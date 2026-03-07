‘Deepinder Goyal saw comments tagging me’: Pune techie shares how viral Temple hiring post led to interview

A tech professional from Pune recently shared that a wave of online attention helped bring his profile to the notice of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and the team behind the experimental wearable device called Temple. A Pune techie said Deepinder Goyal’s Temple team interviewed him after social media buzz around the hiring post. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to X, the man identified as Kshitij Vaze said he had a conversation with the Temple team after many users tagged him in discussions around the project’s hiring announcement.

"So......I can confirm that Deepinder Goyal has seen the comments and the mentions tagging me on the temple hiring post. I just had a conversation with them, and the storm that all of you created over there is the first thing that Team Temple bought up in my interview with em. Deepinder himself was asking if the team knew about my profile and if they were looking into me. I don't think I can put it in words just how damn grateful I am for each and every single last one of you guys man!"

He further revealed that the conversation lasted around half an hour and that the discussion had gone well.

"It went well, lasted for 27-ish minutes. From what I can make out at my end, I did well and according to team temple, it was a good conversation my resume would now go to the technical team, and we'll move on from there. There will be a few more conversations with the tech team, and we'll land on an answer about the further proceedings soon enough. IDK man, i am starting to have hope."

