Amazon Prime Day sale: Get big discounts on Lumio Smart TVs and Arc 7 Projector

Amazon India is gearing up for its annual Prime Day sale, which will run from midnight on July 12 until 11:59 PM on July 14. During this 72-hour event, Prime members will find deals across a wide range of categories, including consumer electronics, home appliances, and entertainment. The sale will also feature new product launches and special discounts through partner banks, which will offer additional savings to users. Lumio is offering huge discounts on its smart TVs and the Arc 7 smart projector during the Amazon Prime Day sale. (Lumio)

Lumio Vision TV Series: Discounts and Offers

Among the notable offers, Lumio is offering discounts on its smart TVs and a recently launched smart projector. The company’s Vision series of smart TVs, available in multiple sizes, will be available at reduced prices on Amazon during the sale.

Lumio is offering deals on the Vision 7 lineup in three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, as well as the flagship 55-inch Vision 9 model. These deals will include a combination of special coupons, instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options.

For example, the 43-inch Vision 7, originally priced at Rs. 29,999, will be available for Rs. 23,999 after discounts. The 50-inch Vision 7 drops from Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 30,499, and the 55-inch Lumio Vision 7 TV reduces to Rs. 34,249 from Rs. 39,999. The Lumio Vision 9 model will see a price cut of Rs. 9,000, and will sell for Rs. 50,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Lumio Arc 7 Google TV Projector: Price and Sale Offers

In addition to the TV discounts, Lumio has also added its newly launched smart projector lineup as part of its Prime Day sale offer. Among the two new models, only the higher-end Lumio Arc 7 Google TV projector will receive a discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale offers. It was initially priced at Rs. 34,999 but will be sold for Rs. 29,999, which will give users a Rs. 5,000 discount.

Avail these deals from Lumio and get a chance to upgrade your home entertainment setups during the Amazon Prime Day sale before it ends.