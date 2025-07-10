Amazon Prime Day countdown begins as sale starts 12 July! Check pre-deals revealed on laptops with up to 58% off now

The Amazon Prime Day countdown has officially begun, with the sale set to start on 12th July. Early pre-deals on laptops are already live, giving you a head start before the main event. From everyday work machines to gaming setups, every category has something lined up. Amazon Prime Day countdown starts with 2 days left and early access to laptop pre-deals already available.

All major brands, including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more, are offering jaw-dropping discounts and limited-time prices. You can also take advantage of no-cost EMI plans and exclusive bank offers to make your purchase easier on the wallet. This is your chance to lock in great deals before stock begins to run out.

The Lenovo V14 G3 14 inch laptop is built for daily tasks with a fast Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB RAM that helps manage multiple apps. A 512GB SSD offers quick boot times and ample space for files.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics supports smooth visuals, while Windows 11 and lifetime MS Office add convenience for work. This laptop is available at up to 58% off as a pre-deal revealed early before the Prime Day sale. Buy it today as the countdown has begun on Amazon.

Specifications Special Features Ssd Storage, Spill Resistant, Fhd Display, Windows 11, Thin Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics Intel Iris Xe Click Here to Buy Lenovo V14 G3 14 FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11, Ms-Office Lifetime Validity, Iron Grey,1.6kg, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty

The Dell Inspiron 3520 laptop runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB RAM for handling tasks smoothly. Its 15.6 inch full HD screen brings clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD keeps boot times short.

Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 come pre-installed, along with 15 months of McAfee Antivirus. This Dell laptop is at 42% off right now as an early access deal before the Amazon Prime Sale starts. The main sale will starts on 12th July.

Specifications Special Feature Numeric Keypad Processor Intel Core i3-1215U Software MS Office 2021 Display 15.6 inch Full HD Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62Cms FHD, Win 11 + MSO21, Silver, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Thin & Light-1.65kg

Acer’s Chromebook CB315-4H is built with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor that handles browsing and online work smoothly. The 15.6 inch full HD screen offers a clear view for videos, documents, and calls.

Equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this Chromebook includes WiFi 6 support and Chrome OS for quick start-up. You also get 3 months of Google One AI Premium and 2TB cloud storage. It is at 43% off now on Amazon as a pre deal revealed before the Amazon Prime Sale 2025.

Specifications Special Features HD Audio, Long battery life, Anti Glare Coating, Memory Card Slot, Numeric Keypad Processor Intel Celeron N4500 Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 OS Chrome OS Click Here to Buy Acer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop

This Amazon Prime Sale brings the HP 15 Laptop at a 35% discount for a limited period. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, it includes 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD to manage everyday work smoothly.

The 15.6 inch full HD screen uses an anti-glare panel and micro-edge frame for a clear view. Windows 11, Office 2021, and AMD Radeon Graphics come preloaded to start right out of the box.

Specifications Special Features Anti Glare Coating, Numeric Keypad Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Graphics AMD Radeon Camera 1080p FHD Click Here to Buy HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop

During the Amazon Prime Sale, you can check this early access deal on the Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 available at a 44% discount. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to handle work without delays.

The 16 inch WUXGA IPS screen has 300 nits brightness and an anti-glare finish. Windows 11, Office 2021, and a fingerprint sensor are included, so you can buy it now and take advantage of this pre-deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Specifications Special Features Lightweight, Anti Glare Coating, Thin Processor AMD Ryzen 5 Security Fingerprint Reader Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits Click Here to Buy Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 16 Wuxga IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA07RIN

More pre deals on laptops before Amazon Prime Day sale:

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip brings smooth use for daily work, video calls, and browsing. Its 13.3 inch Retina Display shows clear images, while 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD help apps run without lag.

A backlit keyboard and Touch ID make sign-in simple, and the device pairs easily with your iPhone or iPad. This MacBook is at a 35% off in an Amazon Prime sale early deal on Amazon, so you can check the offer and take benefit today.

Specifications Processor Apple M1 Chip Compatibility iPhone and iPad Operating System macOS 10.14 Mojave Special Feature Portable device Click Here to Buy Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

This Amazon Prime Sale brings the HP Pavilion x360 at a 25% discount as a pre-deal you can explore today. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD ready for daily projects or browsing.

A 14 inch full HD IPS touchscreen shifts easily into tablet mode. Windows 11, Office 2024, and a backlit keyboard come installed, all in a slim rose gold finish.

Specifications Special Features FHD, Micro-Edge Display Display 14" FHD IPS Touchscreen Processor Intel Core i7-1355U Software Office 2024, M365 Basic (1 Year) Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 14/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office 24, Rose Gold, 1.5kg, ek1152TU, Backlit Laptop

This Amazon Prime Sale brings a limited-time offer on the Acer Smartchoice Aspire Lite you can check now at 42% off. The large touchpad helps with smoother navigation across files and apps. Its narrow bezel design keeps the screen area wide while reducing frame bulk.

A precision keyboard supports longer typing sessions, and the HD webcam makes video calls clearer. Preloaded software tools let you get started quickly out of the box.

Specifications Special Features HD Audio, Lightweight, Numeric Keypad Audio Dual speaker setup Touchpad Large responsive design Webcam HD video support Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

This early Prime Sale deal features the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 offered at 30% off for a limited time. It includes an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor that helps with browsing and work. The 14 inch screen displays crisp visuals, and the slim shape fits in most bags without trouble.

This early access offer lets you secure your laptop ahead of the main sale, so you don’t miss out on limited stock or pricing.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Graphics AMD Radeon iGPU Special Features 60Hz refresh rate, Anti-glare display CPU Model Ryzen 3 Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is featured in an early Prime Sale you can grab today with 28% off. This offer gives you a chance to pick up a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop built for smooth daily tasks.

Its 15.6 inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard make work more comfortable. With a fast 1TB SSD and Windows 11 ready to go, you’ll be set up in no time. Check this laptop early deal while stocks remain available.

Specifications Special Features Backlit Keyboard Processor Intel Core i5-1334U Display 15.6" Full HD Battery Life Up to 8.5 hours Connectivity Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for strong wireless connections Click Here to Buy Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Silver, 1.62KG, Backlit Keyboard, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

FAQs on countdown begins as Amazon Prime Day Sale starts in 2 days, check deals on laptops What laptop brands are included in early Prime Day deals? HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and Apple have offers live now.

Can I get no-cost EMI on laptop purchases? Most listings offer no-cost EMI options with select banks.

Are student laptops included in these deals? Yes, thin and light laptops for students are featured in early deals.

When does the main Prime Day laptop sale start? The main sale begins on 12th July and runs for three days.

Will more laptop deals be added when Prime Day starts? New deals often go live when the main event begins.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.