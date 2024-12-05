High capacity geysers that are perfect for large families who want warm water instantly

As winter sets in, a warm water shower becomes a true comfort. Not only does it rejuvenate the body and mind, but it also relieves stress, improves circulation, and helps regulate body temperature. This is where geysers and water heaters come into play. Are your water heaters environmentally friendly

Whether you're enjoying a steaming bath, washing dishes, or doing laundry, having access to warm water during winter is a luxury. Modern geysers come in a range of sizes and energy ratings. Many advanced models offer features such as rapid heating, insulated tanks to reduce heat loss, and smart controls for enhanced efficiency. These geysers provide ample storage for a steady supply of warm water.

Opting for a high-capacity geyser with good energy efficiency ensures that every member of the family can enjoy hot water without running out, whether for showers, dishwashing, or laundry.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the variety of brands, features, and pricing, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll guide you through the top geyser models and brands available in the market, explain the key factors to consider before making your purchase, and share our top picks to make the decision process easier.

Factors to consider before choosing geysers for large families

When choosing a geyser (water heater) for a large family, several factors need to be considered to ensure efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sufficient hot water supply.

Capacity

Family size: Choose a geyser with a larger tank capacity (e.g., 50–100 litres) or a high flow rate for instant water heaters. If hot water is needed simultaneously in multiple bathrooms, prioritise a geyser with higher capacity or install multiple units. Ideally, a 30-litre geyser is sufficient for a large family of 4 or 5 members.

Choosing the right capacity of geysers:



Household Size Recommended Capacity 1–2 people 5-10 litre water heater 3–4 people 10-15 litre water heater Family of 5+ 25 litre water heater

Type of geysers

Storage Geyser : Ideal for high-volume usage, as it stores hot water and can supply it on demand.

: Ideal for high-volume usage, as it stores hot water and can supply it on demand. Instant Geyser : Suitable for quick needs, but may not be sufficient for larger families unless multiple units are installed.

: Suitable for quick needs, but may not be sufficient for larger families unless multiple units are installed. Solar Water Heater: Eco-friendly and cost-effective for large families, but requires space for solar panels and good sunlight.

Energy efficiency

Look for energy-efficient models with a high BEE star rating to save on electricity costs. You can also consider solar-powered or heat pump geysers for reduced long-term expenses.

Water heating speed

Check the reheating time of storage geysers to avoid delays in peak usage periods. Instant geysers are faster but depend on power availability and flow rate.

Power consumption

Larger geysers consume more electricity; ensure your home’s electrical system can support it. Check for energy-saving features like automatic temperature control or insulated tanks to reduce wastage.

Installation space

Ensure there is enough space in the bathroom or utility area for installation, especially for larger geysers or solar setups.

Safety features

Look for essential safety features like: Thermostat controls to prevent overheating. Pressure release valves for high-pressure systems. Auto cut-off features to avoid energy wastage and electrical hazards.



Our top picks of 25 litres water heaters:

Comparing 25 litre geysers by brands

Brand Model/Series Capacity Options Energy Efficiency Special Features Warranty AO Smith HSE-SDS, Green Series 6L-50L 5-Star BEE Rating Blue Diamond Glass Lining, Digital Display, PUF Insulation 7 Years (Tank), 2 Years (Components) Bajaj Shakti, Majesty Series 6L-35L 4-Star/5-Star BEE Rating Glassline Coating, Compact Design, Auto-Cutoff 2-5 Years Havells Adonia, Instanio 3L-25L 4-Star/5-Star BEE Rating Color-changing LED Indicator, PUF Insulation 5 Years (Tank), 2 Years (Components) Racold Andris, Eterno Pro 6L-30L 4-Star/5-Star BEE Rating Titanium Enamel Tank, Smart Bath Logic, High Pressure Resistance 2-7 Years V-Guard Victo, Calino 6L-25L 5-Star BEE Rating Overheat Protection, Inner Steel Tank, Multi-layer Safety 5-7 Years Orient Enamour Plus, EcoNova 3L-25L 5-Star BEE Rating Glassline Coating, Pressure Handling, Anti-bacterial Tank 2-7 Years Crompton Solarium, Arno Neo 6L-25L 4-Star/5-Star BEE Rating Nano Polymer Coating, Safety Valve, Advanced Heating Elements 7 Years (Tank) Kenstar Hot Spring Series 6L-25L 4-Star BEE Rating Anti-corrosion Tank, Instant Heating Technology 3-5 Years Venus Lyra, Magma Plus 6L-50L 5-Star BEE Rating Porcelain Enamel Tank, Digital Controls, High Durability 7 Years (Tank) Haier ES Series, Precisio 6L-25L 4-Star/5-Star BEE Rating UMC Tank Technology, Shockproof Design 4-7 Years

Top Instant Geysers

FAQ for high capacity geysers: What are the types of high-capacity geysers? Storage geysers: Heat and store a large amount of water, suitable for multiple simultaneous uses. Instant water heaters: Heat water on demand, but are less common in high-capacity variants. Solar water heaters: Use solar panels to heat large quantities of water. Heat pump water heaters: Energy-efficient systems that use ambient heat to warm water.

What are the key features of a high-capacity geyser? Large storage tank: Holds 50-100+ litres of water. High wattage: Ensures faster heating despite the large capacity. Insulation: Keeps water hot for a longer time, reducing energy consumption. Temperature control: Allows users to set their preferred water temperature. Durable material: Tanks are often made of stainless steel or glass-lined materials to resist corrosion.

What are the benefits of a high-capacity geyser? Consistent hot water supply for large-scale use. Energy-efficient models save electricity over time. Reduced waiting time as a large volume is preheated and stored. Suitable for multi-bathroom homes and high-demand situations.

What is the maintenance required for high-capacity geysers? Regular servicing: To ensure efficient heating and long life. Descaling: In hard water areas, tanks may accumulate mineral deposits and need periodic cleaning. Checking the anode rod: Replace if worn out to prevent tank corrosion.

What safety features are included in high-capacity geysers? Thermostat and thermal cut-off: Prevent overheating. Pressure release valve: Manages pressure build-up in high-pressure areas. Earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB): Protects against electrical faults.

