How to save more with Amazon Pay during Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 (July 12–14) is back for 72 hours of price drops, flash deals, and big-ticket launches. But here’s the thing, if you’re only relying on sale prices, you’re leaving money on the table. The smart move is to stack your savings using Amazon Pay. Here’s how to squeeze extra value out of every transaction, whether you’re buying a phone, restocking groceries, or booking a flight.
1. Big purchases? Start with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
- If you're a Prime member, this is hands-down one of the easiest ways to double-dip on rewards.
- 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon—and an extra 5% instant cashback during Prime Day.
- New users get ₹3,000+ in total benefits ( ₹200 cashback + extras worth ₹2,800).
- Not a Prime member? Still get ₹2,000 in rewards and ₹500 off on Prime membership.
Also: 10% instant discount on select products via ICICI and SBI cards (credit/debit/EMI).
2. Everyday buys = Easy cashback
- Amazon Pay UPI: Spend ₹1,000 or more on your second Prime Day purchase and get ₹100 back.
- Top up your Amazon Pay balance with ₹1,000+ and earn up to ₹100 cashback.
- Amazon Pay Rewards Gold: After 25 Amazon Pay transactions, unlock up to 5% cashback (Prime) on spends like groceries, fashion, and even travel, redeemable across 55,000+ partner sites.
3. Gift cards: Save while you spend
- Digital gift cards aren’t just for birthdays.
- Get up to 10% off on gift cards from top brands.
- Pay using Amazon Pay UPI for extra cashback.
- Useful for future shopping or festive gifting, zero waste.
4. Travel, tickets and more
- Amazon Pay isn't just about checkout.
- Up to 25% off on domestic flights, up to ₹8,000 off on international bookings.
- Up to 60% off on hotels.
- Book a movie ticket, get ₹100 cashback on eligible shows, stack it with your credit card or Pay Later bonuses.
5. Try Amazon Pay later
- Get up to ₹60,000 instant credit, shop now, pay next month or split into EMIs.
- New users get ₹600 in rewards, while existing users get Prime Day bonuses.
- Works for shopping, bills, and even travel. No paperwork, no waiting.
6. Not a Prime Member yet?
You’ve got options.
- Prime Annual ( ₹1,499): Full access to shopping, delivery, streaming, and cashback.
- Prime Lite ( ₹799): Core benefits, minus the full streaming package.
- Prime Shopping Edition ( ₹399): If you're here only for the deals and fast shipping.
Every tier unlocks Prime Day access, so choose what fits your needs.
Amazon Pay Prime Day Savings
|Method
|Benefit Type
|Prime Day Offer/Reward
|Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card
|Cashback + Instant Discount
|5% + 5% (Prime), Welcome rewards
|ICICI/SBI cards
|Instant Discount
|10% off on eligible purchases
|Amazon Pay UPI
|Cashback
|₹100 on 2nd purchase ( ₹1,000+), top-up
|Gift cards
|Discount
|Up to 10% off select brands
|Amazon Pay Later
|Credit + Rewards
|Up to ₹60,000 credit, ₹600 bonus
|Travel and movies
|Discount + Cashback
|Up to 25% off, ₹100 cashback
|Rewards gold
|Cashback
|Up to 5% (Prime), 3% (non-Prime)
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
