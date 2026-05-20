Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’

A Pune techie has sparked a positive discussion on X after sharing how his manager stood up for him during his notice period and ensured that he was not burdened with new work just before his exit. A Pune man praised his manager for shielding him from urgent work during his notice period. (X/@VazeKshitij)

(Also read: Pune techie recounts how Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation helped him finish engineering: ‘I am going to cry’)

Taking to X, Kshitij Vaze praised his manager for refusing another team’s request to assign him an urgent task. The post, shared today, has already received more than 6,000 views and several reactions from users who called the gesture rare and refreshing in the Indian workplace context.

Manager refused urgent task request In his post, Vaze wrote, “Man, my manager is amazing. The hardware team wanted something to be done "urgently", and they wanted me to be the one who takes it up. My boss vehemently refused, since I am due to be released by the end of this month. He literally fought with the other team to keep me free and focused on my handover and not take up anything new.”

He further explained that his manager was not obligated to protect him from additional workload, especially as he was being released much earlier than the standard notice period. “Keep in mind, he doesn't have to. I am being released after a notice period of 37 days, when I am contractually required to serve for 90 days. He could have easily overloaded me and forced me to get that done, but he's fighting for me. God I am lucky to have this, especially in an Indian org,” he added.

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