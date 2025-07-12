Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 60% off on the best washing machines from LG, Samsung, Haier and other brands
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:30 AM IST
Upgrade to the best washing machines during Amazon Prime Day Sale. Big discounts, trusted brands and smart washing features make this the perfect time to buy.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹39,590
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹39,490
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
|
₹35,590
|
|
|
IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS 10.0 Kg Aqua, Sparkle Silver, 2X Power Steam, 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum) View Details
|
₹14,390
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹42,300
|
|
|
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster) View Details
|
₹15,590
|
|
|
IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive SXN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver) View Details
|
₹38,590
|
|
|
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator, Wind Jet Dry, Soak & Rat Away Technology (P8030SGAZ, Collar Scrubber & Rust Free Plastic Base, Dark Gray) View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
Electrolux 7.5Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Venting Dryer, Scandinavian Design with Reverse Tumbling, Smart Sensors, Colour Care Function, White, UltimateCare 300, EDV754H3WB View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT85C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY) View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 8.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT85UHA/OK5I0I0W01, Blue, Air Dry & Pulsator wash technology) View Details
|
₹10,890
|
|
|
Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Maroon, White (MWMSA065PPG(MW)) View Details
|
₹7,090
|
|
