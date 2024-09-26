Best geysers in India: Top 10 fast-heating, energy-efficient and reliable water heaters

Geysers are a must-have appliance for every home, particularly during the winter months. Whether you’re looking for an instant geyser or a storage water heater, this guide will assist you in finding the best geyser available in India for 2024. We have meticulously compiled a list of the top 10 geysers on the market, considering key factors like energy efficiency, capacity, and essential safety features. From compact designs to advanced technology, these models offer reliable performance and ensure a steady supply of hot water. Experience efficient heating with compact geysers, perfect for eco-friendly comfort.

Whether you're upgrading or purchasing a new geyser, our carefully curated selection includes options to suit every household need. Read on to discover the perfect geyser that fits your home’s requirements, offering both comfort and efficiency throughout the colder seasons.

The Crompton Storage Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient option for households. With advanced safety features and a sleek design, this geyser is perfect for families.

Specifications of Crompton Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Advanced Safety Features

5-star energy rating

Corrosion-resistant tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for a family Higher initial investment Energy-efficient Durable build quality

The Havells Instanio Instant Geyser is a compact and stylish water heater that provides hot water instantly. With a durable heating element and an elegant design, this geyser is perfect for small families and bachelor pads.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Instant Geyser

Capacity: 3 liters

Power Consumption: 3000 watts

Copper heating element

Shock-proof outer body

Rust and shock-proof ABS outer body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and instant hot water Lower capacity for larger families Compact and space-saving Durable construction

The AO Smith Water Heater is a premium quality storage geyser with a robust plastic body. With a large capacity and efficient heating technology, this geyser is ideal for medium to large families.

Specifications of AO Smith Water Heater

Capacity: 10 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Blue Diamond Glass Lining

7-year warranty on inner tank

Digital display and controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium build quality Higher price point Efficient heating technology Long warranty period

Also read:Crompton geyser vs other brands: 10 advanced geyser models to pick from

The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient geyser designed for quick heating. With a sleek and modern design, this geyser is perfect for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 liters

Power Consumption: 3000 watts

Instant heating technology

Rust-proof ABS outer body

5-year warranty on inner tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and instant hot water Lower capacity for larger families Space-saving design Durable construction

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and budget-friendly option for households. With multiple safety features and a durable build, this geyser is suitable for small families and rental properties.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater

Capacity: 15 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Multiple safety systems

Rust-proof thermoplastic body

4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Basic design and features Decent capacity for small families Energy-efficient

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater is a stylish and energy-efficient geyser with a vertical design. With a large capacity and high-quality insulation, this geyser is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Vertical storage design

PUF insulation for energy efficiency

5-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Higher initial investment High energy efficiency Large capacity for families

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater is a reliable and budget-friendly option for households. With multiple safety features and a durable build, this geyser is suitable for small families and rental properties.

Specifications of Bajaj Shakti Water Heater

Capacity: 10 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Multiple safety systems

Rust-proof thermoplastic body

4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Basic design and features Decent capacity for small families Energy-efficient

The Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater is a sleek and efficient geyser designed for quick heating. With advanced safety features and a compact design, this geyser is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 liters

Power Consumption: 3000 watts

Instant heating technology

Rust-proof ABS outer body

5-year warranty on inner tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and instant hot water Lower capacity for larger families Space-saving design Durable construction

Also read:Bajaj 15L geyser priced under ₹7000: Low-cost water heaters for your space, top 10 picks

The Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater is a high-quality geyser with a glass-lined tank and advanced temperature control. With a large capacity and durable build, this geyser is perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Glass-lined tank for durability

Titanium Plus technology

7-year warranty on inner tank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium build quality Higher price point Efficient heating technology Long warranty period

The Polycab Efficient Water Heater is a budget-friendly and energy-efficient geyser designed for small families. With a glass-lined tank and temperature control, this geyser is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Polycab Efficient Water Heater

Capacity: 10 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Glass-lined tank for durability

Temperature control knob

4-star energy rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Lower capacity for larger families Energy-efficient Durable build quality

Also read:Best geysers under ₹20000: Top 10 picks to maximize your comfort

Top 3 features of best geysers:

Best Geysers Capacity (Litres) Power Consumption Energy Rating Crompton Storage Water Heater 25 L 2000 watts 5-star Havells Instanio Instant Geyser 3 L 3000 watts 3-star AO Smith Water Heater 10 L 2000 watts 5-star Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater 3 L 3000 watts 4-star Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 15 L 2000 watts 4-star V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater 15 L 2000 watts 5-star Bajaj Shakti Water Heater 10 L 2000 watts 4-star Crompton InstaBliss Instant Water Heater 3 L 3000 watts 4-star Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25 L 2000 watts 5-star Polycab Efficient Water Heater 10 L 2000 watts 4-star

Best value for money geyser:

The Bajaj Shakti Water Heater offers the best value for money with its affordable price, decent capacity, and energy-efficient operation. It is a reliable choice for small families and budget-conscious buyers.

Also read:Top 10 geyser models in India above ₹3,000

Best overall geyser:

The V-Guard Divino Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its sleek and modern design, high energy efficiency, and large capacity suitable for modern households.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best geyser:

Energy efficiency: Look for geysers with a high energy efficiency rating. This ensures lower electricity bills and eco-friendly usage.

Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on your household size. A smaller family can opt for a 10-15 litre geyser, while larger families may need 25 litres or more.

Type of geyser: Decide between an instant geyser for quick heating or a storage water heater for a larger supply of hot water.

Safety features: Ensure the geyser has essential safety features like auto-cutoff, thermostat control, and pressure relief valves to prevent accidents.

Warranty and brand: Opt for reputable brands that offer a good warranty and reliable after-sales service.

Similar stories for you

Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under ₹5000, 10 picks

Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 picks for the perfect hot water supply in your bathrooms

Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 picks for the perfect hot water supply in your bathrooms

Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

FAQs on Best Geyser What is the price range for these geysers? The price range for these geysers varies from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the capacity and features.

Are these geysers suitable for high-rise apartments? Yes, these geysers are suitable for high-rise apartments as they come with advanced safety features and efficient heating technology.

Do these geysers require professional installation? Yes, it is recommended to have these geysers installed by a professional to ensure proper functioning and safety.

Are these geysers energy-efficient? Yes, most of these geysers come with energy-efficient ratings and features to minimize electricity consumption.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.