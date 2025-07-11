Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day sale: Get big discounts on Lumio Smart TVs and Arc 7 Projector

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Lumio is offering limited-time discounts on smart TVs and projectors during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Here’s how much you will get. 

Amazon India is gearing up for its annual Prime Day sale, which will run from midnight on July 12 until 11:59 PM on July 14. During this 72-hour event, Prime members will find deals across a wide range of categories, including consumer electronics, home appliances, and entertainment. The sale will also feature new product launches and special discounts through partner banks, which will offer additional savings to users.

Lumio is offering huge discounts on its smart TVs and the Arc 7 smart projector during the Amazon Prime Day sale. (Lumio)
Lumio is offering huge discounts on its smart TVs and the Arc 7 smart projector during the Amazon Prime Day sale. (Lumio)

Lumio Vision TV Series: Discounts and Offers

Among the notable offers, Lumio is offering discounts on its smart TVs and a recently launched smart projector. The company’s Vision series of smart TVs, available in multiple sizes, will be available at reduced prices on Amazon during the sale.

Also read: Spaceballs 2 announced: 5 similar movies you can watch this weekend

Lumio is offering deals on the Vision 7 lineup in three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, as well as the flagship 55-inch Vision 9 model. These deals will include a combination of special coupons, instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options. 

Also read: Best TVs at CES 2025 from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more

For example, the 43-inch Vision 7, originally priced at Rs. 29,999, will be available for Rs. 23,999 after discounts. The 50-inch Vision 7 drops from Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 30,499, and the 55-inch Lumio Vision 7 TV reduces to Rs. 34,249 from Rs. 39,999. The Lumio Vision 9 model will see a price cut of Rs. 9,000, and will sell for Rs. 50,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Also read: Haier M95E Mini LED 4K TV review: Scores high in display, audio and price

Lumio Arc 7 Google TV Projector: Price and Sale Offers

In addition to the TV discounts, Lumio has also added its newly launched smart projector lineup as part of its Prime Day sale offer. Among the two new models, only the higher-end Lumio Arc 7 Google TV projector will receive a discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale offers. It was initially priced at Rs. 34,999 but will be sold for Rs. 29,999, which will give users a Rs. 5,000 discount.

Avail these deals from Lumio and get a chance to upgrade your home entertainment setups during the Amazon Prime Day sale before it ends.

Mobile finder: Oppo Reno 14 Pro LATEST price, specs and all details

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Day sale: Get big discounts on Lumio Smart TVs and Arc 7 Projector
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

You may be interested in

72% OFF

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

  • WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector
  • 1080P & 4K Support
  • Rotatable Design

₹6,100

₹21,990

Check Details

69% OFF

WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k HDR Support, Rotatable, Auto & 4D Keystone, Certified OTTs. WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Room Portable, White

  • WZATCO Yuva Go Plus
  • Full HD 1080p Native
  • Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k HDR Support

₹7,360

₹23,990

Check Details

50% OFF

XElectron iProjector 2 Plus Auto Focus Auto Keystone Smart Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution 4K Support, HDMI ARC, Android TV, BT 5.1, Dual-Band WiFi | 20000 Lumens, 2GB+32GB

  • XElectron iProjector 2 Plus Auto Focus Auto Keystone Smart Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution 4K Support
  • HDMI ARC
  • Android TV

₹19,990

₹39,999

Check Details

58% OFF

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black

  • WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector
  • Auto Focus
  • Auto 4D Keystone

₹12,630

₹29,990

Check Details

65% OFF

WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White

  • WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector
  • Auto Keystone
  • 4X Brighter

₹10,520

₹29,990

Check Details
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On