How to save more with Amazon Pay during Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 (July 12–14) is back for 72 hours of price drops, flash deals, and big-ticket launches. But here’s the thing, if you’re only relying on sale prices, you’re leaving money on the table. The smart move is to stack your savings using Amazon Pay. Here’s how to squeeze extra value out of every transaction, whether you’re buying a phone, restocking groceries, or booking a flight.

