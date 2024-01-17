Republic Day Sale 2024: Up to 58% discount on latest geysers for your home

Welcome to the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024, where incredible deals await on the latest geysers with up to a staggering 58% discount. Elevate your home comfort with cutting-edge appliances without breaking the bank. In this article, we unveil our 5 top geyser recommendations curated for you. Don't miss the chance to transform your living space while enjoying significant savings. Act fast and secure your discounted appliance today, as the Republic Day Sale 2024 brings you unparalleled opportunities to upgrade your home essentials. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Upgrade your home essentials with top-rated geysers from Havells, Bajaj and more with significant savings.

1.Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

The Bajaj New Shakti geyser is a reliable 15-litre storage water heater, offering 2000 watts of power. Bajaj ensures a 1-year product warranty, 5-year tank warranty, and 2-year heating element warranty. Built to last, it features glassline inner tank, titanium armour technology, and magnesium anode for zero erosion, guaranteeing a long tank life. Enjoy precise temperature control with the adjustable thermostat knob. This energy-efficient geyser employs swirl flow technology for 20% more hot water, along with PUF insulation to retain heat. Ideal for high-rise buildings, it withstands up to 8 bars of pressure.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 15 L

2. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

Crompton's 5L instant water heater is a compact and powerful solution for your hot water needs. With dimensions of 25W x 43.5H cm, this black beauty boasts a 3000W wattage and 5-liter capacity, ensuring fast heating at 6.5 bar pressure. Crafted from rust-free plastic, it features a weldless tank design for enhanced corrosion resistance. The product comes with a 5-year tank warranty, 2-year element warranty, and a 2-year overall warranty for peace of mind. With 4-level safety measures and anti-rust technology, Crompton delivers a reliable and durable water heating solution for your home.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 5 L

3. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

Havells Adonia spin 25 litre vertical storage geser is available in a chic white blue design. With a 5-star BEE rating, this wall-mounted geyser boasts a 25-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power, ensuring efficient heating. The temperature sensing color-changing LED ring knob provides real-time water hotness indication. Crafted with feroglas tech and a single weld design, it offers superior corrosion resistance and durability, perfect for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element excels in performance even in extreme conditions, while the anode rod with a stainless steel core enhances longevity. Elevate your bathing experience with this reliable, feature-rich water heater this Amazon Republic Day Sale season.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Wall Mounting

Brand: Havells

Colour: White and blue

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 25 L

4. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

This Havells Instanio 3-litre instant geyser in white and blue color is a sleek addition to your home. With a rust and shock-proof ABS outer body, this geyser ensures durability. The stainless steel inner tank of 304 grade, coupled with a copper heating element, guarantees efficient heating. Designed for high-rise buildings, it boasts a 0.65 MPa bar pressure and a fire-retardant power cord for maximum safety. ISI marked and certified, this geyser comes with a 2-year product and 5-year condenser warranty.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

Brand: Havells

Colour: White and blue

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

5. Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)

Crompton solarium qube is a 15 L water heater in a sleek white and black design. With a power-packed 2000 Watts, it ensures efficient performance. The 15-liter capacity, coupled with a 5-star rating and 8-bar pressure, guarantees a reliable water heating experience. Crafted from durable plastic, this geyser features a rust-proof body and three-level safety mechanisms, including a capillary thermostat and automatic thermal cut-out. The specially designed magnesium anode prevents corrosion, while ISI marked nickel-coated elements resist scale formation.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)

Brand: Crompton

Colour: White and black

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Capacity: 15 L

