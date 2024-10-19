Buying an air purifier? Here are 5 things you must check

Delhi air quality has dropped to 226, which is deemed poor, and could drop even further in the coming days. With such hazardous weather conditions, air purifiers have become a necessity for many households. But with numerous options available, selecting the right one can be overwhelming. Here are five crucial factors to consider when buying an air purifier tailored to Indian conditions. Smog in Ghaziabad on Friday. The AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas has already dropped to 'Poor' levels.(HT Photo)

Room Size and Coverage

The first step in selecting an air purifier is understanding the size of the room where it will be used. Most Indian homes feature typical room sizes ranging from 100 to 500 square feet. Consumers should calculate the square footage of their space and select an air purifier capable of effectively covering that area to ensure optimal air quality.

Filtration Technology

Given the specific air quality challenges in India, such as high levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5) and various pollutants, choosing the right filtration technology is vital. Experts recommend looking for air purifiers equipped with:

HEPA filters: Proven effective against PM 2.5, dust, and pollen.

Activated Carbon filters: Efficient at removing gases, odors, and harmful chemicals.

Hybrid models: Combine multiple technologies for comprehensive filtration.

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate)

The Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) is a crucial metric that measures the efficiency of an air purifier. Consumers should opt for models with a CADR rating between 200 and 400, which is particularly effective for combating the high levels of pollutants commonly found in Indian air.

Noise Level

For those using air purifiers in bedrooms or quiet spaces, noise level is an essential consideration.

Maintenance and Cost

The overall cost of owning an air purifier extends beyond the initial purchase price, typically ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000. Consumers should also factor in:

Filter replacement costs: These can range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000 annually.

Energy consumption: Look for models with Energy Star certification to minimize electricity bills.

Regular maintenance, such as cleaning pre-filters, can significantly extend the lifespan of the device.

Always check for certifications from reputable organizations, such as the Indian Standard (IS) or the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Consider purchasing air purifiers with built-in pollution sensors for real-time monitoring of air quality.