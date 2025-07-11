Amazon Prime Day Sale Early Deals LIVE on smartwatches, tablets, and headphones! Up to 75% off on Samsung, Sony and more
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:00 PM IST
No cost EMI and extra cashback on Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more brands. Grab tablets, smartwatches, and headphones with big discounts. Sale starts tomorrow.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Boult Newly Launched Dire Smartwatch 1.38 2.5D Curved HD Display, BT Calling, 500 Nits Brightness, IP67, 250+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Denim Blue) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹33,849
|
|
|
HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Matte Black) View Details
|
₹4,349
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Skullcandy Riff 2 On Ear Wireless Headphones, 40mm Drivers, Advanced Features Through The App, Collapsible Design, 34Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge- Black View Details
|
₹3,997
|
|
|
Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details
|
₹33,892
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
|
₹10,077
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details
|
₹38,749
|
|
|
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Charcoal View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FS2 Pro 1.96 Super AMOLED Smart Watch, Metal Body with 1000 Nits Brightness, SpO2, BP & Sleep Monitor, BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹7,998
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab4 10 Tablet (10.1 inch,16GB,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Non Calling) Slate Black View Details
|
₹5,949
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, Graphite View Details
|
₹73,998
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹44,900
|
|
|
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone. View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
|
₹38,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹31,770
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch),Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS SILENCIO 111, Wireless Headphone, Hybrid ANC (50dB), 55*Hrs Backup, Transparency Mode, 40mm Titanium Drivers, 3 EQ Modes, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Bluetooth v5.4 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,845
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹9,449
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
|
₹8,388
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black View Details
|
₹22,038
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details
|
₹26,238
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,498
|
|
