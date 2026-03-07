‘Deepinder Goyal saw comments tagging me’: Pune techie shares how viral Temple hiring post led to interview
A Pune techie shared that Deepinder Goyal noticed him after users tagged him in Temple hiring discussions.
A tech professional from Pune recently shared that a wave of online attention helped bring his profile to the notice of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and the team behind the experimental wearable device called Temple.
Taking to X, the man identified as Kshitij Vaze said he had a conversation with the Temple team after many users tagged him in discussions around the project’s hiring announcement.
"So......I can confirm that Deepinder Goyal has seen the comments and the mentions tagging me on the temple hiring post. I just had a conversation with them, and the storm that all of you created over there is the first thing that Team Temple bought up in my interview with em. Deepinder himself was asking if the team knew about my profile and if they were looking into me. I don't think I can put it in words just how damn grateful I am for each and every single last one of you guys man!"
He further revealed that the conversation lasted around half an hour and that the discussion had gone well.
"It went well, lasted for 27-ish minutes. From what I can make out at my end, I did well and according to team temple, it was a good conversation my resume would now go to the technical team, and we'll move on from there. There will be a few more conversations with the tech team, and we'll land on an answer about the further proceedings soon enough. IDK man, i am starting to have hope."
Take a look here at the post:
Temple hiring announcement sparks debate
Earlier, Deepinder Goyal had announced recruitment for his experimental project through a post on X.
"We're recruiting at @temple. At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes, a device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that does not exist yet. To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category, engineers who are also athletes, people who will wear what they build and hate it until it is perfect."
He listed multiple technical roles including Analog Systems Engineers, Embedded Systems Engineers, Computational Neuroscientists, BCI Engineers, Neural Decoding Researchers and Computer Vision Engineers.
However, one particular eligibility condition triggered widespread discussion online.
"Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them, so only people who take fitness seriously and have body fat <16% for men and 26% for women should apply. If you are not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too, but you will be on probation until you are. Write to build@temple.com with your core skill as the subject line. Come find your tribe."
What is the Temple device?
The Temple device first entered public discussion in November 2025 when Goyal introduced what he described as the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.
According to the idea, gravity may gradually reduce blood supply to the brain over a lifetime, and this reduced blood flow could potentially be linked to ageing.
Around the same time, images of Goyal wearing a small golden device near his right temple went viral online. He later confirmed that Temple is an experimental tool designed to measure brain blood flow with high accuracy and said that he had been testing the device on himself for about a year.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahipal Singh Chouhan
