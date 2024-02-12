Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under 5000, 10 picks

Gas geysers are an economical and efficient solution for heating water, especially in regions with unreliable electricity. With a wide range of products available, it can be challenging to find the best one that meets your needs and budget. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gas geysers under ₹5000 available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or the best overall product, this article will guide you in finding the perfect gas geyser for your home. Affordable gas geysers: Stay warm without breaking the bank!

1. Surya Instant Heater Geyser

The Surya Instant Heater Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It comes with a sturdy copper tank and offers quick heating, making it an ideal choice for small families. The geyser also features safety measures to prevent overheating and ensure user safety.

Specifications of Surya Instant Heater Geyser

Capacity: 6 liters

Material: Copper

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 4.5 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Limited capacity for larger families Energy-efficient Safety features for user protection

2. Instant Pressure Geyser Heater

The Instant Pressure Geyser Heater is a compact and budget-friendly option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a pressure release valve for added safety. With its sleek design and easy installation, this geyser is suitable for small households.

Specifications of Instant Pressure Geyser Heater

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 3.8 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Limited capacity for larger families Quick heating Pressure release valve for safety

3. Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser

The Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a sturdy build and efficient performance. It features a durable gas pressure system and a high-quality heat exchanger for consistent hot water supply. The geyser is suitable for medium to large families.

Specifications of Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser

Capacity: 8 liters

Material: Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 5.2 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable gas pressure system Higher weight compared to other models High-quality heat exchanger Suitable for medium to large families

4. V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater

The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is a premium gas geyser with a sleek design and advanced features. It offers superior energy efficiency and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for added protection. With its large capacity, this geyser is suitable for large families and commercial use.

Specifications of V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater

Capacity: 10 liters

Material: Copper

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 7.5 kg

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Higher price compared to other models Superior energy efficiency Multi-functional safety valve

5. Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer

The Jyoti Deluxe Gas Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It features a high-quality heat exchanger and a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for large families and commercial establishments.

Specifications of Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer

Capacity: 12 liters

Material: Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 9.2 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build Heavy and may require professional installation High-quality heat exchanger Reliable gas pressure system

6. Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty

The Longway Xolo Gold Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a stylish design and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for user protection. With its compact size, this geyser is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty

Capacity: 7 liters

Material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 5.5 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited capacity for larger families Quick heating Multi-functional safety valve

7. Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre

The Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a sturdy build for long-term use. The geyser is suitable for small families and can be easily installed in compact spaces.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre

Capacity: 6 liters

Material: Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 4.8 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Lower capacity compared to other models Sturdy build Suitable for small families

8. ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic

The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser is a budget-friendly option with a sturdy build and reliable performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a corrosion-resistant tank for long-term use. With its compact design, this geyser is suitable for small households.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic

Capacity: 5 liters

Material: Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 4.2 kg

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Limited capacity for larger families Corrosion-resistant tank Compact design

9. BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty

The BlowHot Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for medium-sized households and commercial use.

Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty

Capacity: 8 liters

Material: Stainless Steel

Power Source: Gas

Weight: 6.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable build Heavy and may require professional installation Quick heating Reliable gas pressure system

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Material Power Source Surya Instant Heater Geyser 6 liters Copper Gas Instant Pressure Geyser Heater 5 liters Stainless Steel Gas Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser 8 liters Steel Gas V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater 10 liters Copper Gas Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer 12 liters Steel Gas Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty 7 liters Stainless Steel Gas Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre 6 liters Steel Gas ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic 5 liters Steel Gas BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty 8 liters Stainless Steel Gas

Best value for money:

The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its budget-friendly price and reliable performance, it offers an economical water heating solution for small households.

Best overall product:

The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, superior energy efficiency, and advanced safety features, it provides an optimal water heating solution for large families and commercial use.

How to find the perfect affordable gas geysers under ₹ 5000:

Finding the perfect affordable gas geysers under ₹5000 involves research and consideration. Look for reliable brands with good customer reviews. Compare features such as capacity, energy efficiency, and safety mechanisms. Check for warranty coverage and installation requirements. Consider purchasing from reputable retailers or online platforms offering competitive prices and deals.

