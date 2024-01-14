Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Buy large appliances at lowest prices

Do you have your favourite home appliances saved in your cart but have not been able to buy them because of their high prices? Well, wait no more! The most awaited Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here. This marks the perfect time to buy the home appliances you have been eyeing on for a long time without burning a hole in your pocket. From refrigerators to washing machines and ACs, Amazon has announced some exciting deals on an extensive range of your much-needed home essentials. These home appliances are no more a luxury but a necessity, catering to busy lifestyles and enhancing everyday convenience. Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Get exciting discounts on home appliances from top brands.

Republic Day Sale 2024 is not just about savings, it's about upgrading your house for a more convenient life with maximum savings. So, buckle up and join us on this shopping adventure because your dream home is just a click away! Don't let go of this opportunity to buy your preferred goods at prices that will keep your savings intact. Besides, if you are finding it difficult to shortlist or pick the perfect model that suits your necessities, this article is your go-to guide.

In this article we will unveil the best 5 deals on home appliances like washing machines, Air conditioners & refrigerators from top most brands. This curated list is designed to help you navigate through the abundance of options, ensuring you make the most of the fantastic discounts on home appliances available during this incredible Amazon sale. These items are not just selling at cheap prices but also contain the latest features that you have been looking for. So, don't miss out on the chance to elevate your home with these unbeatable deals. Let's dive into the world of savings together!

Check out these fascinating deals.

1. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)

This fully-automatic top loading washing machine from Samsung is a budget-friendly solution for your everyday laundry needs. With a huge capacity of 7kg and excellent wash quality, this machine is perfect for 3-4 people. Its 3 star energy efficiency rating and powerful motor of 680 RPM ensures faster washing and drying. It has 4 very easy to use wash programs. The diamond drum and stainless steel drum enhances its durability. It also comes with a rat protection rust-proof body & child lock to ensure safety.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 7 kg

Access: ‎Top load

Material: Steel

Special feature: Inverter

2. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

This LG refrigerator with a capacity of 322L is a feature-packed frost free product ideal for families of 5 or more. It boasts a 3-star energy rating and a smart inverter compressor that reduces the energy consumption, noise, and enhances durability. It has a convertible freezer & multi-air flow to preserve food freshness. Another incredible feature is the stylish unit with tempered glass shelves, a pull-out tray and antibacterial gasket. You will get this LG refrigerator with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Brand: LG

Capacity: 322L

Material: Steel

Energy efficiency: 3 star

Wattage: ‎90 Watts

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

If you are looking for an AC for a small room with 111 to 150 sq.ft dimensions, Daikin 1.5 ton split AC is the perfect pick for you. Not only will you save money during the Amazon Sale 2024, but also save a lot on your electricity bills. It features an inverter swing compressor for maximum energy efficiency and dew clean technology to maintain a clean and hygienic environment. This AC comes with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and an impressive 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Colour: ‎White

Wattage: ‎966.47

4. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDM, Steam for Hygiene, In-Built Heater, 6 Motion DD, Middle Black)

The LG 8 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is equipped with advanced features like the hygiene steam and direct-drive technology to ensure top-notch wash quality and save water. It is an ideal choice for large families and offers 10 wash programs tailored for specific fabrics. You can rest assured of the durability, reduced noise, and vibration because of the stainless steel drum. In addition, there are various easy to use features like controlling water levels temperature settings.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Brand: LG

Capacity: 8 kg

Access: ‎Front load

Material: Stainless steel

Special feature: Auto Restart

5. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

This 236 L double door refrigerator by Samsung is all you need to ensure powerful cooling and long lasting food freshness with lower energy consumption. It has a digital inverter compressor that guarantees energy efficiency, less noise, and performance. The interiors of the fridge include 3 toughened glass shelves, a vegetable drawer, and special features like easy shelf slide, coolpack and all round cooling. You will get a1 year comprehensive warranty and a 20 years warranty on the digital inverter compressor of the fridge.

Specification of Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 236L

Material: Stainless Steel

Energy efficiency: 3 star

Warranty: ‎1 Year

