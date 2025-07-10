Amazon Prime Day countdown begins as sale starts 12 July! Check pre-deals revealed on laptops with up to 58% off now
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 04:48 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day countdown begins. The sale starts 12 July with early laptop deals up to 58% off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and more top brands live now.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest Discount OfferLenovo V14 G3 14 FHD Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11, Ms-Office Lifetime Validity, Iron Grey,1.6kg, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹41,732
|
|
|
Prime Day Laptop DealDell Inspiron 3520 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215 Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62Cms FHD, Win 11 + MSO21, Silver, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Thin & Light-1.65kg View Details
|
₹37,475
|
|
|
Intel Celeron LaptopAcer Chromebook, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Full HD, 15.6/39.6cm, Chrome OS, Silver, 1.6KG, CB315-4H, WiFi 6,3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan& 2TB Cloud Storage AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹22,290
|
|
|
AMD Radeon GraphicsHP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,290
|
|
|
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 16 Wuxga IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA07RIN View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹44,480
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 7000 Series AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U 2.8Ghz Upto 4.3Ghz - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11) 255 G10 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 inch, Matt Silver, 1.45 kg) View Details
|
₹29,790
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ837WS View Details
|
₹65,790
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop View Details
|
₹49,700
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, FD0552TU, Iris Xe, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹61,490
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, Thin & Light Laptop, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+,(16GB/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Silver/1.88 kg) X1605VA-MB946WS View Details
|
₹74,190
|
|
|
Dell 15 3520 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 12th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /Intel UHD Graphics/15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg View Details
|
₹34,640
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display Metal Body Steel Gray 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro 3520, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Titan Grey, 1.69KG, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration, Business Users Laptop View Details
|
₹45,590
|
|
|
FaceTime HD CameraApple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹60,490
|
|
|
2-in-1 ConvertibleHP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, 14/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office 24, Rose Gold, 1.5kg, ek1152TU, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹90,090
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹36,090
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹30,900
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Silver, 1.62KG, Backlit Keyboard, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹59,811
|
|
