proof Body, Air Dry Function with 1300 RPM (MWMS A075 PPG, Maroon White)

B0C6V1Q2PF

Experience efficient and hassle-free laundry days with the Midea 7.5 KG Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Its rust-proof body ensures durability, while the Air Dry function speeds up drying time. With a powerful 1300 RPM, it delivers thorough cleaning with every cycle, making it ideal for busy households. The Maroon White colour adds a stylish touch to your laundry area, elevating your home's aesthetic appeal.

Specifications of Midea 7.5 KG Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, Rust Proof Body, Air Dry Function with 1300 RPM (MWMS A075 PPG, Maroon White):

Model: MWMS A075 PPG

Capacity: 7.5 KG

Type: Semi-Automatic

RPM: 1300

Colour: Maroon White

Features: Rust Proof Body, Air Dry Function

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Rustproof body for durabilityLimited color options
Air Dry function for quick dryingHigher RPM may cause more wear on clothes
Powerful 1300 RPM for thorough cleaningMay require manual intervention for wash cycles

Also read: 5-star washing machines: Save big on energy bills, top 10 picks

Best 3 features for you:

ProductsCapacityTypeSpecial Features
Samsung WT60R2000LL/TL6 kgSemi-AutomaticAir Turbo Drying, LIGHT GREY
Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I6 kgSemi-AutomaticTurboScrub Technology, Grey Dazzle
Voltas Beko WTT70 SLIM7 kgSemi-AutomaticBurgundy
Whirlpool ACE 6.5 SUPREME PLUS6.5 kgSemi-AutomaticCoral Red, 5-Year Warranty
Power Guard PG65WM-BG-OP6.5 kgSemi-AutomaticBurgundy, Powerful Motor, Pulsator
VOLTAS BEKO WTT70 ALIM7 kgSemi-AutomaticBurgundy
Panasonic NA-W65L7ARB6.5 kgSemi-AutomaticBlue, Active Foam System
White Westinghouse Sfw70007 kgSemi-AutomaticRed & White, 3D Wash, 2023 Model
Midea MWMSA075PPG7.5 kgSemi-AutomaticRust Proof Body, Air Dry Function

Best value for money product:

Looking for affordability without compromising on quality? Consider the Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I. This semi-automatic washing machine offers excellent value for money with its budget-friendly price tag and impressive features. With TurboScrub Technology and a sleek Grey Dazzle design, it ensures efficient cleaning performance while complementing your home decor. Say goodbye to laundry hassles and enjoy reliable washing at an unbeatable price point with the Whirlpool SUPERB ATOM 60I.

Best overall product:

For an exceptional laundry experience, the Samsung WT60R2000LL/TL stands out as the best overall product. With its 6 kg capacity and 5-star energy rating, it combines efficiency with performance. The Air Turbo Drying feature ensures quick and thorough drying, while the Light Grey color adds a touch of elegance to your laundry area. With Samsung's reliability and advanced technology, this washing machine emerges as the top choice for households seeking quality and convenience.

How to find the best washing machines under 10,000 for your home?

Searching for the ideal washing machine within budget? Determine your laundry needs, research brands, and models, and consider wash programs, energy efficiency, and durability. Explore retail outlets and online platforms for deals. With careful research, find the ideal machine to meet your requirements and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

