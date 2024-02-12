Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under ₹5000, 10 picks
Find the best value-for-money gas geyser that suits your needs and budget. Compare the top 10 models available on Amazon and make an informed decision.
Gas geysers are an economical and efficient solution for heating water, especially in regions with unreliable electricity. With a wide range of products available, it can be challenging to find the best one that meets your needs and budget. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best gas geysers under ₹5000 available on Amazon. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or the best overall product, this article will guide you in finding the perfect gas geyser for your home.
1. Surya Instant Heater Geyser
The Surya Instant Heater Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It comes with a sturdy copper tank and offers quick heating, making it an ideal choice for small families. The geyser also features safety measures to prevent overheating and ensure user safety.
Specifications of Surya Instant Heater Geyser
- Capacity: 6 liters
- Material: Copper
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 4.5 kg
- Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick heating
Limited capacity for larger families
Energy-efficient
Safety features for user protection
2. Instant Pressure Geyser Heater
The Instant Pressure Geyser Heater is a compact and budget-friendly option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a pressure release valve for added safety. With its sleek design and easy installation, this geyser is suitable for small households.
Specifications of Instant Pressure Geyser Heater
- Capacity: 5 liters
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 3.8 kg
- Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact design
Limited capacity for larger families
Quick heating
Pressure release valve for safety
3. Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser
The Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a sturdy build and efficient performance. It features a durable gas pressure system and a high-quality heat exchanger for consistent hot water supply. The geyser is suitable for medium to large families.
Specifications of Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser
- Capacity: 8 liters
- Material: Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 5.2 kg
- Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable gas pressure system
Higher weight compared to other models
High-quality heat exchanger
Suitable for medium to large families
4. V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater
The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is a premium gas geyser with a sleek design and advanced features. It offers superior energy efficiency and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for added protection. With its large capacity, this geyser is suitable for large families and commercial use.
Specifications of V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater
- Capacity: 10 liters
- Material: Copper
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 7.5 kg
- Warranty: 3 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek design
Higher price compared to other models
Superior energy efficiency
Multi-functional safety valve
5. Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer
The Jyoti Deluxe Gas Geyser is a comprehensive heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It features a high-quality heat exchanger and a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for large families and commercial establishments.
Specifications of Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer
- Capacity: 12 liters
- Material: Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 9.2 kg
- Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable build
Heavy and may require professional installation
High-quality heat exchanger
Reliable gas pressure system
6. Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty
The Longway Xolo Gold Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a stylish design and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a multi-functional safety valve for user protection. With its compact size, this geyser is suitable for small to medium-sized households.
Specifications of Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty
- Capacity: 7 liters
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 5.5 kg
- Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stylish design
Limited capacity for larger families
Quick heating
Multi-functional safety valve
7. Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre
The Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG Geyser is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating water. It offers quick heating and comes with a sturdy build for long-term use. The geyser is suitable for small families and can be easily installed in compact spaces.
Specifications of Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre
- Capacity: 6 liters
- Material: Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 4.8 kg
- Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Lower capacity compared to other models
Sturdy build
Suitable for small families
8. ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic
The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser is a budget-friendly option with a sturdy build and reliable performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a corrosion-resistant tank for long-term use. With its compact design, this geyser is suitable for small households.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic
- Capacity: 5 liters
- Material: Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 4.2 kg
- Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly
Limited capacity for larger families
Corrosion-resistant tank
Compact design
9. BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty
The BlowHot Gas Geyser is an automatic heating solution with a durable build and efficient performance. It offers quick heating and comes with a reliable gas pressure system for continuous hot water supply. The geyser is ideal for medium-sized households and commercial use.
Specifications of BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty
- Capacity: 8 liters
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Power Source: Gas
- Weight: 6.5 kg
- Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable build
Heavy and may require professional installation
Quick heating
Reliable gas pressure system
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Material
|Power Source
|Surya Instant Heater Geyser
|6 liters
|Copper
|Gas
|Instant Pressure Geyser Heater
|5 liters
|Stainless Steel
|Gas
|Jyoti Gas Appliances Label Pressure Geyser
|8 liters
|Steel
|Gas
|V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater
|10 liters
|Copper
|Gas
|Jyoti Deluxe Gas Comprehensive Manufacturer
|12 liters
|Steel
|Gas
|Longway Xolo Gold Automatic Warranty
|7 liters
|Stainless Steel
|Gas
|Bajaj Majesty Duetto PNG 6-Litre
|6 liters
|Steel
|Gas
|ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic
|5 liters
|Steel
|Gas
|BlowHot Gas Automatic Warranty
|8 liters
|Stainless Steel
|Gas
Best value for money:
The ACTIVA Instant Approved Corrosion Metallic Geyser stands out as the best value-for-money option. With its budget-friendly price and reliable performance, it offers an economical water heating solution for small households.
Best overall product:
The V-Guard Brio Litre Water Heater is the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, superior energy efficiency, and advanced safety features, it provides an optimal water heating solution for large families and commercial use.
How to find the perfect affordable gas geysers under ₹5000:
Finding the perfect affordable gas geysers under ₹5000 involves research and consideration. Look for reliable brands with good customer reviews. Compare features such as capacity, energy efficiency, and safety mechanisms. Check for warranty coverage and installation requirements. Consider purchasing from reputable retailers or online platforms offering competitive prices and deals.
