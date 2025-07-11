Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals LIVE on smartwatches, tablets, and headphones! Up to 75% off on Samsung, Sony and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:00 PM IST

No cost EMI and extra cashback on Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more brands. Grab tablets, smartwatches, and headphones with big discounts. Sale starts tomorrow.

Boult Newly Launched Dire Smartwatch 1.38 2.5D Curved HD Display, BT Calling, 500 Nits Brightness, IP67, 250+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Denim Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹33,849

HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Matte Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,349

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Skullcandy Riff 2 On Ear Wireless Headphones, 40mm Drivers, Advanced Features Through The App, Collapsible Design, 34Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge- Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,997

Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details checkDetails

₹33,892

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details checkDetails

₹10,077

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹38,749

Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Charcoal View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Fastrack Astor FS2 Pro 1.96 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Metal Body with 1000 Nits Brightness, SpO2, BP & Sleep Monitor, BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,998

Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet (10.1 inch,16GB,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Non Calling) Slate Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,949

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹73,998

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹44,900

Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone. View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹31,770

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch),Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

ZEBRONICS SILENCIO 111, Wireless Headphone, Hybrid ANC (50dB), 55*Hrs Backup, Transparency Mode, 40mm Titanium Drivers, 3 EQ Modes, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Bluetooth v5.4 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,845

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,449

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,388

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,038

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details checkDetails

₹26,238

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,498

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is back with early offers on popular gadgets and accessories. No cost EMI and extra cashback are available across many categories, giving you more ways to save. The sale starts for Prime members tonight from 12 am midnight.

Smartwatches, tablets, headphones up to 75% off. Prime Day starts tonight for prime members, open to all 12–14 July.

Amazon Sale 2025 will be open to all shoppers from 12th to 14th July. Prime Day Sale includes discounts up to 75% on smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and more. Additional limited-time deals and special prices are live on top brands. Early access is the best way to secure the lowest prices before stock runs out. 

Early deals revealed before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:

Early deals on smartwatches with up to 75% off as Prime Day Sale starts 12th July

Early offers on smartwatches from top brands are now available with discounts reaching up to 75%. Just 1 day remains before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 begins.

The event starts at midnight for Prime members and runs from 12th to 14th July for all shoppers. Amazon Sale 2025 also features extra cashback, no cost EMI, and limited-time pricing on a wide selection of smartwatches while stocks last.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Early deals on tablets with up to 72% off as Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts 12th July

Early offers on tablets are active now with savings reaching up to 72%. Just 1 day is left before the main sale begins across all categories.

Amazon Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings extra cashback, no cost EMI, and special discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other top brands. Shop early to secure the best deals before they run out.

Top deals on tablets:

Deals are live with up to 74% off on headphones as Amazon Sale starts tonight for Prime members

Early deals on headphones are live with prices dropping by up to 74%. Shoppers can browse options from Sony, JBL, boAt, and other names.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts for Prime members at midnight and stays open to everyone from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings no cost EMI, extra cashback, and limited offers on different headphone styles. Prime Day Sale makes it easier to pick the right pair while these deals last.

Top deals on headphones:

Exclusive bank and cashback offers on smartwatches, headphones and tablets during sale:

Bank offers:

SBI Bank:

  • Prime Savings: Flat 50 instant discount on Credit Card transactions (Min purchase 899, Prime customers only)

HDFC Bank:

  • Flat 500 instant discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase 7,500)
  • Additional 250 instant discount on 9-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase 7,500)
  • Additional 750 instant discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase 15,000)

BOBCARD:

  • 10% instant discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min purchase 7,500)

Cashback offers:

  • Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members
  • 3% back for other customers
  • Not applicable on EMI orders or Amazon Business transactions

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 early deals on smartwatches, tabs and headphones

  • Which tablet brands have early offers?

    Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other brands have early deals on tablets.

  • Can I get no cost EMI on headphones?

    Yes, select headphones are available with no cost EMI and extra cashback.

  • What discounts can I expect on headphones?

    Headphones have early offers with up to 74% off on various models.

  • Is there extra cashback on tablets?

    Yes, many tablet deals include extra cashback with eligible cards.

  • Do I need Prime membership for early access?

    Early access is for Prime members; all deals open to everyone on 12th July.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
