Amazon Prime Day Sale starts July 12: Check out the deals on the best TVs from LG, Samsung and other top brands

The Amazon Prime Day Sale kicks off on July 12, promising blockbuster deals on the best TVs from top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your entertainment setup, there’s no better time to explore stunning 4K and smart TVs that deliver exceptional visuals and immersive sound. From LG’s intuitive webOS TVs to Samsung’s dazzling Crystal UHD range, these offers make bringing home a premium cinematic experience easier on your wallet. Check out the deals on the best TVs at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Expect heavy discounts, attractive exchange offers, and easy no-cost EMIs that let you shop stress-free. With smart features like voice assistants, OTT app integration, and AI-enhanced picture quality becoming standard, choosing the right TV is all about finding what fits your space and viewing habits. This Prime Day, get ready to unlock incredible savings and transform how you watch your favorite movies, sports, and shows right from your living room.

Discover the joy of stunning visuals with the LG 32LR600B6LC. This Best smart TV runs on webOS, offering seamless access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Equipped with AI Sound and HDR10, it delivers immersive entertainment. Its sleek design suits any living space, making it the Best TV for small rooms. Grab it during the Amazon Prime Day Sale for unbeatable value and transform your viewing experience at home.

Specifications Display Technology Smart LED Resolution 768p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 16.8D x 73.9W x 47.2H cm Click Here to Buy LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR600 Series Smart webOS IPS LED TV 32LR600B6LC

Enjoy ultra-clear detail with the Samsung UA43DUE70BKLXL, a Best smart TV that combines 4K resolution with PurColor and HDR support. Its Tizen OS makes browsing content a breeze, while Q-Symphony enhances audio. Perfect as your next Best TV purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this model is an all-rounder for movies, sports, and gaming with vibrant visuals and smooth performance.

Specifications Display Technology UHD Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50 Hz Dimensions 6D x 96.8W x 56.1H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

Expect cinematic brilliance with the Sony Bravia KD43X64L. This Best TV boasts a 4K X1 processor that enhances every frame, while Dolby Audio and X-Protection Pro deliver stellar sound and durability. Running on Google TV, it offers endless apps for streaming. Don’t miss grabbing this best smart TV at an attractive price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale to elevate your living room’s entertainment setup.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Toshiba 55C450ME features a brilliant 55-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD display with Quantum Dot Colour for vivid, lifelike images and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering stunning picture and immersive sound. Powered by VIDAA OS, it gives easy access to popular apps, AI 4K Upscaling for sharper content, and Game Mode Plus, making it an excellent choice for both everyday viewing and gaming.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 8D x 123.3W x 71.5H cm Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver)

The Panasonic 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV comes complete with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate for crisp, smooth images. Running on Google TV, it gives you quick access to countless films, series and apps, along with Google Assistant voice control and built-in Chromecast for effortless streaming. Its elegant slim-bezel design enhances any modern living room, making it a brilliant centrepiece for home entertainment.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 8D x 123.3W x 71.5H cm Click Here to Buy Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MX660DX (Black)

The Acer I Pro Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV offers superb clarity with HDR10 and HLG on a smooth 60Hz panel. Its 30W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich, immersive sound. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it features tailored profiles and a wealth of smart options. Gamers will appreciate VRR and ALLM support, making this an excellent choice for both entertainment and responsive gameplay.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 8.1D x 95.7W x 55.6H cm Click Here to Buy acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)

The Hisense 32E5Q delivers a premium QLED experience in a handy 32-inch size, featuring HD Ready resolution with HDR10 for bright, vivid colours and richer contrast. Its 30W Dolby Audio speakers ensure excellent sound quality. Powered by Google TV, it offers built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant voice control and a sleek bezel-less design that fits beautifully into any space.

The Xiaomi TV F 32-inch features an HD Ready display with a 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp and vibrant visuals. Powered by Fire OS, it gives easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Its 20W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver clear, balanced sound, ideal for everyday use. Compact and smart, it’s a great choice for bedrooms or smaller living spaces, combining quality picture and audio with extensive streaming options.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 720p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 6.1D x 71.6W x 42.4H cm Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN

This 32-inch Redmi Smart LED TV offers an HD Ready display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a slim, bezel-less metal design for a stylish touch. Fire OS 7 ensures seamless streaming alongside DTH integration. The 20W dual speakers featuring Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X deliver impressive sound quality. Alexa voice control makes managing your entertainment effortless, turning this TV into a versatile and elegant addition to any room.

Specifications Display Technology LED Resolution 768p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 8D x 71.6W x 42.3H cm Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

The VW Pro Series VW43GQ1 offers a 43-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD display featuring a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, and MEMC technology for smoother, vibrant visuals. Its 30W speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos produce rich, immersive audio. Powered by Android, this smart TV provides dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of pre-installed streaming apps.

Specifications Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimensions 18.5D x 95.6W x 60H cm Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black)

Best TV How important is refresh rate? A higher refresh rate (like 60Hz vs 120Hz) reduces motion blur, making it better for sports and gaming.

What is HDR? HDR (High Dynamic Range) improves contrast and colour range, delivering more lifelike, vibrant images.

Are QLED TVs better than LED? QLED TVs generally provide brighter colours and improved contrast over standard LED models, ideal for well-lit rooms.

What screen size is best for my room? It depends on viewing distance. For most living rooms, 43–55 inches suits well; larger rooms may benefit from 65 inches or more.

