Early appliance deals drop ahead of Prime Day Sale 2025: Offers on AC, TV, refrigerator and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 kicks off at midnight, unlocking major discounts on essential appliances like ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs and chimneys. These early deals are perfect for upgrading your home with powerful, energy-efficient and stylish options before the main sale rush begins. Big savings and smarter living await with early Prime Day deals on top appliances now.

Top brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, IFB and Voltas are part of the early offers. Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings through bank offers, including instant discounts on select credit cards, easy EMI options and exciting cashback deals.

1.5 ton ACs at up to 54% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

1.5 ton air conditioners are now up to 54% off, making this the ideal time to upgrade your cooling game. Perfect for mid-to-large rooms, they balance power and efficiency.

Top brands like LG, Panasonic and Voltas are offering impressive features like fast cooling and energy-saving modes. These deals are ideal for keeping your home cool and comfortable.

Grab up to 52% off on 1 ton ACs this Prime Day

Smaller rooms can now enjoy high-efficiency cooling with 1 ton ACs available at up to 52% off. These compact units are perfect for bedrooms or study spaces.

Offers from Daikin, Godrej and Blue Star include models with inverter compressors, silent operation and high energy ratings. An ideal option if you're after focused cooling.

Single door refrigerators at up to 36% off on Prime Day 2025

Single door fridges are now up to 36% off, a great match for small households or limited kitchen spaces. These models offer basic storage with sleek designs.

You’ll find offers from brands like Haier, Godrej and Samsung. With low power consumption and stabiliser-free operation, these refrigerators offer both style and function.

Save up to 36% on double door refrigerators on Amazon Sale

Double door refrigerators are now discounted by up to 36%, offering more storage and convenience for medium to large families.

LG, Samsung and Haier are offering great deals on models with smart cooling, toughened glass shelves and convertible modes. A practical upgrade at the right price.

Top load washing machines up to 49% off on Prime Day 2025

Top load washing machines are now up to 49% off, making laundry more efficient and affordable. These machines are easy to use and ideal for busy households.

Shop deals on models from IFB, Samsung and LG. With features like soft-close lids, multiple wash programmes and quick wash cycles, these are everyday essentials worth grabbing.

Front load washing machines at up to 42% off on Prime Day

Front load washing machines are up to 42% off, offering deep cleaning with better energy and water efficiency. They’re perfect for modern households with heavy loads.

Deals from Bosch, Samsung and IFB include models with inverter motors, steam cycles and sleek finishes. Designed for performance, these washers are a smart long-term investment.

Smart TVs now up to 57% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Smart TVs are now up to 57% off, bringing your favourite shows and films to life in crisp detail. From HD to 4K, there’s something for every room.

Sony, OnePlus and Samsung are offering early discounts on popular models with voice assistants, built-in apps and stunning displays. A great time to upgrade your screen.

Chimneys at up to 72% off on Amazon Sale

Chimneys are now up to 72% off, helping you maintain a smoke-free, clean kitchen environment. They offer a silent performance and modern design.

Explore offers from Elica, Hindware and Faber. From auto-clean technology to motion sensors, these chimneys are as stylish as they are functional.

