Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab large screen TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more with up to 65% off

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is live, bringing exciting offers on large-screen TVs across popular sizes like 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches. Whether you’re upgrading your living room setup or creating a home theatre experience, this is the perfect time to grab a big-screen TV at unbeatable prices. Big savings on large screen TVs this Prime Day 2025.

Top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, OnePlus,and Xiaomi, are part of the sale, offering discounts of up to 60%. Buyers can also enjoy additional benefits such as bank card discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and cashback offers, making these limited-time deals even more rewarding.

Additional offers on smart TVs during the Amazon Sale 2025

Instant 10% discount up to ₹ 6250 on ICICI credit/debit card and credit EMIs.

6250 on ICICI credit/debit card and credit EMIs. Get a 10% instant discount up to ₹ 6250 on an SBI card credit card or credit EMIs

6250 on an SBI card credit card or credit EMIs Get an additional 5% instant discount and 5% unlimited cashback when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Exchange offers are also avaialble to get disocunt when trading in your old TVs

Sony TVs at up to 50% off on Prime Day 2025

Bring cinematic visuals home with Sony’s large screen TVs now available at up to 50% off. Perfect for premium picture quality and immersive sound.

From 50 to 75 inch models, Sony Bravia series TVs offer 4K displays, Dolby Vision, and smart features—ideal for any setup.

Samsung large screen TVs up to 42% off on Amazon Sale

Enjoy vivid colours and sharp clarity with Samsung’s large screen TVs now up to 42% off. A great pick for everyday and entertainment use.

With models in 50, 55 and 65 inches, Samsung offers QLED and Crystal UHD displays, voice assistance and sleek designs.

LG TVs at up to 46% off on Prime Day 2025

LG’s range of smart large screen TVs is now up to 46% off. These TVs are known for vibrant visuals and easy-to-use interfaces.

From webOS smart features to 4K UHD panels, LG offers models from 50 to 75 inches with excellent picture and sound quality.

TCL large screen TVs up to 65% off on Amazon Sale

Grab massive savings on TCL TVs, now up to 65% off during the sale. Known for value and smart features, these are perfect for budget-friendly big screens.

From 50 to 75 inches, TCL offers 4K HDR displays, Google TV, Dolby Audio and smooth performance at an affordable price.

Xiaomi TVs at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale

Xiaomi’s large screen TVs combine smart tech with sleek design, now available at up to 50% off. Great for modern, connected homes.

Available in 50, 55 and 65 inches, Xiaomi smart TVs offer PatchWall, Android TV, Dolby Audio and responsive performance.

Vu large screen TVs at up to 40% off on Prime Day 2025

Vu is offering up to 40% off on its large screen TVs this Prime Day, making it a smart choice for affordable 4K entertainment.

Available in 50, 55 and 65 inch sizes, Vu TVs feature Ultra HD displays, Dolby Audio, Android TV support, and slim designs perfect for modern homes.

FAQs What sizes are available in large screen TV deals during Prime Day 2025? The sale includes 50, 55, 65, and 75 inch TVs from various top brands.

Which brands are offering discounts on large screen TVs? Brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and Vu are offering up to 65% off.

Are there any extra savings on large screen TVs? Yes, additional savings are available via bank offers, cashback, exchange deals and no-cost EMI.

Do I need a Prime membership to access these TV deals? Yes, Prime Day offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Are smart TVs included in the large screen TV sale? Yes, most large screen TVs on sale are smart TVs with features like Android TV, voice assistants and 4K support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.