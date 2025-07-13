Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bring the big screen home this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with up to 70% off

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Score up to 70% off on laser, portable, and home projectors from leading brands. Enjoy extra savings with card offers, cashback, exchange deals during the sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ViewSonic Pg603X Xga Business and Education Projector, 3800 Ansi Lumens, Mobile Screen Mirroring, Horizontal and Vertical Keystone, LAN and WiFi Display, 10W Inbuilt Speaker, Hdmi, White View Details checkDetails

₹26,712

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic PA700X 4500 Lumens XGA High Brightness Projector with Vertical Keystone for Business and Education View Details checkDetails

₹37,300

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic LED Projector, LX60HD, 1080p, Google TV, HDMI & VGA Interface, Smart Home Theater View Details checkDetails

₹33,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details checkDetails

₹263,160

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic M1+G2 (854x480) Resolution led Projector,100 Maximum Display, 300 Lumens,Bluetooth & Smart Wi-Fi, Harman Kardon Speaker, HDMI, USB Type-C View Details checkDetails

₹45,270

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic M1 Pro (1280x720) Resolution LED Projector, 150 Maximum Display, 600 Lumens, Bluetooth & Smart Wi-Fi, Harman Kardon Speaker(3W Cube x2), HDMI, USB Connectivity View Details checkDetails

₹69,975

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus WVGA (854x480p) Resolution LED Projector, 100 Maximum Display, 120 Lumens, Bluetooth + Auto Keystone, Inbuilt 2w Speaker HDMI arc, USB Connectivity View Details checkDetails

₹29,875

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic M1_G2-Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers |Wireless Display |Sd Card Slot |Hdmi USB Type C |Auto Keystone| Built-in Battery |100 Projection Image, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹41,880

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic X1-4K Uhd 4K HDR Bluetooth Smart Projector for Home Cinema & Gaming - Designed for Xbox - Black View Details checkDetails

₹235,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ MX560 XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details checkDetails

₹32,620

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ Wxga Business & Education Projector Mw560, Dlp, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual Hdmi, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details checkDetails

₹36,830

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ X500i 4K Smart 4LED Short Throw Smart Home Cinema Projector,2200 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 95% Rec709,Upto 200Inch Screen Size,16MS Low Input Lag,10W Speakers,Android TV,2D Keystone,HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹189,460

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC709, 300ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 100inches Screensize,135°Projection,16W Speaker, builtin AndroidTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details checkDetails

₹56,830

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ Ms560 Svga Projector,High Brightness 4000 Ansi Lumens Dlp,20000:1 High Contrast Ratio,Dual Hdmi,USB-A,Keystone Correction,Upto 15000 Hrs Lamp Life,Anti-Dust Sensor,3D Capable,10W Speaker,White View Details checkDetails

₹31,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹73,140

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GV50 Laser Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 92% REC709, 500ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 120inches Screensize,135° Projection,18W Speaker, builtin GoogleTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details checkDetails

₹73,670

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle View Details checkDetails

₹6,110

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹10,530

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,310

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 470 Mini Smart LED Projector,720p HD,2000 Lumens,Pre-Installed Streaming Apps(Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar),Auto Keystone,3W Speaker,Adjustable Angle, Wireless Screen Mirroring View Details checkDetails

₹6,640

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics BEEM 540 4K Ultra HD Support, Home Projector, 4000 Lumens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Auto-Focus, Auto Keystone, Streaming Apps, Adjustable Stand, Wall Mount, 720p Native, HD Theater Display, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,420

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,470

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps, HDMI (White) View Details checkDetails

₹12,200

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Beem 500 Smart Projector with 8K Support & 1080p FHD Native, 6700 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 16W Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹20,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 4X | Android 13 Fully Automatic Projector | 1080p Native, 4K HDR-HLG | 400 ISO | Auto (Focus+Keystone) | Max Size 300 (762cm) | USB-HDMI (ARC+eARC+CEC) | 1GB-8GB, WiFi6 & BT EGate View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Atom 2X Smart Projector, 13.0 Android embeded on 950S Chip, 200 ISO, 1080p & 4K Support, Automatic & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime, WiFi & BT, Screen Mirroring, 720P Native, 1GB-8GB,White View Details checkDetails

₹5,780

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details checkDetails

₹13,680

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210 (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker View Details checkDetails

₹8,940

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Duster 7X 100% Dust Proof Automatic Android Projector, 700 ISO Lumens, FHD 1080p Native & 4K HDR, AI Auto (Keystone+Focus+Obstacle+Tilt), 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, EGate View Details checkDetails

₹16,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE Duster 10X 100% Dust Proof Automatic Android Projector, Ultra Bright 1000 ISO Lumens & 2100FC, Native 1080p & 4k Ultra HDR, 2 HDMI with ARC, Bluetooth & Dual-Band Wifi6, Android TV, 2GB + 32GB View Details checkDetails

₹26,310

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

E GATE FireFlix 7X Android TV + FTS Fully Automiatic Projector | 100% Dust Proof, 700 ISO Lumens | 100% All Apps Certified Netflix, Jio, Prime etc | Native 1080P & 4K HDR | 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, EGate View Details checkDetails

₹17,860

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,100

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KUNEM Portable Projector 1080P, 200 ANSI, 10000 Lumens, Support 4K, WiFi 6 with 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, 180 Degree Flip Projectors, Android 11 Built-in System, Automatic Trapezoidal. View Details checkDetails

