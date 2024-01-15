Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 60% off on small appliances

The new year has begun with a bang - Amazon India is back in our lives with their first major sale of the season - the Amazon Republic Day Sale. You can get a plethora of products, ranging from home appliances, electronic items to gadgets. Acquiring essential small appliances like ceiling fans, juicer mixer grinders, dry irons, and handheld vacuum cleaners during this sale is a savvy move. We will tell you why. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Bring home the choicest of home appliances at heavily discounted rates.

Beyond the alluring discounts, this sale features reputable brands known for quality and durability. The diverse range ensures finding the perfect fit for your needs, whether it's enhancing kitchen efficiency or upgrading home comfort. Amazon's Republic Day Sale provides a unique opportunity to elevate your living space with trusted appliances, combining affordability with reliability. Seize the chance to bring home the-notch small appliances, backed by both discounted prices and the assurance of renowned brands.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Now that we have convinced you on the advantage of picking up products during this sale, we will also help you with a curated list of home appliances just for you. You can find the choicest of items at slashed down prices.

1) Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Lustre Brown) 1 Star

The Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan in Lustre Brown is a stylish and energy-efficient choice. With a 1-star rating, it provides optimal air circulation while minimizing power consumption. Elevate your living space with this reliable and aesthetically pleasing ceiling fan during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. There's a 48% off on this product.

Specifications of Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira:

Size: The Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira Ceiling Fan boasts a diameter of 1200 mm (48 inches), ensuring effective air circulation across larger spaces.

Colour: The fan comes in a stylish Lustre Brown finish, adding a touch of sophistication and complementing various interior designs.

Energy efficiency: With a 1-star rating, this ceiling fan is designed to operate efficiently, providing optimal air circulation while minimizing power consumption for energy savings.

Blade design: The fan features well-designed blades that are optimized for maximum air delivery, enhancing the overall cooling performance.

Build quality: Crompton ensures durability with a robust build, making the Surebreeze Sea Sapphira a reliable and long-lasting addition to your home.

B0BTS9GG2V

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Buy large appliances at lowest prices

2) AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile home essential. With a powerful 6.5 Kpa suction, it excels in dry vacuuming. Its lightweight and durable body make cleaning a breeze, while the compact 0.8-litre size ensures convenience. In sleek black, it combines style with efficiency, and the cloth filtration enhances cleaning performance. You can expect a 26% discount on this product.

Specifications on AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner:



Power: 800 Watts for efficient dry vacuuming.

Suction Power: 6.5 Kpa for effective cleaning.

Design: Lightweight and durable body, ensuring easy handling and long-lasting performance.

Size: Compact at 0.8 litres, making it a small and mini-sized vacuum cleaner for convenient storage.

Filtration: Equipped with cloth filtration, enhancing cleaning effectiveness and maintaining a hygienic environment.

B07SRM58TP

3) Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White

The Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron is a reliable home essential. Featuring an advanced soleplate with Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, it ensures smooth gliding and efficient ironing. In an elegant white design, this iron combines style with functionality, making it a valuable addition to your laundry routine. This product is available at a discount of 57%.

Specifications on Bajaj DX-6 1000W Dry Iron:



Power: 1000W for quick and efficient ironing.

Soleplate: Advanced soleplate design ensures smooth gliding for effective results.

Coating Technology: Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology enhances hygiene during ironing.

Colour: Elegant white design adds a touch of style to your ironing routine.

Functionality: Combines power and advanced features for a reliable and efficient dry ironing experience.

01C8P29N0

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 55% on small appliances

4) Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder, with 900 Watts, is a powerful kitchen companion. Its robust motor effortlessly tackles blending, juicing and grinding tasks. Designed for durability, it ensures reliability in everyday use. This appliance combines efficiency with versatility, making it an essential asset for culinary enthusiasts. This juicer mixer grinder is available at a decent discount of 27%.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder:



Power: 900 Watts motor for efficient juicing, mixing and grinding.

Versatility: Designed to handle a variety of kitchen tasks, from juicing to grinding.

Durable Build: Robust construction ensures long-lasting performance.

Speed Control: Variable speed control for customized blending and grinding.

Safety Features: Equipped with safety features to ensure secure operation in the kitchen.

B071113J7M

5) Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking

The Prestige Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5) is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a 1.5-litre capacity and 1500W power, this kettle quickly boils water. The stainless-steel construction ensures durability, while the automatic cut-off and single-touch lid locking provide safety. The rotatable base and power indicator enhance user convenience. This kettle can be your at 52% less than its MRP.

Specifications of Prestige Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5):

Capacity: 1.5 litres for ample hot water or beverage preparation.

Power: 1500W for fast boiling.

Construction: Stainless steel body ensures durability and easy maintenance.

Safety Features: Automatic cut-off and single-touch lid locking for secure operation.

Convenience: Rotatable base and power indicator enhance user-friendly functionality.

B01MQZ7J8K

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.