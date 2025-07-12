Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 60% off on the best washing machines from LG, Samsung, Haier and other brands

Why settle for an average washing machine when some of the best models are now available during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Explore the best washing machine deals to grab during the Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is bringing some incredible offers on the best washing machines in India. From smart front-load options to powerful top-load models, top brands are rolling out features like steam wash, quick cycles, and auto detergent sensors. These machines not only clean better but also save time and energy.

With Amazon Sale discounts in full swing, it’s easier than ever to grab a premium model without stretching your budget. The convenience of home delivery and no-hassle returns adds extra value. Browse your favourites, check ratings, and bring home a machine that makes laundry feel less like of a chore.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top picks for the best front load washing machines

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with advanced AI Direct Drive technology, this LG 9 Kg washer ensures optimal fabric care with every cycle. Steam wash helps eliminate allergens, while the 6 Motion DD offers targeted cleaning. Smart connectivity and Wi-Fi controls make laundry remote-friendly. Its inbuilt heater enhances hygiene, and the 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency. A reliable pick during the Amazon Sale, it is perfect for households seeking intelligent cleaning, quiet performance, and durable stainless-steel build.

Loading Suggestions...

This 9 Kg Bosch washing machine is available on special during the Amazon sale. It’s quiet, smart, and even fights stains better than your old one ever could. You’ll love the steam clean option for your gym wear and the eco-friendly wash that cuts your bills. Plus, the touch controls and delay start let you do laundry on your schedule, not the machine’s.

Loading Suggestions...

The Haier 9 KG front load washing machine is fast, powerful and quiet. The Direct Motion Motor minimises vibration, while the PuriSteam feature helps reduce allergens. Touch panel, sleek black body and 15 wash programs cover everything from baby clothes to delicates. The in-built heater adds an extra layer of hygiene. Built for modern homes needing reliable, hassle-free washing every day.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top picks for the best top load washing machines

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 10 Kg Top Load Washing Machine goes big on features and saves big on bills. With built-in heater, steam power, and anti-bacterial wash, it handles stubborn stains with ease. The 5-star efficiency makes it wallet-friendly. From baby clothes to bedsheets, it covers 12 wash programs. Hexa Bloom impeller gives clothes a gentle yet thorough clean. A solid choice for large families.

Loading Suggestions...

From AI fabric recognition to smart app controls, this 10 Kg LG washing machine is loaded with tech. It selects the right motion and wash for every fabric. Steam cycles, inbuilt heater and 6 Motion DD tech ensure thorough cleaning. SmartThinQ adds convenience while stainless-steel parts promise durability. With quiet operation and a bigger drum, this one fits heavy laundry loads without effort.

Loading Suggestions...

Doing laundry just got easier with this 7 Kg Godrej washing machine. It tackles dirt with powerful water motions and fills up faster even if pressure is low. The digital display keeps things simple, while features like Auto Balance, Soft Close Lid, and 12 wash options keep your clothes happy. Bonus? It’s energy-efficient, rust-free, and smartly designed to handle everyday washing with less effort.

Loading Suggestions...

Get efficient everyday laundry with this compact 6 Kg Haier washing machine. Its Oceanus Wave Drum deeply cleans while protecting clothes. Smart fuzzy logic adjusts water levels automatically, and a magic filter prevents lint buildup. This easy-to-use, energy-efficient washer offers a reliable, no-fuss solution for sparkling clean results.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top picks for the best semi automatic washing machines

Loading Suggestions...

For budget-friendly, high-capacity washing, consider this 8.5 Kg Samsung semi-automatic machine. It features Air Turbo Drying for quicker clothes drying and a Hexa Storm Pulsator for powerful dirt removal. Its light, durable design, coupled with caster wheels, ensures easy portability. Perfect for anyone seeking an economical, no-nonsense washer that delivers dependable results.

Loading Suggestions...

Big on power, low on cost, this Voltas Beko 8.5 Kg washing machine packs Air Dry, high-speed spin, and a strong pulsator into one compact unit. With energy savings, quick wash options and rodent-resistant design, it’s made for everyday durability. Its rust-proof body and 3 smart wash programs handle jeans, silks and everyday wear without drama. Simple, strong, and perfect for large families.

Loading Suggestions...

Midea’s 6.5 Kg top load washer is packed with practical features. Air Dry tech speeds up drying while the dual force power tackles heavy dirt. Magic Filter keeps your clothes lint-free and IPX4 protection guards against water damage. You also get thermal and overload protection, rust-free body, and even a collar scrubber. From energy efficiency to safe design, this washer is built to last and work hard.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Prime Day sale: Get big discounts on Lumio Smart TVs and Arc 7 Projector

Top 10 Prime Day Deals shortlisted for you: Up to 80% off on smartwatches, earbuds, fitness trackers, and more!

How to save more with Amazon Pay during Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 12: Check out the deals on the best TVs from LG, Samsung and other top brands

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best washing machines Can washing machines remove allergens? Models with steam or allergy care cycles effectively reduce dust mites and allergens from clothes.

What is inverter technology in washing machines? Inverter motors adjust power use based on load, saving energy and reducing noise.

Do I need an inbuilt heater? An inbuilt heater helps with hot water washes, better stain removal, and hygiene.

What is the ideal capacity for a family washing machine? A 6 to 8 kg washer suits small families, while 9 kg or above works well for larger households.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.