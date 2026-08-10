'Pune has failed as a city': Techie criticises city's traffic and infrastructure, internet weighs in
A Pune-based techie criticised the city's traffic, infrastructure and public transport, saying that the situation has taken a mental toll on residents.
A Pune-based techie's post criticising the city's traffic, infrastructure and public transport has sparked a discussion on social media, with several users agreeing that the city's quality of life has worsened in recent years.
In an X post, Ninaad Pai, who said he was born and raised in Pune and still owns houses there, wrote, "Pune has failed as a city" and added that it "genuinely hurts" him to say so.
"The traffic is pure, unending hell," Pai wrote, while criticising politicians and bureaucrats over what he described as repeated promises without solutions to the city's problems. He also took aim at the Pune police and traffic authorities, accusing them of focusing on social media posts while residents continue to struggle with traffic and road conditions. "Actual roads look like a war zone every single day," he said.
(Also Read: Woman explains why she chose Bengaluru over Pune: ‘Not just for my career, but for myself’)
'No real public transport, lawless driving'
Pai further said that the Riverfront Development (RFD) project is a "catastrophe" that is worsening the urban heat island effect. He also alleged that trees are being felled and left to rot, while the city lacks adequate public transport. "There is no real public transport. Nothing serious is even planned. Just more roads, more digging, more flyovers - all of which do one thing: invite more cars and more chaos," he wrote.
Pai also criticised the driving culture in the city, saying both locals and migrants contribute to "lawless driving" and road rage. "And the people. Native or migrant, doesn't matter. Everyone drives like they own the entire street. Pure lunacy. Zero accountability. Never admit a mistake. Never improve. Never simply say 'sorry' and move on," he said.
"I've seen lawless driving in this city since I was a kid in the passenger seat. It was never good. But at least back then people didn't turn every small inconvenience into full-blown road rage," he wrote.
He added that the situation has taken a mental toll on residents. "These days just thinking about stepping outside takes a real mental toll," he said, before asking others living in Pune whether they were "completely done with this place".
(Also Read: Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’)
How did social media react?
The post prompted several users to share similar concerns about Pune's traffic, pollution and infrastructure.
One user wrote, "So very true.Pune has lost it's beauty. Day by day it's becoming overcrowded and getting polluted. One way the infrastructure is developing, the other way no measures has been taken by the government to control the traffic and the public transportation as well."
"True... it has turned into nightmare and worst part is no one care... no citizen, no opposition and NO one in power," commented another.
"No authority has control on anything. Pathetic roads,garbage all over the city, zero traffic management,regular failure of traffic signals at peak hours,poor law and order maintenance and millions of ppl with no basic traffic sense," wrote a third user.
"Yess, Pune has changed a lot in last 10-15 years.. just like you said Pune has become a battlefield now, just stepping out of home increases my anxiety, I'm even afraid of walking on streets because there are no proper footpaths and even if there is a footpath, people drive on it," said another.
"No need to be sad- this is story of all cities and towns in India. The quality of life has worsened in last 7-8 years with major issues- waste pick-up and disposal, pollution, sewer overflow, storm water drainage, traffic management, maintenance of roads, non-existence of pavements," wrote one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More