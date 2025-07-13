Bring the big screen home this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has rolled out incredible deals on projectors, with up to 70% off on laser, portable and full HD home projectors. Whether you're setting up a movie room or upgrading your presentations, now’s the perfect time to buy from trusted brands like BenQ, ViewSonic, and Portronics. Bring home stunning visuals with up to 70% off on projectors this Prime Day 2025.

The deals don’t end at discounts; shoppers can also enjoy up to 10% instant savings using ICICI and SBI credit cards, along with no-cost EMI options. Exchange offers and additional cashback through Amazon Pay ICICI credit card make these projector deals even more rewarding.

Big savings on ViewSonic projectors on Prime Day 2025

Get up to 59% off on ViewSonic projectors during the Amazon sale. Known for their vibrant visuals and reliable performance, these projectors are perfect for both entertainment and work.

This Prime Day, choose from a range of ViewSonic models with various display options and connectivity features. Don’t miss additional benefits like exchange offers, card discounts, and no-cost EMI.

BenQ projectors are now at up to 38% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

BenQ projectors are a favourite among home cinema lovers and office users alike. With up to 38% off, Prime Day is the best time to upgrade to stunning picture quality and long-lasting performance.

From HD models to advanced DLP technology, there are options for every need. Combine this discount with card offers and cashback for even more savings.

Portronics projectors at a flat 70% off on Prime Day 2025

Portronics brings incredible deals this Prime Day with flat 70% off on a wide selection of projectors. Ideal for compact spaces, these models are easy to use and portable.

Perfect for casual viewing or quick business setups, Portronics projectors offer value for money. Grab extra benefits through exchange offers and ICICI/SBI card discounts.

EGate projectors at up to 64% off during Amazon Sale 2025

EGate projectors are now available at up to 64% off, offering a fantastic entry point into home projection. They balance affordability with dependable performance.

Choose from full HD options and LED models ideal for home or classroom use. Don’t forget to check bundled offers with EMI and cashback savings.

Portable projectors up to 74% off on Prime Day 2025

Lightweight and travel-friendly, portable projectors are going at up to 74% off during the sale. These are perfect for movie nights, impromptu presentations or outdoor setups.

Shop top models with wireless support and built-in apps. With no-cost EMI, instant bank offers and exchange deals, it’s the right time to buy.

Laser projectors at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Laser projectors bring sharper visuals, higher brightness and a longer lifespan—and now they’re up to 60% off. Perfect for serious home theatres or professional setups.

Enjoy top-tier performance while saving big with credit card discounts, cashback and no-cost EMI. Add an exchange offer and the deal gets even sweeter.

FAQs What types of projectors are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2025? Laser, portable, full HD, and smart projectors are all available at discounted prices.

Are there any brand-specific deals on projectors? Yes, brands like BenQ, ViewSonic, Portronics, and EGate are offering up to 70% off.

Can I get EMI options on projectors during the sale? Yes, no-cost EMI options are available on select models across major banks.

Are there exchange offers on projectors? Yes, you can get additional discounts by exchanging your old projector or other devices.

Do credit card holders get extra benefits? Absolutely, ICICI and SBI card users can avail up to ₹6250 instant discount, along with cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI cards.

