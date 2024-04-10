 Best 5 star refrigerators in India to keep your food fresh: Top 10 energy-efficient, eco-friendly options - Hindustan Times
Best 5 star refrigerators in India to keep your food fresh: Top 10 energy-efficient, eco-friendly options

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 10, 2024 08:10 PM IST

Best 5-star refrigerators in India: Looking for an energy-efficient refrigerator? Check out our list of the top 10 options in this category.

When it comes to buying a refrigerator, energy efficiency is a key factor to consider. 5-star refrigerators are designed to consume less power while keeping your food fresh for longer. 

Best 5-star refrigerators in India should be efficient and eco-friendly too.
Best 5-star refrigerators in India should be efficient and eco-friendly too.

5-star refrigerators are highly energy-efficient appliances designed to minimize electricity consumption, resulting in lower utility bills and reduced environmental impact. They often feature advanced insulation, compressor technology, and temperature management systems, ensuring optimal cooling performance while consuming minimal energy, making them an eco-friendly choice for households.

We have compiled a list of the top 10 5-star refrigerators available in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a single door or double door refrigerator, this list has something for everyone.

1. Haier HRD-55KS

 

The Haier HRD-55KS is a single door refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a large vegetable box and toughened glass shelves for added convenience. With its sleek design and energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for small families.

Specifications of Haier HRD-55KS

Capacity: 195 liters

Energy Rating: 5-star

Defrost System: Direct cool

Shelf Type: Toughened glass

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

B0CFVLVD63
Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large vegetable boxNo inverter technology
Energy-efficientLimited capacity for larger families
Sleek design 

2. Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM

B0BSRTX797

The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM is a spacious and energy-efficient refrigerator that comes with advanced features. With a 5-star energy rating, it is designed to save electricity and keep your food fresh for longer. Its sleek design and ample storage space make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM

  • Capacity: 215 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Spacious interior

No inverter technology

Energy-efficient

Limited color options

Durable build quality

3. Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL

B0CPPHV8QK

The Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL is a direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a stylish design and an easy slide shelf for added convenience. With its efficient cooling technology, it is perfect for keeping your food fresh for longer.

Specifications of Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL

  • Capacity: 230 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited color options

Efficient cooling

No inverter technology

Convenient slide shelf

4. Haier HRD-2203BS

B08KH7VF4Q

The Haier HRD-2203BS is a direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a brushline finish and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications of Haier HRD-2203BS

  • Capacity: 220 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Brushline finish

Limited color options

Large vegetable box

No inverter technology

Energy-efficient

5. Haier HED-171RS

B0BTHLCK15

The Haier HED-171RS is a single door refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a sleek design and an easy slide shelf for added convenience. With its energy-efficient cooling technology, it is perfect for small families or as a secondary refrigerator.

Specifications of Haier HED-171RS

  • Capacity: 170 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited capacity for larger families

Energy-efficient

No inverter technology

Convenient slide shelf

6. Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF

B0CGZYMNQP

The Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF is a spacious refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its durable build quality, it is a great investment for any household.

Specifications of Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Spacious interior

Limited color options

Advanced cooling technology

No inverter technology

Durable build quality

7. Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z

B0CV7F1VFR

The Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z is a stylish refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its sleek design and energy-efficient operation, it is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z

  • Capacity: 200 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited color options

Advanced cooling technology

No inverter technology

Energy-efficient

8. LG GL-D201APZU

B0BRQ9L7P1

The LG GL-D201APZU is an inverter direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with a sleek design and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for modern households.

Specifications of LG GL-D201APZU

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology

Limited color options

Sleek design

Slightly higher price point

Large vegetable box

9. LG GL-B201ASCZ

B08W8JX2R2

The LG GL-B201ASCZ is an inverter direct cool refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with advanced cooling technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its durable build quality and energy-efficient operation, it is a great choice for any household.

Specifications of LG GL-B201ASCZ

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology

Limited color options

Advanced cooling technology

Slightly higher price point

Large vegetable box

10. Haier HES-690SS-P

B0BZ12FPM1

The Haier HES-690SS-P is an inverter refrigerator with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with convertible technology and a large vegetable box for added convenience. With its energy-efficient operation and durable build quality, it is a great investment for any household.

Specifications of Haier HES-690SS-P

  • Capacity: 320 liters
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Defrost System: Direct cool
  • Shelf Type: Toughened glass
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology

Slightly higher price point

Convertible technology

Limited color options

Large vegetable box

5 star refrigerator Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacity (liters)Defrost SystemShelf TypeWarranty
Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM215Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Haier HRD-55KS195Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Samsung RR23D2H359U-HL230Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Haier HRD-2203BS220Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Haier HED-171RS170Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Godrej EDGENEO 207E THF190Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Whirlpool 215 IMPC SAPPHIRE MULIA Z200Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
LG GL-D201APZU190Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
LG GL-B201ASCZ190Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
Haier HES-690SS-P320Direct coolToughened glass1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Best value for money 5 star refrigerator:

The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO PRM offers the best value for money with its spacious interior and energy-efficient operation. It is a reliable and durable choice for any household.

Best overall product 5 star refrigerator:

The Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator (HRD-55KS) in Black Steel emerges as the best overall product. Despite its compact size, it offers excellent cooling efficiency and energy savings with its 5-star rating. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a versatile and reliable addition to any space, providing convenience and freshness for stored items.

How to find the perfect 5 star refrigerator:

When choosing a refrigerator, consider the capacity, energy rating, and additional features such as inverter technology and convertible options. Look for a product that meets your specific needs and offers the best value for money.