₹2,880

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Technoview Pro Mini Portable LED Projector with Multiple Interfaces Like AV, Audio, USB, HDMI, Micro SD, Film Projector for Childrens, Home Cinema, Compatible with Smartphone/Laptop/PS4/Firestick View Details checkDetails

₹1,529

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

YABER PRO V9 WiFi 6 Bluetooth Projector, 500ANSI Lumens 1080P Portable Projector 4K Supported, Zoom Function 300 Display Home Cinema Projector for Smartphone/TV Stick/PPT/PS5 View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Netflix Certified, Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, 270° Rotate, Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,150

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

YABER V12 Projector with WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.2, 700 ANSI 1080P Outdoor Movie Projector, 20W Speakers, Auto Focus & Keystone, Smart Home Theater Projector with Apps [Netflix Licensed/Dolby Audio] View Details checkDetails

₹25,260

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500, Ultra Short Throw, Smart Projector, 12500 Lumens, 90 Inch Screen Size, Electronic Focus, Android, Air Mouse, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹63,160

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details checkDetails

₹98,530

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Formovie S5 Mini Laser Projector — ALPD Full HD Portable Device | with 1100 ANSI Lumens, Keystone Correction, WiFi, Bluetooth and Dual 5W High Fidelity Speakers. (Free Amazon FireTV Stick) View Details checkDetails

₹65,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

XElectron UST 01 Ultra Short Throw Laser Smart Projector with 12500 Lumens, 2GB RAM 32GB Internal Memory, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 3D, WiFi, Bluetooth and Dolby Audio View Details checkDetails

₹63,150

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details checkDetails

₹146,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Formovie Theater Premium 4K UHD Laser Projector - ALPD® RGB+ 4.0 Technology, 150 UST Projector, Google TV with Netflix, Dolby Vision & Atmos, 2nd Gen Bowers & Wilkins Audio, HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.0 View Details checkDetails

₹375,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has rolled out incredible deals on projectors, with up to 70% off on laser, portable and full HD home projectors. Whether you're setting up a movie room or upgrading your presentations, now’s the perfect time to buy from trusted brands like BenQ, ViewSonic, and Portronics.

Bring home stunning visuals with up to 70% off on projectors this Prime Day 2025.
Bring home stunning visuals with up to 70% off on projectors this Prime Day 2025.

The deals don’t end at discounts; shoppers can also enjoy up to 10% instant savings using ICICI and SBI credit cards, along with no-cost EMI options. Exchange offers and additional cashback through Amazon Pay ICICI credit card make these projector deals even more rewarding.

Big savings on ViewSonic projectors on Prime Day 2025

Get up to 59% off on ViewSonic projectors during the Amazon sale. Known for their vibrant visuals and reliable performance, these projectors are perfect for both entertainment and work.

This Prime Day, choose from a range of ViewSonic models with various display options and connectivity features. Don’t miss additional benefits like exchange offers, card discounts, and no-cost EMI.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

BenQ projectors are now at up to 38% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

BenQ projectors are a favourite among home cinema lovers and office users alike. With up to 38% off, Prime Day is the best time to upgrade to stunning picture quality and long-lasting performance.

From HD models to advanced DLP technology, there are options for every need. Combine this discount with card offers and cashback for even more savings.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Portronics projectors at a flat 70% off on Prime Day 2025

Portronics brings incredible deals this Prime Day with flat 70% off on a wide selection of projectors. Ideal for compact spaces, these models are easy to use and portable.

Perfect for casual viewing or quick business setups, Portronics projectors offer value for money. Grab extra benefits through exchange offers and ICICI/SBI card discounts.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

EGate projectors at up to 64% off during Amazon Sale 2025

EGate projectors are now available at up to 64% off, offering a fantastic entry point into home projection. They balance affordability with dependable performance.

Choose from full HD options and LED models ideal for home or classroom use. Don’t forget to check bundled offers with EMI and cashback savings.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Portable projectors up to 74% off on Prime Day 2025

Lightweight and travel-friendly, portable projectors are going at up to 74% off during the sale. These are perfect for movie nights, impromptu presentations or outdoor setups.

Shop top models with wireless support and built-in apps. With no-cost EMI, instant bank offers and exchange deals, it’s the right time to buy.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Laser projectors at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Laser projectors bring sharper visuals, higher brightness and a longer lifespan—and now they’re up to 60% off. Perfect for serious home theatres or professional setups.

Enjoy top-tier performance while saving big with credit card discounts, cashback and no-cost EMI. Add an exchange offer and the deal gets even sweeter.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 brings discounts of up to 65% on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab large screen TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more with up to 65% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% Off on Laptops, ACs, TVs & More! Check Out Everything that's on Sale!

Amazon Prime Day sale: Monitors and printers for better productivity at home with up to 60% off

FAQs

  • What types of projectors are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2025?

    Laser, portable, full HD, and smart projectors are all available at discounted prices.

  • Are there any brand-specific deals on projectors?

    Yes, brands like BenQ, ViewSonic, Portronics, and EGate are offering up to 70% off.

  • Can I get EMI options on projectors during the sale?

    Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on select models across major banks.

  • Are there exchange offers on projectors?

    Yes, you can get additional discounts by exchanging your old projector or other devices.

  • Do credit card holders get extra benefits?

    Absolutely, ICICI and SBI card users can avail up to 6250 instant discount, along with cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI cards.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
News / Technology / Bring the big screen home this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with up to 70% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On