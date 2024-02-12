 Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under ₹5000, 10 picks - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under 5000, 10 picks

Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under 5000, 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 12, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Find the best value-for-money gas geyser that suits your needs and budget. Compare the top 10 models available on Amazon and make an informed decision.

Gas geysers are an economical and efficient solution for heating water, especially in regions with unreliable electricity. With a wide range of products available, it can be challenging to find the best one that meets your needs and budget. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gas geysers under 5000 available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or the best overall product, this article will guide you in finding the perfect gas geyser for your home.

Affordable gas geysers: Stay warm without breaking the bank!
Affordable gas geysers: Stay warm without breaking the bank!

1. Surya Instant Heater Geyser

B08HLR9YGT

The Surya Instant Heater Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It comes with a sturdy copper tank and offers quick heating, making it an ideal choice for small families. The geyser also features safety measures to prevent overheating and ensure user safety.

Specifications of Surya Instant Heater Geyser

  • Capacity: 6 liters
  • Material: Copper
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 4.5 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Quick heating

Limited capacity for larger families

Energy-efficient

Safety features for user protection

2. Instant Pressure Geyser Heater

B09FZ5SBSG

The Instant Pressure Geyser Heater is a compact and budget-friendly option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a pressure release valve for added safety. With its sleek design and easy installation, this geyser is suitable for small households.

Specifications of Instant Pressure Geyser Heater

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 3.8 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Limited capacity for larger families

Quick heating

Pressure release valve for safety

3. Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser

B091TTY3WW

The Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a sturdy build and efficient performance. It features a durable gas pressure system and a high-quality heat exchanger for consistent hot water supply. The geyser is suitable for medium to large families.

Specifications of Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser

  • Capacity: 8 liters
  • Material: Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 5.2 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable gas pressure system

Higher weight compared to other models

High-quality heat exchanger

Suitable for medium to large families

4. V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater

B08J3SXC7W

The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is a premium gas geyser with a sleek design and advanced features. It offers superior energy efficiency and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for added protection. With its large capacity, this geyser is suitable for large families and commercial use.

Specifications of V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater

  • Capacity: 10 liters
  • Material: Copper
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 7.5 kg
  • Warranty: 3 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Higher price compared to other models

Superior energy efficiency

Multi-functional safety valve

5. Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer

B0CHJ5LB7D

The Jyoti Deluxe Gas Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It features a high-quality heat exchanger and a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for large families and commercial establishments.

Specifications of Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer

  • Capacity: 12 liters
  • Material: Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 9.2 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable build

Heavy and may require professional installation

High-quality heat exchanger

Reliable gas pressure system

6. Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty

B082D57WP4

The Longway Xolo Gold Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a stylish design and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for user protection. With its compact size, this geyser is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty

  • Capacity: 7 liters
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 5.5 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited capacity for larger families

Quick heating

Multi-functional safety valve

7. Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre

B01ID7DBHK

The Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a sturdy build for long-term use. The geyser is suitable for small families and can be easily installed in compact spaces.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre

  • Capacity: 6 liters
  • Material: Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 4.8 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

Lower capacity compared to other models

Sturdy build

Suitable for small families

8. ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic

B07ZY245G3

The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser is a budget-friendly option with a sturdy build and reliable performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a corrosion-resistant tank for long-term use. With its compact design, this geyser is suitable for small households.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic

  • Capacity: 5 liters
  • Material: Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 4.2 kg
  • Warranty: 1 year

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendly

Limited capacity for larger families

Corrosion-resistant tank

Compact design

9. BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty

B099DWRCLL

The BlowHot Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for medium-sized households and commercial use.

Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty

  • Capacity: 8 liters
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Power Source: Gas
  • Weight: 6.5 kg
  • Warranty: 2 years

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable build

Heavy and may require professional installation

Quick heating

Reliable gas pressure system

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityMaterialPower Source
Surya Instant Heater Geyser6 litersCopperGas
Instant Pressure Geyser Heater5 litersStainless SteelGas
Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser8 litersSteelGas
V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater10 litersCopperGas
Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer12 litersSteelGas
Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty7 litersStainless SteelGas
Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre6 litersSteelGas
ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic5 litersSteelGas
BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty8 litersStainless SteelGas

Best value for money:

The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its budget-friendly price and reliable performance, it offers an economical water heating solution for small households.

Best overall product:

The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, superior energy efficiency, and advanced safety features, it provides an optimal water heating solution for large families and commercial use.

How to find the perfect affordable gas geysers under 5000:

Finding the perfect affordable gas geysers under 5000 involves research and consideration. Look for reliable brands with good customer reviews. Compare features such as capacity, energy efficiency, and safety mechanisms. Check for warranty coverage and installation requirements. Consider purchasing from reputable retailers or online platforms offering competitive prices and deals.

