Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals LIVE on smartwatches, tablets, and headphones! Up to 75% off on Samsung, Sony and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is back with early offers on popular gadgets and accessories. No cost EMI and extra cashback are available across many categories, giving you more ways to save. The sale starts for Prime members tonight from 12 am midnight. Smartwatches, tablets, headphones up to 75% off. Prime Day starts tonight for prime members, open to all 12–14 July.

Amazon Sale 2025 will be open to all shoppers from 12th to 14th July. Prime Day Sale includes discounts up to 75% on smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and more. Additional limited-time deals and special prices are live on top brands. Early access is the best way to secure the lowest prices before stock runs out.

Early deals revealed before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025:

Early deals on smartwatches with up to 75% off as Prime Day Sale starts 12th July

Early offers on smartwatches from top brands are now available with discounts reaching up to 75%. Just 1 day remains before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 begins.

The event starts at midnight for Prime members and runs from 12th to 14th July for all shoppers. Amazon Sale 2025 also features extra cashback, no cost EMI, and limited-time pricing on a wide selection of smartwatches while stocks last.

Top deals on smartwatches:

Early deals on tablets with up to 72% off as Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 starts 12th July

Early offers on tablets are active now with savings reaching up to 72%. Just 1 day is left before the main sale begins across all categories.

Amazon Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings extra cashback, no cost EMI, and special discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other top brands. Shop early to secure the best deals before they run out.

Top deals on tablets:

Deals are live with up to 74% off on headphones as Amazon Sale starts tonight for Prime members

Early deals on headphones are live with prices dropping by up to 74%. Shoppers can browse options from Sony, JBL, boAt, and other names.

Amazon Sale 2025 starts for Prime members at midnight and stays open to everyone from 12th to 14th July. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings no cost EMI, extra cashback, and limited offers on different headphone styles. Prime Day Sale makes it easier to pick the right pair while these deals last.

Top deals on headphones:

Exclusive bank and cashback offers on smartwatches, headphones and tablets during sale:

Bank offers:

SBI Bank:

Prime Savings: Flat ₹ 50 instant discount on Credit Card transactions (Min purchase ₹ 899, Prime customers only)

HDFC Bank:

Flat ₹ 500 instant discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase ₹ 7,500)

500 instant discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase 7,500) Additional ₹ 250 instant discount on 9-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase ₹ 7,500)

250 instant discount on 9-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase 7,500) Additional ₹ 750 instant discount on 6-month+ EMI transactions (Min purchase ₹ 15,000)

BOBCARD:

10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min purchase ₹ 7,500)

Cashback offers:

Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members

3% back for other customers

Not applicable on EMI orders or Amazon Business transactions

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 early deals on smartwatches, tabs and headphones Which tablet brands have early offers? Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and other brands have early deals on tablets.

Can I get no cost EMI on headphones? Yes, select headphones are available with no cost EMI and extra cashback.

What discounts can I expect on headphones? Headphones have early offers with up to 74% off on various models.

Is there extra cashback on tablets? Yes, many tablet deals include extra cashback with eligible cards.

Do I need Prime membership for early access? Early access is for Prime members; all deals open to everyone on 12th July.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.