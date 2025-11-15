Pune techie recounts how Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation helped him finish engineering: ‘I am going to cry’

A Pune based software engineer has shared an emotional account of how Sachin Tendulkar’s charitable initiative transformed his academic journey. The post, which has garnered attention on X, highlights the impact of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in supporting meritorious students from financially weaker backgrounds. A Pune techie revealed Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation had supported his college fees, enabling him to complete his degree with strong grades.(X/@VazeKshitij)

Scholarship that changed a life

Taking to X, Kshitij Vaze wrote, "IDK if I have told y'all this before. But almost half my college fees were supported by Sachin Tendulkar 's charitable foundation, the STF. It is an NGO that supports meritorious applicants from weaker economic backgrounds."

Vaze explained that he qualified for assistance due to his CET score and his family’s financial limitations. "I was eligible because of my CET score, and because, well, financially, I was not in a position to start my engineering degree. To maintain my scholarship, I had to get a CGPA of 8+ throughout my degree, and well, I graduated with 8.12, meaning I was partially supported all the way till the end."

He added that life began improving when he started earning during his internship after the sixth semester, helping him manage his living expenses. Even then, he emphasised that his dreams would have remained out of reach "without God himself helping me out."

Emotional milestone and recognition

Vaze shared that he had been invited to a felicitation ceremony for graduating First Class with Distinction. "Today, I am invited to be felicitated for graduating First class with distinction and to meet the other scholars of the foundation. I'm pretty sure that I am going to cry today lads."

Alongside his post, he uploaded an old 2025 letter from the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation informing him of the educational support he would receive.

Reactions from social media

