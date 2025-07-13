Bring the big screen home this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with up to 70% off
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Score up to 70% off on laser, portable, and home projectors from leading brands. Enjoy extra savings with card offers, cashback, exchange deals during the sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ViewSonic Pg603X Xga Business and Education Projector, 3800 Ansi Lumens, Mobile Screen Mirroring, Horizontal and Vertical Keystone, LAN and WiFi Display, 10W Inbuilt Speaker, Hdmi, White View Details
|
₹26,712
|
|
|
ViewSonic PA700X 4500 Lumens XGA High Brightness Projector with Vertical Keystone for Business and Education View Details
|
₹37,300
|
|
|
ViewSonic LED Projector, LX60HD, 1080p, Google TV, HDMI & VGA Interface, Smart Home Theater View Details
|
₹33,690
|
|
|
Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details
|
₹263,160
|
|
|
ViewSonic M1+G2 (854x480) Resolution led Projector,100 Maximum Display, 300 Lumens,Bluetooth & Smart Wi-Fi, Harman Kardon Speaker, HDMI, USB Type-C View Details
|
₹45,270
|
|
|
ViewSonic M1 Pro (1280x720) Resolution LED Projector, 150 Maximum Display, 600 Lumens, Bluetooth & Smart Wi-Fi, Harman Kardon Speaker(3W Cube x2), HDMI, USB Connectivity View Details
|
₹69,975
|
|
|
ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus WVGA (854x480p) Resolution LED Projector, 100 Maximum Display, 120 Lumens, Bluetooth + Auto Keystone, Inbuilt 2w Speaker HDMI arc, USB Connectivity View Details
|
₹29,875
|
|
|
ViewSonic M1_G2-Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers |Wireless Display |Sd Card Slot |Hdmi USB Type C |Auto Keystone| Built-in Battery |100 Projection Image, Grey View Details
|
₹41,880
|
|
|
ViewSonic X1-4K Uhd 4K HDR Bluetooth Smart Projector for Home Cinema & Gaming - Designed for Xbox - Black View Details
|
₹235,000
|
|
|
BenQ MX560 XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details
|
₹32,620
|
|
|
BenQ Wxga Business & Education Projector Mw560, Dlp, 4000 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual Hdmi, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details
|
₹36,830
|
|
|
BenQ X500i 4K Smart 4LED Short Throw Smart Home Cinema Projector,2200 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 95% Rec709,Upto 200Inch Screen Size,16MS Low Input Lag,10W Speakers,Android TV,2D Keystone,HDMI View Details
|
₹189,460
|
|
|
BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC709, 300ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 100inches Screensize,135°Projection,16W Speaker, builtin AndroidTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details
|
₹56,830
|
|
|
BenQ Ms560 Svga Projector,High Brightness 4000 Ansi Lumens Dlp,20000:1 High Contrast Ratio,Dual Hdmi,USB-A,Keystone Correction,Upto 15000 Hrs Lamp Life,Anti-Dust Sensor,3D Capable,10W Speaker,White View Details
|
₹31,500
|
|
|
BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMI View Details
|
₹73,140
|
|
|
BenQ GV50 Laser Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 92% REC709, 500ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 120inches Screensize,135° Projection,18W Speaker, builtin GoogleTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details
|
₹73,670
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle View Details
|
₹6,110
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 450 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (Grey) View Details
|
₹10,530
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details
|
₹6,310
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 470 Mini Smart LED Projector,720p HD,2000 Lumens,Pre-Installed Streaming Apps(Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar),Auto Keystone,3W Speaker,Adjustable Angle, Wireless Screen Mirroring View Details
|
₹6,640
|
|
|
Portronics BEEM 540 4K Ultra HD Support, Home Projector, 4000 Lumens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Auto-Focus, Auto Keystone, Streaming Apps, Adjustable Stand, Wall Mount, 720p Native, HD Theater Display, White View Details
|
₹8,420
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details
|
₹9,470
