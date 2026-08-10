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    Min Woo Lee joins elite field for DP World India Championship

    Min Woo Lee joins elite field for DP World India Championship

    Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 15:23:12 IST
    PTI
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    New Delhi, The DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner from Australia, Min Woo Lee, has become the latest international star to join an elite field at the DP World India Championship, whose second edition is scheduled for October.

    Min Woo Lee joins elite field for DP World India Championship
    Min Woo Lee joins elite field for DP World India Championship

    Lee will tee off alongside stars including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox when the Delhi Golf Club hosts the event from October 15 to 18.

    The 28-year-old Lee, who turned professional in 2019, claimed his first DP World Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open. He won two more titles, including a Rolex Series triumph in Scotland the following year.

    The Perth native sealed his first PGA Tour title when he edged out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Major champion Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children's Houston Open last season.

    Lee, who represented Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the International team at the 2024 Presidents Cup, said he was fascinated by the field at the DP World India Championship.

    "I love playing all around the world and I'm excited to tee it up in India for the first time at the DP World India Championship.

    "I heard a lot about last year's tournament, and it's shaping up to be another incredible field, so I'm looking forward to the whole experience both on and off the golf course," he said.

    The USD 4 million tournament was launched last year and boasts of the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India. It will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

    Besides Fleetwood, McIlroy and Fox, the field also features Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Viktor Hovland. Indian stars Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri will also be part of the field.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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