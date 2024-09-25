Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 begins for Prime members at 12 tonight | Early deals revealed across categories

Just a few hours to go! Prime members’ early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins tonight at 12. This means you get to enjoy the best offers before anyone else. Amazon has rolled out exclusive deals for Prime members across popular categories, including laptops, ACs, fridges, washing machines, laptops and products across all categories. Whether you’re upgrading your home appliances or treating yourself to lifestyle products, this Amazon sale has it all. Get a sneak peek into the best deals of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that Prime members can access at midnight.

As an Amazon Prime member, you have the advantage of grabbing these amazing discounts ahead of the crowd, making your shopping experience even more rewarding. So get ready for huge savings on the latest tech, small kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, and more. The Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is your chance to snag incredible deals before they’re gone!

Start adding your favourite products to your cart now and prepare to shop the best Prime members deals tonight!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here with amazing deals on laptops for prime members! Whether you're looking for gaming, entertainment, or work laptops, there's something for everyone. With up to 40% off, prime members can grab top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more. Don't miss these exclusive Amazon sale prime member deals and add your favourite laptop to the cart now. Get the best offers only in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024!

Best deals on laptops for Amazon Prime members

Grab up to 55% off on ACs during Amazon Sale 2024

Enjoy discounts on air conditioners from the biggest brands like never before! Stay cool with up to 55% off on ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals on top AC brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas, whether you're looking for split, window, or inverter ACs. This Amazon sale prime members offer is the perfect time to upgrade your home. Don't wait—these Amazon Prime member deals are available for a limited time during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

Also reads: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 80% off on home and kitchen appliances

Amazon Prime members early deals: Up to 55% off on refrigerators

Amazon Prime members can enjoy early deals with up to 55% off on refrigerators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Choose from a wide range, including single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models. With various capacities, from compact 190L to spacious 600L, these fridges offer modern features like frost-free technology, smart cooling, and energy efficiency. Upgrade your kitchen today in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

Best deals on washing machines: Up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale

Get up to 60% off on washing machines during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Choose from top-load, front-load, or semi-automatic options to suit your needs. Whether you're looking for compact 6 kg models or large 10 kg machines, there's something for every household. Prime members can enjoy deals on fully automatic models with advanced features like smart wash programs and inverter motors. Don’t miss these Amazon Prime member deals on washing machines during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Also reads: Best 5 star refrigerators in India: Top 10 options from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more

Amazon Diwali Sale begins for Prime members in a few hours! Get ready to shop your hearts out.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Tablets at up to 60% off

Enjoy up to 60% off on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can grab deals on tablets perfect for gaming, entertainment, and work. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo, with features like high-resolution displays, powerful processors, and long-lasting battery life. Whether you need a tablet for streaming or productivity, these Amazon Prime member deals offer the best choices. Shop now in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 and upgrade your tech!

Microwaves at up to 65% off during Amazon Sale 2024

Get up to 65% off on microwaves during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals on solo, grill, and convection microwaves from top brands like Samsung, IFB, and LG. Whether you're reheating, grilling, or baking, these microwaves come with advanced features like auto-cook menus and smart sensors. Don’t miss these Amazon Prime member deals and upgrade your kitchen with the latest appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Also reads: Amazon Diwali Sale: Check out the best deals on watches, perfumes, shoes, clothes and more, up to 88% off

Grab small kitchen appliances at up to 70% off during Amazon Sale

Get up to 70% off on small kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can enjoy fantastic deals on air fryers, water purifiers, mixer grinders, and more. Upgrade your kitchen with top brands offering advanced features like digital controls, multi-speed settings, and energy efficiency. These Amazon Prime member deals are perfect for enhancing your kitchen setup.

Also reads:Best microwave brands in India 2024: Top 9 picks to increase your efficiency in the kitchen

Discounts on geysers like never before: Get up to 65% off on big brands

Prepare for the upcoming winter with up to 65% off on geysers from top brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can choose from a variety of options, including storage and instant geysers with capacities ranging from 3 litres to 25 litres. These models feature advanced safety systems, energy-efficient designs, and rapid heating capabilities. Don't miss these exclusive deals to ensure a warm and comfortable winter.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Prime members early deals | Starts midnight tonight

Grab sneakers for men and women at up to 60% discount

Step up your footwear game with stylish and comfortable sneakers for men and women at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can explore a wide range of brands, including Puma US Polo Assn and many more featuring designs suitable for sports, casual outings, and everyday wear. With advanced cushioning and breathable materials, these sneakers ensure maximum comfort. Don’t miss out on these exclusive Amazon Prime member deals and refresh your shoe collection during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Amazon Sale 2024: Get women’s branded handbags at up to 70% discount

Shop women's branded handbags at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Prime members can explore a stylish selection from top brands like Hidesign, Baggit, and Lavie. Whether you need a chic tote for work, a trendy crossbody for outings, or an elegant clutch for special occasions, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss these exclusive Amazon Prime member deals and elevate your fashion game.

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 start? The sale begins tonight at 12 AM for Prime members, offering exclusive early access to amazing deals. The sale starts for everyone on 27th September.

What types of products are on sale? The sale features a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, and more.

Are there exclusive deals for Prime members? Yes! Prime members can enjoy a few special discounts and early access to deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Will there be any additional discounts or offers? Yes, look out for bank offers, cashback, and bundle deals to maximise your savings during the sale!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.