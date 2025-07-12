Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price cut by Rs. 60,000 off on Amazon Prime Day sale- Is this the best mobile deal in 2025?

Amazon has officially commenced the awaited Prime Day Sale, bringing huge deals and discounts on electronics products across categories. The sale will last for three days and end on July 14, giving people plenty of time to empty their carts and save a huge amount of money. If you are someone who is planning for a flagship smartphone upgrade, then we have found just the right deal for you. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is available at a massive discount on Amazon, and buyers can save up to Rs.60000 on the purchase. Alongside the discount, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits. Therefore, check out the Amazon Prime Day deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. Amazon Prime Day sale is now live, check this huge deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.(HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra originally retails for Rs.134999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, during the Amazon sale, the smartphone is available for just Rs.74999, giving buyers a 44% discount on a flagship device. In addition to the sale discount, Prime members can also get 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Additionally, Amazon is also providing a great exchange rate on older smartphones. Therefore, buyers can exchange their old smartphones for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get up to Rs.43900 off on the purchase. However, the exchange rate will be based smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, now is the best time to get an ultra-premium smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was Samsung’s start to AI-powered phones with Galaxy AI. The smartphone introduced some popular AI features like Circle to Search, which is widely used among Samsung users. To support such powerful features, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM, bringing a smooth and powerful performance.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 200 MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, a 50MP 5x periscope lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It is also popular for its multimedia capabilities with a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness. The smartphone also offers a promising battery life with a 5000mAh battery.