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 480 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, 5100 Lumens, Built in OTT Apps, HDMI (White) View Details
|
₹12,200
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 500 Smart Projector with 8K Support & 1080p FHD Native, 6700 Lumens, Auto Focus & Keystoning, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, 16W Speaker (White) View Details
|
₹20,000
|
|
|
E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
E GATE Atom 4X | Android 13 Fully Automatic Projector | 1080p Native, 4K HDR-HLG | 400 ISO | Auto (Focus+Keystone) | Max Size 300 (762cm) | USB-HDMI (ARC+eARC+CEC) | 1GB-8GB, WiFi6 & BT EGate View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
E GATE Atom 2X Smart Projector, 13.0 Android embeded on 950S Chip, 200 ISO, 1080p & 4K Support, Automatic & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime, WiFi & BT, Screen Mirroring, 720P Native, 1GB-8GB,White View Details
|
₹5,780
|
|
|
E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details
|
₹13,680
|
|
|
E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210 (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker View Details
|
₹8,940
|
|
|
E GATE Duster 7X 100% Dust Proof Automatic Android Projector, 700 ISO Lumens, FHD 1080p Native & 4K HDR, AI Auto (Keystone+Focus+Obstacle+Tilt), 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, EGate View Details
|
₹16,790
|
|
|
E GATE Duster 10X 100% Dust Proof Automatic Android Projector, Ultra Bright 1000 ISO Lumens & 2100FC, Native 1080p & 4k Ultra HDR, 2 HDMI with ARC, Bluetooth & Dual-Band Wifi6, Android TV, 2GB + 32GB View Details
|
₹26,310
|
|
|
E GATE FireFlix 7X Android TV + FTS Fully Automiatic Projector | 100% Dust Proof, 700 ISO Lumens | 100% All Apps Certified Netflix, Jio, Prime etc | Native 1080P & 4K HDR | 2GB-32GB, 2XHDMI-ARC, EGate View Details
|
₹17,860
|
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details
|
₹6,100
|
|
|
KUNEM Portable Projector 1080P, 200 ANSI, 10000 Lumens, Support 4K, WiFi 6 with 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, 180 Degree Flip Projectors, Android 11 Built-in System, Automatic Trapezoidal. View Details
|
₹2,880
|
|
|
Technoview Pro Mini Portable LED Projector with Multiple Interfaces Like AV, Audio, USB, HDMI, Micro SD, Film Projector for Childrens, Home Cinema, Compatible with Smartphone/Laptop/PS4/Firestick View Details
|
₹1,529
|
|
|
YABER PRO V9 WiFi 6 Bluetooth Projector, 500ANSI Lumens 1080P Portable Projector 4K Supported, Zoom Function 300 Display Home Cinema Projector for Smartphone/TV Stick/PPT/PS5 View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Netflix Certified, Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, 270° Rotate, Black View Details
|
₹15,150
|
|
|
YABER V12 Projector with WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.2, 700 ANSI 1080P Outdoor Movie Projector, 20W Speakers, Auto Focus & Keystone, Smart Home Theater Projector with Apps [Netflix Licensed/Dolby Audio] View Details
|
₹25,260
|
|
|
Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android (White) View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY PRO 500, Ultra Short Throw, Smart Projector, 12500 Lumens, 90 Inch Screen Size, Electronic Focus, Android, Air Mouse, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast View Details
|
₹63,160
|
|
|
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details
|
₹98,530
|
|
|
Formovie S5 Mini Laser Projector — ALPD Full HD Portable Device | with 1100 ANSI Lumens, Keystone Correction, WiFi, Bluetooth and Dual 5W High Fidelity Speakers. (Free Amazon FireTV Stick) View Details
|
₹65,000
|
|
|
XElectron UST 01 Ultra Short Throw Laser Smart Projector with 12500 Lumens, 2GB RAM 32GB Internal Memory, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 3D, WiFi, Bluetooth and Dolby Audio View Details
|
₹63,150
|
|
|
Epson Eh-Tw6250 Smart Laser Video Projector - 4K Pro-Uhd, 2800 Lumens, Smart Android TV, 3Lcd Technology, USB & HDMI, Video Games, 4K Streaming, Built-In Speaker, Home Cinema View Details
|
₹146,000
|
|
|
Formovie Theater Premium 4K UHD Laser Projector - ALPD® RGB+ 4.0 Technology, 150 UST Projector, Google TV with Netflix, Dolby Vision & Atmos, 2nd Gen Bowers & Wilkins Audio, HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.0 View Details
|
₹375,000
|
|
View More Products