Best 5 star refrigerators in India to keep your food fresh: Top 10 energy-efficient, eco-friendly options
When it comes to buying a refrigerator, energy efficiency is a key factor to consider. 5-star refrigerators are designed to consume less power while keeping your food fresh for longer.
5-star refrigerators are highly energy-efficient appliances designed to minimize electricity consumption, resulting in lower utility bills and reduced environmental impact. They often feature advanced insulation, compressor technology, and temperature management systems, ensuring optimal cooling performance while consuming minimal energy, making them an eco-friendly choice for households.
We have compiled a list of the top 10 5-star refrigerators available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a single door or double door refrigerator, this list has something for everyone.
1. Haier HRD-55KS
The Haier HRD-55KS is a single door refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for added convenience. With its sleek design and energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for small families.
Specifications of Haier HRD-55KS
Capacity: 195 liters
Energy Rating: 5-star
Defrost System: Direct cool
Shelf Type: Toughened glass
Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Large vegetable box
|No inverter technology
|Energy-efficient
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Sleek design
2. Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM
The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that comes with advanced features. With a 5-star energy rating, it is designed to save electricity and keep your food fresh for longer. Its sleek design and ample storage space make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM
- Capacity: 215 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Spacious interior
No inverter technology
Energy-efficient
Limited color options
Durable build quality
3. Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL
The Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL is a direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a stylish design and an easy slide shelf for added convenience. With its efficient cooling technology, it is perfect for keeping your food fresh for longer.
Specifications of Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL
- Capacity: 230 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Limited color options
Efficient cooling
No inverter technology
Convenient slide shelf
4. Haier HRD-2203BS
The Haier HRD-2203BS is a direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a brushline finish and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for small to medium-sized families.
Specifications of Haier HRD-2203BS
- Capacity: 220 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Brushline finish
Limited color options
Large vegetable box
No inverter technology
Energy-efficient
5. Haier HED-171RS
The Haier HED-171RS is a single door refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a sleek design and an easy slide shelf for added convenience. With its energy-efficient cooling technology, it is perfect for small families or as a secondary refrigerator.
Specifications of Haier HED-171RS
- Capacity: 170 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek design
Limited capacity for larger families
Energy-efficient
No inverter technology
Convenient slide shelf
6. Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF
The Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF is a spacious refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its durable build quality, it is a great investment for any household.
Specifications of Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF
- Capacity: 190 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Spacious interior
Limited color options
Advanced cooling technology
No inverter technology
Durable build quality
7. Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z
The Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z is a stylish refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its sleek design and energy-efficient operation, it is a great addition to any modern kitchen.
Specifications of Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z
- Capacity: 200 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Limited color options
Advanced cooling technology
No inverter technology
Energy-efficient
8. LG GL-D201APZU
The LG GL-D201APZU is an inverter direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a sleek design and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for modern households.
Specifications of LG GL-D201APZU
- Capacity: 190 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Inverter technology
Limited color options
Sleek design
Slightly higher price point
Large vegetable box
9. LG GL-B201ASCZ
The LG GL-B201ASCZ is an inverter direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its durable build quality and energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for any household.
Specifications of LG GL-B201ASCZ
- Capacity: 190 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Inverter technology
Limited color options
Advanced cooling technology
Slightly higher price point
Large vegetable box
10. Haier HES-690SS-P
The Haier HES-690SS-P is an inverter refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with convertible technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation and durable build quality, it is a great investment for any household.
Specifications of Haier HES-690SS-P
- Capacity: 320 liters
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Defrost System: Direct cool
- Shelf Type: Toughened glass
- Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Inverter technology
Slightly higher price point
Convertible technology
Limited color options
Large vegetable box
5 star refrigerator Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Capacity (liters)
|Defrost System
|Shelf Type
|Warranty
|Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM
|215
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Haier HRD-55KS
|195
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL
|230
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Haier HRD-2203BS
|220
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Haier HED-171RS
|170
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF
|190
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z
|200
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|LG GL-D201APZU
|190
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|LG GL-B201ASCZ
|190
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
|Haier HES-690SS-P
|320
|Direct cool
|Toughened glass
|1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Best value for money 5 star refrigerator:
The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM offers the best value for money with its spacious interior and energy-efficient operation. It is a reliable and durable choice for any household.
Best overall product 5 star refrigerator:
The Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator (HRD-55KS) in Black Steel emerges as the best overall product. Despite its compact size, it offers excellent cooling efficiency and energy savings with its 5-star rating. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a versatile and reliable addition to any space, providing convenience and freshness for stored items.
How to find the perfect 5 star refrigerator:
When choosing a refrigerator, consider the capacity, energy rating, and additional features such as inverter technology and convertible options. Look for a product that meets your specific needs and offers the best value for money.
