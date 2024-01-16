Amazon Republic Day Sale: Hurry, grab Aquaguard water purifiers at up to 45% off

Pure savings with pure water, both are coming handy with the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024. As Amazon offers irresistible discounts on premium water purifiers from trusted brands like Aquaguard and HUL Pureit, its your chance to enhance your water quality. The sale brings exclusive deals, offering up to 45% off on these essential kitchen appliances. In this article, we present our carefully curated list of the top 5 picks, ensuring you make a well-informed choice. Hurry and seize the opportunity to transform your water purification experience with unbeatable savings. Don't miss out on this limited-time chance to upgrade your home's water quality without spending much from your pocket. Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Maximize your savings with Amazon's exclusive deals on premium water purifiers from Aquaguard, HUL Pureit among others.

1. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | 4 Stage Purification | 6L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | From Eureka Forbes

This advanced water purifier from Aquaguard uses RO+UV technology with a taste adjuster for sweet-tasting water. Certified to remove contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic, it ensures virus and bacteria-free water. It is suitable for all sources and TDS up to 2000 PPM that guarantees healthy hydration. Besides, it has high storage capacity, LED indications, and easy to install. Dispensing purified water even without electricity, it's a versatile choice. Moreover, it saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary purifiers. With 7 stages of purification, a 6-liter capacity, and a comprehensive 1-year warranty, it's a reliable solution for clean and tasty water.

Specificiations of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier

Brand: Aquaguard

Capacity: 6 L

Purification stages: 4

Special feature: RO+UV purification

Installation type: Wall-mounted, countertop

B09TB2YC13

2. Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier | Patented Active Copper Technology | 6 Stage Purification | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | From Eureka Forbes

Aquaguard Marvel NXT water purifier utilizes advanced RO+UV+MTDS taste adjuster technology. It is certified to eliminate contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic while eradicating viruses and bacteria. Its patented active copper & zinc booster technology infuses essential minerals to enhance immunity and taste. Suitable for all water sources, it works efficiently up to 2000 PPM. This eco-friendly purifier saves up to 60% water, purifying with a 6.2 liters storage tank and a 7-stage purification process. It is also covered by a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specificiations of Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier | Patented Active Copper Technology | 6 Stage Purification | 6.2L Storage | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | From Eureka Forbes

Brand: Aquaguard

Capacity: 6.2 L

Purification stages: 6

Special feature: RO+UV purification

Installation type: Wall-mounted, countertop

B09NKS8Q2V

4. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit copper+ RO water purifier delivers advanced 7-stage purification, incorporating copper charge technology (TM) for 99.8% pure copper infusion in real-time. Boasting an intelligent Copper auto-cleaning feature, it ensures continual freshness. Suitable for TDS up to 2000 ppm, the purifier encourages water conservation, reclaiming 650 ml per litre for secondary use. Get this amazing water purifier with a sleek black and copper design, 8-liter capacity, and 60-watt power during the Amazon sale season for your kitchen with maximum savings.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier

Brand: HUL Pureit

Capacity: 8 L

Purification stages: 7

Special feature: Auto-cleaning feature

Installation type: Wall-mounted, countertop

B07MWBVTLP

5. HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)

The Pureit Vital Plus with filtrapower, ensures safe drinking water by removing toxins. Smart sense warns 15 days before filter expiry, stopping water if unchanged. It has a mineral enhancer that enriches with essential calcium & magnesium for enhanced taste. ECO recovery provides 60% higher water recovery, saving 80 glasses daily. Advanced 6-stage purification (RO+UV) guarantees safe water from any source. Efficient UV sterilization kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria & cysts. This RO is boasts a 7-liter capacity and a power usage of 42 watts.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (Black)

Brand: HUL Pureit

Capacity: 7 L

Purification stages: 6

Special feature: Smartsense indicators

Installation type: Countertop

B0B8TBZFHG

